Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Loft, Killorglin: 1. Mary Lyons (33) 40pts. 2. Valerie Clifford (27) 39 pts. 3. Julianne Browne (24) 39 pts.

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Christina O'Sullivan 23pts. 2. Corinne Schnyder 22pts.

Ross

On Sept 25th/26th we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Aghadoe Physiotherapy/ Darren and Jo Gaffey

The winners were:-

1.. Tadhg Kelly (32) 43

2.. Mike Brosnan (7) 39

3... Mikey Sullivan .(14) 37

4...Aidan O' Connor (10) 36

Ceann Sibéal

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Cormac Flannery PGA

White Tees.

1. Tony Lawless (10) 66net

2. Daniel Flannery (07) 73net

3. Paul Walker (21) 73net

Yellow Tees

1. Patrick Buckley (24) 75net

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Linda Corkery Johnson

1. Rosemary Harrington (46) 68net

2. Siobhan Uí Mhurchu (27) 73net

3. Orla Barry (22) 73net

Front Nine. Winnie O’Sullivan (45) 31net

Back Nine. Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin (38) 38net

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Murphy Homes Singles Sponsored by Murphy Homes – 26th September 2021 – Old Course

1st Donal Kearney (10) 40pts

2nd Sean Broderick (15) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 14pts)

3rd Patrick O’Brien (11) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 10pts)

Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Anthony Bennett (5) 34pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Michael Dee (6) 36pts

2nd Brendan Daly (11) 35pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Brian Kelleher (18) 35pts (B9 20pts)

2nd Mike J Houlihan (13) 35pts (B9 19pts)

Category 4, (21+ Handicap)

1st Miley Costello (24) 36pts

2nd Sean J Healy (24) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd October 2021 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics– Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day – 21st September 2021

1st Bernie Moloney (19) Marie Benn (26)

Geraldine Gallagher (27) Jeanelle Griffin (28)

80 pts

2nd Josette O’Donnell (15) Caroline Griffin (42) Marianne Relihan (41) Patsy Lydon (41)

77 pts

3rd Deirdre Keating (20) Teresa Cronin (18)

Eileen Daly (37) Blanaid Mehigan (31)

76 pts

Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan, Horseshoe Bar – 26th September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 40pts

2nd Janice O’Connell (8) 33 pts (B9 – 20)

Gross Mary Sheehy (4) 28 gross pts

3rd Ann Laverty (36) 33pts (B9 – 15)

4th Mary O’Donoghue (13) 33pts (B9 – 13)

5th Anne Marie Healy (24) 32pts (B9 – 16)

6th Anne Marie Carroll (18) 32pts (B9 – 15)

Front 9 Noirin Lynch (30) 24pts

Back 9 Deirdre Keating (24) 16pts

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 28pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd October 2021 – Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 5th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

1st Leo Almann

2nd Millie Costello

3rd Vincent O’Kelly

4th Dominic Moriarty

5th Finbar O’Keeffe

6th Des O Donoghue

7th Michael O’Callaghan

8th Brendan Daly

9th Pat Costello

10th Maurice McEllistrim

11th Des O’Donnell

12th John Maguire

13th John Costello

Fixtures:

Thursday 30th September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

1st Nuala Lynch (20) 24pts

2nd Loyola O’Sullivan (180 23pts

3rd Margaret Scannell (15) 16pts

Fixtures:

Friday 1st October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

President Patsy Miles’ Prize

1st Tim Twomey(19) 40Pts

2nd Colm O'Sullivan Andy(15) 40Pts OCB

Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan(2) 74 Gross

3rd Martin O'Brien(29) 39 OCB

Best Past President Michael O'Brien(23) 38 Pts

Best Senior David O'Dwyer(17) 38Pts

Best Front 9 Alan Nagle(10) 22Pts

Best Back 9 Patrick Crushell(24) 22Pts

Longest Drive Colm O'Sullivan (Andy)

Nearest the Pin Tim Twomey

Mulcahy’s Open Grand Final

Winner Flor O’Donoghue(12) 43 Pts

2nd Paul K O’Connor(7) 42 Pts

3rd Gearoid Fennessey(19) 41Pts

Ladies Open Day: Sponsored by Tim & Theresa Lawton

1st

Margaret Hanley (24) Margaret Lucey (30) Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 51 pts ocb

2nd

Colette Bradshaw (18) Suzanne Doran (24) Cindy Freeman (39) 51pts

3rd

Vee Blennerhasett (26) Mary R. O'Sullivan (27) Stephanie Gaine (30) 50pts

Men’s Autumn Gold 23rd Sept

Winner Patrick O’Sullivan(Lissyclerig) 19Pts.

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

Sponsored by: CORCORANS FURNITURE

RESULTS:26/09/2021

1ST Niall O’Driscoll (14) 41pts

2nd Kyle Casey (10) 40pts

BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 40pts

3rd John Donovan (24) 32pts

F9 Pat Everett (19) 18pts

B9 Daragh Courtney (09) 15pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition

1st Christopher Meehan (37) 62 Nett

2nd John Paul Leahy (15) 70 Nett

3rd Enda O'Halloran (8) 70 Nett

4th Niall O'Hanlon (15) 72 Nett

5th Jerry Horan (12) 72 Nett

Next Weekend is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY. There will also be an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition for those who didnt qualify for the Master Classic. Timesheets available online.

Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 1 competiton to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 102, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan & Donegan, John 86 5 Leahy, John Paul 80

Our Nines of Kerry team won 4-1 on Saturday against Parknasilla in the semi final. The final will be on in Waterville on Oct 30th against Ross or Castlegregory.

Beaufort

18th/19th September - Stableford Sponsored by Irish Golf Links (Claire Keating)

Overall Winner: Maire Ni Loinsigh (17) 33 pts

Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (27) 32 pts

Division 2 Winner: Patricia O'Connor (29) 32 pts

Fixtures

2nd/3rd October - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill

18th/19th September - Round 6 Golfer of The Year

1st Padraig Coffey (17) 40 pts

2nd Jason Cattigan (13) 37 pts

3rd Joe Kennedy (6) 36 pts

4th John Murphy (22) 36 pts

5th Denis T McCarthy (36) 36 pts

26th September - Golfer Of The Year - Top 40 Final

1st Tone Brosnan (10) 35 pts

2nd Padraig G O'Sullivan (9) 34 pts

3rd Stephen Crookes (4) 34 pts

Overall 2021 Golfer of The Year Winner: Mike Gleeson

10th September - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Timothy Moriarty (15) 40 pts

24th September - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Ken Keating (26) 45 pts

Fixtures

2nd/3rd October - Final Weekend for Captain's Charity Rumble - 18 Hole Stableford - Yellow Tees