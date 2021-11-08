Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we held the fourth of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows
1 Dillane, Pat 85
2 Sullivan, Jimmy 64
3 Kennedy, Anthony 54
4 Darcy, Francis 51
5 Mc Grath, Brian 50
6 Langford, Richard 48
7 Harty, Edmond 47
8 Glavin, Donal 45
8 Kelleher, Jerry 45
10 Ashe, Kevin 42
10 O'Donovan, John 42
Next Sunday is the final round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.
Ross
On Sunday Nov 7th we held the Christmas Hampers SS competition kindly sponsored by the Killarney Race Company
1 .. Tony Lenihan (15) 39
2...Johnny Brosnan (12) 38
3...Mike Caey (16) 38
4...Daniel Cronin (16) 38
5....Larry Daly (19) 36
6...Ivo O'Sullivan (14) 36
7...John Prendergast (24) 36
8...Mike Brosnan (6) 36
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th November 2021 – Men’s Turkey Singles 5 Clubs – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Competition – 2nd November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Caroline Griffin (50) 32pts
2nd Patricia Gleeson (27) 30pts
Ladies 14 Hole Single Stableford – Saturday 6th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Marion Kennedy Hogan (19) 29pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 27pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 13th November 2021 – Ladies 14-hole Single Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 16th November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 4th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Seamus Hanley (14) 32+2 34pts
2nd Vincent O’Kelly (20) 33pts B5-12
3rd Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 27+6 33pts B5-6
4th Jerry Galvin (19) 33-1 32pts B5-12
5th Eamon Condon (20) 31+1 32pts B5-10
6th Dan Sheehan (17) 32pts B5-9
7th Pat Costello (23) 33-2 31pts B5-15
8th Finbar O’Keeffe (25) 33-2 31pts B5-13
9th Rory Flannery (20) 35-4 31pts B5-12
10th Michael Joyce (29) 29-2 31pts B5-8
Gross Michael K Barrett 22pts
V. Timothy Houlihan (16) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-8
S.V. Michael O’Connor (29) 26+4 30pts B5-9 B3-4
Fixtures:
Thursday 11th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 5th November 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn (16) 19pts
2nd Marian Flannery (15) 17pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (12) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 12th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies
Results 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by The White Room.
1st Stephanie Gaine (28) 39pts
2nd Kathy Kelleher (54) 38pts
3rd Suzanne Doran (23) 37pts
Mens
Club Championship Singles Winner 2021 - Gavin O'Shea
Club Championship Foursomes Winners 2021 - Flor O'Donoghue and Denis Murphy
Golfer of the year 2021: 1st Paul O'Sullivan, 2nd Gavin O'Shea, 3rd Eugene Downing
Autumn Gold - Winner Nov 4th, Dave O'Dwyer 21 Pts
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford: Sponsored by Dan & Rose Crowley
White Tees:
1. Alan Flannery (20) 41pts
2. Gearóid Linnane (10) 41pts
3. Jim Fitzgerald (26) 39pts
4. Tony Lawless (10) 39pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Denis Power (22) 38pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford (13 Hole)- Christmas Hampers
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (17) 28pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (19) 27pts
3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (09) 27pts
4. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 27pts
Killarney
Diageo Christmas hampers
1st Sharon Ormonde (17) 69
2nd Corrina Griffin (02) 68 + BG
3rd Emma Vinarcik (26) 69
4th Julie Kelly (31) 69
5th Sheila Crowley (25) 70
6th Margaret o Donoghue (23) 70
7th Eimear O Donnell (08) 72
Next competition stableford on Killeen 14th November kindly sponsored by Horans Fruit and Veg.
Dooks
Winner John Breen (29) 48 Pts
2nd Paudie Hickey (24) 45 Pts
3rd Philip McGillycuddy (16) 42 Pts
4th Gene Aherne (16) 40 Pts C/B
Best Gross Martin Daly (4) 38 Pts
5th Robert Miller (11) 40 Pts C/B
6th Seamus Curran (8) 40 Pts
Over 65’s Patrick Riordan (18) 36 Pts
Front 9 James Doolan (18) 21 Pts C/B
Back 9 Micheal Shanahan (15) 21 Pts C/B
Next Weekend November 13/14th - 13-Hole Club Sweep - Stableford – White Markers
Beaufort
First Hamper Competition - 30th/31st November - Sponsored by Ladies Branch
Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 32 pts
Division 1 Winner: Mary Garvey (27) 31 pts
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (32) 30 pts
Fixtures
6th November to 6th December - Winter League - 11 Hole Stableford - Play as often as you like best 4 scores to count.
30th/31st October - Round 2 Winter League - Sponsored by Men's Branch
1st Jerry Buckley (26) 39 pts
2nd Kieran Greensmyth (29) 36 pts
Fixtures
13th/14th November - Xmas Hampers - Sponsored by Kate Kearney's Cottage