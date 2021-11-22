Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies scramble 13 holes sponsored by Tim Jones

1st …. Kate o leary ,Amy Arthur , Emma

Vinarcik (7). 39

2nd….Ciara o Mahoney, Mary Lyons, Evelyn

McCarthy (10). 42

Next competition Nov28th …Vince Casey mixed foursomes…,Shotgun start at 10.30am

Advertisement

Ross

On Nov 20th/21st we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1.....Ryan Scott (17) 45

2 .. Tony Lenihan (16) 41

3.... Ronan Kelliher (4) 39

4....John Ivory (22) 39

Advertisement

Kenmare

Mens:

Kenmare Brewhouse November Eclectic Round 3 of 4

1st Seamus McGearailt (12) - 45 points

2nd John Granville (17) - 44 points

Ladies:

Results of Captains Clara’s first 15 hole competition

1st Anne Kelly Murphy (34) 29 points

2nd Elaine Daly (28) 28 points.

Advertisement

Autumn Gold:

Thursday 18th Winner Mossie Foley, 18 Points.

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Brendan Kenny (25) 36 pts

2nd Jimmy Sullivan (10) 32 pts

3rd John O'Donovan (19) 30 pts

Advertisement

Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

5 Club Turkey Singles – 14th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course

1st John Joy (14) 40pts (B -9 23)

2nd Colm O’Halloran (20) 40pts (B9 – 22)

3rd Edward Costello (19) 40pts (B9 – 21)

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Thomas O’Connor (5) 33pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st John Corridan (10) 39pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st PJ Barry (17) 37pts (B9 – 17, B6 –10)

Category 4, (21 + Handicap)

1st Patrick Shanahan (26) 39pts (B9 – 20)

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Sunday 28th November 2021 – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Old Course

Sunday 28th November 2021 – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Competition – 16th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course

1ST Lorraine Canty (19) 34 pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32 pts

3rd Patricia Barrett (37) 31 pts (b9-12pts)

4th Marie Benn (31) 31 pts (b9-7pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 30th November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 18th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Pat Shanahan (25) 35+5 40pts

2nd Pat Toomey (21) 35+4 39pts

3rd Nicholas Hayes (23) 37-1 36pts

4th Michael Fogarty (20) 34+1 35pts B5-12

5th Michael P O’Farrell (24) 33+2 35pts B5-11

6th Dan Sheehan (17) 35-1 34pts

7th John Shier (20) 34-1 33pts B5-14

8th Martin Lucey (20) 36-3 33pts B5-12

9th Brendan Lynch (25) 33-1 32pts

10th Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-7

Gross : Haulie Costello 22pts

V. John Maguire (22) 31-2 29pts

S.V. Tadgh Barrett (44) 31pts B5-12

Fixtures:

Thursday 25th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 19th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Boyle (16) 20 pts (6/14)

2nd Mary Horgan (12) 20 pts (7/13)

3rd Marie Benn (16) 19 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 26th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by: Old Reserves Golf Society

White Tees:

1. Joe Kevane (35) 41pts

2. Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (19) 39pts

3. Niall Houlihan (10) 36pts

4. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 36pts

Yellow Tees

Aengus Murphy (28) 31pts

Ladies

13 Hole S/Ford

1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 27pts

2. Barbara Carroll (12) 26pts

3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 25pts

Dooks

Mens Club – Michael F Quirke Singles 20th & 21st November 2021

1st – Mick Duffy (18) = 40 pts c/b

2nd – Patrick Riordan (18) = 40 pts

3rd – Pierce Prendiville (18) = 39 pts c/b

4th – Gavin Doherty (18) = 39 pts

Best Gross – Seamus Curran (7) = 38 pts

5th – Paudie McCarthy (19) = 37 pts

6th – Gerard Lane (24) = 36 pts c/b

Over 65’s – Ronan Burke (18) = 35 pts c/b

Front 9 – Teddy O’Connor (19) = 20th pts

Back 9 – Robert Kennedy (10) = 20 pts

Ladies Club – 13 hole Single Sweep

20th / 21st November 2021

1st – Catherine Doyle (15) 27 pts

2nd – Eleanor McCarthy (22) = 25 pts

3rd – Dolores Johnston (25) = 25 pts

4th – Bridget Cahillane (24) = 25 pts