Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

4 Ball Better Ball Stableford

Played on Killeen Course 8th & 9th March 2025,

Sponsored by Scarlett Boutique

Overall, Winner

Tracy Eakin & Lisa Cullen 44 points

2nd

Sharon Ormonde & Kate O’Leary 42 points

3rd

Meg Dalton & Elizabeth O’Farrell 42 points

Next competition will be 15th & 16th March 2025 Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Visage

Beaufort

8th + 9th March - 3 Man Waltz

1st Tim Cronin, Terry Ahern, Michael Devane - 89 points.

2nd David Carroll, Ken O’Connor, Dave Lynch - 80 points.

3rd Vincent Darby, Richard Gallagher, Stephen Keating - 78 points

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Mens Four Ball (13 Holes) – Sunday 9th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Donnacha Kendlin (19) & John Ml Kendlin (14) 36 pts

2nd Patrick O'Brien (10) & Chris O'Donoghue (6) 34 pts

3rd Brian Hayles (11) & Ml Jones (19) 33 pts (B9 23 B6 16 B3 8)

Fixtures: Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course

Eamon Allen Singles, Sunday 16th March 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition 13 Holes – Tuesday 4th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Toni Quilter (16) 32pts (B7:18)

2nd Bernadette Burke (37) 32pts (B7:14)

3rd Marian Flannery (25) 31pts (B7:18)

4th Mary O Donoghue (13) 31pts (B7:17)

Ladies 4 Ball Sponsored by Murphy new Home – Saturday 8th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (PH14), Marion Kennedy Hogan (PH14)37 pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (PH22), Margaret McAuliffe (PH18) 34pts BK7-22pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (PH23), Margaret McAuliffe (PH5) 34pts

BK7-20pts

Fixtures:

Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th March 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 6th March 2025 Cashen Course

1st. James O’Connor (16) 30pts.

2nd.Michael P. Donegan (16) 31-2 29pts. B9-20.

3rd. Sean Walsh (20) 29pts. B9-18.

Gross. Donal Liston 23pts.

4th. John McEnery (18) 29pts. B9-17.

5th. Noel Kneafsey (16) 28pts. B9-28.

6th.Sean Corcoran (10) 28pts. B9-17.

7th. Brendan Slattery (14) 32-5 27pts. B9-22.

8th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 30-3 27pts. B9-20.

9th. Pat Neville (15) 27pts. B9-15. B6-10

10th.Edward Costello (18) 27pts. B9-15. B6-9.

V. Michael Barry (16) 27-2 25pts. B9-17.

S.V. John Quirke (16) 25pts. B9-18.

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 28-3. 25pts. B9-18.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th March 2025 Senior Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 7th March 2025 Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux(10) 15pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan(16) 12pts

3rd Loyola O'Sullivan(19) 11pts

3rd Peg O'Malley(19) 11pts

3rd Marianne Relihan(25) 11pts

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th March 2025 Cashen Course

Ross

Results :-

On March 1st and 2nd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .( No result yet from March 8th & 9th...that will be next week !!)

The winners were :-

1st .... David Murphy (19) 39 .

2nd... Niall O'Brien (11) 36.

3rd ... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35

4th..... Derek McAllister (19) 34

On Thursday March 6th our Seniors held a 10 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Dan O'Sullivan 22pts

2nd... Denis Casey 19pts .

3rd.... Ned Buckley 18 pts

4th... Jim Delaney 18 pts

5th...Maurice Coffey 17 pts