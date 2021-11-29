Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
single stableford competition
The winners were :-
1.....John Ivory (21) 36
2 ... Mike Casey (15) 34
3.... Jimmie Smith (16) 33
Killarney Medal & Trophy Centre Club Matchplay championship :- The final of the Club Matchplay championship was held on Saturday.
between Ronan Kelliher and Shane Dennehy after a great match Ronan Kelliher emerged victorious.
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
Sponsored:MARKET HOUSE
1ST Paul Sheehan (09) 36pts
2nd Mike Flaherty (23) 33pts
BG Ger O’Neill (03) 31pts
3rd Fionan Clifford (10) 32pts
F9 Gary Galvin (12) 17pts
B9 James Ormonde (07) 18pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
29th November 2021
Men’s Competitions:
14 Hole Turkey Men’s Fourball 5 clubs – 21st November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Shay Downes (8) & Gerard Enright (17) 37pts
2nd Padraig Murphy (14) & Dan Sheehan (16) 37pts
3rd John Maher (8) & Des O’Donnell (9) 36pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Old Course
Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ballybunion Golf Club Ladies Christmas Hamper 14 Hole Scramble Competition Sponsored by Spar Listowel – 20th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Teresa Cronin (22), Marie Benn (33), Geraldine Gallagher (36) 45.9pts
2nd Ann Kennelly (19), Mary Hickey Keane (30), Elva Clancy (36) 47.5pts
3rd Susan Gilmore (12), Ann O’Riordan (26), Ellen Healy (36) 47.6pts
Tuesday Competition – 23rd November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret McAuliffe (30) 32pts
2nd Clare A Hurley (34) 31pts
3rd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 31pts
Tuesday Competition – 27th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Marianne Relihan (43) and Muireann O’Sullivan (52) 43pts
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (16) and Geraldine Gallaher (31) 34pts
3rd A M Sexton (21) and Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 33pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Old Course
Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course
Tuesday 7th December 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition – Thursday 25th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Cameron Steritt (10.2), Noel Kneafsey (18.8), Martin Lucey (19.9) Finbarr Mawe (29.4) 58 ½
2nd John Kinsella (12.9), Michael Barry (17.2), Brendan Brosnan (21.2), Milie Costello (21.2) 60 ¼
3rd Joseph O’Connor (12.5), John Shier (19.2), Sean Stack (20.9), Oliver Kearns (24.0) 61 5/8
4th Brendan Slattery (17.9), Pat Toomey (20.5), Michael P. Donegan (16.8), Gerard Burke (9.7) 63 3/8
5th Brendan Daly (10.1), Pat Neville (18.9), Declan Lovett (19.9) Pat Murrihy (29.9) 64 ½
6th Eamon O’Connor (9.6), Tim Nolan (19.1), Rory Flannery (19.9) Colm O’ Callaghan (30.1) 64 ½
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd December 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 3rd December 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper – Old Course
1st Gerard Rowan (21) 36pts (B9-21)
2nd Brian Hayles (15) 36pts
3rd Padraig Brosnan (18) 35pts (B9-19)
Best Gross Seanan Carroll (+5) 28pts
Cat 2
1st Des O Donnell (10) 33pts (B9-19)
2nd Noel Barry (10) 33pts
Cat 3
1st TJ Galvin (14) 35pts
2nd William O’Sullivan 34pts
Cat 4
1st Pat Lucid (26) 34pts
2nd Joe Stack (21) 30pts (B9-15)
John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course
1st Eddie Moylan (22) 37pts (B9-19)
2nd James Quirke (11) 37pts (B9-15)
3rd John Bambury (15) 35pts (B9-19)
Best Gross Gary Scanlon(0) 33pts
Cat 2
1st Shay Downes (9) 36pts
2nd John Beary (11) 35pts
Cat 3
1st Seamus Hanley (15) 34pts
2nd John Kinsella (13) 33pts (B9-17)
Cat 4
1st Thomas Toomey (23) 35pts
2nd Michael Jones (23) 34pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Brendan Kenny (25) 29 pts
2nd David Enright (10) 28 pts
3rd Richard Langford (29) 28 pts
Congrats to Stefan Dudek who had a hole in one on his 8th hole.
Next Sunday is an 8 Hole Scramble at 12pm.
Dooks
13 Hole Club Singles Sweep
27th & 28th November 2021
1st Teddy O’Connor (19) 31 pts.
2nd Patrick Riordan (18) 29 pts. c/b
3rd Stuart Graham (7) 29 pts.
Gross Peter Fleming (8) 28 pts.
Over 65 Jim Yeates (29) 28 pts.
Next Weekend 4th & 5th December
13 Hole Singles Club Sweep
Stableford - White Markers
Kenmare
November Men’s Eclectic sponsored by the Brewhouse Kenmare.
1st Patrick Crushell, 57Pts.
2nd Bosco MacGearailt 53Pts.
3rd Tim Twomey 53Pts (OCB)
Best Senior, Sean Finn 51Pts.
Men’s Eclectic Week 4 Singles
1st Patrick Crushell (24) 41 points
2nd Daniel Casey (9) 41 points (OCB
Men’s Autumn Gold Nov 26th, winner Michael Kunst 20Pts
Ladies 15 hole competition
1st Stephanie Gaine (28) 31 pts
2nd Kathy Kelleher (52) 28 points
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford – Christmas Hampers
Sponsored by: Management Committee
White Tees:
1. Wayne Hughes (19) 39pts
2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 37pts
3. Des Ball (19) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Denis Power (22) 36pts
Ladies
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 27pts
2. Noran Shanahan (20) 25pts
Killarney
RESULTS 28TH NOVEMBER
Vince Casey sponsored mixed foursomes on Mahoneys Point, Killarney Golf and Fishing Club .
1st Brian O'Keefe
Kathleen OKeefe 35pts (20)
2nd Ciara O'Mahony
Emmet Scanlon 35pts (13)
BG Amy Arthur
James Arthur 33pts (10)
4th Anne Moynihan
Dan Joe Cahill 34pts (11)
Beaufort
20th/21st November - Round 3 Winter League
1st Owen Nolan (11) 45 pts
2nd Joe McMahon (12) 38 pts
3rd Niall Greaney (9) 38 pts
Fixtures
4th/5th December - Round 5 Winter League - 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) - Sponsored by Mens Branch.