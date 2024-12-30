Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Dec 30, 2024 12:14 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney

Captain’s Drive In
followed with Mixed Foursomes competition Sponsored by
Sapphire Signs
27th December 2024 on Mahony’s Point Course
Overall, Winner
Eimear O’Sullivan & Eugene O’Sullivan 42pts (13)
2nd
Catherine Walsh & Gerard Walsh 41pts (26)
3rd
Josephine 0’Sullivan & Padraig O’Sullivan 40pts (13)
4th
Mary Leacy & Kevin Leacy 40pts (16)
4th
Breda Duggan & Barry Duggan 40pts (27)

Next Fixture on 5th January 2025 is the Annual Mary Geaney 3 Person Scramble with shotgun start at 10.30 and draw for partners.

Ross

These are the results from the Ross GC - Gents Club on Dec 29th

Results :-
On December 26th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a splendid turnout in very good weather conditions
The winning team was:-
1....Ivo O'Sullivan, Maureen Beecher Crowley, Tim Ryan, Michael Casey..

Results :-
On December 28th and 29th we held a club sponsored stableford competition.
The winners were
1st... Michael J O'Sullivan 37 (13)
2nd ... Michael J O'Connor 37 (5)
3rd.....Michael O'Keeffe 35 (15)

