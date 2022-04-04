Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On April 2nd & 3rd held an 18 hole Single Stableford competition, kindly sponsored by Neilie Carroll Plaster Mouldings.

This was the second round of the M D O'Shea Spring League and the third round of the Golfer of the Year.

The winners were :-

1... Tomas Kelliher (11) 40

2... Ger Flynn (16) 40

3.... Alius Brazietis (27) 38

4......Ryan McCarthy (6) 37

5.....Denis Nash (21) 37

M D O'Shea Spring League Update

After two rounds we have joint leaders on 215 pts and they are closely followed by the third team on 212.

Third round next weekend so all to play for .

Maine Valley Ladies

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Crowleys Shoe Shop, Killorglin: 1. Anne Myers Foley 41 pts. 2. Helen O'Leary 37 pts. 3. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 36 pts (B6).

12 Hole Re-entry Stableford Feb/Mar Winner: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor 28pts. Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Eileen Bell 28 pts (B6). 2. Anne M. Foley 28 pts. 3. Marian Kerrisk 26 pts.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the third of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th

1st Team A 315

2nd Team H 310

3rd Team L 304

4th Team D 299

5th Team E 297

6th Team I 293

7th Team J 293

8th Team G 287

9th Team B 281

10th Team C 275

11th Team K 273

12th Team F 268

Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php

Best Individual score on the day was Ed Harty with 48pts.

Next Sunday is the 4th Round of the Spring League.

Masters Competition.

Tickets for our masters competition which beings on April 7th can be got in the clubhouse or from any committee member. They can also be purchased online at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/comp/

Kenmare

18 Hole Stableford Singles (Spring League Rd 3)

1st - Ger Wallace(24) - 44 points

2nd - Jerry Walsh(19) - 43 points

3rd - Sean Murphy(12) - 42 points (OCB)

Best Gross: Philip Duggan (2) - 36 Gross points

Best Senior: Sean Crowley (38) - 41 points

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marianne Klopp

1st Maura Murphy (29) 40 pts

2nd Kathy Kelleher (44) 37 pts

3rd Noreen Maye (35) 36 pts

Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 31st

Winner Sean Crowley 26Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 9th April 2022 – Captain and Ladies Captain Drive In – Both Courses

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 29th March 2022 – Old Course

1st Siobhan Walsh (22) 33Pts

2nd Mary B Kelly (46) 32Pts (Bk 9-13)

3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 32Pts (Bk 9-11)

4th Patricia Barrett (35) 32Pts (Bk 9-8)

Fixtures:

Saturday 9th April 2022 – Captain and Ladies Captain Drive In – Both Courses

Tuesday 12th April 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 31st March 2022 – Old Course

1st.Vincent O'Kelly(22) 30+5 35pts. B5-13.

2nd.Maurice O'Connell (20) 30+5 35pts. B5-12.

3rd.Paudie Kindlan (29) 32+3 35pts. B5-10.

Gross. Michael K.Barrett 28pts.

4th.Joe Costello (23) 31+2 33pts. B5-11. B1-2.

5th. Martin Lucey (13) 33pts. B5-11. B1-1.

6th.Nicholas Hayes (25) 36-3 33pts. B5-10.

7th.Didgie O'Connor (26) 26+7 33pts. B5-8.

8th. Rory Mehigan (16) 25+7 32pts.

9th. Don Gorman (30) 27+4 31pts. B5-9. B1-2.

10th.Billy Farrell (20) 32-2 30pts. B5-14.

V.Thomas Griffin (15) 29+1 30pts. B5-11.

S.V. Miley Costello (23) 31-1 30pts. B5_12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 1st April 2022 -Cashen Course

1st Mary B O’Sullivan (52) 28pts

2nd Judy McMahon (37) 24pts

3rd Nuala Lynch (38) 23pts

Fixtures:

Friday 8th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

Gents

White Tees:

1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 42pts

2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 39pts

3. Paul Flannery (18) 39pts

4. Seán Ó Coileáin (14) 39pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Club Sponsored

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 44pts

2. Kate O’Connor ( 21) 42pts

Tralee

Men’s Results

Atlantic Golf Construction Master Classic 1 Saturday and Sunday 2nd & 3rd April 2022

Overall Winners

1 Brian Lennon 43 pts (13) Overall Winner

2 Edward J Morrison 41 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

3 Gerard Power 41 pts (15) Overall 3rd

4 Padraig Moynihan 40 pts (13) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Mike Sheehy Jnr 40 pts (09) Overall 5th

Best Gross:

Garreth O'Donnell 39 pts (00)

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 6.6) Brian Moynihan 38 pts (04)

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 6.7 to 12.6) Phillip O'Sullivan 39 pts (12)

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 12.7 to 16.4) John F Carroll 39 pts (17)

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 16.5 and above) Sean Walsh Jnr 40 pts (20)

Front 9 - John O' Connell 21 pts

Back 9 - Pat Prendiville 22 pts

Easiest holes 18, 7 and 13

Hardest boles 10, 12 and 8

138 cards processed.

