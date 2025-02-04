Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results :-

On February 3rd our Captains Elaine Casey and Peter Wickham and President Betty Farrell held their Drive-in and this was followed by a mixed scramble.

The scramble winners were :-

1st ... Michael J O'Sullivan, Lucas Cronin,Kathleen Fitzgerald, Seamus McCarthy.

2nd ...John Cuskelly,Mary McCarrick,Maurice Coffey,Ger Scott.

3rd... Alan Flynn, Therese O'Keeffe, Andy Cole, Ned Buckley.

On February 2nd we held a 12 hole stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1st .... D J Hayes 28 (9)

2nd... John Cuskelly 25 (9)

3rd ... Dan Cronin 24 (7)

On Thursday Jan 30th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. John Hurley 21 pts

2nd... Denis Desmond 19 pts.

3rd....M J Casey 16pts

4th...Ned Buckley 16 pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

27th January – 2nd February 2025

Mens Competitions

Fourball Stableford 13 Holes Spring League Week 3 – Sunday 2nd February 2025 Cashen Course

1st Michael K Barrett (7) & Eamon Walsh (12) 39 Pts

2nd Eamon Hayes (13) & Michael Burke (15) 38 Pts

3rd P J Barry (13) & Michael Jones (19) 36 Pts

Fixtures: Scotch Foursome Stableford 16 Holes Sunday 9th February 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Team of 4 sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel – Saturday 1st February 2025 Cashen Course

1st Mgt McAuliffe (18); Geraldine Williams (15); Geraldine Gallagher (23); Mary Hickey Keane (23) Pts 72 pts

2nd Mary O Donoghue (11); CA Coolican (21); Maureen Culhane (19); Mary Fagan (13) Pts 68 (B5:28)

3rd Lorraine Canty (12); Jeanelle Griffin (20); Elaine Molyneaux (14) LC Mags O Sullivan (11) Pts 68 (B5:27)

Fixtures:

Women’s Little Christmas Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors 8th February 2025 Old Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 11th February 2025 Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 30th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st. Tim Nolan(21) 32pts.

2nd. Colm Callagham(28) 37-8 29pts. B9-26.

3rd. Leo Alman (20) 30-1 29pts. B9-22.

Gross. Des O’Donnell 21pts.

4th. Tony Hanley (14) 31-2 29pts. B9-20.

5th. Eamonn Fitzmauirce(17) 28pts.

6th. Tim Sheehan (29) 30-3 27pts. B9-18.

7th. Maurice McAuliffe(21) 27pts. B9-16.

8th. Sean Healy (20) 33-7 26pts. B9-22.

9th. Michael O’Callaghan(24) 29-3 26pts. B9-18.

10th.Brendan Daly (10) 25pts. B9-16.

V. Michael Jones (19) 27-5 22pts. BN9-18.

S.V. Fin Brodrick (18) 26-3 23pts. B9-15.

S.S.V.Miley Costello(15) 21-2 19pts. B9-11.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 6th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 31st January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (8) 18 pts

2nd Louise Griffin (9) 14 pts ( B6: 5 )

3rd Judy Carmody (18) 14 pts

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 7th February 2025 Cashen Course

Below are pictures from the Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club.............