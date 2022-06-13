Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On June 11th and 12th we held a club sponsored stableford competition
The winners were :-
1... Dan Cronin (15) 38
2.... Michael J O'Connor (10) 36
3... Peter Wickham (10) 35
Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday June 10th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.
The winning team was :- Margaret O'Donoghue, Terence Mulcahy, John Prendergast.
Kenmare
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare
1st Angela Brosnan (8) 41 pts
2nd Noreen Crowley (22) 37 pts
3rd Margaret Hanley (21) 33 pts
Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open
The results from Friday's Mulcahy's Open Round 5:-
1st Eugene Downing (21) 37 points OCB
2nd Paudie Kelleher (21) 37 points
3rd Mark Looney (14) 35 points
Best gross - Aidan Chinoy 26 points
Men’s Super Valu Kenmare Monthly Medal
1st Pat Kiely (23) Gross 93, Nett 70 OCB
2nd Mark O'Donovan (5) Gross 75, Nett 70
3rd Thomas O'Sullivan (15) Gross 86, Nett 71 OCB
Best Gross - Mark O'Donovan (5) Gross 75
Tralee
Result of Killarney Exchange Fourball 12/6/22
1. Cianan Ferris and David Spring 44 pts
2. Mike Coote and Maurice M O Connor 43 pts
3. Alan O Connor and John P O Brien 43 pts
4. Denis Kelly and Eamon O Sullivan 43 pts
Fixtures
18th/19th June Lady Captain Catherine's prize to the men.
25th/26th June - Kerry Senior Scratch Cup
26th June - Club Sponsored Singles.
Presentation of the Lady Captains and Lady Presidents to the men will take place at the club house on Sunday 19th June 2022 at 7.30pm.
Members are reminded that club match play games must be completed by the specified dates, results to be posted on notice board or message to the committee
Ladies results
Wednesday 8th June (Singles)
1st Katrina Mehigan (26) 36pts
2nd Paula Mangan (43) 35pts
Results: Sunday 6th June Killarney Exchange -Fourball
1st Paula O’Sullivan & Joan Costello 47pts
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy & Liz Grey 44pts
Fixtures:
‘Kerry Motor Works’ Club Singles MATCHPLAY: first round to be played by 28th June
15th June: 3-person AmAm
18th/ 19th Sat/Sun June: Captain Hugh’s Prize to the Ladies MC6
19th June 9 Holes – handicap qualifying
22ND Wed – 18 holes club singles
26th Sunday – 18 holes club singles
26th Sunday – 9 holes singles – handicap qualifying
29th Wed Club singles
2nd/ 3rd Sat/Sun July Master Classic 7- Top Part
27th July- Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open day – timesheet opening for Members & their guests Mon 27th 8pm, Guest timesheet opening 28th July 9am
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Tabhairne Foxy John, An Daingean
White Tees:
1. Eddie Brazil (22) 41pts
2. Colm Lundon (16) 39pts
3. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (16) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Charlie Barry (25) 35pts
Singles S/Ford- Goretti Moynihan Charity Day (GOY)
1. Margot Wall (26) 41pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 37pts
3. Cora Coleman (45) 36pts
Front Nine. Marion Fitton (35) 21pts
Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (30) 18pts
9 Hole. Wahmay Keane (20) 16pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Medel 2 Sponsored by Brian Whelan – Sunday 12th June 22 – Cashen Course
1st James Quirke (12) 70 nett
2nd John Corridan (10) 72 nett
3rd Jim O Flynn (11) 75 nett
Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 83
Cat 1:
1st Brian Slattry (5) 89
Cat 2:
1st John Kennelly (6) 77 nett
Cat 3:
1st Kevin Enright (20) 77 nett (B9-38)
Cat 4:
1st Jack M Kissane (24) 80 nett (B9-40)
Fixtures:
Sunday 19th June 22 – Mens Singles Sponsored by Goggin Insurance Ltd Listowel – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Singles Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 5th June 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty (17) 39pts (Bk 9-17)
2nd Louise Griffin (20) 39 pts (Bk 9-16)
Best Gross Margaret Mc Auliffe (6) 29 pts Gross
3rd Mary B Kelly (48) 39 pts (Bk 9-15)
Category 1
1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 35 pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (8) 34 pts
Category 2
1st Ann O’Riordan (27) 37 pts
2nd AnneMarie Sexton (23) 36 pts
Category 3
1st Marie Kennelly (33) 38 pts
2nd Catherine Walsh (31) 37pts
Seniors
Anne Marie Carroll (19) 33pts
9 Hole Competition
Mary O’ Grady (28) 26 pts
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 7th June 22 – Cashen Course
1st Del O'Sullivan (36) 46 pts
2nd Siobhan Walsh (23) 42 pts
3rd Catherine Walsh (30) 38 pts
4th Marianne Relihan (48) 37 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage Glin – Sunday 12th June 22 – Old Course
1st Marjorie Morkan (27) 38 pts
2nd Ide O’Brien (58) 36 pts (b9-21)
GROSS Mary Sheehy (2) 31 gross
3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 36 pts (b9-16)
Cat 1 – 1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 33 pts
Cat 1 – 2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 32 pts
Cat 2 – 1st Olga Kiely (22) 35 pts
Cat 2 – 2nd Annemarie Healy (23) 32 pts
Cat 3 – 1st Jeanelle Griffin (32) 34 pts
Cat 3 – 2nd Irene O’Connor (30) 32 pts
Seniors Marie Benn (31) 29 pts (b9-15)
9 hole Competition
1st Mary Whelan (37) 16 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 14th June 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 9th June 22 – Cashen Course
1st Timothy Houlihan (18) 32+2 34pts
2nd Pat McLoughlin (19) 33-1 32pts B5-12
3rd Finbar Mawe (30) 30+2 32pts B5-9
Gross Sean Corcoran 20pts B5-7
4th Martin Lucey (13) 27+3 30pts B5-10
5th John Shier (21) 31-1 30pts B5-9
6th M.P. O’Farrell (24) 31-2 29pts B5-10
7th Noel Nash (26) 27+2 29pts B5-6
8th Danny Larkin (14) 24+5 29pts B5-6
9th Patrick Carmody (37) 29-1 28pts B5-10
10th Thomas Griffin (14) 25+2 27pts B5-8
V. Michael Fogarty (21) 27-1 26pts B5-11
S.V. Denis Eggleston (30) 23+4 27pts B5-7
S.S,V, Larry Hickey (29) 28-3 25pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 16thJune 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 17th June 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Ber Hehir (29) 40 pts
2nd Pat Dillane (10) 40 pts
3rd Daniel Moriarty (16) 40 pts
Div 1 Liam McCarthy (12) 38 pts
Div 2 Denis Moriarty(16) 38 pts
Div 3 Michael O'Hanlon (23) 39 pts
Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
On Saturday the All Ireland Fourball team lost 3.5 to1.5 away to Maine Valley.