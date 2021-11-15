Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sponsored by:Fogartys Centra
RESULTS:14/11/2021
1ST Michael McSweeney (12) 43pts
2nd Stephen Huggard (15) 43pts
BG John B O’Shea (01) 38pts
3rd Eoin O’Sullivan (06) 40pts
F9 Trevor Devereux (21) 23pts
B9 Fionan Clifford (10) 20pts
Ross
On Nov 13th/14th we held the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup competition, kindly sponsored by the Gleneagle Group.
The winners were :-
1 ...Ger Murphy (24) 39
2...Terence Mulcahy (13) 38
3...Ivo O'Sullivan (14) 37
4....Mike Casey (16) 36
5...Johnny Brosnan (12) 35
Dooks
Ladies Club – Christmas Hamper
1st – Cathy McKeefry (35) = 40 pts
2nd – Eleanor McCarthy (23) = 40 pts
3rd – Eileen ogie O’Sullivan (8) = 39 pts
Cat A – Joan Harmon (13) = 34 pts
Cat B – Gretta Butler (24) = 36 pts
Cat C – Renee Clifford (30) = 37 pts
Mens Club – 13 Hole Club Sweep
13th & 14th November 2021
1st – Geoffrey Mahony (9) = 32 pts
2nd – Sean Roche (18) = 30 pts
3rd – Patrick Riordan (18) = 29 pts c/b
Next weekend 20th & 21st November Michael F. Quirke Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers
Sponsored by Jim Fitzgerald Construction
White Tees:
1. Padraic Ó Sé (07) 42pts
2. Justin Quinlan (22) 40pts
3. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 38pts
4. Tom Hoare (14) 38pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Cathal Ahern (33) 42pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 30pts
2. Bernie Firtéar (27) 29pts
3. Cathy O’Boyle (17) 28pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Today was the fifth and final round of our Christmas Hampers competition. The hamper winners are as as follows
1 Pat Dillane 99 pts
2 Brian McGrath 70 pts
3 Richard Langford 69 pts
3 Jimmy Sullivan 69 pts
5 Anthony Kennedy 59 pts
6 Sean O'Sullivan 58 pts
7 John McGlynn 56 pts
8 Brendan Dunne 52 pts
8 Edmond Harty 52 pts
10 Liam Harty 51 pts
10 Francis Darcy 51 pts
12 Terry O'Connor 50 pts
12 Donal Glavin 50 pts
12 Jerry Kelleher 50 pts
15 David Enright 49 pts
16 Earl Mc Mahon 47 pts
16 Kevin Ashe 47 pts
16 John O'Donovan 47 pts
19 John Lohan 42 pts
20 John Dineen 40 pts
20 Bernard Dineen 40 pts
20 Jonathan Kelliher 40 pts
20 Jack Dempsey 40 pts
24 Enda O'Halloran 37 pts
24 Colm Griffin 37 pts
Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford competition..
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – 7th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Chris O’Donoghue (13), John O’Halloran (17), John Shier (21), Anna Walsh (36) 51.3
2nd Enda Quaide (16), Rory Flannery (22), Louise Griffin (22), Irene O’Connor (34) 52.6
3rd Janice O’Connell (9), Shane O’Connor (16), Maurice O’Connell, Norma Mullane (29) 53.7
4th Mike Broderick (11), Vincent Moloney (13), Lorraine Canty (20), Patricia Gleeson (28) 54.8
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st November 2021 – Men’s Turkey Fourball 5 Clubs – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – 7th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Chris O’Donoghue (13), John O’Halloran (17), John Shier (21), Anna Walsh (36) 51.3
2nd Enda Quaide (16), Rory Flannery (22), Louise Griffin (22), Irene O’Connor (34) 52.6
3rd Janice O’Connell (9), Shane O’Connor (16), Maurice O’Connell, Norma Mullane (29) 53.7
4th Mike Broderick (11), Vincent Moloney (13), Lorraine Canty (20), Patricia Gleeson (28) 54.8
Ladies 14 Hole Single Stableford – Saturday 13th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Janice O’Connell (9) 37pts
2nd Mary Horgan (24) 36pts
3rd Ellen Healy (42) 34pts
4th Louise Griffin (21) 33pts (Back 7)
Fixtures:
Saturday 20th November 2021 – Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 23rd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 18th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 19th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies:
Results: Mini Christmas Hamper. Sponsored by Patsy Miles
1st: Kathy Kelleher (52) 43pts
2nd: Margaret Hanley (22) 37pts
3rd: Suzanne Doran (23) 36pts
Mens:
Kenmare Brewhouse November Eclectic
Bruce Mulcahy (16) 44pts 1st
John Granville (17) 43pts 2nd OCB
We’d like to wish incoming Captains Sean Finn and Clara Brosnan all the best for the season ahead.