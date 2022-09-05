Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 18 Hole V-Par sponsored by Star Gifts: Overall Winner & Div 1 Winner: Julianne Browne (22) 5 up. Div 2 Winner: Anne M. Foley (36) 3 up. Division 3 Winner: Marian Dore (48) 2 up. Crowley's Pharmacy, Castleisland 9 Hole Stableford: 1. Kathleen Kerins (26/25) 20 pts. 2, Anne M. Foley (18/17) 18 pts. (B6). FIXTURE: President Willie Galvin's Prize to Ladies is this Saturday 10th September. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Names to be in by Thursday 8th September. Draw for partners. Wishing President Willie a great day for his President's Prize.
Club Singles
1st Mike Ashe (12) 42pts
2nd Mike McCarron (20) 37pts (back 9)
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.3)
Kevin McNamara (12) 36pts
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.4 to 17.0)
Michael Harrington (14) 37pts
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 17.1 to 21.3)
Sean Ryan (21) 37pts
Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.4 and above)
James O'Riordan (25) 35pts (back 9
Special mention to Kevin McNamara who had a hole in one on the 7th on Sunday. Well done Kevin.
Next week competition
President's Prize for Willie Galvin next Sunday 11th September. Time sheet is in the pro shop, draw for every 30 minute slot.
Ceann Sibéal
Exchange with Tralee- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries
Gents
1. Cormac Ó Flannúra (01) 39pts
Div. 1:
Patrick Farrell (08) 34pts
Div. 2
Tom Stack (19) 33pts
Div. 3
Ben Eglington (22) 34pts
Ladies
1. Helena Uí Churráin (42) 36pts
2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (40) 34pts
3. Cora Coleman (46) 33pts
4. Teresa Irwin (34) 33pts
Ladies 4/Ball Sponsored by Nóirín & Bernard Ó Súilleabháin
1. Helena Uí Churráin & Elfriede McNamara 45pts
2. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich & Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin 43pts
3. Ann Courtney & Maura McKenna 42pts
Past Captain’s & Presidents
1. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (25) 44pts
2. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (24) 38pts
3. Ann O’Higgins (21) 35pts
Ross
On Sept 3rd & 4th we held The Denis McCarthy Memorial Trophy Strokeplay competition sponsored his old colleagues in the Ross, Padraig Bruton, Mike O'Connor and Dan O'Donoghue.
The winners were :-
1st ...Niall O'Brien (17) 69
2nd ..Jeremiah Keating (28) 74
B.G..... Alan Flynn 84
Division 1
1st...Seamus O'Donoghue (12) 78
2nd...Peter Wickham (10) 79
Division 2
1st.....Johnny Brosnan (15) 78
2nd ....Tony Lenihan (16) 78
Division 3
1st...James Grealy (24) 77
2nd...Tim Ryan ( 26) 77
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Sunday 4th September 22 – Old Course
1st Gerard Galvin (10) & Pat Twomey (21) 46pts
2nd Padraig Brosnan (15) & Brian Mulvihill (20) 45pts
3rd Patrick B Murrihy (13) & Eamon Hayes (14) 44pts (B9-23)
Fixtures:
Sunday 11th September 22 – Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 30th August 2022 – Old Course
1st Anne Marie Carroll (20) 42 pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (27) 40 pts
3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 39 pts
4th Ide O'Brien (48) 37 pts
Ladies The Taelane Store Listowel – Sunday 4th September 2022 – Old Course
1st Maureen Culhane (25) 36 Pts
2nf Lorraine Canty (16) 33 Pts (B9-16Pts)
Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 20 Gross Pts
3rd Anne O’Riordan (26) 33 Pts
Category 1
1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 32 Pts
2n Mary O’Donoghue (15) 31 Pts (B9-16 Pts)
Category 2
1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 31 Pts
2nd Mary Horgan (21) 30 Pts
Category 3
1st Geraldine Gallagher (32) 32 Pts
2nd Eileen Barrett (31) 30 Pts
Seniors Mary Hickey Keane (28) 28 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Martina Rohan (21) 17 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 10th September 2022 –Ladies Saturday Voucher 18 Holes – Old Course
Tuesday 13th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 1st September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Nicholas Hayes (23) 45 pts
2nd Frank Dore (10) 44pts
3rd Pat McLoughlin (19) 43pts
Gross Michael K Barrett 30pts B9-17
4th Tom O’Donnell (23) 41pts B9-21
5th Tadgh Barrett (44) 41pts B9-18 B1-1
6th Finbar Mawe (31) 41pts B9-18 B1-0
7th Tom M O’Connor (21) 40pts
8th Brendan Brosnan (26) 39pts B9-19 B1-2
9th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 39pts B9-16
10th Joe McCarthy (18) 38pts B9-19
V Haulie Costello (13) 38pts B9-17
S.V. Joe Costello (22) 38pts B9-19 B3-5
S.S.V. Sean Walsh (22) 38pts B9-15
Fixtures:
Thursday 8th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Friday 2nd September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn (17), Eithne O’Keeffe (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) 33pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Marjorie Morkan (13), Clare Hurley (19) 27pts
3rd Marie Doolan (170, Mary Pierse (19), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 26pts
Fixtures:
Friday 9th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Padraig Dineen (14) 42 pts
2nd Michael Hehir (20) 39 pts
3rd Martin Young (19) 39 pts
Div 1 Joseph O'Connor (12) 37 pts
Div 2 Frank Darcy (17) 36pts
Div 3 John Collins (25) 38 pts
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
On August 13th/ 14th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st John J O'Sullivan (23) 41pts
2nd David O'Grady (18) 39pts
3rd Terry O'Connor (13) 39pts
Div 1 Paul O'Connor (16) 38pts
Div 2 Denis O'Regan (16) 39pts
Div 3 Colm Griffin (27) 39pts
Next Sunday is Ger Fitzgibbons Captains Prize. Timesheet available online.
Winners of Fridays scramble were Kevin Lynch, Anna Hill and Gerard Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.15pm for shotgun start at 6.45pm.
Our Jimmy Bruen Team narrowly lost the West Munster Final to Ballykisteen 3-2 on Saturday morning in Adare Manor G.C. with the final game going to the 18th hole. Mark Culhane & Joseph O'Connor Lost 1 Down, Noel Gilbride & Paddy Healy Won 5 & 4, Danny Casey & Earl McMahon Lost 1 Down, Pat Dillane & Jonathan Cahill Lost 2 & 1, Enda O'Halloran & Maurice MCElligott Won 4 & 3. It has been a great summer for the team, winning 4 matches against Ballybunion, Tralee, Maine Valley and Glengarriff. Well done to everyone who has been involved. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the team on Saturday and in the previous rounds. Thanks to Adare Manor Golf Club for having the course in excellent condition on Saturday. Finally thanks to Ballykisteen Golf Club for a very sporting game on Saturday and we wish them all the best in the Regional Finals in Cavan in September.
The semi finals of the Billy O'Sulivan take place in Ballyheigue next Saturday. Castlegregory play Ring of Kerry at 1pm and will be followed by Tralee against Ballybunion.