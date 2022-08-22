Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Competition Results 20th & 21st August
Castlerosse Park Resort, Killeen Single Stableford (GOY)
1st Marion O’ Leary 41 pts (29)
2nd Evelyn O’ Donoghue 40 pts (31)
BG Anne Moynihan 33 pts (02)
3rd Christine Carroll 38 pts (14) Back nine
4th Kathleen Rice 38 pts (35) Back three
5th Winnie Ryan 38 pts (22)
6th Kay Gentile 37 pts (16) Back nine
Ross
On August 21st we held an 18 hole Champagne Scramble
The winning team was :- Aidan O'Connor, John Hurley , Ryan Scott
Maine Valley
Results of the Holmpatrick Cup Qualifier Fourball
1st Declan Raggett (10) & Francis Fitzgerald (12) 48pts (back 9)
2nd Seamus Mannix (26) & Shane Flynn (13) 48pts (back 9)
Congratulations to Declan & Francis who now advance to represent the club in the Final at Adare.
Well done to all as scoring was really high this weekend.
Puck Fair Open singles:
Winner: James Lynch (18) 39pts (back 9)
Next weekend we have strokeplay, Saturday & Sunday kindly sponsored by Mick Murtagh
Kenmare
Men’s August monthly medal sponsored by Murphy’s Supervalu Kenmare.
1st - John Granville (16) - Gross 82 - Net 66
2nd - Sean Twomey (11) - Gross 78 - Net 67
3rd - John Duggan (5) - Gross 73 - Net 68 OCB
Best Gross - John Duggan (5) - Gross 73
Mixed Mulcahy’s Restaurant Mixed Friday Open
1st - Bertie McSwiney Senior (23) - 49points
2nd - Shane Dalton (19) - 45 points
3rd - Angela Brosnan (9) - 42 points OCB
Best Gross - Eoin Kelleher (7) - 34 gross points OCB
Ladies Singles 22/8/22
1st Kathy Kelleher (44) 42 pts
2nd Angela Brosnan (6) 38 pts
3rd Grainne Crowley (29) 36 pts
Tralee
Results of Festival fourball Sponsor DCS Group and Club Sponsored Singles and fixtures
Festival fourball Saturday 20th August Sponsor DCS Group.
1 Daniel Clair Derek Slattery 46 pts
2 Andy Purcell Ambrose Purcell 41 pts
3 Ryan Meagher Myles Halpin 41 pts
4 Shane O'Donovan John O'Brien 40 pts
5 Darragh Meade Jimmy Murphy (Nadd) 39 pts
Club Sponsored Blue and Green Singles Stableford
1 Eamonn O'Sullivan 43 pts (12) Blue tees
2 Jack O'Driscoll 42 pts (17) Green tees
3 Mike Halloran 42 pts (19) Blue tees
4 Colm Sheehy 42 pts (20) Blue tees
5 Kieran Ruttledge 42 pts (14) Green tees
Fixtures:
Paddy Carey Scratch Cup - players reminded entry is by Wednesday 24th August.
Entry on Par 3 30th December
Wednesday 24th August Festival Singles Sponsor Tankard Bar & Restaurant
Sunday 28th August Master Classic 11 Sponsor James O' Shea Ceann Sibeal Exchange
Ladies results
Wednesday 17th August (18 holes singles)
1st Liz Grey (13) 43pts
2nd Mary Dowling (33) 41pts
Sunday 21st (18 holes singles)
1st Pearl mc gillycuddy (47) 45pts
2nd Angela Deenihan (29) 42pts
3rd Bernie O Loughlin (38) 41pts
Fixtures Wednesday 24th Festival singles sponsored by the Tankard Bar & Restaurant
Sunday 28th MC11 sponsored by Adams Garage
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – Sunday 21st August 22 – Cashen Course
1st Pat Lucid (27) 42pts (B9-22)
2nd Dan Sheehan (19) 42pts (B9-21)
3rd Joe Sweeney (20) 42pts (B9-18)
Best Gross James O’Callaghan (1) 39pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Edmond Healy (1) 34pts
2nd Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 33pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Kieran Mulvihill (12) 40pts (B9-22)
2nd Cillian Beasley (8) 40pts
3rd Liam Carmody (8) 39pts (B9-17)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Tom Kean (18) 38pts (B9-21)
2nd Shane O’Connor (15) 38pts (B9-20)
3rd Kevin Enright (19) 38pts
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Joe Costello (23) 39pts
2nd Jim Doolan (22) 38pts (B9-18)
3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (24) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 28th August 22 – Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure– Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accounts – Sunday 14th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Ellen Healy (40) 43 pts (B9 19)
2nd Josette O’Donnell (21) 43 pts (B9 18)
GROSS Janice O’Connell (10) 27 pts
3rd Mary Kelly (40) 40 pts
