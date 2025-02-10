Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Feb 10, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Main picture is from Drive-In at Beaufort Golf Club.

Not only does 2025 mark the 30th anniversary of the club, but also the club could celebrate the unusual fact that the Captains for the year are a married couple. Captain Vincent and Lady Captain Susan Darby launched their year with the ceremonial Drive-In, followed by a scramble for some 50 players and an enjoyable social gathering in the Clubhouse.

Ross

On February 9th we held a 12 hole stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st .... Dan Cronin 22pts
2nd... Michael J O'Sullivan 19pts
3rd ..... Alan Flynn 19pts
4th..... Ger Scott 19pts

Advertisement

On Thursday Feb 6th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Mike J Casey (9) 20 pts
2nd... Dan O Sullivan (14) 19pts.
3rd....Mike O Leary (9) 19pts
4th... Seamus McCarthy (10) 19 pts
5th.... John Hurley (12) 18 pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
3rd – 9th February 2025

Advertisement

Mens Competitions

Fixtures: Men’s Singles Stableford (16 Holes) Spring League Week 5, Sunday 16th February 2025 Old Course
Ladies Competitions

Ladies 14 Hole Voucher Single Stableford – Tuesday 4th February 2025 Old Course

Advertisement

1st Anne Marie Carroll (16) 27pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (33) 26pts
3rd Lorraine Canty (15) 25pts
4th Dori Cotter (38) 22pts (Bk 6 -6pts)

Fixtures:
Ladies Waltz Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel, 15th February 2025 Old Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 18th February 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Advertisement

Senior Competition – Thursday 6th February 2025 Old Course
Front 7.
1st. Tom Neville (41) 20pts.
2nd. Nelius O’Sullivan(27) 17pts. B 7-5-2.
3rd. Kieran Brosnan (20) 16pts.B.7-4-3.
4th.Tony Hanley (17) 16pts. B.5-2-1.

Back 7.
1st. Eamon O’Connor (16) 17pts. B.8-5-3.
2nd.Patrick Snr Carmody (30) 17pts. B.7-4-1.
3rd. Michael K Barrett (9) 17pts. B.6-4-2.
4th. Michael Geoghegan (20) 16pts.B.6-4-2.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 13th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course

Advertisement

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 14th February 2025 Old Course

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC captain ready for new season
Advertisement
Ireland beat Zimbabwe
Kerry duo named in Ireland squad
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney-headquartered KWD Recycling to buy Bord na Móna Recycling
Volunteers invited to join Kerry Mental Health Association
Tralee councillor urges employers to continue supporting workplace diversity, equality and inclusion
Allen in action this evening at Welsh Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus