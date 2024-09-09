Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Men’s Singles competition Sponsored by McMunns Sunday 8th September 2024 Old Course

1st Brendan Slattery(23) 44 Pts

2nd Liam Browne(30) 40 Pts

3rd Gearoid Linnane(12) 39 Pts

Best Gross: 1st Jack Enright 34 Pts

Category 1

1st Philip Byrne Jnr (5) 38 Pts

2nd Gary Scanlon(3) 37 Pts

Category 2

1st Kenneth Mannix(11) 38 Pts

2nd Gerard M O'Sullivan(7) 36 Pts (B6 14)

3rd Chris O'Donoghue(10) 36 Pts

Category 3

1st Noel Barry(13) 39 Pts (B9 19)

2nd Ian Lawlor(14) 39 Pts

3rd Brian Kelleher NCW(13) 37 Pts

Category 4

1st Billy Lane(30) 36 Pts (B1 3)

2nd Gerard Rowan(19) 36 Pts

3rd Eoin O'Shaughnessy(20) 35 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th September 2024 The L.A. Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2024 Old Course

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 38pts

2nd Noirin Hitchen (9) 35pts

3rd Olga Kiely (22) 32pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Maria B O'Connor (24) 21pts (17 on Back 6 )

2nd Bernie Daly (17) 21 pts (14 on Back 6 )

Ladies Singles Sponsored by Arms Hotel Listowel – Saturday 7th September 2024 Old Course

OVERALL 1ST Maeve Barrett (16) 42pts

OVERALL 2nd Jane Anne O'Connor (31) 40pts (Bk 6-13pts)

CATEGORY 1:

1st Mary Sheehy (5) 39pts

2nd Noirin Hitchen (10) 37pts (Bk 6-11)

CATEGORY 2:

1st Olga Kiely (21) 40pts (Bk 6-11pts)

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 38pts

CATEGORY 3:

1st Jean Liston (30) 39pts

2nd Norma Henigan (31) 35pts

CATEGORY 4:

1st Elva Clancy (33) 37pts (Bk6-13pts)

2nd Ann Laverty (34) 37pts (Bk 6-11pts)

SENIORS:

Josette O'Donnell (20) 37pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Mary B Kelly (25) 19pts (Bk 6-15pts)

2nd Margaret M McAuliffe (13) 19pts (Bk 6-12pts)

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th September 2024 Ladies Scratch Cup 36 Holes Sponsored by The Rose Hotel Old and Cashen Course.

Sunday 15th September 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tuesday 17th September 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 5th September 2024 Cashen Course

1st. Paudie Kindlan (30) 31pts.

2nd.Michael Barry (17) 32-2 30pts.

3rd. Jerry O’Connor (19) 29-1 28pts.

Gross. Donal Liston 25pts.

4th. Seamus Hanley (10) 27pts. B5-11.

5th. Milie Costello (16) 29-2 27pts. B5-7.

6th. Jor Guiren (21) 27pts. B5-7. B1-0.

7th. Rory Mehigan (17) 31-5 26pts. B5-12.

8th. John Sexton (20) 26pts. B5-10. B5-3.

9th. Pat Shanahan.(19) 27-1 26pts. B5-10. B1-0.

10th. Joe Sheehan (12) 28-2 26pts. B5-8.

V. Finbar Mawe (29) 28-4 24pts. B5-10.

SV. Michael P.O’Farrell (22) 27-3 24pts. B5-9.

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffee (26) 28-3 25pts. B5-11.

Fixtures: Thursday 12th September Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 6th September 2024 Cashen Course

1st Mary B O'Sullivan(27) 23pts

2nd Mary B Kelly(26) 22pts

3rd Louise Griffin(10)21pts

4th Marian Flannery(18) 20pts (B6:16)

Fixtures: Friday 13th September 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

On September 7rh & 8th we held The Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup Strokeplay Competition, kindly sponsored by The Gleneagle

Group .

The winners were:-

1st .. ........John Nolan 67 (26)

2nd...........Damian Greer 69 (19)

Best Gross Alan Flynn 76

3rd...... John Ivory 71 (16)

4th .......Thomas Horan 72 ( 20)

5th ....... Michael J O'Connor 73 (6)

Division 1

1st Aidan O'Connor 73 (11)

2nd Dan Cronin 73 (12)

Division 2

1st DJ Hayes 73 (14)

2nd Michael O'Keeffe 73 (17)

Division 3

1st Jerry O'Brien 74 (22)

2nd Thomas Shields 79 (37)

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on Sept 3rd were:-

1st... Eoin Moriarty (Ross GC) 20 pts (23)

2nd... Michael J O'Sullivan (Ross GC) 19 pts (6) .

3rd... Aaron Jones ( Killarney GC) 19pts (11)

On Thursday Sept 5th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Donal Hayes 22 pts (10)

2nd....John Ivory 21 pts (8)

3rd.... Pat Mitchell 21 pts.(12)

4th.... Mossie Cremin 20pts (8)

On Friday Sept 6th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout in brilliant weather conditions.

The winning teams were:-

1st .....Rolandas Bendikas,Susan Shorten, Dave Murphy.

2nd ... John Cuskelly, Sean Hickey,Mary McGuire, Mary McCormick

3rd... Donie Broderick, Seamus McCarthy,Mona Looney, Gary O Shea

4th.,,, Donal Hayes, Cian O Brien, Mary B O'Sullivan, Muireann Hayes

Dooks

SiComm Singles (GOY) 7th & 8th September 2024

WINNER Alan Moroney (16) 40 Pts

2nd Michael Moriarty (15) 40 Pts C/B

3rd Jack O’Sullivan (21) 40 Pts C/B

4th Denis Griffin (18) 39 Pts

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan 32 Pts Gross

Over 65 Christy O Mahony (19) 36 Pts

Cat 1 Magnus Olsson (8) 36 Pts

Cat 2 Eamonn Foley 37 Pts

Cat 3 Brian O’Sullivan 38 Pts

Cat 4 Patrick G O’Riordan (23) 37 Pts

Ladies Club - Ladies Brehon Hotel-Killarney Exchange Sunday 8th September

1st Catherine Woods (39) 49

2nd Elsie Stephens (32) 41

3rd Angela Lyons (21) 40

CAT A: Delia Foley (19) 39

CAT B: Dolores Johnston (22) 36

CAT C: Marguerite Falvey (52) 39

Kenmare

Wins for Anthony Murphy (Friday), Angela Cronin in the ladies on Sunday, and Shane Dalton, Daniel Casey and Billy Lynch were our Sunday category winners.

Friday Open Series 16 Sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant- (06/09/2024)

Anthony Murphy (19) - 42

Noelle Browne (38) - 40

Kieran Harrington (22) - 40

Ladies 18 Hole Strokeplay Sunday 8th Sept.

Sponsor Eleanor Connor Scarteen.

Winner - Angela Cronin (24) 66 Nett.

2nd - Noelle Browne (36) 68 Nett.

Best Gross - Angela Brosnan (7) 82 Gross.

3rd - Noreen Crowley (16) 71 Nett. OCB.

Mens Singles Stableford - (08/09/2024)

Cat 1 - Daniel Casey (12) - 40

Cat 2/Overall - Shane Dalton (18) - 40

Cat 3 - Billy Lynch (30) - 39

Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan (3) - 36

Autumn Gold Winner Thursday 5th Paul Burden 23pts.