Kerry Golf News & Results

Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner
White Tees:
1. Padraic Ó Sé (08) 38pts
2. Paul Walker (21) 34pts
3. Daniel Flannery (06) 33pts
4. Shane Griffin (23) 33pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Daniel Fitton (23) 37pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Cormac Flannery PGA
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (23) 37pts
2. Cathy O’Boyle (25) 37pts
3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (12) 37pts
Killarney
Results from ladies branch KGFC Murphy’s Bar and Restaurant, Stableford competition, Killeen 2nd & 3rd Oct
1 st Breda Duggan (29) 41 points
2 nd Cara Fuller ( 34) 40 points
BG Margaret Campion 30 points
3rd Anne Duggan (14) 39 points
4th Sharon Ormonde ( 19) 36 points
5th Amy Arthur (5) 34 Points back 9
6 th Christine Carroll (12) 34
Next Fixture
Sponsored by Pat O Neill, Mahony Point, Stroke, October 9th & 10th
Kenmare
Mens Singles Stableford Sponsored by Murphys SuperValu Kenmare
1st Gerald O'Dwyer(9) 41Pts
2nd James Murphy(10) 40Pts
3rd Sean Finn(19) 39Pts
Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Murphys SuperValu Kenmare
1st: Joanne Bhamvra (27) 43pts
2nd: Delia Long (21) 37pts
Men’s Autumn Gold:
Winner Sept 30th John Sheppard 19Pts.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion have won the Women’s All-Ireland Fourball Final, beating Ballycastle 4-1.
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – 3rd October 2021 – Old Course
1st Brian Kelleher (18) 38pts
2nd Pat J Ryan (20) 36pts
3rd Kieran Galvin (11) 34pts (B9 – 18)
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Michael Dee (3) 32pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st John J Galvin (11) 33pts
2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 32pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st John O’Halloran (17) 34pts
2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 32pts
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (21) 33pts
2nd Mike O’Halloran (28) 32pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th October 2021 – Newcastle West Exchange Day
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th October 2021 – Ladies Competition Sponsored by The TaeLane Store Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 12th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 30th September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Martin Lucey (20) 31+2 33pts
2nd Jerry O’Connor (22) 32pts
3rd Michael Jones (22) 32-2 30pts B5-12
4th Don Gorman (29) 24+6 30pts B5 – 10
5th Donal Keane (24) 27+3 30pts
6th John Shier (20) 29pts
7th Brendan Brosnan (25) 27pts B5-9, B3-7
8th Dan Sheehan (17) 28-1 27pts B5-9, B3-7
9th Tadgh Barrett (42) 23+4 27pts B5-9, B3-4
10th Eddie Moylan (21) 28-2 26pts B5-15
Gross John Kinsella 19pts
V. Rory Flannery (20) 26-2 24pts B5-8, B3-6
S.V. Michael Barrett (15) 27-1 26pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 3rd October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (10) 21pts
3rd Margorie Morkan (12) 20pts
4th Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts
Fixtures:
Friday 8th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY
1st Brian McGrath (17) 39 pts
2nd Anthony Kennedy (10) 36 pts
3rd Denis O'Regan (13) 35 pts
The winner of the competition for non master classic players was won by Brendan McMahon (23) 38pts.
Next Weekend is the first round of the Christmas Hampers competition.. Timesheet available online.
Congrats to Denis Moriarty who won the Golfer of the Year yesterday. Congrats also to Liam Kingston who won the Singles Matchplay and to Ger Lynch and John Paul Leahy who won the Fourball Matchplay.
Dooks
Mens Club - Ivertec Broadband Singles
2nd and 3rd October 2021
Winner Vincent Griffin (21) 37 Pts
2nd Pat Nagle (14) 36 Pts
3rd Joe Long (14) 36 Pts C/B
4th John Long (16) 36 Pts C/B
Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 34 Pts
5th Robert Kennedy (11) 35 Pts
6th Martin Hurley (17) 35 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Ronan Burke (17) 34 Pts
Next Weekend October 9th and 10th
SICOMM Singles - Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club – Club Competition 2nd & 3rd October 2021
1st – Renee Clifford (30) = 35 pts
2nd – Tracy Eakin (1) = 34 pts
3rd – Mary Curran (26) = 34 pts