Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Qualifying golf went ahead on Sunday despite Saturday's rain, and the course recovered brilliantly.

Big wins this week for Larry Kelly, David O'Dwyer and Colette Bradshaw/Anneloes Neuwenhuizen/Phil Coffey.

Advertisement

Ladies

Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy. Sponsored by Sheila & Donal McCarthy.

Winners - Colette Bradshaw/Anneloes Neuwenhuizen/Phil Coffey

Advertisement

59 Nett.

2nd - Angela Cronin /Laura Hatton/ Delia Long.

63 Nett.

Advertisement

Mens

Singles Stableford - (06/10/2024)

Cat 1 - David O'Dwyer (10) – 38

Advertisement

Autumn Gold

Congratulations to Larry Kelly, winner of the Denis Crowley Memorial Cup with 44pts on Thursday Oct 3rd.

Men:

Singles Stableford - (29/09/2024)

Winner - Richard Flynn (37) - 38

Advertisement

Ladies:

18 hole stableford competition 28th September

Winner - Anne Clifford (31) 39 points

Autumn Gold 26th Sept

Today's winner Seanie Crowley 20pts.

Ballybunion

30th September – 6th October 2024

Mens Competitions

Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday 6th October 2024

1st John McEnery (21) 41 Pts

2nd Kieran Barry (20) 39 Pts (B9 20)

3rd Brian Kelleher (8) 39 Pts (B9 19, B6 12

4th Noel Barry (8) 39 Pts (B9 19, B6 11)

5th Con Mulvihill (19) 37 Pts (B9 17)

Best Gross: Brian Lenihan 30 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th October 2024 Men’s Singles Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 1st October 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition

1st Mary O'Grady (26) 44 Pts (B9:23Pts)

2nd Bernie Daly (36) 44 Pts

3rd Dori Cotter (42) 42 Pts

4th Jean Liston (31) 40 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Judy McMahon (19) 21 Pts

2nd Del O Sullivan (17) 19 Pts

Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 6th October 2024 Cashen Course

8 Hole Competition

1st Ann O'Connor (14) 39pts (Bk 5pts)

2nd Jodie O'Keeffe (33) 39pts

3rd Hazel Stafford (48) 34pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Marjorie Morkan (16) 20pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson (14) 19pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th October Ladies Competition - Cashen Course

Tuesday 15th October 2024 Ladies Lahinch Exchange Day Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 3rd October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Tom Neville (41) 39-3 36pts

2nd Patrick Snr Carmody (25) 31pts

3rd Colm O’Callaghan (30) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B1-3

Gross Donal Liston 25pts B5-10

4th Tim O’Malley (19) 30pts B5-12 B1-0

5th Brent Williams (40) 34-5 29pts B5-13

6th Jerry Costello (29) 29pts B5-12

7th Nicholas Hayes (21) 30-1 29pts B5-10

8th John Kinsella (11) 29pts B5-10

9th Joe Costello (23) 31-2 29pts B5-9

10th Michael Joyce (28) 30-2 28pts B5-11

V. Patrick Shanahan (20) 31-4 27pts B5-9

SV. Fin Broderick (20) 28-3 25pts B5-10

SSV. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 28-1 27pts B5-8

Fixtures: Thursday 10th October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 27th September 2024 Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (19) 19pts

2nd Muireann O Sullivan (19) 18pts

Senior Ladies Competition 4th October 2024 Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (8) 22pts

2nd Ray B McCarthy (24) 21pts

3rd Carol Anne Coolican (16) 20pts

Fixtures: Friday 11th October 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Maine Valley

Christmas Hampers sponsored by

Dunnes Stores Horans Centre Tralee

1st Brendan Murray 42pts

2nd Sean Cronin 40pts

3rd Denis Mahony 38pts

4th Joe Kennedy 38pts

DIV 1 Gary Stynes 37ptS

DIV 2 Shane Ryan 36pts

DIV 3 Bernard Doyle 36pts

Gross Mikey McKenna 79

Student winner David Murphy

Our Golfer of the year goes to

Mike P O'Sullivan

Our Ecclectic winner is

Mikey McKenna

Match Play winner

Mark Hanley

Doubles Match Play winners

Mikey McKenna and Eanna O'Connor

Killarney

18 Hole Single Stableford

kindly sponsored by B-Well Fitness Club

played on Killeen Course on 5th & 6th October 2024

Overall, Winner

Lady Captain Kate O’Leary (21) 36pts

2nd

Ursula Daly (23) 36pts

Best Gross

Anne Moynihan 27pts

3rd

Elizabeth O’Farrell (19) 35pts

4th

Josephine O’Sullivan (17) 34pts

5th

Susan Tong (17) 33pts

Next Fixture will be Christmas Hampers on 12th & 13th October 2024. 18 Hole Single Stableford GOY on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Daly’s Supervalu.

Dooks

WINTER MEDAL – Mens Club

5TH AND 6TH OCTOBER 2024

WINNER Donal Woods (26) 70 Net C/B

2nd Seamus Curran (9) 70 Net

Next Weekend 12th & 13th October - Ivertec Broadband – Singles – Stableford - White Markers

Ladies Club – Quinlan’s Fish – Sunday 6th October 2024

1st – Mary Inglis (22) = 34 pts

2nd – Catherine Doyle (16) = 34 pts

3rd – Eileen Griffin (35) = 33 pts

Cat A – Maura Long (18) = 33 pts

Cat B – Kerri Lisa McGillycuddy (24) = 32 pts

Cat C – Renee Clifford (37) = 32 pts

Beaufort

18 hole Stableford competition held at Beaufort Golf Club over the weekend of 5th and 6th October kindly and generously sponsored by our Lady Captain Màire Ni Loinsigh

1st Laura Furlong (13) 37pts

2nd Grainne Mc Shortall (17) 35pts

3rd Maeve Quirke (20) 32pts

The ladies club would like to express a huge amount of gratitude and thanks to our Lady Captain Marie Ni Loinsigh for all the hard work she put in ensuring that a wonderful golf trip was had by the ladies in Tavira recently.

Dermot Walsh from Walsh’s Supervalu Caherciveen is very kindly and generously sponsoring this years Christmas Hampers. On behalf the Lady Captain Maire and all the lady members we really appreciate Dermots generosity to our club.

Beaufort Golf Club ladies on Tour in Tavira, Portugal

Lady Maire Ni Loinsigh and Dermot Walsh of Walsh’s SuperValu Caherciveen discussing the sponsorship of the Christmas Hampers for Beaufort Golf Club.