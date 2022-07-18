Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB 0669761979
Ladies Results: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's Prize 18 Hole Stroke: Winner: Kathleen Coffey (32) 70 nett. 2. Anne M. Foley (38) 71 nett. Best Groos: Emma Daly (24) 99 (B9). Dai. 1: Agnes Carey (24) 73 Nett. Div 2: Betty Griffin (35) 73 nett. Div 3: Marian Dore (48) 72 nett. Past Captain: Eileen Bell (30) 75 nett. Front 9: Carmel Mannix (36) 33 nett. Back 9: Mary O'Sullivan 36.50 nett. Longest Drive on 8th: Cait O'Leary. Nearest the Pin on 17th: Kathleen Coffey 20ft. 9 Hole Stableford: Liz Doyle (53) 24 pts. Guest Prize: Anne Kenny Foley (37) 43 pts.
Miss Designer Golf 18 Hole Stableford. Overall Winner: Erina MacSweeney (33) 41 pts (B9). Div 1: Mary Conway (29) 41 pts. Div 3: Marian Dore (48) 38 pts. 12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Linda West. Month of June.1. Mary Conway (29.3/31) 30 pts. 2. Emma Daly (24.2/25) 27 pts. 3. Marian Dore (48.2/50) 25 pts (B9)
Fixture:12 re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly continues for the Month of July.
Ladies Captains for Gents
1st Donal Piggott(18) 43pts
2nd Billy O'Sullivan (27) 41pts
3rd Matt Keane (20) 40pts
Division 1 (indexes up to 13.8)
Liam Martin (9) 40pts
Division 2 (index 13.9 to 16.9)
Brendan Keehan (14) 39pts
Division 3 (index 17 to 21.3)
Sean O'Connor (17) 39pts
Division 4 (21 and above)
Wayne Coffey (27) 40pts
Killarney
Sunday July 17th, Flesk Restaurant , Killeen Singles Stableford
1st – Ann O Leary (35) - 40 points (Last Nine Holes)
2nd – Ann O Keefe (24) - 40 points
Best Gross – Deirdre Prendergast (04) – 38 points
3rd – Noreen Coffey (16) - 39 points ( last nine holes)
4th – Mai J Bergin (33) - 39 points (Last Nine Holes)
5th - Angela Kelliher ( 28) - 39 points
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sat 16th & Sun 17th
Mahony’s Point
Sponsor: Brian James Men’s Shop
1st Mairtin Driver (14) 43pts
2nd Liam Kearney (12) 43pts
Best Gross Shane Horgan (1) 70
Division 1
1st Ronan Brosnan (9) 43pts
2nd david O’Callaghan (3) 40pts
3rd James Ormonde (6) 40pts
Division 2
1st Michael Tangney (10) 41pts
2nd David Shaw (10) 39pts
3rd Brian Regan (10) 39pts
Division 3
1st Ian Millis (15) 41pts
2nd Sean Goulding (15) 40pts
3rd John Horgan (16) 38pts
Division 4
1st Padraig O’Sullivan (19) 43pts
2nd Pat F O’Connor (27) 42pts
3rd Michael Coghlan (21) 40pts
BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE
Fourball Betterball
Sun 10th July
Old Course
Sponsor: Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe
1st Mairtin Driver (14) & Sean Prenderville (10) 44pts
2nd Sam Leech (9) & Dermot McCarthy (19) 44pts
3rd Adrian Brennan (11) & Stephen O’Brien (15) 44pts
4th Greg Lanigan (2) & David O’Callaghan (3) 44pts
5th John Murphy (18) & Arthur Murphy (19) 44pts
CAPTAINS PRIZE
As you all may be aware our Captains Prize will take place this coming August bank holiday weekend, starting on Friday 29th of July till Sunday 31st of July.
With that in mind, the men’s club committee have decided that to be eligible to win 1st prize you must have played in 3 men’s club singles events during 2022.
Looking forward to a great weekend of golf.
Please make sure you have funds in your BRS account when timesheet opens to avoid missing out on your preferred tee time.
More details to follow next week.
Interclub
FIXTURES
Dr. Billy Team
Tuesday 19th
v Tralee @3.50pm
Venue: Tralee Golf Club
Cashman 4 ball Team
Tuesday 19th
v Maine Valley @4.10pm
Venue: Killeen
Fred Daly Team (juniors)
v Ballybunion @3.30pm
Venue: Killeen
Best of luck to all our teams in upcoming matches this week.
SOUTH OF IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIP
For the first time in many years we will have two members of our club playing in this championship held in Lahinch.
Best of luck to Eric Dunlea & Stephen O’Neill who will be playing in the 2 round stroke qualifier on Wednesday & Thursday. With top 64 to qualify for the matchplay stages.
Play well lads.
Waterville
18 Hole Singles S/Ford
Saturday16th & Sunday 17th July 2022
Sponsored by:
Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors
1st Seamus Kelly (23) 39pts
2nd John A. Casey (18) 38pts
BG John O’Neill (4) 75
3rd Daniel O’Mahony (16) 38pts
F9 John Nolan (19) 23pts
B9 Craig Murphy (7) 21pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On July 9th/10th we had an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club kindly sponsored by Ed Harty, The Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee
1st 94 points
Vincent Linnane
Mark Culhane
John Culhane
John Hogan
2nd 94 points
Declan Condon
Paddy O’Rourke
John McCarthy
Chris Rochford
3rd 93points
Tommy Hayes
Jason Fealy
Ronan O’Donovan
Stevie O’Sullivan
On July 16th/17th we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1 Joseph O'Connor (14) 45 pts
2 Anthony Kennedy (10) 43 pts
3 Jonathan Cahill, (11) 41 pts
Div 1 Sean O'Sullivan (13) 39 pts
Div 2 Colum Carroll (16) 40 pts
Div 3 Bernard Dineen (22) 39 pts
Winners of July 8th scramble were Noel Gilbride, Maurice Egan, Brendan Kenny and Ciara Fitzgibbon. Winners of scramble on July 15th were Mark Condon, Brendan Mc Mahon, Christopher Meehan and Eddie Meehan. Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm.
Our Jimmy Bruen team won 4-1 against Maine Valley and will now play Glengarriff in the West Munster Semi Final
Tralee
Cork Golf Club Exchange Fourball - Sponsor Agri Auto Services 16/7/22
1. Joe Rogers & Kevin Mc Carthy 44 pts
2. Kieran Dinan & Robert Dinan 41 pts
3. Shane O Connor & Kelan O Connor 41 pts
22 cards processed
Summer Medal -stroke/blue Sponsor David Power PGA 17/7/22
1. Richard Rafferty 71 net - 40 goty
2. Gerard O Sullivan 71 net - 30 goty
3. Kieran O Donnell 71 net - 20 goty
4. Jim O Connor 71 net - 10 goty
5. Dylan Sheehy 72 net
59 cards processed
Club Sponsored Singles -white/stableford - 17/7/22
1. Derek Walsh 36pts
2. John Sexton 36pts
28 cards processed
Fixtures
23/24 July - Pat Mulcaire Am Am
30/31 July - MC. 9 Sponsor Calibration Services
1/8/22 - Semi Open Am Am - Sponsor McElligotts Garage
6/7 August- President Michael prize/MC 10
13th August - Captains Charity Day
Ladies results
Wednesday 13th july
18 holes singles
1st Rhona Johnston (36) 39pts
2nd Mary Underwood (31) 36pts
3rd Maura Shanahan (20) 36pts
Sunday 17th july 18 holes singles
1st Angela Enright (27) 42 pts
2nd Bernie O Loughlin (39) 37pts
3rd Ber Walsh (16) 37pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 20th july 18 holes singels
Wednesday 27th July Ladies Open Day sponsored by Ballyroe Heights Hotel
Sunday 31st July MC9 sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy
Monday 1st August Semi Open Am Am sponsord by Mc Elligotts Garage
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Joe O’Sullivan Memorial
Overall Winner: Seán Ruiséal (28) 43pts
Division 1 (0 to 9.0)
Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 37pts
Division 2 (9.1 to 19.0)
Kevin Mac a tSaoir (14) 38pts
Division 3 (19.1 to 54.0)
Tom Creed (28) 38pts
Yellow Tees
Dónal Ó Loingsigh (27) 41pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty
1. Elfriede McNamara (38) 40pts
2. Marion Fitton (35) 39pts
3. Rosemary Harrington (44) 39pts
4. Fiona Mulcahy (30) 37pts
Front Nine. Orla Barry (20) 19pts
Back Nine. Cathy O’ Boyle (25) 19pts
9 Hole
1. Aisling Ní Shuilleabháin (23) 22pts
2. Noreen Lucey (23) 20pts