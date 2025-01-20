Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On January 18th and 19th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st .... Mike .J Casey 35 (17)
2nd... Johnny Brosnan 35 (14)
3rd ... Tony Lenihan 34 (16)
On Thursday Jan 16th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Seamus McCarthy (11) 17 pts
2nd... Mike J Casey (10) 17 pts.
3rd....Gerard Murphy (13) 15pts
Kenmare
Lovely conditions this week, and some great golf. Wins for Kathy, Dave Sean and Micheál this week. Greens excellent and the timesheet working very smoothly on a busy Sunday – more of the same please!
Ladies: 12 Hole Stableford 18/19th January.
1st - Kathy Kelleher (28) 26 points
2nd - Angela Cronin (23) 24 points OCB
Men: Single Stableford 15 Hole - (19/01/2025)
Cat 1 - Dave Burke (10) - 31pts
Cat 2 - Sean O'Regan (15) - 38pts
Cat 3 - Micheal Munnelly (20) - 36pts
Categories Cat 1: <0 – 10 Cat 2: 11 – 18 Cat 3: 19 – 54
Autumn Gold Thurs 16th: winner Bertie McSwiney 21pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Two Man Scramble (Spring League Week 1) – Sunday 19th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Edmond Hayes & Nicholas Hayes 38
2nd John Kennelly & Brian Mulvihill 41 (B9 30.5)
3rd John Leen & Joseph O’Connor 41 (B9 31)
Fixtures: Scotch Foursomes Stableford Sunday 2nd February 2025 Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Competition 13 Holes – Tuesday 14th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Patsy Lydon PH 40 36 Pts
2nd Bernie Daly PH 24 34 Pts
3rd Bernie Moloney PH 17 33 Pts
4th Toni Quilter PH 16 30 Pts (B7:18pts)
Ladies 13 Holes Competition – Saturday 18th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Patsy Lydon PH 40 34 pts (B7:19)
2nd Annemarie Healy PH 16 34 Pts
3rd Eileen Daly PH 26 33 Pts
4th Jeanelle Griffin PH 22 32 Pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 28th January 2025 Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 16th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Noel Fennell (26) 30+2 32pts
2nd Tommy Gleeson (22) 29pts
3rd Ollie Kearns (28) 28pts B9-19
Gross Micheal Barrett 23pts
4th Gerry Murrey (21) 28pts B9-18
5th Tony Hanley (14) 28pts B9-7
6th Brendan Brosnan (22) 28pts B9-16
7th Dan Sheehan (12) 29-2 27pts B9-19
8th John Quirke (16) 27pts B9-16
9th Michael Barrett (16) 30-4 26pts B9-20
10th Thomas Griffin (14) 30-5 25pts B9-20
V. Micheal Jones (17) 28-3 25pts B9-17
S.V. Sean Corcoran (10) 25-1 24pts B9-18
S.S.V. Milie Costello (15) 22pts B9-13
Fixtures: Thursday 23rd January 2024 Senior Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th January 2025 Cashen Course
1st Anne Marie Healy(10) 14pts
2nd Ann O'Riordan(17) 13pts
3rd Jean Liston(15) 12pts
Fixtures: Friday 24th January 2025 Cashen Course
Dooks
Sweep 18th & 19th/01/2025
WINNER William Daly (23) 33pts
2nd Clinton Griffin 31pts
3rd Patrick G O’Riordan 31pts c/b
Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 24pts
O/65 Donal O’Sullivan 24pts c/b
NEXT Weekend Texas scramble
Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club
Sunday 19th January 13 Hole Champagne Scramble
1st - Mary Curran (26), Dolores Johnston (20) & Cathy McKeefry (25) 45
2nd - Nuala Curran (32), Rosie Lane (12) & Sheelagh Yeates (35) 43
3rd - Renee Clifford (33), Angela Lyons (18) & Eleanor McCarthy (19) 42