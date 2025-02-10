Kerry Golf News & Results

Main picture is from Drive-In at Beaufort Golf Club.
Not only does 2025 mark the 30th anniversary of the club, but also the club could celebrate the unusual fact that the Captains for the year are a married couple. Captain Vincent and Lady Captain Susan Darby launched their year with the ceremonial Drive-In, followed by a scramble for some 50 players and an enjoyable social gathering in the Clubhouse.
Ross
On February 9th we held a 12 hole stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st .... Dan Cronin 22pts
2nd... Michael J O'Sullivan 19pts
3rd ..... Alan Flynn 19pts
4th..... Ger Scott 19pts
On Thursday Feb 6th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Mike J Casey (9) 20 pts
2nd... Dan O Sullivan (14) 19pts.
3rd....Mike O Leary (9) 19pts
4th... Seamus McCarthy (10) 19 pts
5th.... John Hurley (12) 18 pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
3rd – 9th February 2025
Mens Competitions
Fixtures: Men’s Singles Stableford (16 Holes) Spring League Week 5, Sunday 16th February 2025 Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies 14 Hole Voucher Single Stableford – Tuesday 4th February 2025 Old Course
1st Anne Marie Carroll (16) 27pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (33) 26pts
3rd Lorraine Canty (15) 25pts
4th Dori Cotter (38) 22pts (Bk 6 -6pts)
Fixtures:
Ladies Waltz Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel, 15th February 2025 Old Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th February 2025 Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Competition – Thursday 6th February 2025 Old Course
Front 7.
1st. Tom Neville (41) 20pts.
2nd. Nelius O’Sullivan(27) 17pts. B 7-5-2.
3rd. Kieran Brosnan (20) 16pts.B.7-4-3.
4th.Tony Hanley (17) 16pts. B.5-2-1.
Back 7.
1st. Eamon O’Connor (16) 17pts. B.8-5-3.
2nd.Patrick Snr Carmody (30) 17pts. B.7-4-1.
3rd. Michael K Barrett (9) 17pts. B.6-4-2.
4th. Michael Geoghegan (20) 16pts.B.6-4-2.
Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th February 2025 Old Course