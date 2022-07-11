Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Killarney Exchange Day – Sunday 10th Sunday 22
1st Maurice O’Connell (18) & Gerry Murray (18) 45pts
2nd John Corridan (9) & Rory Mehigan (16) 44pts (B9-23)
3rd James McAullife (9) & Kieran Lynch (12) 44pts (B9-22)
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th July 22 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Old Course
Ladies Competition
18 Hole Singles – Tuesday 5th July 2022 – Old Course
1st AnneMarie Healy (25) 39pts
2nd AnneMarie Sexton (21) 35pts
14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 8th July 2022- Old Course
1ST Mark Pye (15), Lucy Pye (21), Clare Mulvihill (25), Ruth Fitzgerald (24) (8.5) 52 43.5
2nd Meg Dalton (16), Mike Casey (11), Sean Healy (26), Annemarie Healy (25) (7.8) 52 44.2
3rd Danny B Lyons (25), Gary Gentile (5), Kay Gentile (18), Judy Carmody (36) (8.4) 54 45.6
Ladies Medal IV Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear – 10th July 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Josephine Larkin (20) 66 (B9 – 32)
2nd Joan Buckley (29) 66 (B9 – 32.50)
Best Gross: Margaret McAuliffe (6) 76 Gross
3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 66 (B9 – 34.50)
Category 1
1st Janice O’Connell (10) 73 (B9- 36)
2nd Ann O’Connor (13) 73 (B9 – 37.5)
Category 2
1st Margaret M McAuliffe (28) 67
2nd Ann O’Riordan (27) 69
Category 3
1st Marian Flannery (31) 76 (B6 – 24.67)
2nd Caroline Griffin (39) 76 (B6 – 30)
Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (28) 75
9 Hole Competition
1st Hazel Stafford (29) 22pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 12th July 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Saturday 16th July 2022 – Lady President Mrs Patricia Boyle 18 Hole Stableford - Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 7th July 22 – Cashen Course
1st Pat Costello (20) 37+4 41pts
2nd Dan Sheehan (18) 37+1 38pts
3rd Fin Broderick (22) 35+2 37pts
Gross Camron Sterritt 22pts
4th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 37-1 36pts
5th Martin Lucey (13) 34+1 35pts
6th John Quirke (16) 33pts B5-10 B3-7
7th John Shier (21) 33pts B5-10 B3-6
8th Rory Flannery (20) 36-4 32pts B5-14
9th Paudie Kindlan (28) 29-3 32pts B5-12
10th Brendan Lynch (24) 31pts B5-11
V. Pat McLoughlin (19) 33-3 30pts B5-14
S.V. Gerry McAuliffe (22) 30-3 27pts B5-10
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (26) 32-2 30pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th July 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th July 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
10th 2 Sisters Classic
1st: MARIA LOONEY/FIONA SCANNELL 89 PTS MONKSTOWN/DOUGLAS
2nd: NOREEN CROWLEY/MARIE JAMES 87PTS KENMARE/ENFIELD
3rd: HELENA MCCORMAC/TERESA O’ NEILL 83 PTS GOWRAN PARK
4th: GERALDINE KEATING/MIRIAM MCGUIRE 81 PTS MACROOM/MONKSTOWN
BEST PAIR FRIDAY: NOREEN MAYE/KATHY KELLEHER 42 PTS KENMARE
BEST PAIR SATURDAY: KATHRYN JOHNSTON/CHRISTINE CARROLL 45 PTS ENFIELD/KILLARNEY
BEST GROSS SATURDAY: ANGELA BROSNAN 26 GROSS KENMARE
BEST NETT SATURDAY: DARINA O BRIEN 41 NETT EAST CORK
NEAREST THE GIN FRIDAY BERNADETTE MURPHY 7 FT 2 INCHES
NEAREST THE GIN SATURDAY: CHRISTINA CARROLL 14 INCHES
LONGEST DRIVE FRIDAY: ANGELA BROSNAN
LONGEST DRIVE SATURDAY: CLARA BROSNAN
Kim Kennedy Cup Open Singles Competition
1st Cindy Freeman (39) 45 points
2nd Colette Bradshaw (16) 39 points
3rd Phil Coffey (51) 36 pts
Mens Captain Clara’s Prize to the men, + Super Valu Kenmare Monthly Medal
1st - Alan O'Regan (17) - 65 net (OCB)
2nd - Denis Murphy (24) - 65 net
3rd - Robin Clifford (6) - 66 net (OCB)
Best Gross - Philip Duggan (3) - 69 net
Autumn Gold Thursday July 7th
Timothy O’Sullivan 24pts
West Cork Golf McEvoy Shield Monday 4th at Skibbereen GC:
Winners Kenmare with 137 points. Team: Joe O’Sullivan & Patrick O’Sullivan (Liss), Paul Brown & Paul O’Donovan, Mick O’Brien & Jason Taylor, Cliff Marwood & Eugene O’Sullivan. Manager Captain Sean Finn.
Ceann Sibeal
Open Week Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
Open Singles
Overall Winner. Anne Cummins (45) 41pts
Gents:
1. Tomas Ó Muircheartaigh (10) 40pts
2. Colman Cotter (20) 40pts
3. Dylan Cotter (08) 40pts
4. Thomas Ashe (08) 40pts
5. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 39pts
Ladies
1. Bernie Firtéar (33) 40pts
2. Cora McCarthy (23) 37pts
3. Cora Coleman (45) 37pts
13 Hole Senior Ladies
1. Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin (28) 28pts
2. Margot Wall (19) 28pts
3. Áine Barry (19) 27pts
4. Geraldine Murphy (16) 27pts
Ladies Singles
1. Fiona Mulcahy (31) 42pts
2. Deirdre O’Donnell (39) 39pts
Gross. Regina Foley (10) 22pts
3. Margot Wall (26) 39pts
4. Áine Barry (26) 39pts
5. Geraldine Murphy (23) 38pts
Front Nine. Pádraigín Uí Shithigh (44) 21pts
Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (29) 19pts
9 Hole. Cora Coleman (21) 19pts
14 Hole Scramble
1. Aidan O’Connor (9) Liam Brosnan (10) Seán Bambury (28) 46.3net
2. John Maher (12) Majella Murphy (22) Janet Sharkey (23) 46.3net
3. Margot Wall (26) Elfriede McNamara (29) Brian McNamara (40) 46.5net
4. Timmy McCarthy (16) Maurice McCarthy (17) Paul Duff (29) 47.8net
Team of Four
1. Doug Barry (21) Daniel Fitton (25) Dave O’Donovan (28) Marion Fitton (28) 98pts
2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (13) Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (20) Frank Greaney (21) Seán Ruiséal (30) 96pts
3. Joe Hynes (22) Bernard Duggan (23) Michael Hanley (25) Paddy Duggan (32) 96pts
4. John Maher (13) David O’Connor (17) Wayne Hughes (19) Majella Murphy (22) 96pts
4/Ball
1. Des Ball (16) Paul Duff (25) 49pts
2. John Lucey (13) David O’Connor (14) 46pts
3. Gerard Barrett (15) Helen Roche (54) 46pts
4. Coleman Cotter (17) Bernadette Cotter (36) 45pts