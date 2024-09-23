Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results

Sep 23, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney

Competition Results
Ladies Open Day played on Thursday 19th September 2024
at Mahony’s Point Course
Sponsored by Heineken
1st Mary Geaney, Sheila O’Sullivan, Norma Moran, 93pts
2nd Mary MacMonagle, Marie Leahy, Kathryn Leen, 91pts
3rd Cait Breathnach, Geraldine Murphy, Ann Morris, 90pts
4th Breda Duggan, Christine Carroll, Maura Fitzgerald, 88pts
Longest Drive on the 16th Sinead Scully,
Nearest the Pin on the 18th Hole Ciara O’Mahony,

18 Hole GOY Prize Single Stableford
kindly sponsored by Liebherr
played on Killeen Course on 21st & 22nd September 2024
Overall, Winner
Susan Tong (18) 42pts
2nd
Catherine Hartnett (37) 41pts
Best Gross
Mary Sheehy (5) 34pts
3rd
Marie O Brien (19) 40pts
4th
Amy Arthur (5) 39pts
5th
Anne o Keeffe (22) 39pts
11 Hole Competition
Winner Mary Treacy (24) 21pts

Next Fixture will be 28th & 29th September 2024 is 18 Hole Single V-Par on Mahony’s Point Course kindly sponsored by Eno Wine

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
16th – 22nd September 2024

Mens Competitions
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 22nd September 2024

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th September 2024 Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition:
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 44 pts
2nd Ide O'Brien (39) 40 pts
3rd Helen Mackessy (26) 38 pts
4th Nora Quaid (16) 37 pts

9-hole competition

1st Martha Woulfe (21) 27 pts

2nd Muireann O'Sullivan (22) 24 pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Sunday 22nd September 2024 Old Course
OVERALL 1ST Geraldine Williams (20) 39pts
OVERALL 2nd Josephine Larkin (11) 37pts (Bk 9 -19pts)
CATEGORY 1:
1st Janice O’Connell (10) 37pts
2nd Loraine Canty (15) 33pts
CATEGORY 2:
1st Siobhan Walsh (21) 33pts (Bk 9 -19pts)
2nd Mary Fagan (17) 33pts
CATEGORY 3:
1st Elva Clancy (32) 36 pts
2nd Helen Mackessy (24) 35pts (bk 9 -18)
CATEGORY 4:
1st Ide O’Brien (36) 36 pts
2nd Eileen Barrett (33) 33pts
SENIORS:
Anne Marie Carroll (17) 32 pts

9 Hole Competition
Results Points
1st Tina Curtin (23) 22
2nd Marjorie Morkan (16) 20

Fixtures:
Sunday 29th September 2024 Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mrs Susan Gilmore Kettler - Old Course
Tuesday 1st October 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 19th September 2024 Cashen Course
1st. Tadgh Barrett (40) 31pts.
2nd. Joe Guerin (21) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.
3rd. Michael P.Donegan (16) 29pts. B5-10. B3-6.
Gross. Donal Liston 26pts.
4th. Erick Kettler (11) 29pts. B5-10. B3-5.
5th. Sean Corcoran (11) 31-2 29pts. B5-9.
6th. Pat Shanahan (20) 30-2 28pts. B5-10.
7th. Patrick Byrnes (26) 29-1 28pts. B5-7.
8th. Timothy Houlihan (15) 28-1 27pts. B5-13.
9th. John Sexton (20) 31-4 27pts. B5-11.
10th. Tom Neville (41) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.
V. Rory Flannery (20) 29-4 25pts. B5-10.
S.V. Noel Morkan (21) 32-6 26pts. B5-14.
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 31-4 27pts. B5-9.

Fixtures: Thursday 26th September Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 20th September 2024 Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty(9) 22
2nd Marian Flannery(18) 22
3rd Patricia Barrett(18) 22
4th Muireann O'Sullivan(19) 22

Fixtures: Friday 27th September 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

