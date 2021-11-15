Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sponsored by:Fogartys Centra

RESULTS:14/11/2021

1ST Michael McSweeney (12) 43pts

2nd Stephen Huggard (15) 43pts

BG John B O’Shea (01) 38pts

3rd Eoin O’Sullivan (06) 40pts

F9 Trevor Devereux (21) 23pts

B9 Fionan Clifford (10) 20pts

Ross

On Nov 13th/14th we held the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup competition, kindly sponsored by the Gleneagle Group.

The winners were :-

1 ...Ger Murphy (24) 39

2...Terence Mulcahy (13) 38

3...Ivo O'Sullivan (14) 37

4....Mike Casey (16) 36

5...Johnny Brosnan (12) 35

Dooks

Ladies Club – Christmas Hamper

1st – Cathy McKeefry (35) = 40 pts

2nd – Eleanor McCarthy (23) = 40 pts

3rd – Eileen ogie O’Sullivan (8) = 39 pts

Cat A – Joan Harmon (13) = 34 pts

Cat B – Gretta Butler (24) = 36 pts

Cat C – Renee Clifford (30) = 37 pts

Mens Club – 13 Hole Club Sweep

13th & 14th November 2021

1st – Geoffrey Mahony (9) = 32 pts

2nd – Sean Roche (18) = 30 pts

3rd – Patrick Riordan (18) = 29 pts c/b

Next weekend 20th & 21st November Michael F. Quirke Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers

Sponsored by Jim Fitzgerald Construction

White Tees:

1. Padraic Ó Sé (07) 42pts

2. Justin Quinlan (22) 40pts

3. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 38pts

4. Tom Hoare (14) 38pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Cathal Ahern (33) 42pts

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 30pts

2. Bernie Firtéar (27) 29pts

3. Cathy O’Boyle (17) 28pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Today was the fifth and final round of our Christmas Hampers competition. The hamper winners are as as follows

1 Pat Dillane 99 pts

2 Brian McGrath 70 pts

3 Richard Langford 69 pts

3 Jimmy Sullivan 69 pts

5 Anthony Kennedy 59 pts

6 Sean O'Sullivan 58 pts

7 John McGlynn 56 pts

8 Brendan Dunne 52 pts

8 Edmond Harty 52 pts

10 Liam Harty 51 pts

10 Francis Darcy 51 pts

12 Terry O'Connor 50 pts

12 Donal Glavin 50 pts

12 Jerry Kelleher 50 pts

15 David Enright 49 pts

16 Earl Mc Mahon 47 pts

16 Kevin Ashe 47 pts

16 John O'Donovan 47 pts

19 John Lohan 42 pts

20 John Dineen 40 pts

20 Bernard Dineen 40 pts

20 Jonathan Kelliher 40 pts

20 Jack Dempsey 40 pts

24 Enda O'Halloran 37 pts

24 Colm Griffin 37 pts

Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford competition..

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – 7th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Chris O’Donoghue (13), John O’Halloran (17), John Shier (21), Anna Walsh (36) 51.3

2nd Enda Quaide (16), Rory Flannery (22), Louise Griffin (22), Irene O’Connor (34) 52.6

3rd Janice O’Connell (9), Shane O’Connor (16), Maurice O’Connell, Norma Mullane (29) 53.7

4th Mike Broderick (11), Vincent Moloney (13), Lorraine Canty (20), Patricia Gleeson (28) 54.8

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st November 2021 – Men’s Turkey Fourball 5 Clubs – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – 7th November 2021 – 2021 – Cashen Course

Ladies 14 Hole Single Stableford – Saturday 13th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Janice O’Connell (9) 37pts

2nd Mary Horgan (24) 36pts

3rd Ellen Healy (42) 34pts

4th Louise Griffin (21) 33pts (Back 7)

Fixtures:

Saturday 20th November 2021 – Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 23rd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 18th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 19th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies:

Results: Mini Christmas Hamper. Sponsored by Patsy Miles

1st: Kathy Kelleher (52) 43pts

2nd: Margaret Hanley (22) 37pts

3rd: Suzanne Doran (23) 36pts

Mens:

Kenmare Brewhouse November Eclectic

Bruce Mulcahy (16) 44pts 1st

John Granville (17) 43pts 2nd OCB

We’d like to wish incoming Captains Sean Finn and Clara Brosnan all the best for the season ahead.