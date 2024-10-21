Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Lahinch Exchange Day – Monday 14th October 2024
1st Mary Horgan (19), Catherine Morrissey (20), Deirdre Keating (25) & Rose Fitzgerald (18) 93pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (23), Ann O’ Connor (14), Mary Murphy (29) & Ann Kennelly (20) 87pts
Ladies Voucher 9 Hole Competition – Tuesday 15th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Marian Flannery (18) 23pts
2nd Aideen O'Leary (27) 20pts (Bk 6 15pts)
Ladies Masters Old Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler - Old Course – Saturday 19th October 2024
Winner Patricia Boyle (30) 73nett
Fixtures:
Tuesday 29th October 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition 17th October 2024 Old Course
1st Nicholas Hayes (25) 35-2 33pts
2nd Pat Lucid (17) 32-3 29pts B5-14
3rd Rory Flannery (22) 33-4 29pts B5-11
Gross Eamonn O’Connor 19pt B5-11
4th Joe Costello (27) 32-3 29pts B5-10
5th Jerry McAuliffe (23) 28pts B5-10 B3-6
6th Eddie Moylan (23) 31-3 28pts B5-10 B3-5
7th Tom M. O’Connor (23) 29-2 27pts B5-12
8th Brendan Slattery (18) 29-2 27pts B5-11 B3-7
9th Sean Corcoran (14) 29-2 27pts B5-11 B3-6
10th Declan Lovett (28) 27pts B5-8
V. John Kinsella (14) 26-1 25pts B5-6
S.V. Michael P. O’Farrell (26) 21-1 20pts B5-11
S.S.V. Eamonn Condon (23) 28-5 23pts B5-11
Fixtures: Thursday 24th October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 25th October 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Old Course
Dooks
Mens Club
FOURBALL SWEEP
19TH AND 20TH OCTOBER 2024
WINNERS Edward Deniels (8) / Michael McDonnell (19) 49 pts
2nd Paudie Lynch (15) / Sean Moriarty (22) 46 Pts
3rd Larry Keane (10) / David Kirby (7) 45 Pts
NEXT WEEKEND 26TH & 27TH OCTOBER - Dungeel Motors Singles
Stableford - White Markers