Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Competition Results 20th & 21st August

Castlerosse Park Resort, Killeen Single Stableford (GOY)

1st Marion O’ Leary 41 pts (29)

2nd Evelyn O’ Donoghue 40 pts (31)

BG Anne Moynihan 33 pts (02)

3rd Christine Carroll 38 pts (14) Back nine

4th Kathleen Rice 38 pts (35) Back three

5th Winnie Ryan 38 pts (22)

6th Kay Gentile 37 pts (16) Back nine

Ross

On August 21st we held an 18 hole Champagne Scramble

The winning team was :- Aidan O'Connor, John Hurley , Ryan Scott

Maine Valley

Results of the Holmpatrick Cup Qualifier Fourball

1st Declan Raggett (10) & Francis Fitzgerald (12) 48pts (back 9)

2nd Seamus Mannix (26) & Shane Flynn (13) 48pts (back 9)

Congratulations to Declan & Francis who now advance to represent the club in the Final at Adare.

Well done to all as scoring was really high this weekend.

Puck Fair Open singles:

Winner: James Lynch (18) 39pts (back 9)

Next weekend we have strokeplay, Saturday & Sunday kindly sponsored by Mick Murtagh

Kenmare

Men’s August monthly medal sponsored by Murphy’s Supervalu Kenmare.

1st - John Granville (16) - Gross 82 - Net 66

2nd - Sean Twomey (11) - Gross 78 - Net 67

3rd - John Duggan (5) - Gross 73 - Net 68 OCB

Best Gross - John Duggan (5) - Gross 73

Mixed Mulcahy’s Restaurant Mixed Friday Open

1st - Bertie McSwiney Senior (23) - 49points

2nd - Shane Dalton (19) - 45 points

3rd - Angela Brosnan (9) - 42 points OCB

Best Gross - Eoin Kelleher (7) - 34 gross points OCB

Ladies Singles 22/8/22

1st Kathy Kelleher (44) 42 pts

2nd Angela Brosnan (6) 38 pts

3rd Grainne Crowley (29) 36 pts

Tralee

Results of Festival fourball Sponsor DCS Group and Club Sponsored Singles and fixtures

Festival fourball Saturday 20th August Sponsor DCS Group.

1 Daniel Clair Derek Slattery 46 pts

2 Andy Purcell Ambrose Purcell 41 pts

3 Ryan Meagher Myles Halpin 41 pts

4 Shane O'Donovan John O'Brien 40 pts

5 Darragh Meade Jimmy Murphy (Nadd) 39 pts

Club Sponsored Blue and Green Singles Stableford

1 Eamonn O'Sullivan 43 pts (12) Blue tees

2 Jack O'Driscoll 42 pts (17) Green tees

3 Mike Halloran 42 pts (19) Blue tees

4 Colm Sheehy 42 pts (20) Blue tees

5 Kieran Ruttledge 42 pts (14) Green tees

Fixtures:

Paddy Carey Scratch Cup - players reminded entry is by Wednesday 24th August.

Entry on Par 3 30th December

Wednesday 24th August Festival Singles Sponsor Tankard Bar & Restaurant

Sunday 28th August Master Classic 11 Sponsor James O' Shea Ceann Sibeal Exchange

Ladies results

Wednesday 17th August (18 holes singles)

1st Liz Grey (13) 43pts

2nd Mary Dowling (33) 41pts

Sunday 21st (18 holes singles)

1st Pearl mc gillycuddy (47) 45pts

2nd Angela Deenihan (29) 42pts

3rd Bernie O Loughlin (38) 41pts

Fixtures Wednesday 24th Festival singles sponsored by the Tankard Bar & Restaurant

Sunday 28th MC11 sponsored by Adams Garage

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – Sunday 21st August 22 – Cashen Course

1st Pat Lucid (27) 42pts (B9-22)

2nd Dan Sheehan (19) 42pts (B9-21)

3rd Joe Sweeney (20) 42pts (B9-18)

Best Gross James O’Callaghan (1) 39pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Edmond Healy (1) 34pts

2nd Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 33pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Kieran Mulvihill (12) 40pts (B9-22)

2nd Cillian Beasley (8) 40pts

3rd Liam Carmody (8) 39pts (B9-17)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Tom Kean (18) 38pts (B9-21)

2nd Shane O’Connor (15) 38pts (B9-20)

3rd Kevin Enright (19) 38pts

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Joe Costello (23) 39pts

2nd Jim Doolan (22) 38pts (B9-18)

3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (24) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 28th August 22 – Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure– Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accounts – Sunday 14th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Ellen Healy (40) 43 pts (B9 19)

