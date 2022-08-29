Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On August 27th/ 28th we held an 18 hole stableford competition sponsored by Michael Sheahan and Sons, Builders.
The winners were :-
1...Anthony O Mahony (25) 43
2...John Ivory (19) 41
3... John Cuskelly (10) 41
4... Dave Ash O'Neill (27) 40
Division 1.
1st ..Aidan o'Connor (10) 39
2nd.. Seamus O'Donoghue (13) 38
Division 2.
1st ..Cormac O'Donoghue (15) 40
2nd..Donnchadh Grealy (19) 39.
Division 3.
1st .. Eoin O'Sullivan (28) 40
2nd ..Maurice Coffey (29) 38
On Friday August 26th we held another very successful 10 hole mixed scramble .
The winning team was Terence Mulcahy, Alan Moynihan, Mary McGuire, Jim Delaney.
Killarney
Sponsor: Donagh Hickey Motors
18 Hole Stroke
Killeen
White Tees
Sat 27th & Sun 28th
1st Colm Griffin (18) 65
2nd Alan O'Meara (20) 67
Best Gross Donal Considine (scr) 73
Division 1
1st Ronan Brosnan (8) 69
2nd Mike Hayes (9) 69
3rd Mark Tuite (4) 70
Division 2
1st Tomas (Bracker) ) O'Regan (12) 67
2nd Tom Finn (12) 69
3rd Daniel doona (10) 71
Division 3
1st Richard Ferris (14) 67
2nd John English (16) 68
3rd Gavin O'Neill (16) 69
Division 4
1st John Buckley (20) 68
2nd Michael Coghlan (23) 69
3rd Hugh Griffin (23) 69
Maine Valley
Results of Stroke play kindly sponsored by Mick Murtagh:
1st Billy T O'Sullivan (20) 64
2nd Brendan O'Shea (23) 65 (back 9)
3rd James Crockett (26) 65 (back 9)
Gross: Liam Martin (8) 75 gross
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.0)
Mikey McKenna (10) 66
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.1 to 18.1)
Ben Foley (14) 69 (back 9)
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 18.2 to 22.5)
Thomas McGrath (21) 67
Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 22.6 and above)
Eamon Sheehan (24) 65
Longest Drive: Sean Hanafin
Nearest the pin: Pat Healy (5 foot 5 inches)
Many thanks to Mick Murtagh and his family for the sponsorship and the turnout over the weekend
Tralee
Ladies results:
Sunday 28th August: MC11 Ceann Sibeal Exchange – sponsored by Adams Garage
1st Laura Rafferty 46pts (18)
2nd Sophie Moynihan 42pts (28)
Best Gross Mary Savage 31pts
3rd Noran Shanahan 39pts (25)
Number of entries: 48
_________
Wed 24th Aug Festival Open -Ladies singles- Tankard Bar & Restaurant
1st Mary Savage 39pts (11)
2nd Lorraine Peevers 38pts (21)
3rd Catherine Twomey 35pts (30)
Number of entries: 33
__________
Mon 22nd Aug Festival Open AMAM- Ballyroe Heights Hotel
1. Gerard Power/Sean Reidy/Jayne Power/Grainne Sheehy 97pts.
2. Karen Stakelum/Pat Stakelum/Caroline Sugrue/Donal Sugrue 94 pts.
3. Patrick Carey/Gerard O Sullivan/Mike Sheehy Jnr/Joseph Carey 93pts.
4. Brian Durran/Kieran Rutledge/Denis Murphy/Padraig Teahan 91pts.
Fixtures:
Wed 31st Mounthawk Trophy – Stroke, also a Stableford competition – sponsored by Haven Pharmacy
Sun 04 Sept O’Donnell Cup Stroke play & Stableford competition- Lots Furnishing
Wed 7th 18 holes Stableford
Sun 11th Ladies fourball – Terrys Butchers
Mens results
Dingle Exchange -Sponsor James O Shea Sunday 28/8/22
1. Sean O Loughlin 46 pts
2. Conor Stack 44 pts
3. Derek Walsh 44 pts
4. Tom O Driscoll 42 pts
5. Declan O Connell 41 pts
Gross David Leen 40 pts
Div 1. Niall Sheehy 41 pts
Div 2. Dermot Walsh 41 pts
Div 3. Kealan O Connor41 pts
Div 4. Donagh Shanahan41 pts
Fixtures
Sunday 4/9/22
Autumn Medal from blue/stroke - Sponsor West End Bar, Fenit
Club sponsored stableford from whites.
