Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Feb 13th we held a Club sponsored 12 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1.....Brian Hickey 28 pts

2... Aidan O'Connor 28 pts.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 12 Hole Stableford Champagne Scramble: 1. Maura Kennedy/Carmel O'Connor/Eleanor McCarthy 53 pts. 2. Christina O'Sullivan/Marie B. O'Connor/Mary Walsh 46 pts (B6). 3. Rita Kelleher/Marie Gleeson/Elke Menz 46 pts. 4. Agnes Burns/Erina MacSweeney/Kathleen Kerins 44 pts. 5. Una Moroney/Carmel Mannix/Catherine Horan 37 pts.

Ladybirds results: Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Helen O'Leary 23 -2= 21 pts.

FIXTURE: 12 Hole Stableford sponsored by SuperValu, Killorglin can be played Saturday 19th, Sunday 20th or Tuesday 22nd. Spring League: Draw is now posted on Notice Board and starts Tuesday 22nd February.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens 14 Hole 2 Ball Scramble – 13th February 2022 – Old Course

1st Stephen Galvin (1) & Jonathan Stack (19) 46nett

2nd Padraig Murphy (17) & Dan Sheehan (20) 46.75nett

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan (13) & Sean C O’Sullivan 46.75nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 20th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Team of 4 Waltz – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 8th February – Old Course

1st Jean Liston (29) 30Pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (16) 28 Pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 27Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 19th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan, Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant, Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 22nd February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 10th February – Old Course

1st Rory Flannery (22) 35pts

2nd Leo Allman (19) 28+6 34pts

3rd Declan Lovett (22) 30+3 33pts

Gross : Sean Corcoran 18pts

4th Patrick Byrnes (35) 34-2 32pts B5-15

5th Eamon Condon (21) 31+1 32pts B5-11

6th Pat Srn Carmody (40) 31-1 30pts B5-10, B3-8

7th Sean Walsh (24) 31-1 30pts B5-10, 3-6

8th Noel Lynch (27) 30pts B5-9

9th Tim Nolan (20) 31-2 29pts B5-7

Domenic Moriarty (27) 25-4 29pts B5-5

V. Billy Farrell (20) 30-2 28pts B5-13, B3-7

S.V. Joe Costello (23) 27+1 28pts B5-7

Fixtures:

Thursday 17th February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 11th February – Old Course

1st Clare Hurley (18) 18pts

2nd Margaret Scannell (14) 18pts

3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (16) 14 Bk6 12pts

Fixtures:

Friday 18th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Tralee

- Castle Bar Spring League qualifying round

Saturday 12th

1. Pat Prendeville 36 pts

2. Patrick Stack 35 pts

Sunday 13th

1. Martin Mitchell 37 pts

2. Robert Dinan 35 pts

Order of Finish qualifying round

Team M Mitchell 128

Team Mikey Sheehy 123

Team K Dinan Jnr 123

Team T O Halloran 119

Team Jason Daly 118

Team Tim Leahy 117

Team Jim O Connor 117

Team Pat Stack 117

Team John Collins 116

Team B Fitzgerald 115

Team Derek O Brien 115

Team B Waldron 112

Team Anton O Callaghan 108

Team Barry Moynihan 106

Team David Hennebery 86

Team Martin Mitchell has a bye to last 8 of Cup.

Draw for 1st match-play round next weekend

Mikey Sheehy v David Hennebery

Kieran Dinan V Barry Moynihan

Tony O Halloran V Anton O Callaghan

Jason Daly V Brian Waldron

Tim Leahy V Derek O Brien

Jim O Connor V Brendan Fitzgerald

Pat Stack V John Collins.

At least one game from each match must be played Saturday 19th. This is in order to manage the timesheets for all players.

Team Captains must submit their teams (4 single & 1 foursomes) to the Competition Sec by e mail or phone by 8pm on Thursday 17th. Team Captains will arrange the Saturday game between themselves, if any issues arise the Competition Committee decision will be final.

Tom O Driscoll will be the contact for the O Connor / Fitzgerald match.

