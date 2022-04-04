Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On April 2nd & 3rd held an 18 hole Single Stableford competition, kindly sponsored by Neilie Carroll Plaster Mouldings.
This was the second round of the M D O'Shea Spring League and the third round of the Golfer of the Year.
The winners were :-
1... Tomas Kelliher (11) 40
2... Ger Flynn (16) 40
3.... Alius Brazietis (27) 38
4......Ryan McCarthy (6) 37
5.....Denis Nash (21) 37
M D O'Shea Spring League Update
After two rounds we have joint leaders on 215 pts and they are closely followed by the third team on 212.
Third round next weekend so all to play for .
Maine Valley Ladies
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Crowleys Shoe Shop, Killorglin: 1. Anne Myers Foley 41 pts. 2. Helen O'Leary 37 pts. 3. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 36 pts (B6).
12 Hole Re-entry Stableford Feb/Mar Winner: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor 28pts. Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Eileen Bell 28 pts (B6). 2. Anne M. Foley 28 pts. 3. Marian Kerrisk 26 pts.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the third of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th
1st Team A 315
2nd Team H 310
3rd Team L 304
4th Team D 299
5th Team E 297
6th Team I 293
7th Team J 293
8th Team G 287
9th Team B 281
10th Team C 275
11th Team K 273
12th Team F 268
Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php
Best Individual score on the day was Ed Harty with 48pts.
Next Sunday is the 4th Round of the Spring League.
Masters Competition.
Tickets for our masters competition which beings on April 7th can be got in the clubhouse or from any committee member. They can also be purchased online at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/comp/
Kenmare
18 Hole Stableford Singles (Spring League Rd 3)
1st - Ger Wallace(24) - 44 points
2nd - Jerry Walsh(19) - 43 points
3rd - Sean Murphy(12) - 42 points (OCB)
Best Gross: Philip Duggan (2) - 36 Gross points
Best Senior: Sean Crowley (38) - 41 points
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marianne Klopp
1st Maura Murphy (29) 40 pts
2nd Kathy Kelleher (44) 37 pts
3rd Noreen Maye (35) 36 pts
Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 31st
Winner Sean Crowley 26Pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 9th April 2022 – Captain and Ladies Captain Drive In – Both Courses
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 29th March 2022 – Old Course
1st Siobhan Walsh (22) 33Pts
2nd Mary B Kelly (46) 32Pts (Bk 9-13)
3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 32Pts (Bk 9-11)
4th Patricia Barrett (35) 32Pts (Bk 9-8)
Fixtures:
Saturday 9th April 2022 – Captain and Ladies Captain Drive In – Both Courses
Tuesday 12th April 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 31st March 2022 – Old Course
1st.Vincent O'Kelly(22) 30+5 35pts. B5-13.
2nd.Maurice O'Connell (20) 30+5 35pts. B5-12.
3rd.Paudie Kindlan (29) 32+3 35pts. B5-10.
Gross. Michael K.Barrett 28pts.
4th.Joe Costello (23) 31+2 33pts. B5-11. B1-2.
5th. Martin Lucey (13) 33pts. B5-11. B1-1.
6th.Nicholas Hayes (25) 36-3 33pts. B5-10.
7th.Didgie O'Connor (26) 26+7 33pts. B5-8.
8th. Rory Mehigan (16) 25+7 32pts.
9th. Don Gorman (30) 27+4 31pts. B5-9. B1-2.
10th.Billy Farrell (20) 32-2 30pts. B5-14.
V.Thomas Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts. B5-11.
S.V. Miley Costello (23) 31-1 30pts. B5_12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 1st April 2022 -Cashen Course
1st Mary B O’Sullivan (52) 28pts
2nd Judy McMahon (37) 24pts
3rd Nuala Lynch (38) 23pts
Fixtures:
Friday 8th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
Gents
White Tees:
1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 42pts
2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 39pts
3. Paul Flannery (18) 39pts
4. Seán Ó Coileáin (14) 39pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford-Club Sponsored
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 44pts
2. Kate O’Connor ( 21) 42pts
Tralee
Men’s Results
Atlantic Golf Construction Master Classic 1 Saturday and Sunday 2nd & 3rd April 2022
Overall Winners
1 Brian Lennon 43 pts (13) Overall Winner
2 Edward J Morrison 41 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes
3 Gerard Power 41 pts (15) Overall 3rd
4 Padraig Moynihan 40 pts (13) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes
5 Mike Sheehy Jnr 40 pts (09) Overall 5th
Best Gross:
Garreth O'Donnell 39 pts (00)
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 6.6) Brian Moynihan 38 pts (04)
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 6.7 to 12.6) Phillip O'Sullivan 39 pts (12)
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 12.7 to 16.4) John F Carroll 39 pts (17)
Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 16.5 and above) Sean Walsh Jnr 40 pts (20)
Front 9 - John O' Connell 21 pts
Back 9 - Pat Prendiville 22 pts
Easiest holes 18, 7 and 13
Hardest boles 10, 12 and 8
138 cards processed.