Senior Men’s

Fixtures:

Spring Medal - Sponsor Bailey's Solicitors Blue tees. Sunday only, April 10th.

General play this week from Green and Blue tees only.

Result of Seniors Singles Competition

on Wednesday 30 March 2022

Winners: J J Young (24) (25-2) 23pts. (Back 6=17)

2nd Michael O’Neill (30) (26-3) 23pts. (Back 6=16)

3nd Pat Prendeville (14) 23pts. (Back 6=15)

4th Sean O’Connor (24) (24-2) 22pts.

5th Rory Kilgallen (34) 21pts. (Back 6=14)

6th Teddy Reynolds (20) (22-1) 21pts. (Back 6=12)

NOTE: Next Wednesday 6th April we start

our Summer Season and we visit

Killarney’s O’Mahonys Course.

Ladies Results

Results:

Wed 30th March 16-holes Club singles

1st Maura Mc Kenna 39pts (29)

2nd Sandra O’Sullivan 36pts (21)

3rd Joan Costello 36pts (21)

Number of entries: 36

Ladies Fixtures:

Sat 02/Sun 03 Apr -Master Classic 1: Sponsored by Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean- our sponsors have kindly invited all Ladies that play in this competition to a complimentary Scone and Coffee/Tea.

Wed 6th – Ladies OPEN day sponsored by the Rose Hotel

Sun 10th Caherslee Cup Stroke play 18 holes – Sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite – (this is NOT a maximum stroke competition), OR Sun 10th Club Singles Stableford 18 holes.

Sat/Sun 16th April – Master Classic2: sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction

Monday 18th April – Semi-Open AmAm sponsored by Aherns Garage – time sheet open

Wed 20th 3 person AmAm 18 holes

Sun 24th Australian Spoons: Sponsored by Spa Seafoods

Junior Golf Results - 26th March 2022

18 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford

1st - Lucy Grattan, 36 points

2nd - Ella Moynihan, 34 points

9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford

1st - Amy O' Loughlin, 15 points

Par 3 Boys & Girls Fun Singles

1st - Ben Deegan

Beaufort

19th/20th March - Round 3 Spring League

1st Paudie O'Connor (25) 44 pts

2nd Mark O'Shea (25) 40 pts

3rd Shane O'Flynn (10) 39 pts

27th March - Exchange Day Dooks

1st Thomas Cosgrove (21) 41 pts

2nd Joe McMahon (13) 40 pts

3rd Paudie O'Connor (25) 39 pts

4th Barry Woulfe (25) 37 pts

Fixtures

9th/10th April - Easter Egg Competition - Stableford (White Tees)

15th April - Club Fundraiser - 4 Ball Betterball - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel - Open to Ladies & Gents - Sperate Ladies & Gents Prizes. Entry Fee €25 per person. Timesheet Open - Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book.

27th March - Exchange Day Dooks

Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 40 pts

Division 1 Winner: Susan Darby (27) 35 pts

Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (31) 29 pts

2nd/3rd April - Stableford - Sponsored by Carry Out

Overall Winner: Patricia O'Connor (29) 39 pts

Division 1 Winner Maeve Quirke (25) 36 pts

Division 2 Winner: Susan Darby (28) 36 pts

Fixtures

9th/10th April 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by O'Sullivans Store, Beufort Bridge

Dooks

Mens Club Men Singles Sweep - 2nd & 3rd 2022

WINNER Michael Meade (24) 46pts

2nd Patrick G ORiordan (23) 40pts

3rd Joe Kennedy(5) 39pts

Best Gross Keith OSullivan(6) 37pts

Over 65 Aidan Gannon(23) 37pts

Next Weekend 10th April - Ballybunion Exchange.

Ladies Club

Fexco Easter Hamper – 3rd & 4th April 2022

1st – Aileen Curtayne (22) = 44 pts

2nd – Martha Fleming (44) = 42 pts

3rd – Cathy McKeefry (34) = 39 pts

Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 35 pts

Cat B – Deirdre Galvin (23) = 37 pts

Cat C – Nuala Curran (33) = 37 pts

Killarney

Mahoneys Pt. single stableford kindly sponsored by Safeguard Security

1st Mary Shanahan (32) 42 pts.

2nd Kathleen Brosnan (23) 41pts

BEST GROSS Corrina Griffin (00) 34 pts

3rd Eileen Sugrue (37) 40pts B9

4th Breeda Sheerin (31) 40 pts B9

5th Evelyn McCarthy (27) 40 pts B9

6th Patricia Walsh (31) 40 pts