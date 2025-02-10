Kerry Golf News & Results

Main picture is from Drive-In at Beaufort Golf Club.



Not only does 2025 mark the 30th anniversary of the club, but also the club could celebrate the unusual fact that the Captains for the year are a married couple. Captain Vincent and Lady Captain Susan Darby launched their year with the ceremonial Drive-In, followed by a scramble for some 50 players and an enjoyable social gathering in the Clubhouse.

Ross

On February 9th we held a 12 hole stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1st .... Dan Cronin 22pts

2nd... Michael J O'Sullivan 19pts

3rd ..... Alan Flynn 19pts

4th..... Ger Scott 19pts

On Thursday Feb 6th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Mike J Casey (9) 20 pts

2nd... Dan O Sullivan (14) 19pts.

3rd....Mike O Leary (9) 19pts

4th... Seamus McCarthy (10) 19 pts

5th.... John Hurley (12) 18 pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

3rd – 9th February 2025

Mens Competitions

Fixtures: Men’s Singles Stableford (16 Holes) Spring League Week 5, Sunday 16th February 2025 Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies 14 Hole Voucher Single Stableford – Tuesday 4th February 2025 Old Course

1st Anne Marie Carroll (16) 27pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (33) 26pts

3rd Lorraine Canty (15) 25pts

4th Dori Cotter (38) 22pts (Bk 6 -6pts)

Fixtures:

Ladies Waltz Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel, 15th February 2025 Old Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th February 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Competition – Thursday 6th February 2025 Old Course

Front 7.

1st. Tom Neville (41) 20pts.

2nd. Nelius O’Sullivan(27) 17pts. B 7-5-2.

3rd. Kieran Brosnan (20) 16pts.B.7-4-3.

4th.Tony Hanley (17) 16pts. B.5-2-1.

Back 7.

1st. Eamon O’Connor (16) 17pts. B.8-5-3.

2nd.Patrick Snr Carmody (30) 17pts. B.7-4-1.

3rd. Michael K Barrett (9) 17pts. B.6-4-2.

4th. Michael Geoghegan (20) 16pts.B.6-4-2.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th February 2025 Old Course