Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Upcoming Competitions

FOURBALL BETTERBALL

Club Sponsored

Mahony’s Point

Sunday 16th

BRS opens at 7pm on Wednesday 12th January

TEAM OF THREE (YELLOW BALL)

Club Sponsored

Mahony’s Point

Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th

BRS opens at 7pm on Wednesday 26th January

CONDOLENCES

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Noel McCarthy. He was one of our longest serving members and the President’s Prize winner in 1970.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home , Killarney on Monday evening 5.30-6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St Mary’s Cathedral.

May he Rest in Peace.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – 9th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st John Maher (8) & Joe Stack (18) 40pts

2nd Pat J Ryan (16) & John Shier (18) 38pts

3rd Gerry Kearney (16) & Noel Morkan (22) 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 4th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Muireann O’Sullivan (58) 34pts

2nd Jean Liston (32) 29pts (B9 – 11pts)

3rd Sighle Henigan (20) 29pts (B9 – 8pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 12th January 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 14th January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

White Tees:

1. Kenneth Regan (30) 39pts

2. Jim Fitzgerald (25) 38pts

3. Andrew Flannery (28) 36pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Dick Brennan (25) 33pts

Ladies

Club Sponsored 9 Hole S/Ford

1. Regina Prendiville (17) 21pts

2. Teresa Irwin (15) 20pts

3. Tara Uí Chualáin (10) 19pts

Tralee

Results of Am Am on 9th January and fixtures

RESULT

1. Bob Dillon, Jack O Driscoll, Thomas Moore, Kevin Rolls 67

2. Kieran Dinan, Kieran Dinan Jnr, Joe Rogers, James Kelliher 67

3. Philip O Sullivan, Brian Lennon, Gerard Mc Namara, Sean O Keeffe 64

23 teams.

FIXTURES

Sunday 16th January 2022 - scotch foursomes, 14 holes, 2 men team.

Sunday 23rd January 2022 - 3 person wlatz, 14 holes, any combination.

Sunday 30th January 2022 - Captains drive in.

As works continue on the course, the holes in play are subject to change.

Castle Bar Spring League, qualifying round on the 12th/13th February 2022.

No General play golf from the white tees this week on the front 9.

Ladies results

Wednesday 5th January 9 hole qualifying

1st Norah Qunlan 17 , 22pts