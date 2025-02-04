Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results :-
On February 3rd our Captains Elaine Casey and Peter Wickham and President Betty Farrell held their Drive-in and this was followed by a mixed scramble.
The scramble winners were :-
1st ... Michael J O'Sullivan, Lucas Cronin,Kathleen Fitzgerald, Seamus McCarthy.
2nd ...John Cuskelly,Mary McCarrick,Maurice Coffey,Ger Scott.
3rd... Alan Flynn, Therese O'Keeffe, Andy Cole, Ned Buckley.
On February 2nd we held a 12 hole stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st .... D J Hayes 28 (9)
2nd... John Cuskelly 25 (9)
3rd ... Dan Cronin 24 (7)
On Thursday Jan 30th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. John Hurley 21 pts
2nd... Denis Desmond 19 pts.
3rd....M J Casey 16pts
4th...Ned Buckley 16 pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
27th January – 2nd February 2025
Mens Competitions
Fourball Stableford 13 Holes Spring League Week 3 – Sunday 2nd February 2025 Cashen Course
1st Michael K Barrett (7) & Eamon Walsh (12) 39 Pts
2nd Eamon Hayes (13) & Michael Burke (15) 38 Pts
3rd P J Barry (13) & Michael Jones (19) 36 Pts
Fixtures: Scotch Foursome Stableford 16 Holes Sunday 9th February 2025 Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Team of 4 sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant Listowel – Saturday 1st February 2025 Cashen Course
1st Mgt McAuliffe (18); Geraldine Williams (15); Geraldine Gallagher (23); Mary Hickey Keane (23) Pts 72 pts
2nd Mary O Donoghue (11); CA Coolican (21); Maureen Culhane (19); Mary Fagan (13) Pts 68 (B5:28)
3rd Lorraine Canty (12); Jeanelle Griffin (20); Elaine Molyneaux (14) LC Mags O Sullivan (11) Pts 68 (B5:27)
Fixtures:
Women’s Little Christmas Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors 8th February 2025 Old Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 11th February 2025 Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 30th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st. Tim Nolan(21) 32pts.
2nd. Colm Callagham(28) 37-8 29pts. B9-26.
3rd. Leo Alman (20) 30-1 29pts. B9-22.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 21pts.
4th. Tony Hanley (14) 31-2 29pts. B9-20.
5th. Eamonn Fitzmauirce(17) 28pts.
6th. Tim Sheehan (29) 30-3 27pts. B9-18.
7th. Maurice McAuliffe(21) 27pts. B9-16.
8th. Sean Healy (20) 33-7 26pts. B9-22.
9th. Michael O’Callaghan(24) 29-3 26pts. B9-18.
10th.Brendan Daly (10) 25pts. B9-16.
V. Michael Jones (19) 27-5 22pts. BN9-18.
S.V. Fin Brodrick (18) 26-3 23pts. B9-15.
S.S.V.Miley Costello(15) 21-2 19pts. B9-11.
Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 6th February 2024 Senior Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 31st January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty (8) 18 pts
2nd Louise Griffin (9) 14 pts ( B6: 5 )
3rd Judy Carmody (18) 14 pts
Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 7th February 2025 Cashen Course
Below are pictures from the Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club.............
2.2.2025 Repro Free : Under clear blue skies and unseasonably warm February temperatures, golfers were in high spirits at the Golf Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club. The stunning coastal course, known for its breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and rugged coastline, provided the perfect setting for the much-anticipated event. Players and spectators alike enjoyed the scenic backdrop and ideal conditions as they gathered to celebrate the start of the golfing season in style.
The Tralee Golf Club 2025 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course . Pictured : Jim O'Connor Captain , Emma Morrisey Captain , Jerry Moloney President and Nora Quinlan President pose for pictures at the Drive in .
Photo By: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus.©
Tralee, Co Kerry Ireland." [email protected]
"
Phone : 087/2672033.
L/line : 066/7122981.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail : [email protected]
Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
2.2.2025 Repro Free : Under clear blue skies and unseasonably warm February temperatures, golfers were in high spirits at the Golf Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club. The stunning coastal course, known for its breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and rugged coastline, provided the perfect setting for the much-anticipated event. Players and spectators alike enjoyed the scenic backdrop and ideal conditions as they gathered to celebrate the start of the golfing season in style.
The Tralee Golf Club 2025 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course . Pictured : L-R : President and Nora Quinlan , Jerry Moloney President , Jim O'Connor Captain , Emma Morrisey Captain , , Thomas O'Connor Jnr Captain and Ella Moynihan Jnr Caption pose for pictures at the Drive in .
Photo By: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus.©
Tralee, Co Kerry Ireland." [email protected]
"
Phone : 087/2672033.
L/line : 066/7122981.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail : [email protected]
Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
2.2.2025 Repro Free : Under clear blue skies and unseasonably warm February temperatures, golfers were in high spirits at the Golf Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club. The stunning coastal course, known for its breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and rugged coastline, provided the perfect setting for the much-anticipated event. Players and spectators alike enjoyed the scenic backdrop and ideal conditions as they gathered to celebrate the start of the golfing season in style.
The Tralee Golf Club 2025 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course . Pictured : L-R : President and Nora Quinlan , Jerry Moloney President , Jim O'Connor Captain , Emma Morrisey Captain , , Thomas O'Connor Jnr Captain and Ella Moynihan Jnr Caption pose for pictures at the Drive in .
Photo By: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus.©
Tralee, Co Kerry Ireland." [email protected]
"
Phone : 087/2672033.
L/line : 066/7122981.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail : [email protected]
Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
2.2.2025 Repro Free : Under clear blue skies and unseasonably warm February temperatures, golfers were in high spirits at the Golf Captain’s Drive-In at Tralee Golf Club. The stunning coastal course, known for its breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and rugged coastline, provided the perfect setting for the much-anticipated event. Players and spectators alike enjoyed the scenic backdrop and ideal conditions as they gathered to celebrate the start of the golfing season in style.
The Tralee Golf Club 2025 Captains' Drive-In at Barrow took place over the weekend at the course . Pictured : L-R : President and Nora Quinlan , Jerry Moloney President , Emma Morrisey Captain and Jim O'Connor Captain pose for pictures at the Drive in .
Photo By: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus.©
Tralee, Co Kerry Ireland." [email protected]
"
Phone : 087/2672033.
L/line : 066/7122981.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail : [email protected]
Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©