Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results :-

On December 15th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a very large turnout in good weather conditions

The winning teams were :-

1....Peter Wickham, Kitty O'Grady, Denis O Riordan .

2...Daniel Cronin, Peg Wickham , Tony Lenihan .

3...Ailish Mulcahy, Mike O'Keeffe, Brendan Collins

4... Alan Flynn, Elaine Casey, Tead Ryan , Margaret O'Donoghue.

On Thursday Dec 12th our Seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Dermot O Connor (10) 18 pts

2nd... John Hurley (12) 18 pts.

3rd....John Ivory (7) 18pts

4th... Mike O'Leary (9) 17 pts

5th...John O'Brien (12) 17 pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Men’s Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Sons Ltd Listowel – Sunday 15th December 2024 Old Course

1ST Neilus O'Sullivan(29) 38

2nd Alan Grimes(16) 36 (B9 19)

3rd Noel Barry(10) 36 (B3 7)

Gross Edward Stack 32 Pts

Cat 1

1ST Brian Lenihan(4) 34

Cat 2

1ST John Bambury(14) 36

2ND Kevin O'Callaghan(14) 34

Cat 3

1ST Brendan Slattery(19) 35 (B6 13)

2nd Brian Hayles(15) 35 (B6 10)

Cat 4

1ST Michael Burke(20) 35

2nd Danny Larkin(20) 33

Men’s Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Sons Ltd Listowel – Sunday 15th December 2024 Cashen Course

1st Edward Costello(21) 30

2nd Sean J Healy(23) 29 (B9 21)

3rd P. J. Houlihan(17) 29 (B9 19)

4th John O’Halloran (16) 27

Gross Gary Scanlon 22

Cat 1

1ST Mike Houlihan (12) 25

2ND Brendan Daly (12) 24

Cat 2

1ST Gary Kavanagh (14) 26

2ND John Beary (16) 25

Cat 3

1ST Jerry Costello (31) 26

2ND Gerry Kearney (20) 25

Fixtures: Men’s Competition Sunday 12th January 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Scramble – Saturday 14th December 2024 Cashen Course

1st Josephine Larkin (12)

Lorraine Canty (18)

Jean Liston (31)

Mary Hickey Keane (36) 40.3

2nd Noirin Hitchen (11)

Mags O Sullivan (17)

Irene O Connor (30)

Blanaid Mehigan (36) 40.6

Best Over All Christmas Outfit: Elva the Elf Clancy

Christmas Hat: Jeanelle Griffin

Christmas Jumper: Margaret McAuliffe (L)

Fixtures: Ladies Tuesday Competition 7th January 2025 Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 19th December 2024 Senior Mens Hamper and Dinner Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 3rd January 2024 Cashen Course