2nd Josette O’Donnell (21) 43 pts (B9 18)

GROSS Janice O’Connell (10) 27 pts

3rd Mary Kelly (40) 40 pts

Category 1

1st Mags O’Sullivan (18) 38 pts

2nd Rose Fitzgerald (20) 37 pts

Category 2

1st Deirdre O’Malley (29) 39 pts

2nd Anne Marie Sexton (21) 37 pts

Category 3

1st Geraldine Gallagher (34) 36 pts

2nd Tess Noonan (40) 35 pts

Seniors Marjorie Morkan (28) 37 pts

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 16th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Muireann O'Sullivan (52) 41 pts (B9-22 pts)

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 41 pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (28) 40 pts

4th Mags O'Sullivan (17) 38 pts

Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 19th August 2022 – Old Course

1ST Niamh Mullins (28), Caroline Condon (15), Rory Glennon (6), Alan Glennon (21)

H/C (7) 52 (B5-18) 45pts

2nd James Barry (23), Valerie Noonan (36), Marie Walsh (18), John Walsh (26)

H/C (10) 55 (B5-19) 45pts

3rd Mark Sheehan (16), Joe Sheehan (13), Bernadette Burke (41), Aidan Hanrahan (10) H/C (8) (add back 1.5) 53 46.5pts

Lady Past Captains’ – Saturday 20th August 2022 – Cashen Course

Ladies Sunday Competition Singles Stableford – Sunday 21st August 2022 – Old Course

1st Bernie Moloney (23) 40 pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (25) 39 pts

3rd Irene O'Connor (27) 37 pts (Bk 9-18pts)

4th Colleen McElligott (35) 37 pts (Bk 9-13pts)

Fixtures:

Saturday 21st August 2022 –Lady Captain’s Prize (MRs Georgina Keane) 18 hole Stableford – Old Course

Sunday 28th August 2022 – Ladies Killarney Exchange Day

Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 18th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Michael P Farrell (24) 38-1 37pts

2nd Eric Kettler (17) 33+3 36pts

3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30+4 34pts

Gross Donal Liston 27pts

4th Tom Scanlon (19) 31+1 32pts

5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts

6th Sean Walsh (22) 33-3 30pts B5-13

7th Tom Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts B5-12

8th Finbar Mawe (30) 29+1 30pts B5-9

9th Sean Stack (24) 28+2 30pts B5-8

10th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 32-3 29pts B5-13 FB3-9

V. Joseph O’Connor (11) 30-1 29pts B5-13 F B3-9

S.V. Miley Costello (22) 30-1 29pts B5-9

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (260 32-3 29pts B5-13

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Fishbox, Dingle

Overall Winner: Bernard O’Sullivan (17) 42pts

Division 1. Tony Lawless (09) 39pts

Division 2. David O’Connor (16) 40pts

Division 3. David Heaton (20) 37pts

Yellow Tees.

1. David O’Donovan (26) 38pts

Ladies

Duais an Chaptaen – Margot Wall

1. Overall Winner. Mairéad Cahill (25) 63net

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 72net

Category 1.

1. Regina Prendiville (29) 67net

2. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 71net

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 71net

Category 2.

1. Catherine Murray (31) 63net

2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (37) 67net

3. Elfriede McNamara (38) 68net

Front Nine. Paula Hayes (41) 31.5

Back Nine. Cora Coleman (44) 35.0

9 Hole S/Ford

1. Wahmay Keane (19) 17pts

2. Adrienne O’Donovan (19) 15pts

Committee Prize. Ann O’Higgins (22) 73net

Past Captain. Ann Moore (13) 72net

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was Ger Fitgibbon Captains Prize which was kindly sponsored by Kieran O'Sullivan Coach and Bus Hire Ballyheigue

1st Pat Dillane (9) 41 pts

2nd Mark Condon (11) 39 pts

3rd Vincent Linnane (29) 39 pts

4th Jonathan Kelliher (13) 37 pts

5th Patrick Roche (23) 37 pts

Best Gross Noel Gilbride (4) 32pts

Past Captain Padraig Casey (24) 37pts

Front Nine Jamsey McGrath (18) 23pts

Back Nine Ed Harty (26) 23pts

Nearest the Pin 1 Dean Harris

Nearest the Pin 2 John Joe O'Connor

Guest Kieran O'Callaghan

Next Sunday is 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.

Winners of Fridays scramble were David Keane,David McMahon,Padraig Casey and Michael Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.00pm for shotgun start at 6.30pm.

The Country Clubs team play Glengarriff in Doneraile next Sunday at 8.30am in the semi final. The winners will play Clonakilty or Rafeen Creek in the afternoon.