Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Qualifying golf went ahead on Sunday despite Saturday's rain, and the course recovered brilliantly.
Big wins this week for Larry Kelly, David O'Dwyer and Colette Bradshaw/Anneloes Neuwenhuizen/Phil Coffey.
Ladies
Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy. Sponsored by Sheila & Donal McCarthy.
Winners - Colette Bradshaw/Anneloes Neuwenhuizen/Phil Coffey
59 Nett.
2nd - Angela Cronin /Laura Hatton/ Delia Long.
63 Nett.
Mens
Singles Stableford - (06/10/2024)
Cat 1 - David O'Dwyer (10) – 38
Autumn Gold
Congratulations to Larry Kelly, winner of the Denis Crowley Memorial Cup with 44pts on Thursday Oct 3rd.
Men:
Singles Stableford - (29/09/2024)
Winner - Richard Flynn (37) - 38
Ladies:
18 hole stableford competition 28th September
Winner - Anne Clifford (31) 39 points
Autumn Gold 26th Sept
Today's winner Seanie Crowley 20pts.
Ballybunion
30th September – 6th October 2024
Mens Competitions
Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday 6th October 2024
1st John McEnery (21) 41 Pts
2nd Kieran Barry (20) 39 Pts (B9 20)
3rd Brian Kelleher (8) 39 Pts (B9 19, B6 12
4th Noel Barry (8) 39 Pts (B9 19, B6 11)
5th Con Mulvihill (19) 37 Pts (B9 17)
Best Gross: Brian Lenihan 30 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th October 2024 Men’s Singles Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 1st October 2024 Cashen Course
18 Hole Competition
1st Mary O'Grady (26) 44 Pts (B9:23Pts)
2nd Bernie Daly (36) 44 Pts
3rd Dori Cotter (42) 42 Pts
4th Jean Liston (31) 40 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Judy McMahon (19) 21 Pts
2nd Del O Sullivan (17) 19 Pts
Ladies Voucher Competition – Sunday 6th October 2024 Cashen Course
8 Hole Competition
1st Ann O'Connor (14) 39pts (Bk 5pts)
2nd Jodie O'Keeffe (33) 39pts
3rd Hazel Stafford (48) 34pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Marjorie Morkan (16) 20pts
2nd Patricia Gleeson (14) 19pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th October Ladies Competition - Cashen Course
Tuesday 15th October 2024 Ladies Lahinch Exchange Day Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition 3rd October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Tom Neville (41) 39-3 36pts
2nd Patrick Snr Carmody (25) 31pts
3rd Colm O’Callaghan (30) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B1-3
Gross Donal Liston 25pts B5-10
4th Tim O’Malley (19) 30pts B5-12 B1-0
5th Brent Williams (40) 34-5 29pts B5-13
6th Jerry Costello (29) 29pts B5-12
7th Nicholas Hayes (21) 30-1 29pts B5-10
8th John Kinsella (11) 29pts B5-10
9th Joe Costello (23) 31-2 29pts B5-9
10th Michael Joyce (28) 30-2 28pts B5-11
V. Patrick Shanahan (20) 31-4 27pts B5-9
SV. Fin Broderick (20) 28-3 25pts B5-10
SSV. Michael O’Callaghan (24) 28-1 27pts B5-8
Fixtures: Thursday 10th October 2024 Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 27th September 2024 Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn (19) 19pts
2nd Muireann O Sullivan (19) 18pts
Senior Ladies Competition 4th October 2024 Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty (8) 22pts
2nd Ray B McCarthy (24) 21pts
3rd Carol Anne Coolican (16) 20pts
Fixtures: Friday 11th October 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Christmas Hampers sponsored by
Dunnes Stores Horans Centre Tralee
1st Brendan Murray 42pts
2nd Sean Cronin 40pts
3rd Denis Mahony 38pts
4th Joe Kennedy 38pts
DIV 1 Gary Stynes 37ptS
DIV 2 Shane Ryan 36pts
DIV 3 Bernard Doyle 36pts
Gross Mikey McKenna 79
Student winner David Murphy
Our Golfer of the year goes to
Mike P O'Sullivan
Our Ecclectic winner is
Mikey McKenna
Match Play winner
Mark Hanley
Doubles Match Play winners
Mikey McKenna and Eanna O'Connor
Killarney
18 Hole Single Stableford
kindly sponsored by B-Well Fitness Club
played on Killeen Course on 5th & 6th October 2024
Overall, Winner
Lady Captain Kate O’Leary (21) 36pts
2nd
Ursula Daly (23) 36pts
Best Gross
Anne Moynihan 27pts
3rd
Elizabeth O’Farrell (19) 35pts
4th
Josephine O’Sullivan (17) 34pts
5th
Susan Tong (17) 33pts
Next Fixture will be Christmas Hampers on 12th & 13th October 2024. 18 Hole Single Stableford GOY on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Daly’s Supervalu.
Dooks
WINTER MEDAL – Mens Club
5TH AND 6TH OCTOBER 2024
WINNER Donal Woods (26) 70 Net C/B
2nd Seamus Curran (9) 70 Net
Next Weekend 12th & 13th October - Ivertec Broadband – Singles – Stableford - White Markers
Ladies Club – Quinlan’s Fish – Sunday 6th October 2024
1st – Mary Inglis (22) = 34 pts
2nd – Catherine Doyle (16) = 34 pts
3rd – Eileen Griffin (35) = 33 pts
Cat A – Maura Long (18) = 33 pts
Cat B – Kerri Lisa McGillycuddy (24) = 32 pts
Cat C – Renee Clifford (37) = 32 pts
Beaufort
18 hole Stableford competition held at Beaufort Golf Club over the weekend of 5th and 6th October kindly and generously sponsored by our Lady Captain Màire Ni Loinsigh
1st Laura Furlong (13) 37pts
2nd Grainne Mc Shortall (17) 35pts
3rd Maeve Quirke (20) 32pts
The ladies club would like to express a huge amount of gratitude and thanks to our Lady Captain Marie Ni Loinsigh for all the hard work she put in ensuring that a wonderful golf trip was had by the ladies in Tavira recently.
Dermot Walsh from Walsh’s Supervalu Caherciveen is very kindly and generously sponsoring this years Christmas Hampers. On behalf the Lady Captain Maire and all the lady members we really appreciate Dermots generosity to our club.
Beaufort Golf Club ladies on Tour in Tavira, Portugal
Lady Maire Ni Loinsigh and Dermot Walsh of Walsh’s SuperValu Caherciveen discussing the sponsorship of the Christmas Hampers for Beaufort Golf Club.