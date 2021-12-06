Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Dec 5th we held a 16 hole Champagne Scramble
The winners were :-
1..... Ivo O'Sullivan, John Carroll, Eoin Carroll..... 46 pts
2 .... Seamus McCarthy, Rolandas Benbikas, Brian Courtney,,,,46 pts
Killarney
Ladies Mahony's Point Single Stableford Sat/Sun
4/5 December 2021
1st Mary Geaney 39 pts (15)
2nd and BG Amy Arthur 37 pts (05) back nine
3rd Jane Dwyer 37 pts (17)
4th Catriona O'Leary 36 pts (23)
Kenmare
Men’s Club Sponsored 15 Hole Turkey Shoot
1st Eugene Downing(24) 39 Pts
2nd Charlie Vaughan(8) 36 Pts
Handicaps reflect adjustment for white course, 15 holes.
Ladies
Autumn League Winners: Team D.
Clara Brosnan, Mary Brosnan, Anne Kelly Murphy and Kathy Kelleher Total Score of 149 points.
4th/5th Dec: Ladies 15 Hole “Mystery Hole”
Congratulations to Winner Delia Long (21). 31 points plus 2 from mystery hole total 33.
Mystery hole (15) as chosen by Danny Long
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – 5th December 2021 – Old Course
1st Gary Scanlon (0), John Bambury (15), Thomas Healy (19), Caroline Griffin (36) 57pts
2nd Patrick O Sullivan (13), Shane K O’Connor (16), Josette O’Donnell (20), Marie Reen (28) 57.3pts
3rd Janice O Connell (9), Brendan Stack (15), Anne Hill (19), Pat Lucid (24)
57.3 (B9 31)
Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – 5th December 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Daly (11), Jerry Kearney (19), John Maguire (23), CA Coolican (31) 51.3pts
2nd Des O’Donnell (10), Jack Mulvihill (15), Mark O Brien (22), Ann Leaverty (36) 54.7pts
3rd Eamon O Connor (11), Gary Kavanagh (18), Colm O Halloran (19), Jean Liston 55.8pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th December 2021 – AGC Construction Hamper Singles – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Competition – 30th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Horgan (24) 33pts
2nd Carmel Carroll (27) 32pts
3rd Sighle Hennigan (20) 31pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 14th December 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s – Thursday 2nd December 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Eamon Kennelly (24) 37+1 38pts
2nd Pat McLoughlin (18) 33+2 35pts
3rd Martin Lucey (20) 36-2 34pts B5-13
4th Tom Griffin (14) 33+1 34pts B5-10
5th Michael Fogarty (20) 34-1 33pts B5-12
6th Dan F. O’Brien (12) 31+2 33pts B5-9
7th Richard Nash (31) 30+2 32pts B5-14
8th Cameron Sterritt (11) 28+4 32pts B5-10, B3-6, B1-3
9th Sean Corcoran (12) 32pts B5-10, B3-6, B1-2
10th Billy Farrell (18) 36-4 32pts B5-10, B3-5, B1-3
Gross: Donal Liston 24pts B7-12
V. Michael Jones (22) 30pts B5-9, B3-7, B1-2
S.V. Finbarr Mawe (30) 32-1 31pts B5-13, B3-7, B1-4
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th December 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 10th December 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course