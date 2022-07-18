Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB 0669761979

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's Prize 18 Hole Stroke: Winner: Kathleen Coffey (32) 70 nett. 2. Anne M. Foley (38) 71 nett. Best Groos: Emma Daly (24) 99 (B9). Dai. 1: Agnes Carey (24) 73 Nett. Div 2: Betty Griffin (35) 73 nett. Div 3: Marian Dore (48) 72 nett. Past Captain: Eileen Bell (30) 75 nett. Front 9: Carmel Mannix (36) 33 nett. Back 9: Mary O'Sullivan 36.50 nett. Longest Drive on 8th: Cait O'Leary. Nearest the Pin on 17th: Kathleen Coffey 20ft. 9 Hole Stableford: Liz Doyle (53) 24 pts. Guest Prize: Anne Kenny Foley (37) 43 pts.

Miss Designer Golf 18 Hole Stableford. Overall Winner: Erina MacSweeney (33) 41 pts (B9). Div 1: Mary Conway (29) 41 pts. Div 3: Marian Dore (48) 38 pts. 12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Linda West. Month of June.1. Mary Conway (29.3/31) 30 pts. 2. Emma Daly (24.2/25) 27 pts. 3. Marian Dore (48.2/50) 25 pts (B9)

Fixture:12 re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly continues for the Month of July.

Ladies Captains for Gents

1st Donal Piggott(18) 43pts

2nd Billy O'Sullivan (27) 41pts

3rd Matt Keane (20) 40pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 13.8)

Liam Martin (9) 40pts

Division 2 (index 13.9 to 16.9)

Brendan Keehan (14) 39pts

Division 3 (index 17 to 21.3)

Sean O'Connor (17) 39pts

Division 4 (21 and above)

Wayne Coffey (27) 40pts

Killarney

Sunday July 17th, Flesk Restaurant , Killeen Singles Stableford

1st – Ann O Leary (35) - 40 points (Last Nine Holes)

2nd – Ann O Keefe (24) - 40 points

Best Gross – Deirdre Prendergast (04) – 38 points

3rd – Noreen Coffey (16) - 39 points ( last nine holes)

4th – Mai J Bergin (33) - 39 points (Last Nine Holes)

5th - Angela Kelliher ( 28) - 39 points

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sat 16th & Sun 17th

Mahony’s Point

Sponsor: Brian James Men’s Shop

1st Mairtin Driver (14) 43pts

2nd Liam Kearney (12) 43pts

Best Gross Shane Horgan (1) 70

Division 1

1st Ronan Brosnan (9) 43pts

2nd david O’Callaghan (3) 40pts

3rd James Ormonde (6) 40pts

Division 2

1st Michael Tangney (10) 41pts

2nd David Shaw (10) 39pts

3rd Brian Regan (10) 39pts

Division 3

1st Ian Millis (15) 41pts

2nd Sean Goulding (15) 40pts

3rd John Horgan (16) 38pts

Division 4

1st Padraig O’Sullivan (19) 43pts

2nd Pat F O’Connor (27) 42pts

3rd Michael Coghlan (21) 40pts

BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE

Fourball Betterball

Sun 10th July

Old Course

Sponsor: Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe

1st Mairtin Driver (14) & Sean Prenderville (10) 44pts

2nd Sam Leech (9) & Dermot McCarthy (19) 44pts

3rd Adrian Brennan (11) & Stephen O’Brien (15) 44pts

4th Greg Lanigan (2) & David O’Callaghan (3) 44pts

5th John Murphy (18) & Arthur Murphy (19) 44pts

CAPTAINS PRIZE

As you all may be aware our Captains Prize will take place this coming August bank holiday weekend, starting on Friday 29th of July till Sunday 31st of July.

With that in mind, the men’s club committee have decided that to be eligible to win 1st prize you must have played in 3 men’s club singles events during 2022.

Looking forward to a great weekend of golf.

Please make sure you have funds in your BRS account when timesheet opens to avoid missing out on your preferred tee time.

More details to follow next week.

Interclub

FIXTURES

Dr. Billy Team

Tuesday 19th

v Tralee @3.50pm

Venue: Tralee Golf Club

Cashman 4 ball Team

Tuesday 19th

v Maine Valley @4.10pm

Venue: Killeen

Fred Daly Team (juniors)

v Ballybunion @3.30pm

Venue: Killeen

Best of luck to all our teams in upcoming matches this week.

