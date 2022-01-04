Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Jan 4, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Ceann Sibeal Dingle Links

Captain’s Drive in – Margot Wall & Michéal Lenihan
13 Hole Scramble

1. Thomas Ashe (06) Jim Fitzgerald (25) Joe Kevane (32) Norello Ó Briain (50) 34.7 net
2. Tadhg Ó Muircheartaigh (07) Alan Dooley (23) Tara Uí Chualáin (25) John O’Riordan (35) 37.0 net
3. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) Wayne Hughes (18) Donie O’Sullivan (29) Bernie Firtéar (38) 37.7 net
4. Michéal Lenihan (16) Dan Crowley (19) Margot Wall (27) Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin (40) 37.8 net
5. Dylan Sheehy (16) Christopher Dawson (21) Jon Wright (25) Brenda Condron (35) 38.3 net

Kenmare

Results from our 15 Hole Christmas Fun Rumble sponsored by a generous club member:
1st Eugene Downing & Robin Clifford - 54 points
2nd Bruce Mulcahy & Henk Bons - 51 points (OCB back nine)
3rd Paul Brown & Noel Downing - 51 points (OCB back nine)
4th John Barry & Michael Munnelly - 51 points
Men’s Autumn Gold Dec 23rd
Winner Sean Crowley, 18 points.

2022 Officer’s Drive in Sunday Jan 16th
Happy new year and best wishes for 2022.

Ross Golf Club

On Jan 1st we held a very successful and well supported 9 hole mixed scramble.

The winners were :-
1st.......Michael O'Connor, Maurice Coffey, Kay Cremin.

