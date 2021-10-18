Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Frank 'Maxi' McMahon Trophy 16/17 October 2021

1st Tom Finnerty (18) 41pts (last 6)

2nd Willie O'Leary (11) 41pts

3rd Kevin Jones (15) 40pts (back 9)

Gross: Michael J O'Sullivan 78

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Mikey McKenna (9) 38pts

CAT 3 (13 to 20): Matt Keane (19) 40pts

CAT 4 (21+): Michael Murtagh (23) 38pts

Well done to all prize winners.

Congratulations to Willie O'Leary who has won the Order of Merit for 2021.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Pitch & Putt

White Markers:

Overall Winner. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 40pts

Division 1 (up to 9.0)

Padraic Ó Sé (08) 38pts

Division 2 ( 9.1 to 19.00)

Paul McPhilimy (19) 39pts

Division 3 (19.1 to 54.0)

Patrick Buckley (25) 38pts

Yellow Tees

1. Brian McNamara (29) 37pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Sheila O’Reilly

1. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 40pts

2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (12) 37pts

3. Cora McCarthy 925) 37pts

9 Hole Competition

1. Judith Descoteau (17) 14pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Newcastle West Exchange Day – 11th October 2021

1st Haulie Costello (14) 97pts

Sean Walsh (22)

John A Culhane (16)

Martin Lucey (20)

2nd Bryan Hickey (4) 88pts (B9-46)

Gerard Galvin (9)

Patrick B Murrihy (12)

Eamon Hayes (13)

3rd John Haugh (9) 88pts(B9 – 45, B6–30, B3-16)

Chris O’Donoghue (11)

Maurice O’Riordan (12)

Michael Jones (21)

4th Kevin W Barry (8) 88pts(B9-45, B6-30, B3-15)

Michael J McCarthy (15)

Greg Ryan (18)

Damien Ryan (21)

Masters – 16th October 2021- Old Course

1st Ronan Cross (3) 75 nett

2nd Gary Scanlon (1) 76 nett (B9- 38.5)

3rd Giles Grady (10) 76 nett (B9 – 40)

Croom Precision Medical Single – 17th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Gerry Kearney (20) 47 pts

2nd Robert Ryan (25) 46 pts

3rd Kieran Mulvihill (14) 43 pts

Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 35 pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Des O’Hanlon (4) 32 pts (B9 – 16)

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Mike Broderick (10) 38 pts

2nd John Corridan (10) 37 pts (B9 – 20)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Eoin O’Shaughnessy (15) 42 pts

2nd Jim Cox (19) 40 pts

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Mel Hurley (21) 42 pts

2nd Fin Broderick (22) 38 pts (B9 – 18)

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th November 2021 – Mens Fourball Race to Bandama sponsored by Bandama Golf Hotel Gran Canaria– Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 12th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid (18) 44pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (14) 40pts

3rd Nuala Dawson (23) 39pts

4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 38pts

Ladies – 23rd October 2021 – Old Course

Winner Marion Kennedy Hogan (19) 72 nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 31st October 2021 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 26th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 14th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Fin Broderick

2nd Billy Farrell

3rd Haulie Costello

4th Michael Barrett

5th Rory Flannery

6th Colm O’Callaghan

7th Pat Costello

8th Jerry Galvin

9th Martin Lucey

10th Sean Walsh

11th Michael K Barrett

12th Timmy Houlihan

13th Finbarr O’Keeffe

Fixtures:

Thursday 21st October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 15th October – Cashen Course

1st Aideen O’Leary (22) 17pts

2nd Marion Flannery (15) 14pts

3rd Nuala Lynch (20) 14pts

Fixtures:

Friday 22nd October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

18 HOLES SINGLES RESULTS

1st Teresa Cronin (20) 40 Pts

2nd Patsy Gleeson (26) 37 Pts

3rd Deirdre Dillane (16) 36 Pts (B3-6 pts)

4th Anne Marie Healy (23) 33 Pts (B9 – 19 pts)

Dooks

Dungeel Motors Singles - 16th and 17th October 2021

Winner Brendan Bansha Foley (21) 43 Pts

2nd Paudie McCarthy (20) 41 Pts

3rd Jimmy O’Shea (14) 39 Pts C/B

4th Michael Meade (25) 39 Pts

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (6) 36 Pts

5th Michael Johnston (10) 38 Pts C/B

6th Larry Keane (14) 38 Pts

Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (10) 34 Pts

Front 9 James M O’Shea (26) 23 Pts

Back 9 Derek Kelly (20) 22 Pts

Next Weekend October 23th and 24th - Calor Gas Singles

Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

18 Hole Club Competition 16th & 17th October 2021

1st – Gretta Butler (25) = 40 pts

2nd – Anne Mangan (30) = 39 pts

3rd – Eileen Breen (16) = 36 pts

Killarney

Ladies Branch KGFC Results Sunday 17th Oct, sponsored by Liebher Stableford on Killeen

1st Margaret Capion 37pts 07)

2nd Annkatrin Meyer Schwickerath 35pts (37) B9

BG Amy Arthur 29pts

3rd Katie O”Connel 35pts (23)

4th Aine Marie Martin 33pts (11) B9

5th Noreen Coffey 33pts (15)

6th Mary O”Rourke 33pts (26)

Next Fixture, Sunday 24th, The Waltz , team of 3, club sponsored 13 holes MP

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we held the second of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows

1 Pat Dillane 47pts

2 Edmond Harty 37 pts

2 Jimmy Sullivan 37 pts

4 Kevin Ashe 31 pts

5 Francis Darcy 30 pts

5 Donal Glavin 30 pts

5 Anthony Kennedy 30 pts

8 Jerry Kelleher 29 pts

9 Sean O'Sullivan 28 pts

10 John Lohan 26pts

Next Sunday is the third round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.

Beaufort

25th/26th September - Stableford - Sponsored by Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty

Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (24) 34 pts

Division 1 Winner: Rosaleen Kennedy (37) 31 pts

Division 2 Winner: Niamh Quinlan (43) 21 pts

2nd/3rd October - Stableford - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill

Overall Winner: Maire Ni Lionsigh (17) 35 pts

Division 1 Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (26) 28 pts

Division 2 Winner: Sheila O'Connell (35) 29 pts

9th/10th October - Round 6 Golfer Of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by Captain Ken West

Overall Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 74 Nett

Division 1 Winner: Ciara Lowe (17) 74 Nett

Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (32) 79 Nett

Golfer of The Year Winner: Lady Captain Laura Furlong.

Fixtures

23rd/24th October - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Ladies Branch

9th/10th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Padraig Coffey (17) 40 pts

2nd Mike Gleeson (14) 37 pts

3rd Jim Crowley (20) 37 pts

4th Tone Brosnan (10) 36 pts

5th Owen Nolan (12) 36 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th October - Round 1 Winter League - 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Mens Branch