Senior Men’s
Fixtures:
Spring Medal - Sponsor Bailey's Solicitors Blue tees. Sunday only, April 10th.
General play this week from Green and Blue tees only.
Result of Seniors Singles Competition
on Wednesday 30 March 2022
Winners: J J Young (24) (25-2) 23pts. (Back 6=17)
2nd Michael O’Neill (30) (26-3) 23pts. (Back 6=16)
3nd Pat Prendeville (14) 23pts. (Back 6=15)
4th Sean O’Connor (24) (24-2) 22pts.
5th Rory Kilgallen (34) 21pts. (Back 6=14)
6th Teddy Reynolds (20) (22-1) 21pts. (Back 6=12)
NOTE: Next Wednesday 6th April we start
our Summer Season and we visit
Killarney’s O’Mahonys Course.
Ladies Results
Results:
Wed 30th March 16-holes Club singles
1st Maura Mc Kenna 39pts (29)
2nd Sandra O’Sullivan 36pts (21)
3rd Joan Costello 36pts (21)
Number of entries: 36
Ladies Fixtures:
Sat 02/Sun 03 Apr -Master Classic 1: Sponsored by Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean- our sponsors have kindly invited all Ladies that play in this competition to a complimentary Scone and Coffee/Tea.
Wed 6th – Ladies OPEN day sponsored by the Rose Hotel
Sun 10th Caherslee Cup Stroke play 18 holes – Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite – (this is NOT a maximum stroke competition), OR Sun 10th Club Singles Stableford 18 holes.
Sat/Sun 16th April – Master Classic2: sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction
Monday 18th April – Semi-Open AmAm sponsored by Aherns Garage – time sheet open
Wed 20th 3 person AmAm 18 holes
Sun 24th Australian Spoons: Sponsored by Spa Seafoods
Junior Golf Results - 26th March 2022
18 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford
1st - Lucy Grattan, 36 points
2nd - Ella Moynihan, 34 points
9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford
1st - Amy O' Loughlin, 15 points
Par 3 Boys & Girls Fun Singles
1st - Ben Deegan
Beaufort
19th/20th March - Round 3 Spring League
1st Paudie O'Connor (25) 44 pts
2nd Mark O'Shea (25) 40 pts
3rd Shane O'Flynn (10) 39 pts
27th March - Exchange Day Dooks
1st Thomas Cosgrove (21) 41 pts
2nd Joe McMahon (13) 40 pts
3rd Paudie O'Connor (25) 39 pts
4th Barry Woulfe (25) 37 pts
Fixtures
9th/10th April - Easter Egg Competition - Stableford (White Tees)
15th April - Club Fundraiser - 4 Ball Betterball - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel - Open to Ladies & Gents - Sperate Ladies & Gents Prizes. Entry Fee €25 per person. Timesheet Open - Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book.
27th March - Exchange Day Dooks
Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 40 pts
Division 1 Winner: Susan Darby (27) 35 pts
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (31) 29 pts
2nd/3rd April - Stableford - Sponsored by Carry Out
Overall Winner: Patricia O'Connor (29) 39 pts
Division 1 Winner Maeve Quirke (25) 36 pts
Division 2 Winner: Susan Darby (28) 36 pts
Fixtures
9th/10th April 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by O'Sullivans Store, Beufort Bridge
Dooks
Mens Club Men Singles Sweep - 2nd & 3rd 2022
WINNER Michael Meade (24) 46pts
2nd Patrick G ORiordan (23) 40pts
3rd Joe Kennedy(5) 39pts
Best Gross Keith OSullivan(6) 37pts
Over 65 Aidan Gannon(23) 37pts
Next Weekend 10th April - Ballybunion Exchange.
Ladies Club
Fexco Easter Hamper – 3rd & 4th April 2022
1st – Aileen Curtayne (22) = 44 pts
2nd – Martha Fleming (44) = 42 pts
3rd – Cathy McKeefry (34) = 39 pts
Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 35 pts
Cat B – Deirdre Galvin (23) = 37 pts
Cat C – Nuala Curran (33) = 37 pts
Killarney
Mahoneys Pt. single stableford kindly sponsored by Safeguard Security
1st Mary Shanahan (32) 42 pts.
2nd Kathleen Brosnan (23) 41pts
BEST GROSS Corrina Griffin (00) 34 pts
3rd Eileen Sugrue (37) 40pts B9
4th Breeda Sheerin (31) 40 pts B9
5th Evelyn McCarthy (27) 40 pts B9
6th Patricia Walsh (31) 40 pts