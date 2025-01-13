Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Jan 13, 2025 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ballybunion

Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles (13 Holes) – Sunday 12th January 2025 Cashen Course

1st Brian Hayles (12) 31
2nd Michael J McCarthy (15) 31
3rd Kevin O’Callaghan (11) 29
4th Gerard Enright (15) 29
Special Mention to Patrick Pye who had a hole in 1 on the 4th Hole.

Fixtures: Men’s Competition Sunday 19th January 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Fixtures:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 21st January 2025 Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 16th December 2024 Senior Mens Hamper and Dinner Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 17th January 2025 Cashen Course

