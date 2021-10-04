Kerry Golf News & Results

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

White Tees:

1. Padraic Ó Sé (08) 38pts

2. Paul Walker (21) 34pts

3. Daniel Flannery (06) 33pts

4. Shane Griffin (23) 33pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Daniel Fitton (23) 37pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Cormac Flannery PGA

1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (23) 37pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (25) 37pts

3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (12) 37pts

Killarney

Results from ladies branch KGFC Murphy’s Bar and Restaurant, Stableford competition, Killeen 2nd & 3rd Oct

1 st Breda Duggan (29) 41 points

2 nd Cara Fuller ( 34) 40 points

BG Margaret Campion 30 points

3rd Anne Duggan (14) 39 points

4th Sharon Ormonde ( 19) 36 points

5th Amy Arthur (5) 34 Points back 9

6 th Christine Carroll (12) 34

Next Fixture

Sponsored by Pat O Neill, Mahony Point, Stroke, October 9th & 10th

Kenmare

Mens Singles Stableford Sponsored by Murphys SuperValu Kenmare

1st Gerald O'Dwyer(9) 41Pts

2nd James Murphy(10) 40Pts

3rd Sean Finn(19) 39Pts

Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Murphys SuperValu Kenmare

1st: Joanne Bhamvra (27) 43pts

2nd: Delia Long (21) 37pts

Men’s Autumn Gold:

Winner Sept 30th John Sheppard 19Pts.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion have won the Women’s All-Ireland Fourball Final, beating Ballycastle 4-1.

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – 3rd October 2021 – Old Course

1st Brian Kelleher (18) 38pts

2nd Pat J Ryan (20) 36pts

3rd Kieran Galvin (11) 34pts (B9 – 18)

Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Michael Dee (3) 32pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st John J Galvin (11) 33pts

2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 32pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st John O’Halloran (17) 34pts

2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 32pts

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (21) 33pts

2nd Mike O’Halloran (28) 32pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th October 2021 – Newcastle West Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th October 2021 – Ladies Competition Sponsored by The TaeLane Store Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 12th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 30th September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Martin Lucey (20) 31+2 33pts

2nd Jerry O’Connor (22) 32pts

3rd Michael Jones (22) 32-2 30pts B5-12

4th Don Gorman (29) 24+6 30pts B5 – 10

5th Donal Keane (24) 27+3 30pts

6th John Shier (20) 29pts

7th Brendan Brosnan (25) 27pts B5-9, B3-7

8th Dan Sheehan (17) 28-1 27pts B5-9, B3-7

9th Tadgh Barrett (42) 23+4 27pts B5-9, B3-4

10th Eddie Moylan (21) 28-2 26pts B5-15

Gross John Kinsella 19pts

V. Rory Flannery (20) 26-2 24pts B5-8, B3-6

S.V. Michael Barrett (15) 27-1 26pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 3rd October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (10) 21pts

3rd Margorie Morkan (12) 20pts

4th Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts

Fixtures:

Friday 8th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY

1st Brian McGrath (17) 39 pts

2nd Anthony Kennedy (10) 36 pts

3rd Denis O'Regan (13) 35 pts

The winner of the competition for non master classic players was won by Brendan McMahon (23) 38pts.

Next Weekend is the first round of the Christmas Hampers competition.. Timesheet available online.

Congrats to Denis Moriarty who won the Golfer of the Year yesterday. Congrats also to Liam Kingston who won the Singles Matchplay and to Ger Lynch and John Paul Leahy who won the Fourball Matchplay.

Dooks

Mens Club - Ivertec Broadband Singles

2nd and 3rd October 2021

Winner Vincent Griffin (21) 37 Pts

2nd Pat Nagle (14) 36 Pts

3rd Joe Long (14) 36 Pts C/B

4th John Long (16) 36 Pts C/B

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 34 Pts

5th Robert Kennedy (11) 35 Pts

6th Martin Hurley (17) 35 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (17) 34 Pts

Next Weekend October 9th and 10th

SICOMM Singles - Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club – Club Competition 2nd & 3rd October 2021

1st – Renee Clifford (30) = 35 pts

2nd – Tracy Eakin (1) = 34 pts

3rd – Mary Curran (26) = 34 pts