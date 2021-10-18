Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Oct 18, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Maine Valley

Frank 'Maxi' McMahon Trophy 16/17 October 2021

1st Tom Finnerty (18) 41pts (last 6)
2nd Willie O'Leary (11) 41pts
3rd Kevin Jones (15) 40pts (back 9)

Advertisement

Gross: Michael J O'Sullivan 78

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Mikey McKenna (9) 38pts
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Matt Keane (19) 40pts
CAT 4 (21+): Michael Murtagh (23) 38pts

Well done to all prize winners.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Willie O'Leary who has won the Order of Merit for 2021.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Pitch & Putt

Advertisement

White Markers:
Overall Winner. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 40pts

Division 1 (up to 9.0)
Padraic Ó Sé (08) 38pts

Division 2 ( 9.1 to 19.00)
Paul McPhilimy (19) 39pts

Advertisement

Division 3 (19.1 to 54.0)
Patrick Buckley (25) 38pts

Yellow Tees
1. Brian McNamara (29) 37pts

Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Sheila O’Reilly
1. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 40pts
2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (12) 37pts
3. Cora McCarthy 925) 37pts

Advertisement

9 Hole Competition
1. Judith Descoteau (17) 14pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:
Newcastle West Exchange Day – 11th October 2021
1st Haulie Costello (14) 97pts
Sean Walsh (22)
John A Culhane (16)
Martin Lucey (20)

2nd Bryan Hickey (4) 88pts (B9-46)
Gerard Galvin (9)
Patrick B Murrihy (12)
Eamon Hayes (13)

3rd John Haugh (9) 88pts(B9 – 45, B6–30, B3-16)
Chris O’Donoghue (11)
Maurice O’Riordan (12)
Michael Jones (21)

4th Kevin W Barry (8) 88pts(B9-45, B6-30, B3-15)
Michael J McCarthy (15)
Greg Ryan (18)
Damien Ryan (21)

Masters – 16th October 2021- Old Course
1st Ronan Cross (3) 75 nett
2nd Gary Scanlon (1) 76 nett (B9- 38.5)
3rd Giles Grady (10) 76 nett (B9 – 40)

Croom Precision Medical Single – 17th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Gerry Kearney (20) 47 pts
2nd Robert Ryan (25) 46 pts
3rd Kieran Mulvihill (14) 43 pts
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 35 pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Des O’Hanlon (4) 32 pts (B9 – 16)
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Mike Broderick (10) 38 pts
2nd John Corridan (10) 37 pts (B9 – 20)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Eoin O’Shaughnessy (15) 42 pts
2nd Jim Cox (19) 40 pts
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Mel Hurley (21) 42 pts
2nd Fin Broderick (22) 38 pts (B9 – 18)

Fixtures:
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Mens Fourball Race to Bandama sponsored by Bandama Golf Hotel Gran Canaria– Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 12th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid (18) 44pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (14) 40pts

3rd Nuala Dawson (23) 39pts

4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 38pts

Ladies – 23rd October 2021 – Old Course

Winner Marion Kennedy Hogan (19) 72 nett

Fixtures:
Sunday 31st October 2021 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 26th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 14th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Fin Broderick
2nd Billy Farrell
3rd Haulie Costello
4th Michael Barrett
5th Rory Flannery
6th Colm O’Callaghan
7th Pat Costello
8th Jerry Galvin
9th Martin Lucey
10th Sean Walsh
11th Michael K Barrett
12th Timmy Houlihan
13th Finbarr O’Keeffe
Fixtures:

Thursday 21st October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 15th October – Cashen Course

1st Aideen O’Leary (22) 17pts

2nd Marion Flannery (15) 14pts

3rd Nuala Lynch (20) 14pts

Fixtures:

Friday 22nd October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

18 HOLES SINGLES RESULTS

1st Teresa Cronin (20) 40 Pts
2nd Patsy Gleeson (26) 37 Pts
3rd Deirdre Dillane (16) 36 Pts (B3-6 pts)
4th Anne Marie Healy (23) 33 Pts (B9 – 19 pts)

Dooks

Dungeel Motors Singles - 16th and 17th October 2021

Winner Brendan Bansha Foley (21) 43 Pts
2nd Paudie McCarthy (20) 41 Pts
3rd Jimmy O’Shea (14) 39 Pts C/B
4th Michael Meade (25) 39 Pts
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (6) 36 Pts
5th Michael Johnston (10) 38 Pts C/B
6th Larry Keane (14) 38 Pts
Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (10) 34 Pts
Front 9 James M O’Shea (26) 23 Pts
Back 9 Derek Kelly (20) 22 Pts

Next Weekend October 23th and 24th - Calor Gas Singles
Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

18 Hole Club Competition 16th & 17th October 2021

1st – Gretta Butler (25) = 40 pts
2nd – Anne Mangan (30) = 39 pts
3rd – Eileen Breen (16) = 36 pts

Killarney

Ladies Branch KGFC Results Sunday 17th Oct, sponsored by Liebher Stableford on Killeen

1st Margaret Capion 37pts 07)
2nd Annkatrin Meyer Schwickerath 35pts (37) B9
BG Amy Arthur 29pts
3rd Katie O”Connel 35pts (23)
4th Aine Marie Martin 33pts (11) B9
5th Noreen Coffey 33pts (15)
6th Mary O”Rourke 33pts (26)

Next Fixture, Sunday 24th, The Waltz , team of 3, club sponsored 13 holes MP

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we held the second of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows

1 Pat Dillane 47pts
2 Edmond Harty 37 pts
2 Jimmy Sullivan 37 pts
4 Kevin Ashe 31 pts
5 Francis Darcy 30 pts
5 Donal Glavin 30 pts
5 Anthony Kennedy 30 pts
8 Jerry Kelleher 29 pts
9 Sean O'Sullivan 28 pts
10 John Lohan 26pts

Next Sunday is the third round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.

Beaufort

25th/26th September - Stableford - Sponsored by Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty
Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (24) 34 pts
Division 1 Winner: Rosaleen Kennedy (37) 31 pts
Division 2 Winner: Niamh Quinlan (43) 21 pts

2nd/3rd October - Stableford - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill
Overall Winner: Maire Ni Lionsigh (17) 35 pts
Division 1 Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (26) 28 pts
Division 2 Winner: Sheila O'Connell (35) 29 pts

9th/10th October - Round 6 Golfer Of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by Captain Ken West
Overall Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 74 Nett
Division 1 Winner: Ciara Lowe (17) 74 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (32) 79 Nett

Golfer of The Year Winner: Lady Captain Laura Furlong.

Fixtures

23rd/24th October - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Ladies Branch

9th/10th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Padraig Coffey (17) 40 pts
2nd Mike Gleeson (14) 37 pts
3rd Jim Crowley (20) 37 pts
4th Tone Brosnan (10) 36 pts
5th Owen Nolan (12) 36 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th October - Round 1 Winter League - 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Mens Branch

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus