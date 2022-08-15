Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley Members
Eamon Feeley's Captains Day
1st Niall Marshall 91 - 24 = 67
2nd Billy O'Sullivan 94 - 27 = 67
3rd Willie O'Leary 78 - 10 = 68 &
Lowest Gross Score
4th Mervin Clifford 90 - 21 = 69
5th Wayne Coffey 94 - 25 = 69
Ladies Results: Captain Eamon Feeley's Prize to Ladies: 12 Hole Stableford:
Overall Winner and Division 3 Winner: Michelle Walsh (CH/54) 34 pts.
Division 1 Winner: Cait O'Leary (CH/21) 31 pts. Division 2 Winner: Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain (CH/38) 26 pts.
FIXTURE: 12 Hole re-entry Stableford, 1st Prize sponsored by Lady Member Mary Lyons can be played from Tuesday 16th August until further notice.
Ross
On August 13th & 14th we held the Frank Doran / Safeguard Security Backstakes stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1... John Enright (24) 41
2.... Trevor Nagle (10) 40
3..... Timmy O'Donoghue (22) 40
4... Rolandas Bendikas (13)39
5.... Terence Mulcahy (12) 37
On Friday August 12th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a very large turnout .
The winning team was :- John Hurley, Donie Broderick , Melanie Colorusso.
Fixture:-
On Sunday August 21st we will hold an 18 hole Champagne Scramble with a 9.30 am shotgun start.
Killarney
Ladies Stroke Mahony's Point Visage Beauty Competition played on Saturday 13 August 2022 and Sunday 14 August 2022
Overall Winners
1 Kathleen Rice 99 - 37 = 62 Overall Winner
Best gross – Alicia Burke 77
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 17.0)
14 Annette McNeice 86-18=68 Division 1 - Winner
18 Ursula Desmond 85-16=69 Division 1 - Runner-Up
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 17.1 to 24.6)
4 Winnie Ryan 87 - 22 =65 Division 2 - Winner
7 Maire Geaney 85 - 19 =66 Division 2 - Runner-Up Last Six Holes
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 24.7 to 54.0)
2 Cara Fuller 92-28 =64 Division 3 - Winner Last Nine Holes
3 Peggy Barrett 98 - 34 =64 Division 3 - Runner-Up
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Frank Buttimer
White Tees:
1. Donie Fitton (22) 45pts
2. Paddy McCabe (21) 44pts
3. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (17) 43pts
4. Thomas Ashe (07) 43pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Andrew O’Rorke (38) 43pts
Captain’s Charity Day- Sponsored by Invesco
1. Eddie Brazil (17) John O’Riordan (24) 49pts
2. Coleman Cotter (15) Ber Cotter (31) 47pts
3. Alexander Verget (09) Derry Dinneen (24) 47pts
4. Thomas Ashe (05) John O’Connor (11) 46pts
Ladies
Lá Uachtarán na mBan- Gerlinde
1. Orla Barry (20) 43pts
2. Kay Casey (45) 41pts
Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 33pts
3. Clare O’Connor (22) 40pts
4. Majella Murphy (21) 38pts
5. Catherine Murray (32) 38pts
Front Nine. Cora Coleman (44) 22pts
Back Nine. Ann Moore (13) 20pts
Iar Uachtarán. Ann O’Higgins (21) 30pts
9 Hole S/Ford
1. Paula Hayes (19) 18pts
2. Aisling Ní Shuilleabhain (23) 18pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On August 13th/ 14th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st John J O'Sullivan (23) 41pts
2nd David O'Grady (18) 39pts
3rd Terry O'Connor (13) 39pts
Div 1 Paul O'Connor (16) 38pts
Div 2 Denis O'Regan (16) 39pts
Div 3 Colm Griffin (27) 39pts
Next Sunday is Ger Fitzgibbons Captains Prize. Timesheet available online.
Winners of Fridays scramble were Kevin Lynch, Anna Hill and Gerard Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.15pm for shotgun start at 6.45pm.
Our Jimmy Bruen Team narrowly lost the West Munster Final to Ballykisteen 3-2 on Saturday morning in Adare Manor G.C. with the final game going to the 18th hole. Mark Culhane & Joseph O'Connor Lost 1 Down, Noel Gilbride & Paddy Healy Won 5 & 4, Danny Casey & Earl McMahon Lost 1 Down, Pat Dillane & Jonathan Cahill Lost 2 & 1, Enda O'Halloran & Maurice MCElligott Won 4 & 3. It has been a great summer for the team, winning 4 matches against Ballybunion, Tralee, Maine Valley and Glengarriff. Well done to everyone who has been involved. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the team on Saturday and in the previous rounds. Thanks to Adare Manor Golf Club for having the course in excellent condition on Saturday. Finally thanks to Ballykisteen Golf Club for a very sporting game on Saturday and we wish them all the best in the Regional Finals in Cavan in September.
The semi finals of the Billy O'Sulivan take place in Ballyheigue next Saturday. Castlegregory play Ring of Kerry at 1pm and will be followed by Tralee against Ballybunion.
