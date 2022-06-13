Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On June 11th and 12th we held a club sponsored stableford competition

The winners were :-

1... Dan Cronin (15) 38

2.... Michael J O'Connor (10) 36

3... Peter Wickham (10) 35

Friday Evening Scramble :- On Friday June 10th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble.

The winning team was :- Margaret O'Donoghue, Terence Mulcahy, John Prendergast.

Kenmare

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare

1st Angela Brosnan (8) 41 pts

2nd Noreen Crowley (22) 37 pts

3rd Margaret Hanley (21) 33 pts

Mixed Mulcahy’s Friday Open

The results from Friday's Mulcahy's Open Round 5:-

1st Eugene Downing (21) 37 points OCB

2nd Paudie Kelleher (21) 37 points

3rd Mark Looney (14) 35 points

Best gross - Aidan Chinoy 26 points

Men’s Super Valu Kenmare Monthly Medal

1st Pat Kiely (23) Gross 93, Nett 70 OCB

2nd Mark O'Donovan (5) Gross 75, Nett 70

3rd Thomas O'Sullivan (15) Gross 86, Nett 71 OCB

Best Gross - Mark O'Donovan (5) Gross 75

Tralee

Result of Killarney Exchange Fourball 12/6/22

1. Cianan Ferris and David Spring 44 pts

2. Mike Coote and Maurice M O Connor 43 pts

3. Alan O Connor and John P O Brien 43 pts

4. Denis Kelly and Eamon O Sullivan 43 pts

Fixtures

18th/19th June Lady Captain Catherine's prize to the men.

25th/26th June - Kerry Senior Scratch Cup

26th June - Club Sponsored Singles.

Presentation of the Lady Captains and Lady Presidents to the men will take place at the club house on Sunday 19th June 2022 at 7.30pm.

Members are reminded that club match play games must be completed by the specified dates, results to be posted on notice board or message to the committee

Ladies results

Wednesday 8th June (Singles)

1st Katrina Mehigan (26) 36pts

2nd Paula Mangan (43) 35pts

Results: Sunday 6th June Killarney Exchange -Fourball

1st Paula O’Sullivan & Joan Costello 47pts

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy & Liz Grey 44pts

Fixtures:

‘Kerry Motor Works’ Club Singles MATCHPLAY: first round to be played by 28th June

15th June: 3-person AmAm

18th/ 19th Sat/Sun June: Captain Hugh’s Prize to the Ladies MC6

19th June 9 Holes – handicap qualifying

22ND Wed – 18 holes club singles

26th Sunday – 18 holes club singles

26th Sunday – 9 holes singles – handicap qualifying

29th Wed Club singles

2nd/ 3rd Sat/Sun July Master Classic 7- Top Part

27th July- Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open day – timesheet opening for Members & their guests Mon 27th 8pm, Guest timesheet opening 28th July 9am

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Tabhairne Foxy John, An Daingean

White Tees:

1. Eddie Brazil (22) 41pts

2. Colm Lundon (16) 39pts

3. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (16) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Charlie Barry (25) 35pts

Singles S/Ford- Goretti Moynihan Charity Day (GOY)

1. Margot Wall (26) 41pts

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 37pts

3. Cora Coleman (45) 36pts

Front Nine. Marion Fitton (35) 21pts

Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (30) 18pts

9 Hole. Wahmay Keane (20) 16pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Medel 2 Sponsored by Brian Whelan – Sunday 12th June 22 – Cashen Course

1st James Quirke (12) 70 nett

2nd John Corridan (10) 72 nett

3rd Jim O Flynn (11) 75 nett

Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 83

Cat 1:

1st Brian Slattry (5) 89

Cat 2:

1st John Kennelly (6) 77 nett

Cat 3:

1st Kevin Enright (20) 77 nett (B9-38)

Cat 4:

1st Jack M Kissane (24) 80 nett (B9-40)

Fixtures:

Sunday 19th June 22 – Mens Singles Sponsored by Goggin Insurance Ltd Listowel – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Singles Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 5th June 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (17) 39pts (Bk 9-17)

2nd Louise Griffin (20) 39 pts (Bk 9-16)

Best Gross Margaret Mc Auliffe (6) 29 pts Gross

3rd Mary B Kelly (48) 39 pts (Bk 9-15)

Category 1

1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 35 pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (8) 34 pts

Category 2

1st Ann O’Riordan (27) 37 pts

2nd AnneMarie Sexton (23) 36 pts

Category 3

1st Marie Kennelly (33) 38 pts

2nd Catherine Walsh (31) 37pts

Seniors

Anne Marie Carroll (19) 33pts

9 Hole Competition

Mary O’ Grady (28) 26 pts

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 7th June 22 – Cashen Course

1st Del O'Sullivan (36) 46 pts

2nd Siobhan Walsh (23) 42 pts

3rd Catherine Walsh (30) 38 pts

4th Marianne Relihan (48) 37 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage Glin – Sunday 12th June 22 – Old Course

1st Marjorie Morkan (27) 38 pts

2nd Ide O’Brien (58) 36 pts (b9-21)

GROSS Mary Sheehy (2) 31 gross

3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 36 pts (b9-16)

Cat 1 – 1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 33 pts

Cat 1 – 2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 32 pts

Cat 2 – 1st Olga Kiely (22) 35 pts

Cat 2 – 2nd Annemarie Healy (23) 32 pts

Cat 3 – 1st Jeanelle Griffin (32) 34 pts

Cat 3 – 2nd Irene O’Connor (30) 32 pts

Seniors Marie Benn (31) 29 pts (b9-15)

9 hole Competition

1st Mary Whelan (37) 16 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 14th June 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 9th June 22 – Cashen Course

1st Timothy Houlihan (18) 32+2 34pts

2nd Pat McLoughlin (19) 33-1 32pts B5-12

3rd Finbar Mawe (30) 30+2 32pts B5-9

Gross Sean Corcoran 20pts B5-7

4th Martin Lucey (13) 27+3 30pts B5-10

5th John Shier (21) 31-1 30pts B5-9

6th M.P. O’Farrell (24) 31-2 29pts B5-10

7th Noel Nash (26) 27+2 29pts B5-6

8th Danny Larkin (14) 24+5 29pts B5-6

9th Patrick Carmody (37) 29-1 28pts B5-10

10th Thomas Griffin (14) 25+2 27pts B5-8

V. Michael Fogarty (21) 27-1 26pts B5-11

S.V. Denis Eggleston (30) 23+4 27pts B5-7

S.S,V, Larry Hickey (29) 28-3 25pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 16thJune 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 17th June 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Ber Hehir (29) 40 pts

2nd Pat Dillane (10) 40 pts

3rd Daniel Moriarty (16) 40 pts

Div 1 Liam McCarthy (12) 38 pts

Div 2 Denis Moriarty(16) 38 pts

Div 3 Michael O'Hanlon (23) 39 pts

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

On Saturday the All Ireland Fourball team lost 3.5 to1.5 away to Maine Valley.