Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Fixtures: Men’s Competition, Sunday 2nd March 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 18th February 2025 Old Course

1st Stephanie O'Reilly (43) 34pts

2nd Mary O'Donoghue (15) 31pts

3rd LC Mags O'Sullivan (15) 30pts

Ladies 4 Ball Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel – Saturday 22nd February 2025 Old Course

1st Eileen Daly (PH29), Teresa Cronin (PH18) 34 pts Bk2-6pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (PH14), Marie Kennelly (PH26) 34pts BK2-5pts

3rd Ann O’Connor (PH11), Deirdre Dillane (PH12) 33pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Saturday 1st March Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 4th March 2025 Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 20th February 2025 Old Course

1st. Jody Fitzmaurice(21) 24pts. 24pts. B3-7. B2-5. B1-3.

2nd. Brendan Lynch (21) 24pts. 24pts. B3-7. B2-5. B1-2.

3rd. Noel Lynch (27) 22+2 24pts. B3-3. B2-2. B1-1.

Gross. Frank Dore 19pts.

4th. Padraig Murphy(19) 25-2 23pts.

5th. Richard O’Reilly(17) 22pts.

6th. James O’Connor (20) 20pts. B3-5.

7th. John Kinsella(14) 21-1 20pts. B3-4. B2-4.

8th.Brendan Daly (13) 22-2 20pts. B3-4. B2-2.

9th.Dan Sheehan(16) 23-4 19pts. B3-7.

10th.Eamonn Fitzmaurice(21) 21-2 19pts. B3-6.

V. Patrick Shanahan (22) 21-3 18pts. B3-3.

S.V. Joe Costello (24) 20-3 17pts. B3-4.

S.S.V. Declan Lovett(28) 16pts.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 27th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 21st February 2025 Old Course

1st Marjorie Morkan (15) 20pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (8) 16pts (B6:10)

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 28th February 2025 Old Course