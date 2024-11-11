Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On November 9th and 10th we held a Club sponsored stableford competition .

The winners were;-

1st .......John Hurley 35 pts (23)

2nd .......Peter Wickham 34 pts (9)

Division 1

1st... Shane Bunyan 32 pts (11)

2nd...Michael J O'Sullivan 31 pts (11)

Division 2

1st....Lucas Cronin 34 pts (20)

2nd.... Tony Lenihan 33 pts (15)

Division 3

1st....Timmy O'Donoghue 33 pts (21)

2nd...Jim Delaney 28 pts (22)

On Thursday Nov 7th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Sean Hickey (9) 21 pts

2nd... Donal Doherty (9) 19 pts.

3rd.... Dermot O'Connor(10) 18pts .

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

4th -11th November 2024

Mens Competitions

Men’s Singles 13 Holes – Sunday 10th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Shay Downes (8) 31

2nd Mel Hurley (19) 30 (B9 22)

3rd Aidan O'Neill (21) 30 (B9 21)

4th Frank Dore (12) 30 (B9 20, B6 14, B3 8)

Fixtures: Sunday 17th November 2024 Men’s Singles Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 13 Hole Competition – Tuesday 5th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Mary Hickey Keane (35) 32pts

2nd Mary Murphy (27) 31pts

3rd Bernie Daly (32) 30pts

4th Catherine Morrissey (22) 29pts(Bk 9 19pts)

Ladies 13 Hole Competition – Saturday 9th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Patsy Lydon (54) 34 pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 32 pts

3rd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 31 pts (B9-21pts)

4th Mary B Kelly (51) 31 pts (B9-18pts)

Fixtures: Tuesday 12th November 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Saturday 16th November 2024 Ladies Christmas Hamper (Team of 4) Shotgun Start 9am Sponsored by Spar Supermarket Listowel

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 7th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Colm O’Callaghan (28) 37-3 34pts

2nd Pius Collins (34) 32-2 30pts B9-21

3rd Pat Neville (15) 28+2 30pts B9-19

Gross Frank Dore 22pts

4th Jerry Costello (28) 29pts

5th Tim Sheehan (29) 28pts

6th Thomas Griffin (14) 28-1 27pts

7th Pat Costello (15) 25pts

8th Nelius O’Sullivan (22) 26-2 24pts B9-16

9th Jonty Cross (26) 24pts B9-15 B6-12

10th Tim Nolan (21) 24pts B9-15 B6-10

V. John Kinsella (11) 24-2 22pts B9-15

S.V. Joe Costello (23) 25-4 21pts B9-18

S.S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 25-3 22pts B9-14

Fixtures: Thursday 14th November 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 8th November 2024 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Daly (16) 14pts

2nd June Hayes (20) 12pts

Fixtures: Friday 21st November 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course