Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies scramble 13 holes sponsored by Tim Jones
1st …. Kate o leary ,Amy Arthur , Emma
Vinarcik (7). 39
2nd….Ciara o Mahoney, Mary Lyons, Evelyn
McCarthy (10). 42
Next competition Nov28th …Vince Casey mixed foursomes…,Shotgun start at 10.30am
Ross
On Nov 20th/21st we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1.....Ryan Scott (17) 45
2 .. Tony Lenihan (16) 41
3.... Ronan Kelliher (4) 39
4....John Ivory (22) 39
Kenmare
Mens:
Kenmare Brewhouse November Eclectic Round 3 of 4
1st Seamus McGearailt (12) - 45 points
2nd John Granville (17) - 44 points
Ladies:
Results of Captains Clara’s first 15 hole competition
1st Anne Kelly Murphy (34) 29 points
2nd Elaine Daly (28) 28 points.
Autumn Gold:
Thursday 18th Winner Mossie Foley, 18 Points.
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Brendan Kenny (25) 36 pts
2nd Jimmy Sullivan (10) 32 pts
3rd John O'Donovan (19) 30 pts
Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
5 Club Turkey Singles – 14th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course
1st John Joy (14) 40pts (B -9 23)
2nd Colm O’Halloran (20) 40pts (B9 – 22)
3rd Edward Costello (19) 40pts (B9 – 21)
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Thomas O’Connor (5) 33pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st John Corridan (10) 39pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st PJ Barry (17) 37pts (B9 – 17, B6 –10)
Category 4, (21 + Handicap)
1st Patrick Shanahan (26) 39pts (B9 – 20)
Fixtures:
Sunday 28th November 2021 – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Old Course
Sunday 28th November 2021 – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Competition – 16th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course
1ST Lorraine Canty (19) 34 pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32 pts
3rd Patricia Barrett (37) 31 pts (b9-12pts)
4th Marie Benn (31) 31 pts (b9-7pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 30th November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 18th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Pat Shanahan (25) 35+5 40pts
2nd Pat Toomey (21) 35+4 39pts
3rd Nicholas Hayes (23) 37-1 36pts
4th Michael Fogarty (20) 34+1 35pts B5-12
5th Michael P O’Farrell (24) 33+2 35pts B5-11
6th Dan Sheehan (17) 35-1 34pts
7th John Shier (20) 34-1 33pts B5-14
8th Martin Lucey (20) 36-3 33pts B5-12
9th Brendan Lynch (25) 33-1 32pts
10th Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-7
Gross : Haulie Costello 22pts
V. John Maguire (22) 31-2 29pts
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (44) 31pts B5-12
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 19th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Patricia Boyle (16) 20 pts (6/14)
2nd Mary Horgan (12) 20 pts (7/13)
3rd Marie Benn (16) 19 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 26th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by: Old Reserves Golf Society
White Tees:
1. Joe Kevane (35) 41pts
2. Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (19) 39pts
3. Niall Houlihan (10) 36pts
4. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 36pts
Yellow Tees
Aengus Murphy (28) 31pts
Ladies
13 Hole S/Ford
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 27pts
2. Barbara Carroll (12) 26pts
3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 25pts
Dooks
Mens Club – Michael F Quirke Singles 20th & 21st November 2021
1st – Mick Duffy (18) = 40 pts c/b
2nd – Patrick Riordan (18) = 40 pts
3rd – Pierce Prendiville (18) = 39 pts c/b
4th – Gavin Doherty (18) = 39 pts
Best Gross – Seamus Curran (7) = 38 pts
5th – Paudie McCarthy (19) = 37 pts
6th – Gerard Lane (24) = 36 pts c/b
Over 65’s – Ronan Burke (18) = 35 pts c/b
Front 9 – Teddy O’Connor (19) = 20th pts
Back 9 – Robert Kennedy (10) = 20 pts
Ladies Club – 13 hole Single Sweep
20th / 21st November 2021
1st – Catherine Doyle (15) 27 pts
2nd – Eleanor McCarthy (22) = 25 pts
3rd – Dolores Johnston (25) = 25 pts
4th – Bridget Cahillane (24) = 25 pts