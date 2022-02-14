Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Feb 13th we held a Club sponsored 12 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1.....Brian Hickey 28 pts
2... Aidan O'Connor 28 pts.
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 12 Hole Stableford Champagne Scramble: 1. Maura Kennedy/Carmel O'Connor/Eleanor McCarthy 53 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan/Marie B. O'Connor/Mary Walsh 46 pts (B6). 3. Rita Kelleher/Marie Gleeson/Elke Menz 46 pts. 4. Agnes Burns/Erina MacSweeney/Kathleen Kerins 44 pts. 5. Una Moroney/Carmel Mannix/Catherine Horan 37 pts.
Ladybirds results: Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Helen O'Leary 23 -2= 21 pts.
FIXTURE: 12 Hole Stableford sponsored by SuperValu, Killorglin can be played Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th or Tuesday 22nd. Spring League: Draw is now posted on Notice Board and starts Tuesday 22nd February.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens 14 Hole 2 Ball Scramble – 13th February 2022 – Old Course
1st Stephen Galvin (1) & Jonathan Stack (19) 46nett
2nd Padraig Murphy (17) & Dan Sheehan (20) 46.75nett
3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan (13) & Sean C O’Sullivan 46.75nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 20th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Team of 4 Waltz – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 8th February – Old Course
1st Jean Liston (29) 30Pts
2nd Lorraine Canty (16) 28 Pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 27Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan, Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant, Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 22nd February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 10th February – Old Course
1st Rory Flannery (22) 35pts
2nd Leo Allman (19) 28+6 34pts
3rd Declan Lovett (22) 30+3 33pts
Gross : Sean Corcoran 18pts
4th Patrick Byrnes (35) 34-2 32pts B5-15
5th Eamon Condon (21) 31+1 32pts B5-11
6th Pat Srn Carmody (40) 31-1 30pts B5-10, B3-8
7th Sean Walsh (24) 31-1 30pts B5-10, 3-6
8th Noel Lynch (27) 30pts B5-9
9th Tim Nolan (20) 31-2 29pts B5-7
Domenic Moriarty (27) 25-4 29pts B5-5
V. Billy Farrell (20) 30-2 28pts B5-13, B3-7
S.V. Joe Costello (23) 27+1 28pts B5-7
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 11th February – Old Course
1st Clare Hurley (18) 18pts
2nd Margaret Scannell (14) 18pts
3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (16) 14 Bk6 12pts
Fixtures:
Friday 18th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Tralee
- Castle Bar Spring League qualifying round
Saturday 12th
1. Pat Prendeville 36 pts
2. Patrick Stack 35 pts
Sunday 13th
1. Martin Mitchell 37 pts
2. Robert Dinan 35 pts
Order of Finish qualifying round
Team M Mitchell 128
Team Mikey Sheehy 123
Team K Dinan Jnr 123
Team T O Halloran 119
Team Jason Daly 118
Team Tim Leahy 117
Team Jim O Connor 117
Team Pat Stack 117
Team John Collins 116
Team B Fitzgerald 115
Team Derek O Brien 115
Team B Waldron 112
Team Anton O Callaghan 108
Team Barry Moynihan 106
Team David Hennebery 86
Team Martin Mitchell has a bye to last 8 of Cup.
Draw for 1st match-play round next weekend
Mikey Sheehy v David Hennebery
Kieran Dinan V Barry Moynihan
Tony O Halloran V Anton O Callaghan
Jason Daly V Brian Waldron
Tim Leahy V Derek O Brien
Jim O Connor V Brendan Fitzgerald
Pat Stack V John Collins.
At least one game from each match must be played Saturday 19th. This is in order to manage the timesheets for all players.
Team Captains must submit their teams (4 single & 1 foursomes) to the Competition Sec by e mail or phone by 8pm on Thursday 17th. Team Captains will arrange the Saturday game between themselves, if any issues arise the Competition Committee decision will be final.
Tom O Driscoll will be the contact for the O Connor / Fitzgerald match.
