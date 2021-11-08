Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we held the fourth of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows

1 Dillane, Pat 85

2 Sullivan, Jimmy 64

3 Kennedy, Anthony 54

4 Darcy, Francis 51

5 Mc Grath, Brian 50

6 Langford, Richard 48

7 Harty, Edmond 47

8 Glavin, Donal 45

8 Kelleher, Jerry 45

10 Ashe, Kevin 42

10 O'Donovan, John 42

Advertisement

Next Sunday is the final round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.

Ross

On Sunday Nov 7th we held the Christmas Hampers SS competition kindly sponsored by the Killarney Race Company

Advertisement

1 .. Tony Lenihan (15) 39

2...Johnny Brosnan (12) 38

3...Mike Caey (16) 38

4...Daniel Cronin (16) 38

5....Larry Daly (19) 36

6...Ivo O'Sullivan (14) 36

7...John Prendergast (24) 36

8...Mike Brosnan (6) 36

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 14th November 2021 – Men’s Turkey Singles 5 Clubs – Cashen Course

Advertisement

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Competition – 2nd November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Caroline Griffin (50) 32pts

Advertisement

2nd Patricia Gleeson (27) 30pts

Ladies 14 Hole Single Stableford – Saturday 6th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Marion Kennedy Hogan (19) 29pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 27pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 13th November 2021 – Ladies 14-hole Single Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 16th November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Advertisement

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 4th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Seamus Hanley (14) 32+2 34pts

2nd Vincent O’Kelly (20) 33pts B5-12

3rd Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 27+6 33pts B5-6

4th Jerry Galvin (19) 33-1 32pts B5-12

5th Eamon Condon (20) 31+1 32pts B5-10

6th Dan Sheehan (17) 32pts B5-9

7th Pat Costello (23) 33-2 31pts B5-15

8th Finbar O’Keeffe (25) 33-2 31pts B5-13

9th Rory Flannery (20) 35-4 31pts B5-12

10th Michael Joyce (29) 29-2 31pts B5-8

Gross Michael K Barrett 22pts

V. Timothy Houlihan (16) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-8

S.V. Michael O’Connor (29) 26+4 30pts B5-9 B3-4

Fixtures:

Thursday 11th November 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 5th November 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (16) 19pts

2nd Marian Flannery (15) 17pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (12) 16pts

Fixtures:

Friday 12th November 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies

Results 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by The White Room.

1st Stephanie Gaine (28) 39pts

2nd Kathy Kelleher (54) 38pts

3rd Suzanne Doran (23) 37pts

Mens

Club Championship Singles Winner 2021 - Gavin O'Shea

Club Championship Foursomes Winners 2021 - Flor O'Donoghue and Denis Murphy

Golfer of the year 2021: 1st Paul O'Sullivan, 2nd Gavin O'Shea, 3rd Eugene Downing

Autumn Gold - Winner Nov 4th, Dave O'Dwyer 21 Pts

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford: Sponsored by Dan & Rose Crowley

White Tees:

1. Alan Flannery (20) 41pts

2. Gearóid Linnane (10) 41pts

3. Jim Fitzgerald (26) 39pts

4. Tony Lawless (10) 39pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Denis Power (22) 38pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford (13 Hole)- Christmas Hampers

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (17) 28pts

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (19) 27pts

3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (09) 27pts

4. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 27pts

Killarney

Diageo Christmas hampers

1st Sharon Ormonde (17) 69

2nd Corrina Griffin (02) 68 + BG

3rd Emma Vinarcik (26) 69

4th Julie Kelly (31) 69

5th Sheila Crowley (25) 70

6th Margaret o Donoghue (23) 70

7th Eimear O Donnell (08) 72

Next competition stableford on Killeen 14th November kindly sponsored by Horans Fruit and Veg.

Dooks

Winner John Breen (29) 48 Pts

2nd Paudie Hickey (24) 45 Pts

3rd Philip McGillycuddy (16) 42 Pts

4th Gene Aherne (16) 40 Pts C/B

Best Gross Martin Daly (4) 38 Pts

5th Robert Miller (11) 40 Pts C/B

6th Seamus Curran (8) 40 Pts

Over 65’s Patrick Riordan (18) 36 Pts

Front 9 James Doolan (18) 21 Pts C/B

Back 9 Micheal Shanahan (15) 21 Pts C/B

Next Weekend November 13/14th - 13-Hole Club Sweep - Stableford – White Markers

Beaufort

First Hamper Competition - 30th/31st November - Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (25) 32 pts

Division 1 Winner: Mary Garvey (27) 31 pts

Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (32) 30 pts

Fixtures

6th November to 6th December - Winter League - 11 Hole Stableford - Play as often as you like best 4 scores to count.

30th/31st October - Round 2 Winter League - Sponsored by Men's Branch

1st Jerry Buckley (26) 39 pts

2nd Kieran Greensmyth (29) 36 pts

Fixtures

13th/14th November - Xmas Hampers - Sponsored by Kate Kearney's Cottage