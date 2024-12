Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On December 1st we held the Christmas Hampers Competition, kindly sponsored by Killarney Race Co.

The winners were

1st Peter Wickham 35 (11)

2nd David MacIndoe 32 (4)

3rd Timmy O'Donoghue 32 (22)

4th Brendan Collins 31 (21)

5th Donie Broderick 31 (16)

6th Thomas Horan 30 (18)

7th Alan Flynn 30 (5)

Division 1

1st Aidan O'Connor 30 (9)

2nd Niall O'Brien 29 (11)

Division 2

1st Michael J O'Sullivan 30 (13)

2nd Maurice O'Shea 30 (14)

Division 3

1st Denis O'Riordan 30 (40)

2nd Eoin Moriarty 29 (40)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Mixed Christmas Hamper – Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2024 Old Course

1st Kevin O’Callaghan (15), James Fogarty (23), Teresa Cronin (21), Patrick O’Brien (15) 57.6

2nd Anne Marie Healy (20), Philip Byrne (13), Michael Casey (16), Thomas Buckley (24) 57.7

3rd Vincent Moloney (10), Mags O’Sullivan (15), Frank Dore (16), Carol Anne Coolican (31) 57.8

Mixed Christmas Hamper – Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2024 Cashen Course

1st John O’Halloran (17), Patricia Boyle (32), John Kinsella (14), Joe Costello (24) 34.3

2nd Gary Kavanagh (15), PJ Houlihan (18), Jean Liston (31), Tim Nolan (24) 38.2

3rd JP Hickey (10), David Breen (22), Caroline Horgan (36), Eamon Fitzmaurice (21) 39.1

Fixtures: Sunday 8th December 2024 AGC Construction Hamper, Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 14 Hole Competition – Tuesday 26th November 2024 Old Course

1st Deirdre Sheehan (16) 31pts (B9:14)

2nd Bernie Daly (30) 31pts

3rd Ann O'Riordan (32) 30pts(B6:5)

3rd Catriona Corrigan (9) 30pts (B9:10)

9 Hole Competition

1st Patsy Lydon (26) 23pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 10th December 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 5th December 2024 Senior Mens Hamper and Dinner Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 29th November 2024 Old Course

1st Eileen Daly (17) 22pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (10) 19pts (Bk3)

Fixtures: Friday 6th December 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course