Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

The ladies at Beaufort Golf Club enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Lunch at the clubhouse on Tuesday 3rd December.

There was a great turn out and jolly good fun was had by all. This was also the last presentation of the year.

Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh presented the prizes and paid huge tribute to all the people who so kindly and generously sponsored competitions throughout 2024. She also thanked Helen and Tadhg, Jonathan, Jackie, Emily and all the staff for a fabulous lunch and for all that they have done for the ladies club in 2024. Also the Lady Captain thanked the local Media who very were very kind to support our club every week by publishing our information.

The ladies club would like to thank Lady Captain Maire for all she contributed and the hard work she put in for the ladies’ club for 2024.

Doubles Matchplay winners : Noeleen MacKessy & Marian Kerrisk

Singles Matchplay winners : Marian Kerrisk

Eclectic winner : Laura Furlong

Golfer of the Year : Noeleen MacKessy

Lady Captains Prize Winner : Hannah Moynihan

Presidents Prize Winner : Grainne McShortall

Christmas Hamper : Colleen Coffey

Ross

On December 8th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble which was very well supported in good weather conditions

The winning teams were :-

1....Niall O'Brien, Ger Scott, Brendan Collins

2...Daniel Cronin, Donie Broderick, Lucas Cronin.

Ross Seniors

On December 5th the Ross Seniors held their annual Christmas Hampers competition and Christmas Party .

The winners were

1st John Ivory 13 (5)

2nd John Fleming 12 (6)

3rd Donal Doherty 12 (6)

4th Jim Delaney 11 (8)

5th Ned Buckley 11 (6)

6th Mike O'Leary 11 (6)

7th Seamus McCarthy 11 (7)

8th Donie broderick 11 (5)

9th Gerard Murphy 10 (6)

10th M J Casey 10 (6)

Golfer of the Year winner .... Donal Doherty

Golfer of the Year runner - up ....John Ivory

Longest Drive.... . Jim Delaney

Nearest the Pin ... Ger Scott

Best attendee in 2024.... John Joe Healy

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Men’s Singles Hamper – Sponsored by AGC Construction – Sunday 8th December 2024 Old Course

1st Mel Hurley(21) 42 Pts

2nd Paul Morkan(11) 41 Pts (B9 23)

3rd James Maguire(22) 41 Pts (B9 22)

Gross Gary Scanlon 29 Pts

4th Brendan McKeon(17) 40 Pts

Cat 2

1ST J.P. Hickey(12) 39 Pts

2ND Padraig Harrington(10) 36 Pts

Cat 3

1ST John Joy(16) 40 Pts

2ND Brendan Daly(15) 39 Pts

Cat 4

1ST Donnacha Kendlin(24) 40 Pts

2nd Aidan O'Neill(24) 39 Pts

Fixtures: Sunday 15th December 2024 Men’s Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J. Galvin & Sons Ltd Listowel Old Course & Cashen Course Shotgun Start

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 3rd December 2024 Old Course

1st Annemarie Carroll (16) 33PTS

2nd Helen Mackessy (21) 29pts bk 5 (13)

3rd Louise Lane (27) 29pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 10th December 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course

Saturday 14th December 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 12th December 2024 Senior Mens Hamper and Dinner Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 13th December 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Old Course