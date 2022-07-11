Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Killarney Exchange Day – Sunday 10th Sunday 22

1st Maurice O’Connell (18) & Gerry Murray (18) 45pts

2nd John Corridan (9) & Rory Mehigan (16) 44pts (B9-23)

3rd James McAullife (9) & Kieran Lynch (12) 44pts (B9-22)

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th July 22 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Old Course

Ladies Competition

18 Hole Singles – Tuesday 5th July 2022 – Old Course

1st AnneMarie Healy (25) 39pts

2nd AnneMarie Sexton (21) 35pts

14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 8th July 2022- Old Course

1ST Mark Pye (15), Lucy Pye (21), Clare Mulvihill (25), Ruth Fitzgerald (24) (8.5) 52 43.5

2nd Meg Dalton (16), Mike Casey (11), Sean Healy (26), Annemarie Healy (25) (7.8) 52 44.2

3rd Danny B Lyons (25), Gary Gentile (5), Kay Gentile (18), Judy Carmody (36) (8.4) 54 45.6

Ladies Medal IV Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear – 10th July 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Josephine Larkin (20) 66 (B9 – 32)

2nd Joan Buckley (29) 66 (B9 – 32.50)

Best Gross: Margaret McAuliffe (6) 76 Gross

3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 66 (B9 – 34.50)

Category 1

1st Janice O’Connell (10) 73 (B9- 36)

2nd Ann O’Connor (13) 73 (B9 – 37.5)

Category 2

1st Margaret M McAuliffe (28) 67

2nd Ann O’Riordan (27) 69

Category 3

1st Marian Flannery (31) 76 (B6 – 24.67)

2nd Caroline Griffin (39) 76 (B6 – 30)

Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (28) 75

9 Hole Competition

1st Hazel Stafford (29) 22pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 12th July 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Saturday 16th July 2022 – Lady President Mrs Patricia Boyle 18 Hole Stableford - Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 7th July 22 – Cashen Course

1st Pat Costello (20) 37+4 41pts

2nd Dan Sheehan (18) 37+1 38pts

3rd Fin Broderick (22) 35+2 37pts

Gross Camron Sterritt 22pts

4th Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 37-1 36pts

5th Martin Lucey (13) 34+1 35pts

6th John Quirke (16) 33pts B5-10 B3-7

7th John Shier (21) 33pts B5-10 B3-6

8th Rory Flannery (20) 36-4 32pts B5-14

9th Paudie Kindlan (28) 29-3 32pts B5-12

10th Brendan Lynch (24) 31pts B5-11

V. Pat McLoughlin (19) 33-3 30pts B5-14

S.V. Gerry McAuliffe (22) 30-3 27pts B5-10

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (26) 32-2 30pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th July 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th July 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

10th 2 Sisters Classic

1st: MARIA LOONEY/FIONA SCANNELL 89 PTS MONKSTOWN/DOUGLAS

2nd: NOREEN CROWLEY/MARIE JAMES 87PTS KENMARE/ENFIELD

3rd: HELENA MCCORMAC/TERESA O’ NEILL 83 PTS GOWRAN PARK

4th: GERALDINE KEATING/MIRIAM MCGUIRE 81 PTS MACROOM/MONKSTOWN

BEST PAIR FRIDAY: NOREEN MAYE/KATHY KELLEHER 42 PTS KENMARE

BEST PAIR SATURDAY: KATHRYN JOHNSTON/CHRISTINE CARROLL 45 PTS ENFIELD/KILLARNEY

BEST GROSS SATURDAY: ANGELA BROSNAN 26 GROSS KENMARE

BEST NETT SATURDAY: DARINA O BRIEN 41 NETT EAST CORK

NEAREST THE GIN FRIDAY BERNADETTE MURPHY 7 FT 2 INCHES

NEAREST THE GIN SATURDAY: CHRISTINA CARROLL 14 INCHES

LONGEST DRIVE FRIDAY: ANGELA BROSNAN

LONGEST DRIVE SATURDAY: CLARA BROSNAN

Kim Kennedy Cup Open Singles Competition

1st Cindy Freeman (39) 45 points

2nd Colette Bradshaw (16) 39 points

3rd Phil Coffey (51) 36 pts

Mens Captain Clara’s Prize to the men, + Super Valu Kenmare Monthly Medal

1st - Alan O'Regan (17) - 65 net (OCB)

2nd - Denis Murphy (24) - 65 net

3rd - Robin Clifford (6) - 66 net (OCB)

Best Gross - Philip Duggan (3) - 69 net

Autumn Gold Thursday July 7th

Timothy O’Sullivan 24pts

West Cork Golf McEvoy Shield Monday 4th at Skibbereen GC:

Winners Kenmare with 137 points. Team: Joe O’Sullivan & Patrick O’Sullivan (Liss), Paul Brown & Paul O’Donovan, Mick O’Brien & Jason Taylor, Cliff Marwood & Eugene O’Sullivan. Manager Captain Sean Finn.

Ceann Sibeal

Open Week Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

Open Singles

Overall Winner. Anne Cummins (45) 41pts

Gents:

1. Tomas Ó Muircheartaigh (10) 40pts

2. Colman Cotter (20) 40pts

3. Dylan Cotter (08) 40pts

4. Thomas Ashe (08) 40pts

5. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 39pts

Ladies

1. Bernie Firtéar (33) 40pts

2. Cora McCarthy (23) 37pts

3. Cora Coleman (45) 37pts

13 Hole Senior Ladies

1. Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin (28) 28pts

2. Margot Wall (19) 28pts

3. Áine Barry (19) 27pts

4. Geraldine Murphy (16) 27pts

Ladies Singles

1. Fiona Mulcahy (31) 42pts

2. Deirdre O’Donnell (39) 39pts

Gross. Regina Foley (10) 22pts

3. Margot Wall (26) 39pts

4. Áine Barry (26) 39pts

5. Geraldine Murphy (23) 38pts

Front Nine. Pádraigín Uí Shithigh (44) 21pts

Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (29) 19pts

9 Hole. Cora Coleman (21) 19pts

14 Hole Scramble

1. Aidan O’Connor (9) Liam Brosnan (10) Seán Bambury (28) 46.3net

2. John Maher (12) Majella Murphy (22) Janet Sharkey (23) 46.3net

3. Margot Wall (26) Elfriede McNamara (29) Brian McNamara (40) 46.5net

4. Timmy McCarthy (16) Maurice McCarthy (17) Paul Duff (29) 47.8net

Team of Four

1. Doug Barry (21) Daniel Fitton (25) Dave O’Donovan (28) Marion Fitton (28) 98pts

2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (13) Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (20) Frank Greaney (21) Seán Ruiséal (30) 96pts

3. Joe Hynes (22) Bernard Duggan (23) Michael Hanley (25) Paddy Duggan (32) 96pts

4. John Maher (13) David O’Connor (17) Wayne Hughes (19) Majella Murphy (22) 96pts

4/Ball

1. Des Ball (16) Paul Duff (25) 49pts

2. John Lucey (13) David O’Connor (14) 46pts

3. Gerard Barrett (15) Helen Roche (54) 46pts

4. Coleman Cotter (17) Bernadette Cotter (36) 45pts