Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Upcoming Competitions
FOURBALL BETTERBALL
Club Sponsored
Mahony’s Point
Sunday 16th
BRS opens at 7pm on Wednesday 12th January
TEAM OF THREE (YELLOW BALL)
Club Sponsored
Mahony’s Point
Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th
BRS opens at 7pm on Wednesday 26th January
CONDOLENCES
We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Noel McCarthy. He was one of our longest serving members and the President’s Prize winner in 1970.
Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home , Killarney on Monday evening 5.30-6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St Mary’s Cathedral.
May he Rest in Peace.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – 9th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st John Maher (8) & Joe Stack (18) 40pts
2nd Pat J Ryan (16) & John Shier (18) 38pts
3rd Gerry Kearney (16) & Noel Morkan (22) 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 4th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Muireann O’Sullivan (58) 34pts
2nd Jean Liston (32) 29pts (B9 – 11pts)
3rd Sighle Henigan (20) 29pts (B9 – 8pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 12th January 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 14th January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
White Tees:
1. Kenneth Regan (30) 39pts
2. Jim Fitzgerald (25) 38pts
3. Andrew Flannery (28) 36pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Dick Brennan (25) 33pts
Ladies
Club Sponsored 9 Hole S/Ford
1. Regina Prendiville (17) 21pts
2. Teresa Irwin (15) 20pts
3. Tara Uí Chualáin (10) 19pts
Tralee
Results of Am Am on 9th January and fixtures
RESULT
1. Bob Dillon, Jack O Driscoll, Thomas Moore, Kevin Rolls 67
2. Kieran Dinan, Kieran Dinan Jnr, Joe Rogers, James Kelliher 67
3. Philip O Sullivan, Brian Lennon, Gerard Mc Namara, Sean O Keeffe 64
23 teams.
FIXTURES
Sunday 16th January 2022 - scotch foursomes, 14 holes, 2 men team.
Sunday 23rd January 2022 - 3 person wlatz, 14 holes, any combination.
Sunday 30th January 2022 - Captains drive in.
As works continue on the course, the holes in play are subject to change.
Castle Bar Spring League, qualifying round on the 12th/13th February 2022.
No General play golf from the white tees this week on the front 9.
Ladies results
Wednesday 5th January 9 hole qualifying
1st Norah Qunlan 17 , 22pts