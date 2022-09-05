Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole V-Par sponsored by Star Gifts: Overall Winner & Div 1 Winner: Julianne Browne (22) 5 up. Div 2 Winner: Anne M. Foley (36) 3 up. Division 3 Winner: Marian Dore (48) 2 up. Crowley's Pharmacy, Castleisland 9 Hole Stableford: 1. Kathleen Kerins (26/25) 20 pts. 2, Anne M. Foley (18/17) 18 pts. (B6). FIXTURE: President Willie Galvin's Prize to Ladies is this Saturday 10th September. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Names to be in by Thursday 8th September. Draw for partners. Wishing President Willie a great day for his President's Prize.

Club Singles

Advertisement

1st Mike Ashe (12) 42pts

2nd Mike McCarron (20) 37pts (back 9)

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.3)

Kevin McNamara (12) 36pts

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.4 to 17.0)

Michael Harrington (14) 37pts

Advertisement

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 17.1 to 21.3)

Sean Ryan (21) 37pts

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.4 and above)

James O'Riordan (25) 35pts (back 9

Special mention to Kevin McNamara who had a hole in one on the 7th on Sunday. Well done Kevin.

Advertisement

Next week competition

President's Prize for Willie Galvin next Sunday 11th September. Time sheet is in the pro shop, draw for every 30 minute slot.

Ceann Sibéal

Exchange with Tralee- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries

Advertisement

Gents

1. Cormac Ó Flannúra (01) 39pts

Div. 1:

Patrick Farrell (08) 34pts

Div. 2

Tom Stack (19) 33pts

Advertisement

Div. 3

Ben Eglington (22) 34pts

Ladies

1. Helena Uí Churráin (42) 36pts

2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (40) 34pts

3. Cora Coleman (46) 33pts

4. Teresa Irwin (34) 33pts

Ladies 4/Ball Sponsored by Nóirín & Bernard Ó Súilleabháin

1. Helena Uí Churráin & Elfriede McNamara 45pts

2. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich & Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin 43pts

3. Ann Courtney & Maura McKenna 42pts

Past Captain’s & Presidents

1. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (25) 44pts

2. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (24) 38pts

3. Ann O’Higgins (21) 35pts

Ross

On Sept 3rd & 4th we held The Denis McCarthy Memorial Trophy Strokeplay competition sponsored his old colleagues in the Ross, Padraig Bruton, Mike O'Connor and Dan O'Donoghue.

The winners were :-

1st ...Niall O'Brien (17) 69

2nd ..Jeremiah Keating (28) 74

B.G..... Alan Flynn 84

Division 1

1st...Seamus O'Donoghue (12) 78

2nd...Peter Wickham (10) 79

Division 2

1st.....Johnny Brosnan (15) 78

2nd ....Tony Lenihan (16) 78

Division 3

1st...James Grealy (24) 77

2nd...Tim Ryan ( 26) 77

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Sunday 4th September 22 – Old Course

1st Gerard Galvin (10) & Pat Twomey (21) 46pts

2nd Padraig Brosnan (15) & Brian Mulvihill (20) 45pts

3rd Patrick B Murrihy (13) & Eamon Hayes (14) 44pts (B9-23)

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th September 22 – Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 30th August 2022 – Old Course

1st Anne Marie Carroll (20) 42 pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (27) 40 pts

3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 39 pts

4th Ide O'Brien (48) 37 pts

Ladies The Taelane Store Listowel – Sunday 4th September 2022 – Old Course

1st Maureen Culhane (25) 36 Pts

2nf Lorraine Canty (16) 33 Pts (B9-16Pts)

Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 20 Gross Pts

3rd Anne O’Riordan (26) 33 Pts

Category 1

1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 32 Pts

2n Mary O’Donoghue (15) 31 Pts (B9-16 Pts)

Category 2

1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 31 Pts

2nd Mary Horgan (21) 30 Pts

Category 3

1st Geraldine Gallagher (32) 32 Pts

2nd Eileen Barrett (31) 30 Pts

Seniors Mary Hickey Keane (28) 28 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Martina Rohan (21) 17 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 10th September 2022 –Ladies Saturday Voucher 18 Holes – Old Course

Tuesday 13th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 1st September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Nicholas Hayes (23) 45 pts

2nd Frank Dore (10) 44pts

3rd Pat McLoughlin (19) 43pts

Gross Michael K Barrett 30pts B9-17

4th Tom O’Donnell (23) 41pts B9-21

5th Tadgh Barrett (44) 41pts B9-18 B1-1

6th Finbar Mawe (31) 41pts B9-18 B1-0

7th Tom M O’Connor (21) 40pts

8th Brendan Brosnan (26) 39pts B9-19 B1-2

9th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 39pts B9-16

10th Joe McCarthy (18) 38pts B9-19

V Haulie Costello (13) 38pts B9-17

S.V. Joe Costello (22) 38pts B9-19 B3-5

S.S.V. Sean Walsh (22) 38pts B9-15

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Friday 2nd September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (17), Eithne O’Keeffe (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) 33pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Marjorie Morkan (13), Clare Hurley (19) 27pts

3rd Marie Doolan (170, Mary Pierse (19), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 26pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Padraig Dineen (14) 42 pts

2nd Michael Hehir (20) 39 pts

3rd Martin Young (19) 39 pts

Div 1 Joseph O'Connor (12) 37 pts

Div 2 Frank Darcy (17) 36pts

Div 3 John Collins (25) 38 pts

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

On August 13th/ 14th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st John J O'Sullivan (23) 41pts

2nd David O'Grady (18) 39pts

3rd Terry O'Connor (13) 39pts

Div 1 Paul O'Connor (16) 38pts

Div 2 Denis O'Regan (16) 39pts

Div 3 Colm Griffin (27) 39pts

Next Sunday is Ger Fitzgibbons Captains Prize. Timesheet available online.

Winners of Fridays scramble were Kevin Lynch, Anna Hill and Gerard Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.15pm for shotgun start at 6.45pm.

Our Jimmy Bruen Team narrowly lost the West Munster Final to Ballykisteen 3-2 on Saturday morning in Adare Manor G.C. with the final game going to the 18th hole. Mark Culhane & Joseph O'Connor Lost 1 Down, Noel Gilbride & Paddy Healy Won 5 & 4, Danny Casey & Earl McMahon Lost 1 Down, Pat Dillane & Jonathan Cahill Lost 2 & 1, Enda O'Halloran & Maurice MCElligott Won 4 & 3. It has been a great summer for the team, winning 4 matches against Ballybunion, Tralee, Maine Valley and Glengarriff. Well done to everyone who has been involved. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the team on Saturday and in the previous rounds. Thanks to Adare Manor Golf Club for having the course in excellent condition on Saturday. Finally thanks to Ballykisteen Golf Club for a very sporting game on Saturday and we wish them all the best in the Regional Finals in Cavan in September.

The semi finals of the Billy O'Sulivan take place in Ballyheigue next Saturday. Castlegregory play Ring of Kerry at 1pm and will be followed by Tralee against Ballybunion.