Kerry Golf News & Results

Ceann Sibéal
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by: Tigh Tabhairne Pháidí Uí Shé
White Tees:
1. Niall Houlihan (11) 66net
2. Timmy McCarthy (18) 68net
3. Alan Flannery (21) 69net
Yellow Tees: S/Ford
Dan Crowley (18) 41pts
Dooks
Mens Club - SICOMM Singles
9th and 10th October 2021
Winner Geoffrey Mahony (9) 40 Pts
2nd Brendan McKeefry (24) 40 Pts C/B
3rd Brendan O’Donoghue (22) 39 Pts
4th Pat Mahony (14) 38 Pts C/B
Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 38 Pts
5th Paul Griffin (9) 38 Pts C/B
6th Aidan Foley (13) 38 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (11) 37 Pts
Front 9 Bernard Collins (16) 24 Pts
Back 9 Garry O’Sullivan (16) 21 Pts
Next Weekend October 16th and 17th - Dungeel Motors Singles - Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club Results
Meg O’Shaughnessy – Maximum Score Stroke – 9th /10th October 2021
1st – Eileenogie O’Sullivan (9) = 65 nett
2nd – Bridget Cahillane (25) = 69 nett
3rd – Anne Griffin (21) = 70 nett
Cat A – Rosie Lane (14) = 72 nett
Cat B – Maura O’Boyle (27) = 71 nett
Cat C – Marie O’Sullivan (34) = 71 nett
Killarney
Ladies Results, Stroke, Mahony's Point, sponsored by Pat O Neill
10 October 2021
1 Helen O'Donoghue 88 - 23 = 65 Last Nine Holes
2 Maeve Doohan 113 - 48 = 65
BG Mary Sheehy 75 - 04 = 71
3 Julie Kelly 104 - 35 = 69
4 Anne Moynihan 75 - 05 = 70
5 Sheila Crowley 96 - 25 = 71
6 Katie O'Connell 94 - 22 = 72
Next weeks competition is SF kindly sponsored by Liebherr on Killeen
Kenmare
Whyte's Centra Men's Stapleford Whites (Rd7 of 8 of the Audi Cork GOTY)
1st Kevin Brown (13) 43pts
2nd OCB Jonathan Mahony (22) 42pts
3rd Rogier Schoenmakers (21) 42pts
Best Senior Sen Finn (18) 36pts
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) 71pts
Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy
1st Clara Brosnan, Noreen Crowley, Ciara Harrington 53pts
2nd Joanne Bhamvra, Mary D O'Sullivan, Therese Morley 52pts
Ladies Doubles Club Championship Sponsored by Noreen & Denis Crowley
Winners: Angela Brosnan & Noreen Maye
Runner up: Margaret Hanley & Maura Murphy
Singles Club Championship Sponsored by Grainne O'Connell The Purple Heather
Winner: Suzanne Doran
Runner Up :Grainne Crowley
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th October 2021 – Croom Precision Medical Singles – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 5th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Marianne Relihan (49) 33pts
2nd Annemarie Healy (24) 31pts
3rd Mary Beary (48) 30pts (bk 9 – 18)
4th Nora Quaid (17) 30pts (bk9 – 15)
Ladies Competition Sponsored by The TaeLane Store – 10th October 2021 – Old Course
1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 41pts
2nd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 38pts (B6-13)
Gross Janice O’Connell (7) 23 Gross pts
3rd Elva Clancy (34) 38pts (B6-10)
4th Catherine Walsh (32) 38pts
5th Teresa Cronin (21) 37pts
6th Ann Laverty (34) 36pts
Front 9 Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 19pts
Back 9 Caroline Condon (15) 19pts
Seniors AnneMarie Carroll (18) 36pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th October 2021 – Ladies Masters Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler – Old Course
Tuesday 19th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 7th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Rory Flannery
2nd Martin Lucey
3rd Finbar O Keeffe
4th Jody Fitzmaurice
5th Colm O’Callaghan
6th Nicolas Hayes
7th Leo Allman
8th Eoin O’Shaughnessy
9th Noel Morkan
10th Sean Walsh
11th Frank Dore
12th Con Mulvihill
13th Declan Lovett
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 15th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we held the first of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows
1 Jimmy Sullivan 32pts
2 Pat Dillane 25pts
3 Frank Darcy 22pts
4 Sean O'Sullivan 21pts
5 Anthony Kennedy 20pts
6 Jerry Horan 19pts
7 Enda O'Halloran 18pts
8 Kevin Ashe 17pts
9 John O'Donovan 16pts
10 Noel Gilbride 15pts
Next Weekend is the second round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.