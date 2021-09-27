Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Loft, Killorglin: 1. Mary Lyons (33) 40pts. 2. Valerie Clifford (27) 39 pts. 3. Julianne Browne (24) 39 pts.
Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Christina O'Sullivan 23pts. 2. Corinne Schnyder 22pts.
Ross
On Sept 25th/26th we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Aghadoe Physiotherapy/ Darren and Jo Gaffey
The winners were:-
1.. Tadhg Kelly (32) 43
2.. Mike Brosnan (7) 39
3... Mikey Sullivan .(14) 37
4...Aidan O' Connor (10) 36
Ceann Sibéal
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Cormac Flannery PGA
White Tees.
1. Tony Lawless (10) 66net
2. Daniel Flannery (07) 73net
3. Paul Walker (21) 73net
Yellow Tees
1. Patrick Buckley (24) 75net
Ladies
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Linda Corkery Johnson
1. Rosemary Harrington (46) 68net
2. Siobhan Uí Mhurchu (27) 73net
3. Orla Barry (22) 73net
Front Nine. Winnie O’Sullivan (45) 31net
Back Nine. Nóirín Uí Shuilleabháin (38) 38net
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Murphy Homes Singles Sponsored by Murphy Homes – 26th September 2021 – Old Course
1st Donal Kearney (10) 40pts
2nd Sean Broderick (15) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 14pts)
3rd Patrick O’Brien (11) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 10pts)
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Anthony Bennett (5) 34pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Michael Dee (6) 36pts
2nd Brendan Daly (11) 35pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Brian Kelleher (18) 35pts (B9 20pts)
2nd Mike J Houlihan (13) 35pts (B9 19pts)
Category 4, (21+ Handicap)
1st Miley Costello (24) 36pts
2nd Sean J Healy (24) 33pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd October 2021 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics– Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day – 21st September 2021
1st Bernie Moloney (19) Marie Benn (26)
Geraldine Gallagher (27) Jeanelle Griffin (28)
80 pts
2nd Josette O’Donnell (15) Caroline Griffin (42) Marianne Relihan (41) Patsy Lydon (41)
77 pts
3rd Deirdre Keating (20) Teresa Cronin (18)
Eileen Daly (37) Blanaid Mehigan (31)
76 pts
Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan, Horseshoe Bar – 26th September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 40pts
2nd Janice O’Connell (8) 33 pts (B9 – 20)
Gross Mary Sheehy (4) 28 gross pts
3rd Ann Laverty (36) 33pts (B9 – 15)
4th Mary O’Donoghue (13) 33pts (B9 – 13)
5th Anne Marie Healy (24) 32pts (B9 – 16)
6th Anne Marie Carroll (18) 32pts (B9 – 15)
Front 9 Noirin Lynch (30) 24pts
Back 9 Deirdre Keating (24) 16pts
Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 28pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd October 2021 – Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 5th October 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
1st Leo Almann
2nd Millie Costello
3rd Vincent O’Kelly
4th Dominic Moriarty
5th Finbar O’Keeffe
6th Des O Donoghue
7th Michael O’Callaghan
8th Brendan Daly
9th Pat Costello
10th Maurice McEllistrim
11th Des O’Donnell
12th John Maguire
13th John Costello
Fixtures:
Thursday 30th September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
1st Nuala Lynch (20) 24pts
2nd Loyola O’Sullivan (180 23pts
3rd Margaret Scannell (15) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 1st October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
President Patsy Miles’ Prize
1st Tim Twomey(19) 40Pts
2nd Colm O'Sullivan Andy(15) 40Pts OCB
Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan(2) 74 Gross
3rd Martin O'Brien(29) 39 OCB
Best Past President Michael O'Brien(23) 38 Pts
Best Senior David O'Dwyer(17) 38Pts
Best Front 9 Alan Nagle(10) 22Pts
Best Back 9 Patrick Crushell(24) 22Pts
Longest Drive Colm O'Sullivan (Andy)
Nearest the Pin Tim Twomey
Mulcahy’s Open Grand Final
Winner Flor O’Donoghue(12) 43 Pts
2nd Paul K O’Connor(7) 42 Pts
3rd Gearoid Fennessey(19) 41Pts
Ladies Open Day: Sponsored by Tim & Theresa Lawton
1st
Margaret Hanley (24) Margaret Lucey (30) Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 51 pts ocb
2nd
Colette Bradshaw (18) Suzanne Doran (24) Cindy Freeman (39) 51pts
3rd
Vee Blennerhasett (26) Mary R. O'Sullivan (27) Stephanie Gaine (30) 50pts
Men’s Autumn Gold 23rd Sept
Winner Patrick O’Sullivan(Lissyclerig) 19Pts.
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
Sponsored by: CORCORANS FURNITURE
RESULTS:26/09/2021
1ST Niall O’Driscoll (14) 41pts
2nd Kyle Casey (10) 40pts
BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 40pts
3rd John Donovan (24) 32pts
F9 Pat Everett (19) 18pts
B9 Daragh Courtney (09) 15pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition
1st Christopher Meehan (37) 62 Nett
2nd John Paul Leahy (15) 70 Nett
3rd Enda O'Halloran (8) 70 Nett
4th Niall O'Hanlon (15) 72 Nett
5th Jerry Horan (12) 72 Nett
Next Weekend is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY. There will also be an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition for those who didnt qualify for the Master Classic. Timesheets available online.
Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 1 competiton to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 102, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan & Donegan, John 86 5 Leahy, John Paul 80
Our Nines of Kerry team won 4-1 on Saturday against Parknasilla in the semi final. The final will be on in Waterville on Oct 30th against Ross or Castlegregory.
Beaufort
18th/19th September - Stableford Sponsored by Irish Golf Links (Claire Keating)
Overall Winner: Maire Ni Loinsigh (17) 33 pts
Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (27) 32 pts
Division 2 Winner: Patricia O'Connor (29) 32 pts
Fixtures
2nd/3rd October - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill
18th/19th September - Round 6 Golfer of The Year
1st Padraig Coffey (17) 40 pts
2nd Jason Cattigan (13) 37 pts
3rd Joe Kennedy (6) 36 pts
4th John Murphy (22) 36 pts
5th Denis T McCarthy (36) 36 pts
26th September - Golfer Of The Year - Top 40 Final
1st Tone Brosnan (10) 35 pts
2nd Padraig G O'Sullivan (9) 34 pts
3rd Stephen Crookes (4) 34 pts
Overall 2021 Golfer of The Year Winner: Mike Gleeson
10th September - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Timothy Moriarty (15) 40 pts
24th September - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Ken Keating (26) 45 pts
Fixtures
2nd/3rd October - Final Weekend for Captain's Charity Rumble - 18 Hole Stableford - Yellow Tees