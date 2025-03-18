Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Mar 18, 2025 13:28 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Beaufort

Scotch Foursomes sponsored by the Men’s Club;

1st Paul Fahy and Thomas Gleeson (21) 46 points

2nd Paudie O’Shea and John Bowler (18) 39 points.

Ross

On March 8th and 9th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a stableford competition
kindly sponsored by Avondale Projects .
The winners were :-

1st .... Jimmie Smith 39 (13)
2nd.... Eoin Moriarty 38 (39)
3rd ..... Niall O'Brien 36 (12)

Division 1:
1st:... Donald McSweeney 34 (10)
2nd:... Dan Cronin 33 (10)

Division 2:
1st:... Michael O'Keeffe 35 (15)
2nd: ...Terence Mulcahy 35 (13)

Division 3:
1st: ...Timmy O'Donoghue 33 (22)
2nd: ...Denis O'Riordan 33 (40)

On Thursday March 13th our Seniors held a 10 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Seamus McCarthy 20pts
2nd... Jim Delaney 19pts .
3rd.... Mike Gorman 19 pts

On March 16th we held a fourball better ball competition.
The winners were:-
1st ... Denis O Riordan and Donald McSweeney 43
2nd .. Derek McAllister and M J O'Sullivan 42
3rd.... Anthony O'Mahony and John O Driscoll 42
4th... Rolandas Bendikas and Renaldas Bendikas 38 .

Killarney

18 & 13Holes Single Stableford
Played on Mahony’s Point Course, on 15 th & 16th March 2025
Sponsored by Visage Beauty Salon
Overall, Winner
Susan Graham (38) 39pts
2nd Abigail Graham (22) 38pts
Best Gross Ann Moynihan 32pts
3rd Geraldine Rosney (39) 36pts
4th Eileen Magee (25) 36ptpts
13 Holes
1st Ellen Barry (16) 27pts

Next competition will be The Keane’s Mixed team of four event
on Mahony’s Point, 23rd March 2025 at 10 o’clock

Kenmare

Clara Brosnan on top form this weekend to win the ladies singles, and Seamus MacGearailt and Noel Bambury produces brilliant golf to win the men’s fourball this weekend.
Next week:
18 holes, qualifying golf, spring league. And we can’t wait!

Ladies 15 Hole V-Par. Sunday 9th March.
Sponsored by Simplicity.
Winner - Clara Brosnan (14) +5
2nd - Noelle Browne (31) +1

Ladies February 8 hole Eclectic Re-entry
1st - Anneloes Nieuwenhuizen (33) 20 points.
2nd - Kathleen O'Shea (25) 19 points
3rd - Margaret Hanley (26) 18 points

Mens Better Ball 15 Holes - (09/03/2025)
1st - S. MacGearailt (9) & N. Bambury (26) - 42pts
2nd - J. O'Sullivan (12) & D. O'Dwyer (8) - 41pts

Autumn Gold March 6th winner John Joe Mahony 24pts.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions
Eamon Allen Singles – Sunday 16th March 2025 Old Course
1st Eamonn O'Connor (18) 47 Pts
2nd Sean O'Keeffe (15) 46 Pts
3rd Colin Byrne (20) 43 Pts
4th Aidan O'Neill (24) 42 Pts (B9 24)
Best Gross: Gerald O Gorman 34 Pts
Category 1
1st Gary Scanlon (2) 33 Pts (B9 18)

Category 2
1st John Haugh (12) 39 Pts (B9 20)
2nd James Quirk (11) 39 Pts (B9 19)
Best Gross: Ian McCarthy (6) 31 Pts

Category 3
1st Edward Grimes (17) 41Pts
2nd Sean C O'Sullivan (15) 40 Pts (B9 20)
Best Gross: Philip Byrne (13) 27 Pts

Category 4
1st Kevin Kelly (19) 42 Pts
2nd Pat Lucid (20) 42 Pts
Best Gross: Joe Stack (21) 21 Pts

Fixtures: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Sunday 23rd March 2025 Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 11th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Geraldine Gallagher (26) 34pts
2nd Dori Cotter (30) 32pts
3rd Margaret M McAuliffe (20) 30pts (B7:21)
4th Anne Marie Carroll (14) 30pts (B5:12)

Fixtures:
Ladies Team Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Saturday 22nd March 2025 Old Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 25th March 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 13th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st. Richard O’Reilly (13) 29pts.
2nd. Joe J.O’Connor (21) 28pts.
3rd. Nelius O’Sullivan (22) 30-3 27pts. B9-22
Gross. Des O’Donnell 23pts.
4th. Jerry Costello (28) 27pts B9-19
5th. Danny Larkin (15) 27pts. B5-15
6th. Gerard Enright (12) 26pts B9-15B6-10
7th. John Maguire (18) 26pts. B9-15. B6-8
8th. Michael Jones (19) 29-4 25pts. B9-21
9th. Fin Broderick (18) 27-2 25pts. B9-19
10th. Columba O’Connor (17) 25pts. B9-18
V. Tom M O’Connor (20) 24pts. B9-19
S.V. Joe Costello (22) 27-3 24pts. B9-19
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 23-1 22pts. B9-15

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 20th March 2025 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 14th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Marianne Relihan (25) 13 Pts (bk 6: 7pts)
2nd Josette O’Donnell (10) 13 Pts (bk 6:6 pts )
3rd Marjorie Morkan (16) 12 Pts (bk 6:7pts)

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 21st March 2025 Cashen Course

