Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

single stableford competition

The winners were :-

1.....John Ivory (21) 36

2 ... Mike Casey (15) 34

3.... Jimmie Smith (16) 33

Advertisement

Killarney Medal & Trophy Centre Club Matchplay championship :- The final of the Club Matchplay championship was held on Saturday.

between Ronan Kelliher and Shane Dennehy after a great match Ronan Kelliher emerged victorious.

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

Sponsored:MARKET HOUSE

Advertisement

1ST Paul Sheehan (09) 36pts

2nd Mike Flaherty (23) 33pts

BG Ger O’Neill (03) 31pts

3rd Fionan Clifford (10) 32pts

F9 Gary Galvin (12) 17pts

B9 James Ormonde (07) 18pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

29th November 2021

Advertisement

Men’s Competitions:

14 Hole Turkey Men’s Fourball 5 clubs – 21st November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Shay Downes (8) & Gerard Enright (17) 37pts

2nd Padraig Murphy (14) & Dan Sheehan (16) 37pts

3rd John Maher (8) & Des O’Donnell (9) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Old Course

Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Advertisement

Ladies Competitions:

Ballybunion Golf Club Ladies Christmas Hamper 14 Hole Scramble Competition Sponsored by Spar Listowel – 20th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Teresa Cronin (22), Marie Benn (33), Geraldine Gallagher (36) 45.9pts

2nd Ann Kennelly (19), Mary Hickey Keane (30), Elva Clancy (36) 47.5pts

3rd Susan Gilmore (12), Ann O’Riordan (26), Ellen Healy (36) 47.6pts

Tuesday Competition – 23rd November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe (30) 32pts

2nd Clare A Hurley (34) 31pts

3rd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 31pts

Advertisement

Tuesday Competition – 27th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Marianne Relihan (43) and Muireann O’Sullivan (52) 43pts

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (16) and Geraldine Gallaher (31) 34pts

3rd A M Sexton (21) and Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Old Course

Sunday 5th December 2021 – Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Tuesday 7th December 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition – Thursday 25th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Cameron Steritt (10.2), Noel Kneafsey (18.8), Martin Lucey (19.9) Finbarr Mawe (29.4) 58 ½

2nd John Kinsella (12.9), Michael Barry (17.2), Brendan Brosnan (21.2), Milie Costello (21.2) 60 ¼

3rd Joseph O’Connor (12.5), John Shier (19.2), Sean Stack (20.9), Oliver Kearns (24.0) 61 5/8

4th Brendan Slattery (17.9), Pat Toomey (20.5), Michael P. Donegan (16.8), Gerard Burke (9.7) 63 3/8

5th Brendan Daly (10.1), Pat Neville (18.9), Declan Lovett (19.9) Pat Murrihy (29.9) 64 ½

6th Eamon O’Connor (9.6), Tim Nolan (19.1), Rory Flannery (19.9) Colm O’ Callaghan (30.1) 64 ½

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd December 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd December 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper – Old Course

1st Gerard Rowan (21) 36pts (B9-21)

2nd Brian Hayles (15) 36pts

3rd Padraig Brosnan (18) 35pts (B9-19)

Best Gross Seanan Carroll (+5) 28pts

Cat 2

1st Des O Donnell (10) 33pts (B9-19)

2nd Noel Barry (10) 33pts

Cat 3

1st TJ Galvin (14) 35pts

2nd William O’Sullivan 34pts

Cat 4

1st Pat Lucid (26) 34pts

2nd Joe Stack (21) 30pts (B9-15)

John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course

1st Eddie Moylan (22) 37pts (B9-19)

2nd James Quirke (11) 37pts (B9-15)

3rd John Bambury (15) 35pts (B9-19)

Best Gross Gary Scanlon(0) 33pts

Cat 2

1st Shay Downes (9) 36pts

2nd John Beary (11) 35pts

Cat 3

1st Seamus Hanley (15) 34pts

2nd John Kinsella (13) 33pts (B9-17)

Cat 4

1st Thomas Toomey (23) 35pts

2nd Michael Jones (23) 34pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Brendan Kenny (25) 29 pts

2nd David Enright (10) 28 pts

3rd Richard Langford (29) 28 pts

Congrats to Stefan Dudek who had a hole in one on his 8th hole.

Next Sunday is an 8 Hole Scramble at 12pm.

Dooks

13 Hole Club Singles Sweep

27th & 28th November 2021

1st Teddy O’Connor (19) 31 pts.

2nd Patrick Riordan (18) 29 pts. c/b

3rd Stuart Graham (7) 29 pts.

Gross Peter Fleming (8) 28 pts.

Over 65 Jim Yeates (29) 28 pts.

Next Weekend 4th & 5th December

13 Hole Singles Club Sweep

Stableford - White Markers

Kenmare

November Men’s Eclectic sponsored by the Brewhouse Kenmare.

1st Patrick Crushell, 57Pts.

2nd Bosco MacGearailt 53Pts.

3rd Tim Twomey 53Pts (OCB)

Best Senior, Sean Finn 51Pts.

Men’s Eclectic Week 4 Singles

1st Patrick Crushell (24) 41 points

2nd Daniel Casey (9) 41 points (OCB

Men’s Autumn Gold Nov 26th, winner Michael Kunst 20Pts

Ladies 15 hole competition

1st Stephanie Gaine (28) 31 pts

2nd Kathy Kelleher (52) 28 points

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford – Christmas Hampers

Sponsored by: Management Committee

White Tees:

1. Wayne Hughes (19) 39pts

2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 37pts

3. Des Ball (19) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Denis Power (22) 36pts

Ladies

1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 27pts

2. Noran Shanahan (20) 25pts

Killarney

RESULTS 28TH NOVEMBER

Vince Casey sponsored mixed foursomes on Mahoneys Point, Killarney Golf and Fishing Club .

1st Brian O'Keefe

Kathleen OKeefe 35pts (20)

2nd Ciara O'Mahony

Emmet Scanlon 35pts (13)

BG Amy Arthur

James Arthur 33pts (10)

4th Anne Moynihan

Dan Joe Cahill 34pts (11)

Beaufort

20th/21st November - Round 3 Winter League

1st Owen Nolan (11) 45 pts

2nd Joe McMahon (12) 38 pts

3rd Niall Greaney (9) 38 pts

Fixtures

4th/5th December - Round 5 Winter League - 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) - Sponsored by Mens Branch.