Category 1
1st Mags O’Sullivan (18) 38 pts
2nd Rose Fitzgerald (20) 37 pts
Category 2
1st Deirdre O’Malley (29) 39 pts
2nd Anne Marie Sexton (21) 37 pts
Category 3
1st Geraldine Gallagher (34) 36 pts
2nd Tess Noonan (40) 35 pts
Seniors Marjorie Morkan (28) 37 pts
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 16th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Muireann O'Sullivan (52) 41 pts (B9-22 pts)
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 41 pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (28) 40 pts
4th Mags O'Sullivan (17) 38 pts
Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 19th August 2022 – Old Course
1ST Niamh Mullins (28), Caroline Condon (15), Rory Glennon (6), Alan Glennon (21)
H/C (7) 52 (B5-18) 45pts
2nd James Barry (23), Valerie Noonan (36), Marie Walsh (18), John Walsh (26)
H/C (10) 55 (B5-19) 45pts
3rd Mark Sheehan (16), Joe Sheehan (13), Bernadette Burke (41), Aidan Hanrahan (10) H/C (8) (add back 1.5) 53 46.5pts
Lady Past Captains’ – Saturday 20th August 2022 – Cashen Course
Ladies Sunday Competition Singles Stableford – Sunday 21st August 2022 – Old Course
1st Bernie Moloney (23) 40 pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (25) 39 pts
3rd Irene O'Connor (27) 37 pts (Bk 9-18pts)
4th Colleen McElligott (35) 37 pts (Bk 9-13pts)
Fixtures:
Saturday 21st August 2022 –Lady Captain’s Prize (MRs Georgina Keane) 18 hole Stableford – Old Course
Sunday 28th August 2022 – Ladies Killarney Exchange Day
Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 18th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Michael P Farrell (24) 38-1 37pts
2nd Eric Kettler (17) 33+3 36pts
3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30+4 34pts
Gross Donal Liston 27pts
4th Tom Scanlon (19) 31+1 32pts
5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts
6th Sean Walsh (22) 33-3 30pts B5-13
7th Tom Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts B5-12
8th Finbar Mawe (30) 29+1 30pts B5-9
9th Sean Stack (24) 28+2 30pts B5-8
10th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 32-3 29pts B5-13 FB3-9
V. Joseph O’Connor (11) 30-1 29pts B5-13 F B3-9
S.V. Miley Costello (22) 30-1 29pts B5-9
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (260 32-3 29pts B5-13
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Fishbox, Dingle
Overall Winner: Bernard O’Sullivan (17) 42pts
Division 1. Tony Lawless (09) 39pts
Division 2. David O’Connor (16) 40pts
Division 3. David Heaton (20) 37pts
Yellow Tees.
1. David O’Donovan (26) 38pts
Ladies
Duais an Chaptaen – Margot Wall
1. Overall Winner. Mairéad Cahill (25) 63net
Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 72net
Category 1.
1. Regina Prendiville (29) 67net
2. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 71net
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 71net
Category 2.
1. Catherine Murray (31) 63net
2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (37) 67net
3. Elfriede McNamara (38) 68net
Front Nine. Paula Hayes (41) 31.5
Back Nine. Cora Coleman (44) 35.0
9 Hole S/Ford
1. Wahmay Keane (19) 17pts
2. Adrienne O’Donovan (19) 15pts
Committee Prize. Ann O’Higgins (22) 73net
Past Captain. Ann Moore (13) 72net
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was Ger Fitgibbon Captains Prize which was kindly sponsored by Kieran O'Sullivan Coach and Bus Hire Ballyheigue
1st Pat Dillane (9) 41 pts
2nd Mark Condon (11) 39 pts
3rd Vincent Linnane (29) 39 pts
4th Jonathan Kelliher (13) 37 pts
5th Patrick Roche (23) 37 pts
Best Gross Noel Gilbride (4) 32pts
Past Captain Padraig Casey (24) 37pts
Front Nine Jamsey McGrath (18) 23pts
Back Nine Ed Harty (26) 23pts
Nearest the Pin 1 Dean Harris
Nearest the Pin 2 John Joe O'Connor
Guest Kieran O'Callaghan
Next Sunday is 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.
Winners of Fridays scramble were David Keane,David McMahon,Padraig Casey and Michael Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.00pm for shotgun start at 6.30pm.
The Country Clubs team play Glengarriff in Doneraile next Sunday at 8.30am in the semi final. The winners will play Clonakilty or Rafeen Creek in the afternoon.