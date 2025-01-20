Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On January 18th and 19th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1st .... Mike .J Casey 35 (17)

2nd... Johnny Brosnan 35 (14)

3rd ... Tony Lenihan 34 (16)

On Thursday Jan 16th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Seamus McCarthy (11) 17 pts

2nd... Mike J Casey (10) 17 pts.

3rd....Gerard Murphy (13) 15pts

Advertisement

Kenmare

Lovely conditions this week, and some great golf. Wins for Kathy, Dave Sean and Micheál this week. Greens excellent and the timesheet working very smoothly on a busy Sunday – more of the same please!

Ladies: 12 Hole Stableford 18/19th January.

1st - Kathy Kelleher (28) 26 points

2nd - Angela Cronin (23) 24 points OCB

Men: Single Stableford 15 Hole - (19/01/2025)

Cat 1 - Dave Burke (10) - 31pts

Cat 2 - Sean O'Regan (15) - 38pts

Cat 3 - Micheal Munnelly (20) - 36pts

Categories Cat 1: <0 – 10 Cat 2: 11 – 18 Cat 3: 19 – 54

Advertisement

Autumn Gold Thurs 16th: winner Bertie McSwiney 21pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Two Man Scramble (Spring League Week 1) – Sunday 19th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Edmond Hayes & Nicholas Hayes 38

2nd John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill 41 (B9 30.5)

3rd John Leen & Joseph O’Connor 41 (B9 31)

Fixtures: Scotch Foursomes Stableford Sunday 2nd February 2025 Cashen Course

Advertisement

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition 13 Holes – Tuesday 14th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Patsy Lydon PH 40 36 Pts

2nd Bernie Daly PH 24 34 Pts

Advertisement

3rd Bernie Moloney PH 17 33 Pts

4th Toni Quilter PH 16 30 Pts (B7:18pts)

Ladies 13 Holes Competition – Saturday 18th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Patsy Lydon PH 40 34 pts (B7:19)

2nd Annemarie Healy PH 16 34 Pts

3rd Eileen Daly PH 26 33 Pts

4th Jeanelle Griffin PH 22 32 Pts

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 28th January 2025 Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 16th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Noel Fennell (26) 30+2 32pts

2nd Tommy Gleeson (22) 29pts

3rd Ollie Kearns (28) 28pts B9-19

Gross Micheal Barrett 23pts

4th Gerry Murrey (21) 28pts B9-18

5th Tony Hanley (14) 28pts B9-7

6th Brendan Brosnan (22) 28pts B9-16

7th Dan Sheehan (12) 29-2 27pts B9-19

8th John Quirke (16) 27pts B9-16

9th Michael Barrett (16) 30-4 26pts B9-20

10th Thomas Griffin (14) 30-5 25pts B9-20

V. Micheal Jones (17) 28-3 25pts B9-17

S.V. Sean Corcoran (10) 25-1 24pts B9-18

S.S.V. Milie Costello (15) 22pts B9-13

Fixtures: Thursday 23rd January 2024 Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Anne Marie Healy(10) 14pts

2nd Ann O'Riordan(17) 13pts

3rd Jean Liston(15) 12pts

Fixtures: Friday 24th January 2025 Cashen Course

Dooks

Sweep 18th & 19th/01/2025

WINNER William Daly (23) 33pts

2nd Clinton Griffin 31pts

3rd Patrick G O’Riordan 31pts c/b

Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 24pts

O/65 Donal O’Sullivan 24pts c/b

NEXT Weekend Texas scramble

Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club

Sunday 19th January 13 Hole Champagne Scramble

1st - Mary Curran (26), Dolores Johnston (20) & Cathy McKeefry (25) 45

2nd - Nuala Curran (32), Rosie Lane (12) & Sheelagh Yeates (35) 43

3rd - Renee Clifford (33), Angela Lyons (18) & Eleanor McCarthy (19) 42