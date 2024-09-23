Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Competition Results

Ladies Open Day played on Thursday 19th September 2024

at Mahony’s Point Course

Sponsored by Heineken

1st Mary Geaney, Sheila O’Sullivan, Norma Moran, 93pts

2nd Mary MacMonagle, Marie Leahy, Kathryn Leen, 91pts

3rd Cait Breathnach, Geraldine Murphy, Ann Morris, 90pts

4th Breda Duggan, Christine Carroll, Maura Fitzgerald, 88pts

Longest Drive on the 16th Sinead Scully,

Nearest the Pin on the 18th Hole Ciara O’Mahony,

18 Hole GOY Prize Single Stableford

kindly sponsored by Liebherr

played on Killeen Course on 21st & 22nd September 2024

Overall, Winner

Susan Tong (18) 42pts

2nd

Catherine Hartnett (37) 41pts

Best Gross

Mary Sheehy (5) 34pts

3rd

Marie O Brien (19) 40pts

4th

Amy Arthur (5) 39pts

5th

Anne o Keeffe (22) 39pts

11 Hole Competition

Winner Mary Treacy (24) 21pts

Next Fixture will be 28th & 29th September 2024 is 18 Hole Single V-Par on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Eno Wine

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

16th – 22nd September 2024

Mens Competitions

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 22nd September 2024

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th September 2024 Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition:

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 44 pts

2nd Ide O'Brien (39) 40 pts

3rd Helen Mackessy (26) 38 pts

4th Nora Quaid (16) 37 pts

9-hole competition

1st Martha Woulfe (21) 27 pts

2nd Muireann O'Sullivan (22) 24 pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Sunday 22nd September 2024 Old Course

OVERALL 1ST Geraldine Williams (20) 39pts

OVERALL 2nd Josephine Larkin (11) 37pts (Bk 9 -19pts)

CATEGORY 1:

1st Janice O’Connell (10) 37pts

2nd Loraine Canty (15) 33pts

CATEGORY 2:

1st Siobhan Walsh (21) 33pts (Bk 9 -19pts)

2nd Mary Fagan (17) 33pts

CATEGORY 3:

1st Elva Clancy (32) 36 pts

2nd Helen Mackessy (24) 35pts (bk 9 -18)

CATEGORY 4:

1st Ide O’Brien (36) 36 pts

2nd Eileen Barrett (33) 33pts

SENIORS:

Anne Marie Carroll (17) 32 pts

9 Hole Competition

Results Points

1st Tina Curtin (23) 22

2nd Marjorie Morkan (16) 20

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th September 2024 Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mrs Susan Gilmore Kettler - Old Course

Tuesday 1st October 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 19th September 2024 Cashen Course

1st. Tadgh Barrett (40) 31pts.

2nd. Joe Guerin (21) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.

3rd. Michael P.Donegan (16) 29pts. B5-10. B3-6.

Gross. Donal Liston 26pts.

4th. Erick Kettler (11) 29pts. B5-10. B3-5.

5th. Sean Corcoran (11) 31-2 29pts. B5-9.

6th. Pat Shanahan (20) 30-2 28pts. B5-10.

7th. Patrick Byrnes (26) 29-1 28pts. B5-7.

8th. Timothy Houlihan (15) 28-1 27pts. B5-13.

9th. John Sexton (20) 31-4 27pts. B5-11.

10th. Tom Neville (41) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.

V. Rory Flannery (20) 29-4 25pts. B5-10.

S.V. Noel Morkan (21) 32-6 26pts. B5-14.

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 31-4 27pts. B5-9.

Fixtures: Thursday 26th September Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 20th September 2024 Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty(9) 22

2nd Marian Flannery(18) 22

3rd Patricia Barrett(18) 22

4th Muireann O'Sullivan(19) 22

Fixtures: Friday 27th September 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course