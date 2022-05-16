Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies
Smugglers Restaurant Inn
Fourball B.B. S/F Friday 13th May 2022
1st Esther MacAuliffe (19) & Mary Donnelly (26) 44pts
2nd Eileen O Leary(Douglas 20) & Elizabeth O Connell (Muskerry 27) 43pts
B.G. Lesley O Sullivan (Ballinroe 12) & Tina Meehan (Milltown 9) 27pts
3rd Breda Duggan (Killarney 23) & Bridie Murphy (Macroom 31) 43pts
Feirini
Fourball B.B. S/F Saturday 14th May 2022
1st : Lucy Tyrrell (19) Douglas & Anne Payne(31) Raffeen Creek 48pts
2nd : Ger O Farrell (19) Monkstown & Kay Bray (22) Monkstown 45pts ( last six holes)
B.G.: Mairin Martin (11) W/Ville & Deirdre O Sullivan (11) Douglas 34pts
3rd: Orla O Mahoney (25) Raffeen Creek & Fiona Burke (20) Raffeen Creek 45 pts (last 9 holes )
Mace Waterville
Singles Competition Stableford
Sunday 15th May 2022
1st : Andrea Fitzgerald (15) The Castle 43 pts
2nd : Maura Dunlea (25) Kanturk 42 pts
B.G Margaret Campion (7) Killarney 27pts
3rd: Sadie Curran (27) Waterville 39 pts
4th: Lyn Cashman (36) Cork Golf Club 38 pts
F/N: Sarah Jones (29) Rafeen Creek 23 pts
B/N: `Anna Ward (22) Kinsale 21 pts.
Killarney
Ladies V Par , Sponsored by The Laurels
Competition Result
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap)
1 Mary O'Neill 7 up (26) Last Nine Holes
2 Aoife Twomey 7 up (39)
BG Mary Sheehy 4 Down
3 Mairead O'Sullivan 4 up (32) Last Nine Holes
4 Sinead Lynch 4 up (21)
5 Nancy Fleming 3 up (29) Last Nine Holes
6 Patricia Quane 3 up (39) Last Nine Holes
Next Fixtures
May 20th : Mixed Foursomes , Killarney Cups, Sponsored by The Gleneagle Hotel
May 22nd : Killeen , Stroke , Sponsored by Mug & Bean
Maine Valley
Ladies Results 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Garvey's SuperValu, Castleisland.
1. Betty Foley (48) 69 nett. 2. Cait O'Leary (19) 72 nett. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 73 nett.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club: 1. Margaret Moloney (20) 44 pts. 2. Joanne Browne (35) 42 pts. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 40 pts.
Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Una Moroney (23) 23 pts (CB). 2. Carmel Daly (48) 23 pts.
Fixture: Saturday 21st /Tuesday 24th 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club.
Beaufort
7th/8th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Denis Cronin (21) 41 pts
2nd Robert Lynch (14) 49 pts
3rd Vincent Hussey (21) 39 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd - Stableford - White Tees
Ladies Branch
7th/8th May 2022 - Stableford - Sponsored by Castlerosse Park Resort
Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 37 pts
Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (19) 35 pts
Division 2 Winner: Mary O'Shea (38) 35 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd May - Stableford - Sponsored by Kerry Woollen Mills
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Doyle’s Restaurant, Dingle
White Tees:
1. Des Ball (19) 42pts
2. Patrick Farrell (10) 41pts
Gross. Cormac Ó Flannura (01) 75
3. Peter Barry (19) 40pts
Front Nine. Páidí Ó Sé (13) 21pts
Back Nine. Wayne Hughes (18) 24pts
Yellow Tees
1. Denis Power (23) 40pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Máiréad Cahill
1. Geraldine Murphy (23) 40pts
2. Tara Uí Chualáin (21) 38pts
3. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 37pts
Front Nine. Pádraigín Uí Shithigh (46) 21pts
Back Nine. Barbara Carroll (17) 19pts
9 Hole. Ann Fouhy O’Halloran (22) 23pts
Ballybunion
16th May 2022
Men’s Competitions:
Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy - Saturday 14th May 22 – Old Course
1st Brian Kelleher Cork Golf Club 70&75 = 145
2nd Brian Lenihan Ballybunion 79&72 = 151
3rd Peter Sheehan Ballybunion 79&74 = 153 (B9-37)
4th Anthony Bennett Ballybunion 75&78 = 153
Tralee Exchange Day - Sunday 15th May 22
1st Frank Geary (15) & Mark Dilger (10) 48pts
2nd Michael McCarthy & Kevin Barry (9) 43pts
3rd Shane O’Connor (14) & Giles O Grady (9) 42pts (B9-22)
4th Brian Kelleher (14) & Billy Kelleher (11) 42pts (B9-21)
Hole in One Danny Larkin 3rd Hole
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd May 2022 – Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Exchange Day Newcastel West team of 4 – Tuesday 10th May 22
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (8), Mary Horgan (19),
AnneMarie Healy (20), Catherine Morrissey (20) 87 pts
2nd Margaret McAulliffe(4), Catriona Corrigan(11),
Ailish Dilger (13), Mary O’Donoughue (13) 82 Pts
3rd Catherine Walsh (26), Carol Lenihan (35),
Marie Silke (21), Josephine Larkin (22) 77 Pts.
Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 15th May 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Catherine Moylan (29) 40pts (Back 6-14pts)
2nd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 40 pts (Bk 6-12 pts )
3rd Caroline Griffin (44) 40pts (Bk 9 -14 pts ) 4th Meave Barrett (14) 39pts (Bk 9-19)
9 hole Voucher
1st Judy Carmody (21) 22 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd May 2022- Ladies 18 holes Singles Stableford Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Cashen Course
Tuesday 24th May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 12th May 22 – Cashen Course
1st Gerard Enright (19) 37+2 38pts
2nd Larry Hickey (29) 32+2 34pts
3rd Declan Lovett (20) 32pts B5-14
Gross Maurice McEllistrem 22pts
4th Pat Twomey (22) 31+1 32pts B5-8
5th Pat Costello (21) 30pts B5-11
6th Dan Sheehan (18) 31-1 30pts B5-9
7th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 34-4 30pts B5-7
8th Sean Walsh (24) 32-3 29pts B5-8
9th M.P. O’Farrell (24) 28+1 29pts B5-8
10th Brendan O’Loinsigh (25) 31-3 28pts B5-12
V Rory Flannery (20) 32-6 26pts B5-10
S.V. Sean Corcoran (13) 28pts B5-9
S.S.V Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 24-1 23pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th May 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 20th May 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Jerry Kelleher (27) 44 pts
2nd Maurice McElligott (11) 41 pts
3rd Noel Gilbride (5) 40 pts
Division 1 Earl McMahon (11) 39 pts
Division 2 Michael Hehir (20) 40 pts
Division 3 Liam Harty (29) 39 pts
Next Sunday is an 18 V Par Competition. Timesheet available online.
Our Pierce Purcell Team lost 3-2 to Ballybunion in Ballybunion on Friday evening.
Sundays competition was the third of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th
1st Team A 315
2nd Team H 310
3rd Team L 304
4th Team D 299
5th Team E 297
6th Team I 293
7th Team J 293
8th Team G 287
9th Team B 281
10th Team C 275
11th Team K 273
12th Team F 268
Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php
Best Individual score on the day was Ed Harty with 48pts.
Next Sunday is the 4th Round of the Spring League.
Masters Competition.
Tickets for our masters competition which beings on April 7th can be got in the clubhouse or from any committee member. They can also be purchased online at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/comp/
Tralee
Stableford singles Sunday 22/5/22 - Sponsor Ger Carmody - opens
Captains Prize (Hugh O Farrell ) weekend 4/5th June -
Am Am Monday 6th June -
Ladies results
Wednesday 11th May 18 holes strike sponsored by Ardfert Quarries
1st Katrina Mehigan (25) 75
2nd Liz Grey (13) 76
3rd Angela Deenihan (29) 76
Sunday 15th June Exchange with Ballybunion (Club sponsored )
1st Laura Rafferty (18) 39 points
2nd Antoinette Sayers (29) 38 points
3rd Sophie Moynihan (32) 36 points
Sunday 15th May 9 hole competition in tralee
1st Louise Stuart (23) 19 points
2nd Paula Mangan (223) 17 points
Fixtures :
Wednesday 18th May reverse Walts
Sunday May 22nd MC4 Sponsored by Foley Spar