Ladies results

Wednesday 9th Feb 9 hole Am Am

1st Sandra O Sullivan, Katrina Mehigan, Claire Benner 42pts

2nd Ber Walsh, Barbara Reen, Anne Moran 42pts

Sat/Sun 12th/13th Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League R1

1st. Anne Moran 35pts (27)

2nd Lucy Grattan 34pts (21)

3rd Nuala Dawson 33pts (19)

____________________________________

Fixtures

Wed 16th -9-hole Singles –

Sat 19th/Sun20th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R2 – 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th

Wed 23rd 9-hole Champagne scramble – Fun day

Sat 26th/Sun 27th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R3 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th

Wed 2nd March – 17 holes stableford

Sat 5th/Sun 6th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R4 – 17 holes stableford -start at the 11th

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

White Tees:

Overall Winner: Justin Quinlan (21) 42pts

Division 1: Gearóid Mac Gearailt (12) 40pts

Division 2: David O’Connor (15) 40pts

Division 3: Kenneth Regan (26) 41pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Brian McNamara (29) 39pts

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 28pts

2. Helena Uí Churráin (32) 25pts

3. Barbara Carroll (12) 25pts

Dooks

Mens Club - Club Fourball 12th & 13th Feb 2022

1st Teddy O’Connor & Patrick G Riordan 36 Pts C/B

2nd Paul Griffin & Michael McDonnell 36 Pts C/B

3rd Patrick Riordan & Sean Roche 34 Pts

Next weekend - February 19th & 20th - Club Fourball

Ladies Club

Sunday 13th February 2022, Red Tees, Dooks

Team Result

1st Marian Daly (32), Margaret Lucey (26), Elsie Stephens (31) & Julie Fogarty (34) 45 2nd Caroline Mahony (13), Eileenogie OSullivan (6), Catherine Spain (17) & Eileen OHagan (34) 41 3rd Mary Curran (23), Catherine Doyle (14), Tracy Eakin (0) & Louise Farrell (31) 37

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Bernard Dineen (15) 31 pts

2nd John Dineen (17) 30 pts

3rd Patsy O'Connor (14) 30 pts

Congrats to Mike Mulcahy who had a hole in one on the 7th hole on Sunday.

Next Sunday is a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online

Killarney

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club is delighted to welcome St. Brendan's College to the Killarney Golf Academy at Lackabane. The junior golf programme was launched on Wednesday 9th of February. The Men's club have engaged our Club Professional Mark Heinemann to provide a series of lessons to the St. Brendan's College, Senior and Junior Golf teams. This initiative is taking place at a great time as it will be ahead of the National Schools competition in Newcastle West Golf Club in March. It is hoped that this new partnership between Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and St. Brendan's College will help to develop and nurture new golfing talent in the greater area

Picture above: Back L to R : Graham Spring (Director of Golf - Killarney Golf & Fishing Club), Tommy Galvin (Men's Captain), Alex O'Callaghan, Sean Coffey (Principal of St.Brendans College), Mark Heinemann KGFC Head Professional, Jason Arthur (Team Coach), Ryan Neeson, Junior Finnegan (President). Front L to R : Ronan Bennett, Brian O'Connor, Luke McCann

Austin Stacks Golf Classic Launch

Rockie golfers and supporters gathered in The Brogue Inn on Sunday evening for the launch of the 2022 Austin Stacks Golf Classic which takes place on Friday 25th March in Tralee Golf Club. Speaking at the launch, Austin Stacks Chairman Shane Lynch said that “The Rock has a long and storied history of golf fundraising events and this year’s edition promises to be our biggest yet. As we emerge from Covid restrictions, the Golf Classic provides our fabulous supporters with a fantastic day out at the magnificent Barrow links course and an opportunity to celebrate our Senior Team’s hugely successful 2021 campaign which culminated in our 13th County Championship title and the return of the Bishop Moynihan Cup to the Rock”.

Shane remarked that this year’s Golf Classic is a hugely important part of Austin Stacks’ fundraising campaign to generate much-needed finances required for the club’s pitch upgrade programme and to alleviate the costs of the Senior Team’s County and Munster Championship campaigns. He added: “like all GAA clubs, our fundraising capability was adversely impacted by the Pandemic and we now call on all our supporters and on keen golfers in the Kingdom and beyond to get behind this fabulous event and help Austin Stacks finance the next wave of development in the club”. At the launch, which was attended by several of the County Championship winning team, Shane thanked the club’s Golf Classic committee who have worked tirelessly over the past number of months to make the event a reality, and also to Tralee Golf Club for hosting the event.

In addition to playing one of the best links courses in the world, teams of four will play for some fantastic prizes including a draw on the day for four All Ireland Football Final tickets. Full details of the Austin Stacks Golf Classic are available on the club’s website at www.austinstacks.ie.