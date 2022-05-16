Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies

Smugglers Restaurant Inn

Fourball B.B. S/F Friday 13th May 2022

1st Esther MacAuliffe (19) & Mary Donnelly (26) 44pts

2nd Eileen O Leary(Douglas 20) & Elizabeth O Connell (Muskerry 27) 43pts

B.G. Lesley O Sullivan (Ballinroe 12) & Tina Meehan (Milltown 9) 27pts

3rd Breda Duggan (Killarney 23) & Bridie Murphy (Macroom 31) 43pts

Feirini

Fourball B.B. S/F Saturday 14th May 2022

1st : Lucy Tyrrell (19) Douglas & Anne Payne(31) Raffeen Creek 48pts

2nd : Ger O Farrell (19) Monkstown & Kay Bray (22) Monkstown 45pts ( last six holes)

B.G.: Mairin Martin (11) W/Ville & Deirdre O Sullivan (11) Douglas 34pts

3rd: Orla O Mahoney (25) Raffeen Creek & Fiona Burke (20) Raffeen Creek 45 pts (last 9 holes )

Mace Waterville

Singles Competition Stableford

Sunday 15th May 2022

1st : Andrea Fitzgerald (15) The Castle 43 pts

2nd : Maura Dunlea (25) Kanturk 42 pts

B.G Margaret Campion (7) Killarney 27pts

3rd: Sadie Curran (27) Waterville 39 pts

4th: Lyn Cashman (36) Cork Golf Club 38 pts

F/N: Sarah Jones (29) Rafeen Creek 23 pts

B/N: `Anna Ward (22) Kinsale 21 pts.

Killarney

Ladies V Par , Sponsored by The Laurels

Competition Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap)

1 Mary O'Neill 7 up (26) Last Nine Holes

2 Aoife Twomey 7 up (39)

BG Mary Sheehy 4 Down

3 Mairead O'Sullivan 4 up (32) Last Nine Holes

4 Sinead Lynch 4 up (21)

5 Nancy Fleming 3 up (29) Last Nine Holes

6 Patricia Quane 3 up (39) Last Nine Holes

Next Fixtures

May 20th : Mixed Foursomes , Killarney Cups, Sponsored by The Gleneagle Hotel

May 22nd : Killeen , Stroke , Sponsored by Mug & Bean

Maine Valley

Ladies Results 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Garvey's SuperValu, Castleisland.

1. Betty Foley (48) 69 nett. 2. Cait O'Leary (19) 72 nett. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 73 nett.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club: 1. Margaret Moloney (20) 44 pts. 2. Joanne Browne (35) 42 pts. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 40 pts.

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Una Moroney (23) 23 pts (CB). 2. Carmel Daly (48) 23 pts.

Fixture: Saturday 21st /Tuesday 24th 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club.

Beaufort

7th/8th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Denis Cronin (21) 41 pts

2nd Robert Lynch (14) 49 pts

3rd Vincent Hussey (21) 39 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd - Stableford - White Tees

Ladies Branch

7th/8th May 2022 - Stableford - Sponsored by Castlerosse Park Resort

Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 37 pts

Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (19) 35 pts

Division 2 Winner: Mary O'Shea (38) 35 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd May - Stableford - Sponsored by Kerry Woollen Mills

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Doyle’s Restaurant, Dingle

White Tees:

1. Des Ball (19) 42pts

2. Patrick Farrell (10) 41pts

Gross. Cormac Ó Flannura (01) 75

3. Peter Barry (19) 40pts

Front Nine. Páidí Ó Sé (13) 21pts

Back Nine. Wayne Hughes (18) 24pts

Yellow Tees

1. Denis Power (23) 40pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Máiréad Cahill

1. Geraldine Murphy (23) 40pts

2. Tara Uí Chualáin (21) 38pts

3. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 37pts

Front Nine. Pádraigín Uí Shithigh (46) 21pts

Back Nine. Barbara Carroll (17) 19pts

9 Hole. Ann Fouhy O’Halloran (22) 23pts

Ballybunion

16th May 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy - Saturday 14th May 22 – Old Course

1st Brian Kelleher Cork Golf Club 70&75 = 145

2nd Brian Lenihan Ballybunion 79&72 = 151

3rd Peter Sheehan Ballybunion 79&74 = 153 (B9-37)

4th Anthony Bennett Ballybunion 75&78 = 153

Tralee Exchange Day - Sunday 15th May 22

1st Frank Geary (15) & Mark Dilger (10) 48pts

2nd Michael McCarthy & Kevin Barry (9) 43pts

3rd Shane O’Connor (14) & Giles O Grady (9) 42pts (B9-22)

4th Brian Kelleher (14) & Billy Kelleher (11) 42pts (B9-21)

Hole in One Danny Larkin 3rd Hole

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd May 2022 – Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Exchange Day Newcastel West team of 4 – Tuesday 10th May 22

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (8), Mary Horgan (19),

AnneMarie Healy (20), Catherine Morrissey (20) 87 pts

2nd Margaret McAulliffe(4), Catriona Corrigan(11),

Ailish Dilger (13), Mary O’Donoughue (13) 82 Pts

3rd Catherine Walsh (26), Carol Lenihan (35),

Marie Silke (21), Josephine Larkin (22) 77 Pts.

Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 15th May 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Catherine Moylan (29) 40pts (Back 6-14pts)

2nd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 40 pts (Bk 6-12 pts )

3rd Caroline Griffin (44) 40pts (Bk 9 -14 pts ) 4th Meave Barrett (14) 39pts (Bk 9-19)

9 hole Voucher

1st Judy Carmody (21) 22 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd May 2022- Ladies 18 holes Singles Stableford Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Cashen Course

Tuesday 24th May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 12th May 22 – Cashen Course

1st Gerard Enright (19) 37+2 38pts

2nd Larry Hickey (29) 32+2 34pts

3rd Declan Lovett (20) 32pts B5-14

Gross Maurice McEllistrem 22pts

4th Pat Twomey (22) 31+1 32pts B5-8

5th Pat Costello (21) 30pts B5-11

6th Dan Sheehan (18) 31-1 30pts B5-9

7th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 34-4 30pts B5-7

8th Sean Walsh (24) 32-3 29pts B5-8

9th M.P. O’Farrell (24) 28+1 29pts B5-8

10th Brendan O’Loinsigh (25) 31-3 28pts B5-12

V Rory Flannery (20) 32-6 26pts B5-10

S.V. Sean Corcoran (13) 28pts B5-9

S.S.V Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 24-1 23pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th May 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 20th May 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Jerry Kelleher (27) 44 pts

2nd Maurice McElligott (11) 41 pts

3rd Noel Gilbride (5) 40 pts

Division 1 Earl McMahon (11) 39 pts

Division 2 Michael Hehir (20) 40 pts

Division 3 Liam Harty (29) 39 pts

Next Sunday is an 18 V Par Competition. Timesheet available online.

Our Pierce Purcell Team lost 3-2 to Ballybunion in Ballybunion on Friday evening.

Sundays competition was the third of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th

1st Team A 315

2nd Team H 310

3rd Team L 304

4th Team D 299

5th Team E 297

6th Team I 293

7th Team J 293

8th Team G 287

9th Team B 281

10th Team C 275

11th Team K 273

12th Team F 268

Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php

Best Individual score on the day was Ed Harty with 48pts.

Next Sunday is the 4th Round of the Spring League.

Masters Competition.

Tickets for our masters competition which beings on April 7th can be got in the clubhouse or from any committee member. They can also be purchased online at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/comp/

Tralee

Stableford singles Sunday 22/5/22 - Sponsor Ger Carmody - opens

Captains Prize (Hugh O Farrell ) weekend 4/5th June -

Am Am Monday 6th June -

Ladies results

Wednesday 11th May 18 holes strike sponsored by Ardfert Quarries

1st Katrina Mehigan (25) 75

2nd Liz Grey (13) 76

3rd Angela Deenihan (29) 76

Sunday 15th June Exchange with Ballybunion (Club sponsored )

1st Laura Rafferty (18) 39 points

2nd Antoinette Sayers (29) 38 points

3rd Sophie Moynihan (32) 36 points

Sunday 15th May 9 hole competition in tralee

1st Louise Stuart (23) 19 points

2nd Paula Mangan (223) 17 points

Fixtures :

Wednesday 18th May reverse Walts

Sunday May 22nd MC4 Sponsored by Foley Spar