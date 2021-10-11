Kerry Golf News & Results

Ceann Sibéal

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by: Tigh Tabhairne Pháidí Uí Shé

White Tees:

1. Niall Houlihan (11) 66net

2. Timmy McCarthy (18) 68net

3. Alan Flannery (21) 69net

Yellow Tees: S/Ford

Dan Crowley (18) 41pts

Dooks

Mens Club - SICOMM Singles

9th and 10th October 2021

Winner Geoffrey Mahony (9) 40 Pts

2nd Brendan McKeefry (24) 40 Pts C/B

3rd Brendan O’Donoghue (22) 39 Pts

4th Pat Mahony (14) 38 Pts C/B

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 38 Pts

5th Paul Griffin (9) 38 Pts C/B

6th Aidan Foley (13) 38 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (11) 37 Pts

Front 9 Bernard Collins (16) 24 Pts

Back 9 Garry O’Sullivan (16) 21 Pts

Next Weekend October 16th and 17th - Dungeel Motors Singles - Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club Results

Meg O’Shaughnessy – Maximum Score Stroke – 9th /10th October 2021

1st – Eileenogie O’Sullivan (9) = 65 nett

2nd – Bridget Cahillane (25) = 69 nett

3rd – Anne Griffin (21) = 70 nett

Cat A – Rosie Lane (14) = 72 nett

Cat B – Maura O’Boyle (27) = 71 nett

Cat C – Marie O’Sullivan (34) = 71 nett

Killarney

Ladies Results, Stroke, Mahony's Point, sponsored by Pat O Neill

10 October 2021

1 Helen O'Donoghue 88 - 23 = 65 Last Nine Holes

2 Maeve Doohan 113 - 48 = 65

BG Mary Sheehy 75 - 04 = 71

3 Julie Kelly 104 - 35 = 69

4 Anne Moynihan 75 - 05 = 70

5 Sheila Crowley 96 - 25 = 71

6 Katie O'Connell 94 - 22 = 72

Next weeks competition is SF kindly sponsored by Liebherr on Killeen

Kenmare

Whyte's Centra Men's Stapleford Whites (Rd7 of 8 of the Audi Cork GOTY)

1st Kevin Brown (13) 43pts

2nd OCB Jonathan Mahony (22) 42pts

3rd Rogier Schoenmakers (21) 42pts

Best Senior Sen Finn (18) 36pts

Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) 71pts

Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy

1st Clara Brosnan, Noreen Crowley, Ciara Harrington 53pts

2nd Joanne Bhamvra, Mary D O'Sullivan, Therese Morley 52pts

Ladies Doubles Club Championship Sponsored by Noreen & Denis Crowley

Winners: Angela Brosnan & Noreen Maye

Runner up: Margaret Hanley & Maura Murphy

Singles Club Championship Sponsored by Grainne O'Connell The Purple Heather

Winner: Suzanne Doran

Runner Up :Grainne Crowley

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th October 2021 – Croom Precision Medical Singles – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 5th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Marianne Relihan (49) 33pts

2nd Annemarie Healy (24) 31pts

3rd Mary Beary (48) 30pts (bk 9 – 18)

4th Nora Quaid (17) 30pts (bk9 – 15)

Ladies Competition Sponsored by The TaeLane Store – 10th October 2021 – Old Course

1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 41pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 38pts (B6-13)

Gross Janice O’Connell (7) 23 Gross pts

3rd Elva Clancy (34) 38pts (B6-10)

4th Catherine Walsh (32) 38pts

5th Teresa Cronin (21) 37pts

6th Ann Laverty (34) 36pts

Front 9 Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 19pts

Back 9 Caroline Condon (15) 19pts

Seniors AnneMarie Carroll (18) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th October 2021 – Ladies Masters Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler – Old Course

Tuesday 19th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 7th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Rory Flannery

2nd Martin Lucey

3rd Finbar O Keeffe

4th Jody Fitzmaurice

5th Colm O’Callaghan

6th Nicolas Hayes

7th Leo Allman

8th Eoin O’Shaughnessy

9th Noel Morkan

10th Sean Walsh

11th Frank Dore

12th Con Mulvihill

13th Declan Lovett

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 15th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we held the first of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows

1 Jimmy Sullivan 32pts

2 Pat Dillane 25pts

3 Frank Darcy 22pts

4 Sean O'Sullivan 21pts

5 Anthony Kennedy 20pts

6 Jerry Horan 19pts

7 Enda O'Halloran 18pts

8 Kevin Ashe 17pts

9 John O'Donovan 16pts

10 Noel Gilbride 15pts

Next Weekend is the second round of the Christmas Hampers competition. Timesheet available online.