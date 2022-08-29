Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On August 27th/ 28th we held an 18 hole stableford competition sponsored by Michael Sheahan and Sons, Builders.

The winners were :-

1...Anthony O Mahony (25) 43

2...John Ivory (19) 41

3... John Cuskelly (10) 41

4... Dave Ash O'Neill (27) 40

Division 1.

1st ..Aidan o'Connor (10) 39

2nd.. Seamus O'Donoghue (13) 38

Division 2.

1st ..Cormac O'Donoghue (15) 40

2nd..Donnchadh Grealy (19) 39.

Division 3.

1st .. Eoin O'Sullivan (28) 40

2nd ..Maurice Coffey (29) 38

On Friday August 26th we held another very successful 10 hole mixed scramble .

The winning team was Terence Mulcahy, Alan Moynihan, Mary McGuire, Jim Delaney.

Killarney

Sponsor: Donagh Hickey Motors

18 Hole Stroke

Killeen

White Tees

Sat 27th & Sun 28th

1st Colm Griffin (18) 65

2nd Alan O'Meara (20) 67

Best Gross Donal Considine (scr) 73

Division 1

1st Ronan Brosnan (8) 69

2nd Mike Hayes (9) 69

3rd Mark Tuite (4) 70

Division 2

1st Tomas (Bracker) ) O'Regan (12) 67

2nd Tom Finn (12) 69

3rd Daniel doona (10) 71

Division 3

1st Richard Ferris (14) 67

2nd John English (16) 68

3rd Gavin O'Neill (16) 69

Division 4

1st John Buckley (20) 68

2nd Michael Coghlan (23) 69

3rd Hugh Griffin (23) 69

Maine Valley

Results of Stroke play kindly sponsored by Mick Murtagh:

1st Billy T O'Sullivan (20) 64

2nd Brendan O'Shea (23) 65 (back 9)

3rd James Crockett (26) 65 (back 9)

Gross: Liam Martin (8) 75 gross

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.0)

Mikey McKenna (10) 66

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.1 to 18.1)

Ben Foley (14) 69 (back 9)

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 18.2 to 22.5)

Thomas McGrath (21) 67

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 22.6 and above)

Eamon Sheehan (24) 65

Longest Drive: Sean Hanafin

Nearest the pin: Pat Healy (5 foot 5 inches)

Many thanks to Mick Murtagh and his family for the sponsorship and the turnout over the weekend

Tralee

Ladies results:

Sunday 28th August: MC11 Ceann Sibeal Exchange – sponsored by Adams Garage

1st Laura Rafferty 46pts (18)

2nd Sophie Moynihan 42pts (28)

Best Gross Mary Savage 31pts

3rd Noran Shanahan 39pts (25)

Number of entries: 48

_________

Wed 24th Aug Festival Open -Ladies singles- Tankard Bar & Restaurant

1st Mary Savage 39pts (11)

2nd Lorraine Peevers 38pts (21)

3rd Catherine Twomey 35pts (30)

Number of entries: 33

__________

Mon 22nd Aug Festival Open AMAM- Ballyroe Heights Hotel

1. Gerard Power/Sean Reidy/Jayne Power/Grainne Sheehy 97pts.

2. Karen Stakelum/Pat Stakelum/Caroline Sugrue/Donal Sugrue 94 pts.

3. Patrick Carey/Gerard O Sullivan/Mike Sheehy Jnr/Joseph Carey 93pts.

4. Brian Durran/Kieran Rutledge/Denis Murphy/Padraig Teahan 91pts.

Fixtures:

Wed 31st Mounthawk Trophy – Stroke, also a Stableford competition – sponsored by Haven Pharmacy

Sun 04 Sept O’Donnell Cup Stroke play & Stableford competition- Lots Furnishing

Wed 7th 18 holes Stableford

Sun 11th Ladies fourball – Terrys Butchers

Mens results

Dingle Exchange -Sponsor James O Shea Sunday 28/8/22

1. Sean O Loughlin 46 pts

2. Conor Stack 44 pts

3. Derek Walsh 44 pts

4. Tom O Driscoll 42 pts

5. Declan O Connell 41 pts

Gross David Leen 40 pts

Div 1. Niall Sheehy 41 pts

Div 2. Dermot Walsh 41 pts

Div 3. Kealan O Connor41 pts

Div 4. Donagh Shanahan41 pts

Fixtures

Sunday 4/9/22

Autumn Medal from blue/stroke - Sponsor West End Bar, Fenit

Club sponsored stableford from whites.

Presidents prize on 17/18/Sept will open on Monday 5/9/22

Paddy Carey scratch cup draw now on master scoreboard

Best of luck to Tralee teams in finals at Tramore during the week.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – Sunday 28th August 22 – Old Course

1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 41pts

2nd Michael Burke (17) 41pts

3rd Robert Ryan (23) 40pts

Gross: Brian Kelleher (-2) 31pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Arian Farrell (4) 31pts

2nd Anthony Bennett (2) 31pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Michael McCarthy (10) 40pts

2nd Des O’Donnell (10) 40pts

3rd Jayson Buckley (10) 37pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Alan Grimes (13) 38pts

2nd Ignatius O’Brien (18) 38pts

3rd Eoin O’Shaughnessy (17) 37pts

Category 4, (21+ Handicap)

1st Fin Broderick (24) 40pts

2nd Tom M O’Connor (24) 40pts

3rd Colm O’Halloran (21) 39pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th September 22 – Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day

Ladies Competition

Lady Captain Georgina Keane – Saturday 27th August 2022 – Old Course

1 Catriona Corrigan (16) 44 pts (B 9 22)

2 Helen McSweeney (30) 44 pts (B 9 21)

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 31 Gross Points

3rd Geraldine Williams (18) 44 pts (B 9 18)

4th Ann Laverty (36) 43 pts

5th Marie Reen (27) 41 pts (B 9 22)

6th Patricia Gleeson (25) 41 pts (B 9 19)

Cat 1 1st Deirdre Sheehan (20) 39 pts (B 9 22)

Cat 1 2nd Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 39 pts (B 9 20)

Cat 1 3RD Lorraine Canty (16) 38 pts

Cat 2 1st Anne Marie Healy (24) 39 pts

Cat 2 2nd Catherine Moylan (24) 37 pts

Cat 2 3rd Bernie Moloney (22) 36 pts (B 9 21)

Cat 3 1st Geraldine Gallagher (33) 41 pts

Cat 3 2nd Angela Ryan (35) 34 pts

Cat 3 3rd Colleen McElligott (32) 33 pts

Past Captain Anne Marie Carroll (19) 36 pts (B 6 12)

Vintage Sighle Henigan (18) 35 pts

Seniors Ann O’Connor (12) 37 pts

Committee Noirin Hitchen (12) 36 pts

9 Hole 1st Nuala Lynch (19) 21 pts

9 Hole 2nd Judy Carmody (20) 20 pts

9 Hole 3rd Janet Horan (15) 18 pts

Guests Bernie McGrath (14) 33 pts

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 23rd August 2022 – Old Course

1ST Colleen Mc Elligott (35) 43 pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 39pts

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) 38 pts (bk 9 -23)

4th Catriona Corrigan (16) 38 pts (bk 9 -20)

Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 26th August 2022 – Old Course

1ST Noirín Hitchen (14), Conor Liston (15), Danny Liston (20), Barry Liston (20)

6.9) 49 42.1

2nd Eileen Daly (36), John Joy (17), Jonathan Sheehan (24), Damien Ryan (24)

(10) 54 44

3rd Joe McWilliams (1), Brendan Ryan (3), Annette McWilliams (23), Frank Geary (19) (4.6) 51 46.4

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th September 2022 –Ladies The Taelane Store Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 6th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 25th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Michael P O’Farrell (24) 38-1 37pts

2nd Erick Kettler (17) 33-3 36pts

3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30+4 34pts

Gross Donal Liston 27pts

4th Tom Scanlon (19) 31+1 32pts

5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts

6th Sean Walsh (22) 33-3 30pts B5-13

7th Tom Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts B5-12

8th Finbar Mawe (30) 29+1 30pts B5-9

9th Sean Stack (24) 28+2 30pts B5-8

10th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 32-3 29pts B5-13F B5-9

V. Joseph O’Connor (11) 30-1 29pts B5-9

S.V. Miley Costello (23) 30-1 29pts B5-12

S.S.V Finbarr O’Keeffe (26) 32-3 29pts B5-13

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies O’Brien Corkery Cup

1st. Grainne Crowley (29) 42 pts

2nd Maura Crowley (40) 41 pts

Best Gross Clara Brosnan (17) 21 Gross

3rd Angela Cronin (21) 38 pts

Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open

1st - Colm Breen (14) - 45 points

2nd - Simon Healy (54) - 42 points

3rd - Sean Finn (16) - 40 points

Best Gross - Colm Breen (14) - 31 points

Men’s Audi Cork GOTY Sponsored by Centra Kenmare

1st - Seamus O'Brien (24) - 41 points

2nd - Flor O'Donoghue (8) - 40 points

3rd - John Duggan (5) - 39 points

Best Gross - John Duggan (5) - 34 Gross points

Thursday Autumn Gold

Winner Patrick O’Sullivan Lissyclearig 21 Points