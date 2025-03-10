Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Mar 10, 2025 13:30 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Killarney

4 Ball Better Ball Stableford
Played on Killeen Course 8th & 9th March 2025,
Sponsored by Scarlett Boutique
Overall, Winner
Tracy Eakin & Lisa Cullen 44 points
2nd
Sharon Ormonde & Kate O’Leary 42 points
3rd
Meg Dalton & Elizabeth O’Farrell 42 points

Next competition will be 15th & 16th March 2025 Ladies Singles Stableford on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Visage

Advertisement

Beaufort

8th + 9th March - 3 Man Waltz

1st Tim Cronin, Terry Ahern, Michael Devane - 89 points.

Advertisement

2nd David Carroll, Ken O’Connor, Dave Lynch - 80 points.

3rd Vincent Darby, Richard Gallagher, Stephen Keating - 78 points

Ballybunion

Advertisement

Mens Competitions
Mens Four Ball (13 Holes) – Sunday 9th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Donnacha Kendlin (19) & John Ml Kendlin (14) 36 pts

2nd Patrick O'Brien (10) & Chris O'Donoghue (6) 34 pts

3rd Brian Hayles (11) & Ml Jones (19) 33 pts (B9 23 B6 16 B3 8)

Advertisement

Fixtures: Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course
Eamon Allen Singles, Sunday 16th March 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition 13 Holes – Tuesday 4th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Toni Quilter (16) 32pts (B7:18)
2nd Bernadette Burke (37) 32pts (B7:14)
3rd Marian Flannery (25) 31pts (B7:18)
4th Mary O Donoghue (13) 31pts (B7:17)

Advertisement

Ladies 4 Ball Sponsored by Murphy new Home – Saturday 8th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (PH14), Marion Kennedy Hogan (PH14)37 pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (PH22), Margaret McAuliffe (PH18) 34pts BK7-22pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (PH23), Margaret McAuliffe (PH5) 34pts
BK7-20pts

Fixtures:
Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In, Saturday 15th March 2025 Old and Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th March 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 6th March 2025 Cashen Course
1st. James O’Connor (16) 30pts.
2nd.Michael P. Donegan (16) 31-2 29pts. B9-20.
3rd. Sean Walsh (20) 29pts. B9-18.
Gross. Donal Liston 23pts.
4th. John McEnery (18) 29pts. B9-17.
5th. Noel Kneafsey (16) 28pts. B9-28.
6th.Sean Corcoran (10) 28pts. B9-17.
7th. Brendan Slattery (14) 32-5 27pts. B9-22.
8th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 30-3 27pts. B9-20.
9th. Pat Neville (15) 27pts. B9-15. B6-10
10th.Edward Costello (18) 27pts. B9-15. B6-9.
V. Michael Barry (16) 27-2 25pts. B9-17.
S.V. John Quirke (16) 25pts. B9-18.
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 28-3. 25pts. B9-18.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th March 2025 Senior Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 7th March 2025 Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux(10) 15pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan(16) 12pts
3rd Loyola O'Sullivan(19) 11pts
3rd Peg O'Malley(19) 11pts
3rd Marianne Relihan(25) 11pts

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th March 2025 Cashen Course

Ross

Results :-
On March 1st and 2nd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .( No result yet from March 8th & 9th...that will be next week !!)
The winners were :-
1st .... David Murphy (19) 39 .
2nd... Niall O'Brien (11) 36.
3rd ... Aidan O'Connor (9) 35
4th..... Derek McAllister (19) 34

On Thursday March 6th our Seniors held a 10 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Dan O'Sullivan 22pts
2nd... Denis Casey 19pts .
3rd.... Ned Buckley 18 pts
4th... Jim Delaney 18 pts
5th...Maurice Coffey 17 pts

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher is "not miles away" from return
Advertisement
2 o'clock confirmed for Kerry's Round 6 game in Ladies National Football League
Irving first of the Irish boxers in action on day 2 of the Women's World Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference
2 o'clock confirmed for Kerry's Round 6 game in Ladies National Football League
Irving first of the Irish boxers in action on day 2 of the Women's World Championship
Lowry up to career high 14th in rankings
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus