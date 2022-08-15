Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley Members

Eamon Feeley's Captains Day

1st Niall Marshall 91 - 24 = 67

2nd Billy O'Sullivan 94 - 27 = 67

3rd Willie O'Leary 78 - 10 = 68 &

Lowest Gross Score

4th Mervin Clifford 90 - 21 = 69

5th Wayne Coffey 94 - 25 = 69

Ladies Results: Captain Eamon Feeley's Prize to Ladies: 12 Hole Stableford:

Overall Winner and Division 3 Winner: Michelle Walsh (CH/54) 34 pts.

Division 1 Winner: Cait O'Leary (CH/21) 31 pts. Division 2 Winner: Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain (CH/38) 26 pts.

FIXTURE: 12 Hole re-entry Stableford, 1st Prize sponsored by Lady Member Mary Lyons can be played from Tuesday 16th August until further notice.

Ross

On August 13th & 14th we held the Frank Doran / Safeguard Security Backstakes stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1... John Enright (24) 41

2.... Trevor Nagle (10) 40

3..... Timmy O'Donoghue (22) 40

4... Rolandas Bendikas (13)39

5.... Terence Mulcahy (12) 37

On Friday August 12th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a very large turnout .

The winning team was :- John Hurley, Donie Broderick , Melanie Colorusso.

Fixture:-

On Sunday August 21st we will hold an 18 hole Champagne Scramble with a 9.30 am shotgun start.

Killarney

Ladies Stroke Mahony's Point Visage Beauty Competition played on Saturday 13 August 2022 and Sunday 14 August 2022

Overall Winners

1 Kathleen Rice 99 - 37 = 62 Overall Winner

Best gross – Alicia Burke 77

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 17.0)

14 Annette McNeice 86-18=68 Division 1 - Winner

18 Ursula Desmond 85-16=69 Division 1 - Runner-Up

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 17.1 to 24.6)

4 Winnie Ryan 87 - 22 =65 Division 2 - Winner

7 Maire Geaney 85 - 19 =66 Division 2 - Runner-Up Last Six Holes

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 24.7 to 54.0)

2 Cara Fuller 92-28 =64 Division 3 - Winner Last Nine Holes

3 Peggy Barrett 98 - 34 =64 Division 3 - Runner-Up

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Frank Buttimer

White Tees:

1. Donie Fitton (22) 45pts

2. Paddy McCabe (21) 44pts

3. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (17) 43pts

4. Thomas Ashe (07) 43pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Andrew O’Rorke (38) 43pts

Captain’s Charity Day- Sponsored by Invesco

1. Eddie Brazil (17) John O’Riordan (24) 49pts

2. Coleman Cotter (15) Ber Cotter (31) 47pts

3. Alexander Verget (09) Derry Dinneen (24) 47pts

4. Thomas Ashe (05) John O’Connor (11) 46pts

Ladies

Lá Uachtarán na mBan- Gerlinde

1. Orla Barry (20) 43pts

2. Kay Casey (45) 41pts

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 33pts

3. Clare O’Connor (22) 40pts

4. Majella Murphy (21) 38pts

5. Catherine Murray (32) 38pts

Front Nine. Cora Coleman (44) 22pts

Back Nine. Ann Moore (13) 20pts

Iar Uachtarán. Ann O’Higgins (21) 30pts

9 Hole S/Ford

1. Paula Hayes (19) 18pts

2. Aisling Ní Shuilleabhain (23) 18pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On August 13th/ 14th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st John J O'Sullivan (23) 41pts

2nd David O'Grady (18) 39pts

3rd Terry O'Connor (13) 39pts

Div 1 Paul O'Connor (16) 38pts

Div 2 Denis O'Regan (16) 39pts

Div 3 Colm Griffin (27) 39pts

Next Sunday is Ger Fitzgibbons Captains Prize. Timesheet available online.

Winners of Fridays scramble were Kevin Lynch, Anna Hill and Gerard Lucid. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.15pm for shotgun start at 6.45pm.

Our Jimmy Bruen Team narrowly lost the West Munster Final to Ballykisteen 3-2 on Saturday morning in Adare Manor G.C. with the final game going to the 18th hole. Mark Culhane & Joseph O'Connor Lost 1 Down, Noel Gilbride & Paddy Healy Won 5 & 4, Danny Casey & Earl McMahon Lost 1 Down, Pat Dillane & Jonathan Cahill Lost 2 & 1, Enda O'Halloran & Maurice MCElligott Won 4 & 3. It has been a great summer for the team, winning 4 matches against Ballybunion, Tralee, Maine Valley and Glengarriff. Well done to everyone who has been involved. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the team on Saturday and in the previous rounds. Thanks to Adare Manor Golf Club for having the course in excellent condition on Saturday. Finally thanks to Ballykisteen Golf Club for a very sporting game on Saturday and we wish them all the best in the Regional Finals in Cavan in September.

The semi finals of the Billy O'Sulivan take place in Ballyheigue next Saturday. Castlegregory play Ring of Kerry at 1pm and will be followed by Tralee against Ballybunion.

