Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

Scotch Foursomes sponsored by the Men’s Club;

1st Paul Fahy and Thomas Gleeson (21) 46 points

Advertisement

2nd Paudie O’Shea and John Bowler (18) 39 points.

Ross

On March 8th and 9th we held the first round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a stableford competition

kindly sponsored by Avondale Projects .

The winners were :-

Advertisement

1st .... Jimmie Smith 39 (13)

2nd.... Eoin Moriarty 38 (39)

3rd ..... Niall O'Brien 36 (12)

Division 1:

1st:... Donald McSweeney 34 (10)

2nd:... Dan Cronin 33 (10)

Division 2:

1st:... Michael O'Keeffe 35 (15)

2nd: ...Terence Mulcahy 35 (13)

Advertisement

Division 3:

1st: ...Timmy O'Donoghue 33 (22)

2nd: ...Denis O'Riordan 33 (40)

On Thursday March 13th our Seniors held a 10 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Seamus McCarthy 20pts

2nd... Jim Delaney 19pts .

3rd.... Mike Gorman 19 pts

On March 16th we held a fourball better ball competition.

The winners were:-

1st ... Denis O Riordan and Donald McSweeney 43

2nd .. Derek McAllister and M J O'Sullivan 42

3rd.... Anthony O'Mahony and John O Driscoll 42

4th... Rolandas Bendikas and Renaldas Bendikas 38 .

Advertisement

Killarney

18 & 13Holes Single Stableford

Played on Mahony’s Point Course, on 15 th & 16th March 2025

Sponsored by Visage Beauty Salon

Overall, Winner

Susan Graham (38) 39pts

2nd Abigail Graham (22) 38pts

Best Gross Ann Moynihan 32pts

3rd Geraldine Rosney (39) 36pts

4th Eileen Magee (25) 36ptpts

13 Holes

1st Ellen Barry (16) 27pts

Next competition will be The Keane’s Mixed team of four event

on Mahony’s Point, 23rd March 2025 at 10 o’clock

Advertisement

Kenmare

Clara Brosnan on top form this weekend to win the ladies singles, and Seamus MacGearailt and Noel Bambury produces brilliant golf to win the men’s fourball this weekend.

Next week:

18 holes, qualifying golf, spring league. And we can’t wait!

Ladies 15 Hole V-Par. Sunday 9th March.

Sponsored by Simplicity.

Winner - Clara Brosnan (14) +5

2nd - Noelle Browne (31) +1

Ladies February 8 hole Eclectic Re-entry

1st - Anneloes Nieuwenhuizen (33) 20 points.

2nd - Kathleen O'Shea (25) 19 points

3rd - Margaret Hanley (26) 18 points

Mens Better Ball 15 Holes - (09/03/2025)

1st - S. MacGearailt (9) & N. Bambury (26) - 42pts

2nd - J. O'Sullivan (12) & D. O'Dwyer (8) - 41pts

Autumn Gold March 6th winner John Joe Mahony 24pts.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Eamon Allen Singles – Sunday 16th March 2025 Old Course

1st Eamonn O'Connor (18) 47 Pts

2nd Sean O'Keeffe (15) 46 Pts

3rd Colin Byrne (20) 43 Pts

4th Aidan O'Neill (24) 42 Pts (B9 24)

Best Gross: Gerald O Gorman 34 Pts

Category 1

1st Gary Scanlon (2) 33 Pts (B9 18)

Category 2

1st John Haugh (12) 39 Pts (B9 20)

2nd James Quirk (11) 39 Pts (B9 19)

Best Gross: Ian McCarthy (6) 31 Pts

Category 3

1st Edward Grimes (17) 41Pts

2nd Sean C O'Sullivan (15) 40 Pts (B9 20)

Best Gross: Philip Byrne (13) 27 Pts

Category 4

1st Kevin Kelly (19) 42 Pts

2nd Pat Lucid (20) 42 Pts

Best Gross: Joe Stack (21) 21 Pts

Fixtures: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Sunday 23rd March 2025 Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 11th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Geraldine Gallagher (26) 34pts

2nd Dori Cotter (30) 32pts

3rd Margaret M McAuliffe (20) 30pts (B7:21)

4th Anne Marie Carroll (14) 30pts (B5:12)

Fixtures:

Ladies Team Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Saturday 22nd March 2025 Old Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 25th March 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 13th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st. Richard O’Reilly (13) 29pts.

2nd. Joe J.O’Connor (21) 28pts.

3rd. Nelius O’Sullivan (22) 30-3 27pts. B9-22

Gross. Des O’Donnell 23pts.

4th. Jerry Costello (28) 27pts B9-19

5th. Danny Larkin (15) 27pts. B5-15

6th. Gerard Enright (12) 26pts B9-15B6-10

7th. John Maguire (18) 26pts. B9-15. B6-8

8th. Michael Jones (19) 29-4 25pts. B9-21

9th. Fin Broderick (18) 27-2 25pts. B9-19

10th. Columba O’Connor (17) 25pts. B9-18

V. Tom M O’Connor (20) 24pts. B9-19

S.V. Joe Costello (22) 27-3 24pts. B9-19

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 23-1 22pts. B9-15

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 20th March 2025 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 14th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Marianne Relihan (25) 13 Pts (bk 6: 7pts)

2nd Josette O’Donnell (10) 13 Pts (bk 6:6 pts )

3rd Marjorie Morkan (16) 12 Pts (bk 6:7pts)

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 21st March 2025 Cashen Course