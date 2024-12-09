Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
The ladies at Beaufort Golf Club enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Lunch at the clubhouse on Tuesday 3rd December.
There was a great turn out and jolly good fun was had by all. This was also the last presentation of the year.
Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh presented the prizes and paid huge tribute to all the people who so kindly and generously sponsored competitions throughout 2024. She also thanked Helen and Tadhg, Jonathan, Jackie, Emily and all the staff for a fabulous lunch and for all that they have done for the ladies club in 2024. Also the Lady Captain thanked the local Media who very were very kind to support our club every week by publishing our information.
The ladies club would like to thank Lady Captain Maire for all she contributed and the hard work she put in for the ladies’ club for 2024.
Doubles Matchplay winners : Noeleen MacKessy & Marian Kerrisk
Singles Matchplay winners : Marian Kerrisk
Eclectic winner : Laura Furlong
Golfer of the Year : Noeleen MacKessy
Lady Captains Prize Winner : Hannah Moynihan
Presidents Prize Winner : Grainne McShortall
Christmas Hamper : Colleen Coffey
Ross
On December 8th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble which was very well supported in good weather conditions
The winning teams were :-
1....Niall O'Brien, Ger Scott, Brendan Collins
2...Daniel Cronin, Donie Broderick, Lucas Cronin.
Ross Seniors
On December 5th the Ross Seniors held their annual Christmas Hampers competition and Christmas Party .
The winners were
1st John Ivory 13 (5)
2nd John Fleming 12 (6)
3rd Donal Doherty 12 (6)
4th Jim Delaney 11 (8)
5th Ned Buckley 11 (6)
6th Mike O'Leary 11 (6)
7th Seamus McCarthy 11 (7)
8th Donie broderick 11 (5)
9th Gerard Murphy 10 (6)
10th M J Casey 10 (6)
Golfer of the Year winner .... Donal Doherty
Golfer of the Year runner - up ....John Ivory
Longest Drive.... . Jim Delaney
Nearest the Pin ... Ger Scott
Best attendee in 2024.... John Joe Healy
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles Hamper – Sponsored by AGC Construction – Sunday 8th December 2024 Old Course
1st Mel Hurley(21) 42 Pts
2nd Paul Morkan(11) 41 Pts (B9 23)
3rd James Maguire(22) 41 Pts (B9 22)
Gross Gary Scanlon 29 Pts
4th Brendan McKeon(17) 40 Pts
Cat 2
1ST J.P. Hickey(12) 39 Pts
2ND Padraig Harrington(10) 36 Pts
Cat 3
1ST John Joy(16) 40 Pts
2ND Brendan Daly(15) 39 Pts
Cat 4
1ST Donnacha Kendlin(24) 40 Pts
2nd Aidan O'Neill(24) 39 Pts
Fixtures: Sunday 15th December 2024 Men’s Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Sons Ltd Listowel Old Course & Cashen Course Shotgun Start
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 3rd December 2024 Old Course
1st Annemarie Carroll (16) 33PTS
2nd Helen Mackessy (21) 29pts bk 5 (13)
3rd Louise Lane (27) 29pts
Fixtures: Tuesday 10th December 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course
Saturday 14th December 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Fixtures: Thursday 12th December 2024 Senior Mens Hamper and Dinner Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 13th December 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Old Course