SOUTH OF IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIP

For the first time in many years we will have two members of our club playing in this championship held in Lahinch.

Best of luck to Eric Dunlea & Stephen O’Neill who will be playing in the 2 round stroke qualifier on Wednesday & Thursday. With top 64 to qualify for the matchplay stages.

Play well lads.

Waterville

18 Hole Singles S/Ford

Saturday16th & Sunday 17th July 2022

Sponsored by:

Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors

1st Seamus Kelly (23) 39pts

2nd John A. Casey (18) 38pts

BG John O’Neill (4) 75

3rd Daniel O’Mahony (16) 38pts

F9 John Nolan (19) 23pts

B9 Craig Murphy (7) 21pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On July 9th/10th we had an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club kindly sponsored by Ed Harty, The Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee

1st 94 points

Vincent Linnane

Mark Culhane

John Culhane

John Hogan

2nd 94 points

Declan Condon

Paddy O’Rourke

John McCarthy

Chris Rochford

3rd 93points

Tommy Hayes

Jason Fealy

Ronan O’Donovan

Stevie O’Sullivan

On July 16th/17th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1 Joseph O'Connor (14) 45 pts

2 Anthony Kennedy (10) 43 pts

3 Jonathan Cahill, (11) 41 pts

Div 1 Sean O'Sullivan (13) 39 pts

Div 2 Colum Carroll (16) 40 pts

Div 3 Bernard Dineen (22) 39 pts

Winners of July 8th scramble were Noel Gilbride, Maurice Egan, Brendan Kenny and Ciara Fitzgibbon. Winners of scramble on July 15th were Mark Condon, Brendan Mc Mahon, Christopher Meehan and Eddie Meehan. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm.

Our Jimmy Bruen team won 4-1 against Maine Valley and will now play Glengarriff in the West Munster Semi Final

Tralee

Cork Golf Club Exchange Fourball - Sponsor Agri Auto Services 16/7/22

1. Joe Rogers & Kevin Mc Carthy 44 pts

2. Kieran Dinan & Robert Dinan 41 pts

3. Shane O Connor & Kelan O Connor 41 pts

22 cards processed

Summer Medal -stroke/blue Sponsor David Power PGA 17/7/22

1. Richard Rafferty 71 net - 40 goty

2. Gerard O Sullivan 71 net - 30 goty

3. Kieran O Donnell 71 net - 20 goty

4. Jim O Connor 71 net - 10 goty

5. Dylan Sheehy 72 net

59 cards processed

Club Sponsored Singles -white/stableford - 17/7/22

1. Derek Walsh 36pts

2. John Sexton 36pts

28 cards processed

Fixtures

23/24 July - Pat Mulcaire Am Am

30/31 July - MC. 9 Sponsor Calibration Services

1/8/22 - Semi Open Am Am - Sponsor McElligotts Garage

6/7 August- President Michael prize/MC 10

13th August - Captains Charity Day

Ladies results

Wednesday 13th july

18 holes singles

1st Rhona Johnston (36) 39pts

2nd Mary Underwood (31) 36pts

3rd Maura Shanahan (20) 36pts

Sunday 17th july 18 holes singles

1st Angela Enright (27) 42 pts

2nd Bernie O Loughlin (39) 37pts

3rd Ber Walsh (16) 37pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 20th july 18 holes singels

Wednesday 27th July Ladies Open Day sponsored by Ballyroe Heights Hotel

Sunday 31st July MC9 sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy

Monday 1st August Semi Open Am Am sponsord by Mc Elligotts Garage

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Joe O’Sullivan Memorial

Overall Winner: Seán Ruiséal (28) 43pts

Division 1 (0 to 9.0)

Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 37pts

Division 2 (9.1 to 19.0)

Kevin Mac a tSaoir (14) 38pts

Division 3 (19.1 to 54.0)

Tom Creed (28) 38pts

Yellow Tees

Dónal Ó Loingsigh (27) 41pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty

1. Elfriede McNamara (38) 40pts

2. Marion Fitton (35) 39pts

3. Rosemary Harrington (44) 39pts

4. Fiona Mulcahy (30) 37pts

Front Nine. Orla Barry (20) 19pts

Back Nine. Cathy O’ Boyle (25) 19pts

9 Hole

1. Aisling Ní Shuilleabháin (23) 22pts

2. Noreen Lucey (23) 20pts