Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Frank 'Maxi' McMahon Trophy 16/17 October 2021
1st Tom Finnerty (18) 41pts (last 6)
2nd Willie O'Leary (11) 41pts
3rd Kevin Jones (15) 40pts (back 9)
Gross: Michael J O'Sullivan 78
CAT 2 (6 to 12): Mikey McKenna (9) 38pts
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Matt Keane (19) 40pts
CAT 4 (21+): Michael Murtagh (23) 38pts
Well done to all prize winners.
Congratulations to Willie O'Leary who has won the Order of Merit for 2021.
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Pitch & Putt
White Markers:
Overall Winner. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 40pts
Division 1 (up to 9.0)
Padraic Ó Sé (08) 38pts
Division 2 ( 9.1 to 19.00)
Paul McPhilimy (19) 39pts
Division 3 (19.1 to 54.0)
Patrick Buckley (25) 38pts
Yellow Tees
1. Brian McNamara (29) 37pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Sheila O’Reilly
1. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 40pts
2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (12) 37pts
3. Cora McCarthy 925) 37pts
9 Hole Competition
1. Judith Descoteau (17) 14pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Newcastle West Exchange Day – 11th October 2021
1st Haulie Costello (14) 97pts
Sean Walsh (22)
John A Culhane (16)
Martin Lucey (20)
2nd Bryan Hickey (4) 88pts (B9-46)
Gerard Galvin (9)
Patrick B Murrihy (12)
Eamon Hayes (13)
3rd John Haugh (9) 88pts(B9 – 45, B6–30, B3-16)
Chris O’Donoghue (11)
Maurice O’Riordan (12)
Michael Jones (21)
4th Kevin W Barry (8) 88pts(B9-45, B6-30, B3-15)
Michael J McCarthy (15)
Greg Ryan (18)
Damien Ryan (21)
Masters – 16th October 2021- Old Course
1st Ronan Cross (3) 75 nett
2nd Gary Scanlon (1) 76 nett (B9- 38.5)
3rd Giles Grady (10) 76 nett (B9 – 40)
Croom Precision Medical Single – 17th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Gerry Kearney (20) 47 pts
2nd Robert Ryan (25) 46 pts
3rd Kieran Mulvihill (14) 43 pts
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 35 pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Des O’Hanlon (4) 32 pts (B9 – 16)
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Mike Broderick (10) 38 pts
2nd John Corridan (10) 37 pts (B9 – 20)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Eoin O’Shaughnessy (15) 42 pts
2nd Jim Cox (19) 40 pts
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Mel Hurley (21) 42 pts
2nd Fin Broderick (22) 38 pts (B9 – 18)
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Mens Fourball Race to Bandama sponsored by Bandama Golf Hotel Gran Canaria– Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 12th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Nora Quaid (18) 44pts
2nd Maeve Barrett (14) 40pts
3rd Nuala Dawson (23) 39pts
4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 38pts
Ladies – 23rd October 2021 – Old Course
Winner Marion Kennedy Hogan (19) 72 nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 31st October 2021 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 26th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 14th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Fin Broderick
2nd Billy Farrell
3rd Haulie Costello
4th Michael Barrett
5th Rory Flannery
6th Colm O’Callaghan
7th Pat Costello
8th Jerry Galvin
9th Martin Lucey
10th Sean Walsh
11th Michael K Barrett
12th Timmy Houlihan
13th Finbarr O’Keeffe
Fixtures:
Thursday 21st October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 15th October – Cashen Course
1st Aideen O’Leary (22) 17pts
2nd Marion Flannery (15) 14pts
3rd Nuala Lynch (20) 14pts
Fixtures:
Friday 22nd October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
18 HOLES SINGLES RESULTS
1st Teresa Cronin (20) 40 Pts
2nd Patsy Gleeson (26) 37 Pts
3rd Deirdre Dillane (16) 36 Pts (B3-6 pts)
4th Anne Marie Healy (23) 33 Pts (B9 – 19 pts)
Dooks
Dungeel Motors Singles - 16th and 17th October 2021
Winner Brendan Bansha Foley (21) 43 Pts
2nd Paudie McCarthy (20) 41 Pts
3rd Jimmy O’Shea (14) 39 Pts C/B
4th Michael Meade (25) 39 Pts
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (6) 36 Pts
5th Michael Johnston (10) 38 Pts C/B
6th Larry Keane (14) 38 Pts
Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (10) 34 Pts
Front 9 James M O’Shea (26) 23 Pts
Back 9 Derek Kelly (20) 22 Pts
Next Weekend October 23th and 24th - Calor Gas Singles
Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club
18 Hole Club Competition 16th & 17th October 2021
1st – Gretta Butler (25) = 40 pts
2nd – Anne Mangan (30) = 39 pts
3rd – Eileen Breen (16) = 36 pts
Killarney
Ladies Branch KGFC Results Sunday 17th Oct, sponsored by Liebher Stableford on Killeen
1st Margaret Capion 37pts 07)
2nd Annkatrin Meyer Schwickerath 35pts (37) B9
BG Amy Arthur 29pts
3rd Katie O”Connel 35pts (23)
4th Aine Marie Martin 33pts (11) B9
5th Noreen Coffey 33pts (15)
6th Mary O”Rourke 33pts (26)
Next Fixture, Sunday 24th, The Waltz , team of 3, club sponsored 13 holes MP
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we held the second of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows
1 Pat Dillane 47pts
2 Edmond Harty 37 pts
2 Jimmy Sullivan 37 pts
4 Kevin Ashe 31 pts
5 Francis Darcy 30 pts
5 Donal Glavin 30 pts
5 Anthony Kennedy 30 pts
8 Jerry Kelleher 29 pts
9 Sean O'Sullivan 28 pts
10 John Lohan 26pts
Next Sunday is the third round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.
Beaufort
25th/26th September - Stableford - Sponsored by Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty
Overall Winner: Maeve Quirke (24) 34 pts
Division 1 Winner: Rosaleen Kennedy (37) 31 pts
Division 2 Winner: Niamh Quinlan (43) 21 pts
2nd/3rd October - Stableford - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill
Overall Winner: Maire Ni Lionsigh (17) 35 pts
Division 1 Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (26) 28 pts
Division 2 Winner: Sheila O'Connell (35) 29 pts
9th/10th October - Round 6 Golfer Of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by Captain Ken West
Overall Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 74 Nett
Division 1 Winner: Ciara Lowe (17) 74 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Marie Flood (32) 79 Nett
Golfer of The Year Winner: Lady Captain Laura Furlong.
Fixtures
23rd/24th October - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Ladies Branch
9th/10th October - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Padraig Coffey (17) 40 pts
2nd Mike Gleeson (14) 37 pts
3rd Jim Crowley (20) 37 pts
4th Tone Brosnan (10) 36 pts
5th Owen Nolan (12) 36 pts
Fixtures
23rd/24th October - Round 1 Winter League - 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Mens Branch