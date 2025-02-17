Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

Men’s Results Beaufort Golf Club:

Spring League Round 1, 15th/16th February:

1st Alan Smith (10) 44 points

2nd Dave Lynch (18) 38 points

Ladies’ Results Beaufort Golf Club:

Winter League:

1st Marian Kerrisk

2nd Grainne McShortall

3rd Patricia O'Connor

Ross

Results :-

On February 15th & 16th we held a V Par competition which was extremely well supported with a large number of participants .

The winners were :-

1st .... John Prendergast + 2.

2nd... Alan Flynn level.

3rd ... Michael J O Sullivan -1

Maine Valley

Lady Captain Kathleen Coffey’s 9 Hole Valentine Scramble: 1. Marie Billot/Aileen Brosnan/Frances Dennis/Noreen Shanahan 29.1. 2. Joanne Brosnan/ Mary O’Sullivan/Carmel Llywelyn 30.0. 3. Mary Ann Downes/Marian Dore/Anne Marie O’Donnell 31.1.

Raffle Winers: Marie B. O’Connor. Eileen Bell, Ger Ladden, Carmel Llywelyn, Norma Waugh, Mary O’Sullivan. Noreen Shanahan.

Lady Captain Kathleen said it was a great day and thanked all who entered competition and congratulated all the winners.

Next competition is the Spring League. Draw for partners to take place shortly.

Golf Lessons have been arranged and entry sheet is posted on Notice Board.