Presidents prize on 17/18/Sept will open on Monday 5/9/22
Paddy Carey scratch cup draw now on master scoreboard
Best of luck to Tralee teams in finals at Tramore during the week.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – Sunday 28th August 22 – Old Course
1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 41pts
2nd Michael Burke (17) 41pts
3rd Robert Ryan (23) 40pts
Gross: Brian Kelleher (-2) 31pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Arian Farrell (4) 31pts
2nd Anthony Bennett (2) 31pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Michael McCarthy (10) 40pts
2nd Des O’Donnell (10) 40pts
3rd Jayson Buckley (10) 37pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Alan Grimes (13) 38pts
2nd Ignatius O’Brien (18) 38pts
3rd Eoin O’Shaughnessy (17) 37pts
Category 4, (21+ Handicap)
1st Fin Broderick (24) 40pts
2nd Tom M O’Connor (24) 40pts
3rd Colm O’Halloran (21) 39pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th September 22 – Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day
Ladies Competition
Lady Captain Georgina Keane – Saturday 27th August 2022 – Old Course
1 Catriona Corrigan (16) 44 pts (B 9 22)
2 Helen McSweeney (30) 44 pts (B 9 21)
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 31 Gross Points
3rd Geraldine Williams (18) 44 pts (B 9 18)
4th Ann Laverty (36) 43 pts
5th Marie Reen (27) 41 pts (B 9 22)
6th Patricia Gleeson (25) 41 pts (B 9 19)
Cat 1 1st Deirdre Sheehan (20) 39 pts (B 9 22)
Cat 1 2nd Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 39 pts (B 9 20)
Cat 1 3RD Lorraine Canty (16) 38 pts
Cat 2 1st Anne Marie Healy (24) 39 pts
Cat 2 2nd Catherine Moylan (24) 37 pts
Cat 2 3rd Bernie Moloney (22) 36 pts (B 9 21)
Cat 3 1st Geraldine Gallagher (33) 41 pts
Cat 3 2nd Angela Ryan (35) 34 pts
Cat 3 3rd Colleen McElligott (32) 33 pts
Past Captain Anne Marie Carroll (19) 36 pts (B 6 12)
Vintage Sighle Henigan (18) 35 pts
Seniors Ann O’Connor (12) 37 pts
Committee Noirin Hitchen (12) 36 pts
9 Hole 1st Nuala Lynch (19) 21 pts
9 Hole 2nd Judy Carmody (20) 20 pts
9 Hole 3rd Janet Horan (15) 18 pts
Guests Bernie McGrath (14) 33 pts
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 23rd August 2022 – Old Course
1ST Colleen Mc Elligott (35) 43 pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 39pts
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) 38 pts (bk 9 -23)
4th Catriona Corrigan (16) 38 pts (bk 9 -20)
Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 26th August 2022 – Old Course
1ST Noirín Hitchen (14), Conor Liston (15), Danny Liston (20), Barry Liston (20)
6.9) 49 42.1
2nd Eileen Daly (36), John Joy (17), Jonathan Sheehan (24), Damien Ryan (24)
(10) 54 44
3rd Joe McWilliams (1), Brendan Ryan (3), Annette McWilliams (23), Frank Geary (19) (4.6) 51 46.4
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th September 2022 –Ladies The Taelane Store Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 6th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 25th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Michael P O’Farrell (24) 38-1 37pts
2nd Erick Kettler (17) 33-3 36pts
3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30+4 34pts
Gross Donal Liston 27pts
4th Tom Scanlon (19) 31+1 32pts
5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts
6th Sean Walsh (22) 33-3 30pts B5-13
7th Tom Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts B5-12
8th Finbar Mawe (30) 29+1 30pts B5-9
9th Sean Stack (24) 28+2 30pts B5-8
10th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 32-3 29pts B5-13F B5-9
V. Joseph O’Connor (11) 30-1 29pts B5-9
S.V. Miley Costello (23) 30-1 29pts B5-12
S.S.V Finbarr O’Keeffe (26) 32-3 29pts B5-13
Fixtures:
Thursday 1st September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies O’Brien Corkery Cup
1st. Grainne Crowley (29) 42 pts
2nd Maura Crowley (40) 41 pts
Best Gross Clara Brosnan (17) 21 Gross
3rd Angela Cronin (21) 38 pts
Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open
1st - Colm Breen (14) - 45 points
2nd - Simon Healy (54) - 42 points
3rd - Sean Finn (16) - 40 points
Best Gross - Colm Breen (14) - 31 points
Men’s Audi Cork GOTY Sponsored by Centra Kenmare
1st - Seamus O'Brien (24) - 41 points
2nd - Flor O'Donoghue (8) - 40 points
3rd - John Duggan (5) - 39 points
Best Gross - John Duggan (5) - 34 Gross points
Thursday Autumn Gold
Winner Patrick O’Sullivan Lissyclearig 21 Points