Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Captain’s Drive In

followed with Mixed Foursomes competition Sponsored by

Sapphire Signs

27th December 2024 on Mahony’s Point Course

Overall, Winner

Eimear O’Sullivan & Eugene O’Sullivan 42pts (13)

2nd

Catherine Walsh & Gerard Walsh 41pts (26)

3rd

Josephine 0’Sullivan & Padraig O’Sullivan 40pts (13)

4th

Mary Leacy & Kevin Leacy 40pts (16)

4th

Breda Duggan & Barry Duggan 40pts (27)

Next Fixture on 5th January 2025 is the Annual Mary Geaney 3 Person Scramble with shotgun start at 10.30 and draw for partners.

Advertisement

Ross

These are the results from the Ross GC - Gents Club on Dec 29th

Results :-

On December 26th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a splendid turnout in very good weather conditions

The winning team was:-

1....Ivo O'Sullivan, Maureen Beecher Crowley, Tim Ryan, Michael Casey..

Advertisement

Results :-

On December 28th and 29th we held a club sponsored stableford competition.

The winners were

1st... Michael J O'Sullivan 37 (13)

2nd ... Michael J O'Connor 37 (5)

3rd.....Michael O'Keeffe 35 (15)