Tralee
Results Captains Charity Day 13th August Sponsor Garvey's Supervalu and Club Sponsored Singles 14th August and Fixtures
Captains Charity Day 13th August Sponsor Garvey's Supervalu
1 Paul Hickey Gerard Talty Pat Lorigan Evan Talty 99 pts
2 Ciaran McCann Richard McCann Conor Cronin Niall Heeney 95 pts
3 Paul Stephenson Donagh Stephenson Tim Scannell John Reen Jnr 93 pts
Club Sponsored Green and White Singles 14th August
1 Patrick C Lynch 45 pts (24) Overall Winner
2 Donal Sugrue 43 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up
3 Pat O'Donnell 43 pts (08) Overall 3rd
4 Sean McCarthy 43 pts (13) Overall 4th
5 Jack O'Driscoll 42 pts (19) Overall 5th
Fixtures:
Saturday 20th August Festival Fourball Open Sponsor DCS Group
Sunday 21st August Blue & Green tees Singles Stableford Club Sponsored
Monday 22nd August Festival Open Am-Am Sponsor Ballyroe Heights Hotel
Wednesday 24th August Festival Open Singles Sponsor Tankard Bar & Restaurant
Ladies results
Wednesday 10thAugust Eileen Murphy foursomes
1st Kathleen Finnegan and Joan Costelloe 46 pts
2nd Paula O Sullivan and Eleanor Dowd 44pts
Sunday 14th August 18 holes singles
1st Lucy Grattan (10) 41pts
2nd Emma Leahy (8) 38pts
3rd Karen Gearon (23) 38 pts
Fixtures
Wednesday 178th August 18 holes singles
Sunday 21st (( 18 holes singles)
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Saturday 14th August 22 – Old Course
1st Patrick D Harnett (21) 44pts (Back 9 -23 pts)
2nd Noel Morkan (25) 44pts
3rd Ignatius O’Brien (21) 42pts (Back 9 – 23 pts)
Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr 37pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Brian Slattery (5) 36pts
2nd Adrian Walsh 35pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Jack Enright (8) 41pts (Back 9 – 22pts, B6 – 15pts)
2nd Liam Carmody (8) 41pts (Back 9 – 22pts)
3rd Jack C Buckley (9) 41pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Brian Hayles (17) 42pts
2nd Ed Grimes (13) 40pts (Back 9 – 18pts)
3rd Sean Corcoran (13) 40pts
Category 4, (21 + Handicap)
1st Sean J Healy (26) 40pts
2nd Pat Lucid (28) 39pts
3rd John Shier (23) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st August 22 – Mens Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics– Cashen Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 9th August 2022 – Old Course
1st Catherine Moylan (25) 38 pts
2nd AnneMarie Healy (26) 37 pts(Bk9-22)
3rd Eileen Barrett (31) 37 pts(Bk9-19)
4th Janice O’Connell (10) 35 pts
Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 12th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1ST C.A. Coolican (34), N. Lynch (27), J. Quirke (16), Ann O’ Riordan (28) H/C (10) Gross 51 Nett 41
2nd Seán C Kennelly (12), Bernie Daly (32), Brendan Daly (11), Jimmy Bowler (24) H/C (7.9) Gross 49 Nett 41.1
3rd Mark Sheehan (16), Joe Sheehan (13), Gerard Burke (11), Bernadette Burke (36) H/C (7.6) Gross 50 Nett 42.4
Ladies Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Georgina Keane – Saturday 13th August 2022 – Old Course
Ladies Teams:
1st Blanaid Mehigan (31), Miltown Golf Club
Kathleen Biggar (20), Elm Park Golf Club
Susan Brennan (17), Milltown Golf Club
Karen Tess (14), Ballyheigue Golf club
Hamper x 4 Frank & Christine Fenn Total 86pts
2nd Deirdre Mulls (14) Mitchelstown Golf Club
Eithne Bermingham (15)
Catherine Kavanagh (10)
Helen Healy (24), Blarney Golf club
Voucher x 4 Total 81pts
3rd Yvonne Courtney (9), Macroom Golf cub
Ber O’Shea (8)
Eileen O’Leary (20)
Rose Beamish (20), Fota Island Golf Club
Castletroy Golf Club Fourball Total 80pts
(B9-43)
4th Daphne Hales (19), Rafeen Creek Golf Club
Sarah Jones (25)
Imelda Hickey (26)
April English (33)
Voucher (McMunns) x 4 Total 80pts
(B9-39)
5th Tineke Leonard (16) Castletroy Golf Club
Mary Crowley (11)
Ethna Leonard (10)
Rachel Maher (16) Lahinch Golf club
Wine Total 80pts
(B9 – 36)
Men’s Teams
1st Chris O’Donoghue (9)
Ger Gavin (10)
James Maguire (16)
Raymond Lawler (14)
Killeen Golf Club Fourball Total 92pts
2nd Anthony Bennett (2)
Jim Flynn (10)
Vincent Moloney (10)
Mike Tangney (9)
Woodstock Golf Club Fourball Total 85pts
Ladies 18 Holes Singles Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accounts – Saturday 14th August 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Ellen Healy (40) 43 pts (B9 19)
2nd Josette O’Donnell (21) 43 pts (B9 18)
GROSS Janice O’Connell (10) 36 pts
3rd Mary Kelly (40) 40 pts
Category 1
1st Mags O’Sullivan (18) 38 pts
2nd Rose Fitzgerald (20) 37 pts
Category 2
1st Deirdre O’Malley (29) 39 pts
2nd Anne Marie Sexton (21) 37 pts
Category 3
1st Geraldine Gallagher (34) 36 pts
2nd Tess Noonan (40) 35 pts
Seniors Marjorie Morkan (28) 37 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 20th August 2022 – Ballybunion Lady Past Captains’ Competition – Cashen course
Sunday 21st August 2022 – Ladies 18 Hole Voucher competition – Old Course
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course