Tralee

Results Captains Charity Day 13th August Sponsor Garvey's Supervalu and Club Sponsored Singles 14th August and Fixtures

Captains Charity Day 13th August Sponsor Garvey's Supervalu

1 Paul Hickey Gerard Talty Pat Lorigan Evan Talty 99 pts

2 Ciaran McCann Richard McCann Conor Cronin Niall Heeney 95 pts

3 Paul Stephenson Donagh Stephenson Tim Scannell John Reen Jnr 93 pts

Club Sponsored Green and White Singles 14th August

1 Patrick C Lynch 45 pts (24) Overall Winner

2 Donal Sugrue 43 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up

3 Pat O'Donnell 43 pts (08) Overall 3rd

4 Sean McCarthy 43 pts (13) Overall 4th

5 Jack O'Driscoll 42 pts (19) Overall 5th

Fixtures:

Saturday 20th August Festival Fourball Open Sponsor DCS Group

Sunday 21st August Blue & Green tees Singles Stableford Club Sponsored

Monday 22nd August Festival Open Am-Am Sponsor Ballyroe Heights Hotel

Wednesday 24th August Festival Open Singles Sponsor Tankard Bar & Restaurant

Ladies results

Wednesday 10thAugust Eileen Murphy foursomes

1st Kathleen Finnegan and Joan Costelloe 46 pts

2nd Paula O Sullivan and Eleanor Dowd 44pts

Sunday 14th August 18 holes singles

1st Lucy Grattan (10) 41pts

2nd Emma Leahy (8) 38pts

3rd Karen Gearon (23) 38 pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 178th August 18 holes singles

Sunday 21st (( 18 holes singles)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Saturday 14th August 22 – Old Course

1st Patrick D Harnett (21) 44pts (Back 9 -23 pts)

2nd Noel Morkan (25) 44pts

3rd Ignatius O’Brien (21) 42pts (Back 9 – 23 pts)

Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr 37pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Brian Slattery (5) 36pts

2nd Adrian Walsh 35pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Jack Enright (8) 41pts (Back 9 – 22pts, B6 – 15pts)

2nd Liam Carmody (8) 41pts (Back 9 – 22pts)

3rd Jack C Buckley (9) 41pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Brian Hayles (17) 42pts

2nd Ed Grimes (13) 40pts (Back 9 – 18pts)

3rd Sean Corcoran (13) 40pts

Category 4, (21 + Handicap)

1st Sean J Healy (26) 40pts

2nd Pat Lucid (28) 39pts

3rd John Shier (23) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st August 22 – Mens Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics– Cashen Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 9th August 2022 – Old Course

1st Catherine Moylan (25) 38 pts

2nd AnneMarie Healy (26) 37 pts(Bk9-22)

3rd Eileen Barrett (31) 37 pts(Bk9-19)

4th Janice O’Connell (10) 35 pts

Friday Mix Competition 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 12th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1ST C.A. Coolican (34), N. Lynch (27), J. Quirke (16), Ann O’ Riordan (28) H/C (10) Gross 51 Nett 41

2nd Seán C Kennelly (12), Bernie Daly (32), Brendan Daly (11), Jimmy Bowler (24) H/C (7.9) Gross 49 Nett 41.1

3rd Mark Sheehan (16), Joe Sheehan (13), Gerard Burke (11), Bernadette Burke (36) H/C (7.6) Gross 50 Nett 42.4

Ladies Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Georgina Keane – Saturday 13th August 2022 – Old Course

Ladies Teams:

1st Blanaid Mehigan (31), Miltown Golf Club

Kathleen Biggar (20), Elm Park Golf Club

Susan Brennan (17), Milltown Golf Club

Karen Tess (14), Ballyheigue Golf club

Hamper x 4 Frank & Christine Fenn Total 86pts

2nd Deirdre Mulls (14) Mitchelstown Golf Club

Eithne Bermingham (15)

Catherine Kavanagh (10)

Helen Healy (24), Blarney Golf club

Voucher x 4 Total 81pts

3rd Yvonne Courtney (9), Macroom Golf cub

Ber O’Shea (8)

Eileen O’Leary (20)

Rose Beamish (20), Fota Island Golf Club

Castletroy Golf Club Fourball Total 80pts

(B9-43)

4th Daphne Hales (19), Rafeen Creek Golf Club

Sarah Jones (25)

Imelda Hickey (26)

April English (33)

Voucher (McMunns) x 4 Total 80pts

(B9-39)

5th Tineke Leonard (16) Castletroy Golf Club

Mary Crowley (11)

Ethna Leonard (10)

Rachel Maher (16) Lahinch Golf club

Wine Total 80pts

(B9 – 36)

Men’s Teams

1st Chris O’Donoghue (9)

Ger Gavin (10)

James Maguire (16)

Raymond Lawler (14)

Killeen Golf Club Fourball Total 92pts

2nd Anthony Bennett (2)

Jim Flynn (10)

Vincent Moloney (10)

Mike Tangney (9)

Woodstock Golf Club Fourball Total 85pts

Ladies 18 Holes Singles Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accounts – Saturday 14th August 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Ellen Healy (40) 43 pts (B9 19)

2nd Josette O’Donnell (21) 43 pts (B9 18)

GROSS Janice O’Connell (10) 36 pts

3rd Mary Kelly (40) 40 pts

Category 1

1st Mags O’Sullivan (18) 38 pts

2nd Rose Fitzgerald (20) 37 pts

Category 2

1st Deirdre O’Malley (29) 39 pts

2nd Anne Marie Sexton (21) 37 pts

Category 3

1st Geraldine Gallagher (34) 36 pts

2nd Tess Noonan (40) 35 pts

Seniors Marjorie Morkan (28) 37 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 20th August 2022 – Ballybunion Lady Past Captains’ Competition – Cashen course

Sunday 21st August 2022 – Ladies 18 Hole Voucher competition – Old Course

Tuesday 23rd August 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course