Ladies results
Wednesday 9th Feb 9 hole Am Am
1st Sandra O Sullivan, Katrina Mehigan, Claire Benner 42pts
2nd Ber Walsh, Barbara Reen, Anne Moran 42pts
Sat/Sun 12th/13th Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League R1
1st. Anne Moran 35pts (27)
2nd Lucy Grattan 34pts (21)
3rd Nuala Dawson 33pts (19)
____________________________________
Fixtures
Wed 16th -9-hole Singles –
Sat 19th/Sun20th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R2 – 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th
Wed 23rd 9-hole Champagne scramble – Fun day
Sat 26th/Sun 27th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R3 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th
Wed 2nd March – 17 holes stableford
Sat 5th/Sun 6th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R4 – 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
White Tees:
Overall Winner: Justin Quinlan (21) 42pts
Division 1: Gearóid Mac Gearailt (12) 40pts
Division 2: David O’Connor (15) 40pts
Division 3: Kenneth Regan (26) 41pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Brian McNamara (29) 39pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 28pts
2. Helena Uí Churráin (32) 25pts
3. Barbara Carroll (12) 25pts
Dooks
Mens Club - Club Fourball 12th & 13th Feb 2022
1st Teddy O’Connor & Patrick G Riordan 36 Pts C/B
2nd Paul Griffin & Michael McDonnell 36 Pts C/B
3rd Patrick Riordan & Sean Roche 34 Pts
Next weekend - February 19th & 20th - Club Fourball
Ladies Club
Sunday 13th February 2022, Red Tees, Dooks
Team Result
1st Marian Daly (32), Margaret Lucey (26), Elsie Stephens (31) & Julie Fogarty (34) 45 2nd Caroline Mahony (13), Eileenogie OSullivan (6), Catherine Spain (17) & Eileen OHagan (34) 41 3rd Mary Curran (23), Catherine Doyle (14), Tracy Eakin (0) & Louise Farrell (31) 37
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Bernard Dineen (15) 31 pts
2nd John Dineen (17) 30 pts
3rd Patsy O'Connor (14) 30 pts
Congrats to Mike Mulcahy who had a hole in one on the 7th hole on Sunday.
Next Sunday is a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online
Killarney
Killarney Golf & Fishing Club is delighted to welcome St. Brendan's College to the Killarney Golf Academy at Lackabane. The junior golf programme was launched on Wednesday 9th of February. The Men's club have engaged our Club Professional Mark Heinemann to provide a series of lessons to the St. Brendan's College, Senior and Junior Golf teams. This initiative is taking place at a great time as it will be ahead of the National Schools competition in Newcastle West Golf Club in March. It is hoped that this new partnership between Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and St. Brendan's College will help to develop and nurture new golfing talent in the greater area
Picture above: Back L to R : Graham Spring (Director of Golf - Killarney Golf & Fishing Club), Tommy Galvin (Men's Captain), Alex O'Callaghan, Sean Coffey (Principal of St.Brendans College), Mark Heinemann KGFC Head Professional, Jason Arthur (Team Coach), Ryan Neeson, Junior Finnegan (President). Front L to R : Ronan Bennett, Brian O'Connor, Luke McCann
Austin Stacks Golf Classic Launch
Rockie golfers and supporters gathered in The Brogue Inn on Sunday evening for the launch of the 2022 Austin Stacks Golf Classic which takes place on Friday 25th March in Tralee Golf Club. Speaking at the launch, Austin Stacks Chairman Shane Lynch said that “The Rock has a long and storied history of golf fundraising events and this year’s edition promises to be our biggest yet. As we emerge from Covid restrictions, the Golf Classic provides our fabulous supporters with a fantastic day out at the magnificent Barrow links course and an opportunity to celebrate our Senior Team’s hugely successful 2021 campaign which culminated in our 13th County Championship title and the return of the Bishop Moynihan Cup to the Rock”.
Shane remarked that this year’s Golf Classic is a hugely important part of Austin Stacks’ fundraising campaign to generate much-needed finances required for the club’s pitch upgrade programme and to alleviate the costs of the Senior Team’s County and Munster Championship campaigns. He added: “like all GAA clubs, our fundraising capability was adversely impacted by the Pandemic and we now call on all our supporters and on keen golfers in the Kingdom and beyond to get behind this fabulous event and help Austin Stacks finance the next wave of development in the club”. At the launch, which was attended by several of the County Championship winning team, Shane thanked the club’s Golf Classic committee who have worked tirelessly over the past number of months to make the event a reality, and also to Tralee Golf Club for hosting the event.
In addition to playing one of the best links courses in the world, teams of four will play for some fantastic prizes including a draw on the day for four All Ireland Football Final tickets. Full details of the Austin Stacks Golf Classic are available on the club’s website at www.austinstacks.ie.