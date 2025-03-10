Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
4 Ball Better Ball Stableford
Played on Killeen Course 8th & 9th March 2025,
Sponsored by Scarlett Boutique
Overall, Winner
Tracy Eakin & Lisa Cullen 44 points
2nd
Sharon Ormonde & Kate O’Leary 42 points
3rd
Meg Dalton & Elizabeth O’Farrell 42 points
Next competition will be 15th & 16th March 2025 Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Visage
Beaufort
8th + 9th March - 3 Man Waltz
1st Tim Cronin, Terry Ahern, Michael Devane - 89 points.
2nd David Carroll, Ken O’Connor, Dave Lynch - 80 points.
3rd Vincent Darby, Richard Gallagher, Stephen Keating - 78 points
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Mens Four Ball (13 Holes) – Sunday 9th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Donnacha Kendlin (19) & John Ml Kendlin (14) 36 pts
2nd Patrick O'Brien (10) & Chris O'Donoghue (6) 34 pts
3rd Brian Hayles (11) & Ml Jones (19) 33 pts (B9 23 B6 16 B3 8)
Fixtures: Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course
Eamon Allen Singles, Sunday 16th March 2025 Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Voucher Competition 13 Holes – Tuesday 4th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Toni Quilter (16) 32pts (B7:18)
2nd Bernadette Burke (37) 32pts (B7:14)
3rd Marian Flannery (25) 31pts (B7:18)
4th Mary O Donoghue (13) 31pts (B7:17)
Ladies 4 Ball Sponsored by Murphy new Home – Saturday 8th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (PH14), Marion Kennedy Hogan (PH14)37 pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (PH22), Margaret McAuliffe (PH18) 34pts BK7-22pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (PH23), Margaret McAuliffe (PH5) 34pts
BK7-20pts
Fixtures:
Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th March 2025 Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 6th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st. James O’Connor (16) 30pts.
2nd.Michael P. Donegan (16) 31-2 29pts. B9-20.
3rd. Sean Walsh (20) 29pts. B9-18.
Gross. Donal Liston 23pts.
4th. John McEnery (18) 29pts. B9-17.
5th. Noel Kneafsey (16) 28pts. B9-28.
6th.Sean Corcoran (10) 28pts. B9-17.
7th. Brendan Slattery (14) 32-5 27pts. B9-22.
8th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 30-3 27pts. B9-20.
9th. Pat Neville (15) 27pts. B9-15. B6-10
10th.Edward Costello (18) 27pts. B9-15. B6-9.
V. Michael Barry (16) 27-2 25pts. B9-17.
S.V. John Quirke (16) 25pts. B9-18.
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 28-3. 25pts. B9-18.
Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th March 2025 Senior Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 7th March 2025 Old Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux(10) 15pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan(16) 12pts
3rd Loyola O'Sullivan(19) 11pts
3rd Peg O'Malley(19) 11pts
3rd Marianne Relihan(25) 11pts
Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th March 2025 Cashen Course
Ross
Results :-
On March 1st and 2nd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .( No result yet from March 8th & 9th...that will be next week !!)
The winners were :-
1st .... David Murphy (19) 39 .
2nd... Niall O'Brien (11) 36.
3rd ... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35
4th..... Derek McAllister (19) 34
On Thursday March 6th our Seniors held a 10 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Dan O'Sullivan 22pts
2nd... Denis Casey 19pts .
3rd.... Ned Buckley 18 pts
4th... Jim Delaney 18 pts
5th...Maurice Coffey 17 pts