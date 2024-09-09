Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Men’s Singles competition Sponsored by McMunns Sunday 8th September 2024 Old Course
1st Brendan Slattery(23) 44 Pts
2nd Liam Browne(30) 40 Pts
3rd Gearoid Linnane(12) 39 Pts
Best Gross: 1st Jack Enright 34 Pts
Category 1
1st Philip Byrne Jnr (5) 38 Pts
2nd Gary Scanlon(3) 37 Pts
Category 2
1st Kenneth Mannix(11) 38 Pts
2nd Gerard M O'Sullivan(7) 36 Pts (B6 14)
3rd Chris O'Donoghue(10) 36 Pts
Category 3
1st Noel Barry(13) 39 Pts (B9 19)
2nd Ian Lawlor(14) 39 Pts
3rd Brian Kelleher NCW(13) 37 Pts
Category 4
1st Billy Lane(30) 36 Pts (B1 3)
2nd Gerard Rowan(19) 36 Pts
3rd Eoin O'Shaughnessy(20) 35 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th September 2024 The L.A. Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2024 Old Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 38pts
2nd Noirin Hitchen (9) 35pts
3rd Olga Kiely (22) 32pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Maria B O'Connor (24) 21pts (17 on Back 6 )
2nd Bernie Daly (17) 21 pts (14 on Back 6 )
Ladies Singles Sponsored by Arms Hotel Listowel – Saturday 7th September 2024 Old Course
OVERALL 1ST Maeve Barrett (16) 42pts
OVERALL 2nd Jane Anne O'Connor (31) 40pts (Bk 6-13pts)
CATEGORY 1:
1st Mary Sheehy (5) 39pts
2nd Noirin Hitchen (10) 37pts (Bk 6-11)
CATEGORY 2:
1st Olga Kiely (21) 40pts (Bk 6-11pts)
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 38pts
CATEGORY 3:
1st Jean Liston (30) 39pts
2nd Norma Henigan (31) 35pts
CATEGORY 4:
1st Elva Clancy (33) 37pts (Bk6-13pts)
2nd Ann Laverty (34) 37pts (Bk 6-11pts)
SENIORS:
Josette O'Donnell (20) 37pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Mary B Kelly (25) 19pts (Bk 6-15pts)
2nd Margaret M McAuliffe (13) 19pts (Bk 6-12pts)
Fixtures:
Saturday 14th September 2024 Ladies Scratch Cup 36 Holes Sponsored by The Rose Hotel Old and Cashen Course.
Sunday 15th September 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tuesday 17th September 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition 5th September 2024 Cashen Course
1st. Paudie Kindlan (30) 31pts.
2nd.Michael Barry (17) 32-2 30pts.
3rd. Jerry O’Connor (19) 29-1 28pts.
Gross. Donal Liston 25pts.
4th. Seamus Hanley (10) 27pts. B5-11.
5th. Milie Costello (16) 29-2 27pts. B5-7.
6th. Jor Guiren (21) 27pts. B5-7. B1-0.
7th. Rory Mehigan (17) 31-5 26pts. B5-12.
8th. John Sexton (20) 26pts. B5-10. B5-3.
9th. Pat Shanahan.(19) 27-1 26pts. B5-10. B1-0.
10th. Joe Sheehan (12) 28-2 26pts. B5-8.
V. Finbar Mawe (29) 28-4 24pts. B5-10.
SV. Michael P.O’Farrell (22) 27-3 24pts. B5-9.
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffee (26) 28-3 25pts. B5-11.
Fixtures: Thursday 12th September Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 6th September 2024 Cashen Course
1st Mary B O'Sullivan(27) 23pts
2nd Mary B Kelly(26) 22pts
3rd Louise Griffin(10)21pts
4th Marian Flannery(18) 20pts (B6:16)
Fixtures: Friday 13th September 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Ross
On September 7rh & 8th we held The Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Cup Strokeplay Competition, kindly sponsored by The Gleneagle
Group .
The winners were:-
1st .. ........John Nolan 67 (26)
2nd...........Damian Greer 69 (19)
Best Gross Alan Flynn 76
3rd...... John Ivory 71 (16)
4th .......Thomas Horan 72 ( 20)
5th ....... Michael J O'Connor 73 (6)
Division 1
1st Aidan O'Connor 73 (11)
2nd Dan Cronin 73 (12)
Division 2
1st DJ Hayes 73 (14)
2nd Michael O'Keeffe 73 (17)
Division 3
1st Jerry O'Brien 74 (22)
2nd Thomas Shields 79 (37)
Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on Sept 3rd were:-
1st... Eoin Moriarty (Ross GC) 20 pts (23)
2nd... Michael J O'Sullivan (Ross GC) 19 pts (6) .
3rd... Aaron Jones ( Killarney GC) 19pts (11)
On Thursday Sept 5th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Donal Hayes 22 pts (10)
2nd....John Ivory 21 pts (8)
3rd.... Pat Mitchell 21 pts.(12)
4th.... Mossie Cremin 20pts (8)
On Friday Sept 6th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout in brilliant weather conditions.
The winning teams were:-
1st .....Rolandas Bendikas,Susan Shorten, Dave Murphy.
2nd ... John Cuskelly, Sean Hickey,Mary McGuire, Mary McCormick
3rd... Donie Broderick, Seamus McCarthy,Mona Looney, Gary O Shea
4th.,,, Donal Hayes, Cian O Brien, Mary B O'Sullivan, Muireann Hayes
Dooks
SiComm Singles (GOY) 7th & 8th September 2024
WINNER Alan Moroney (16) 40 Pts
2nd Michael Moriarty (15) 40 Pts C/B
3rd Jack O’Sullivan (21) 40 Pts C/B
4th Denis Griffin (18) 39 Pts
Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan 32 Pts Gross
Over 65 Christy O Mahony (19) 36 Pts
Cat 1 Magnus Olsson (8) 36 Pts
Cat 2 Eamonn Foley 37 Pts
Cat 3 Brian O’Sullivan 38 Pts
Cat 4 Patrick G O’Riordan (23) 37 Pts
Ladies Club - Ladies Brehon Hotel-Killarney Exchange Sunday 8th September
1st Catherine Woods (39) 49
2nd Elsie Stephens (32) 41
3rd Angela Lyons (21) 40
CAT A: Delia Foley (19) 39
CAT B: Dolores Johnston (22) 36
CAT C: Marguerite Falvey (52) 39
Kenmare
Wins for Anthony Murphy (Friday), Angela Cronin in the ladies on Sunday, and Shane Dalton, Daniel Casey and Billy Lynch were our Sunday category winners.
Friday Open Series 16 Sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant- (06/09/2024)
Anthony Murphy (19) - 42
Noelle Browne (38) - 40
Kieran Harrington (22) - 40
Ladies 18 Hole Strokeplay Sunday 8th Sept.
Sponsor Eleanor Connor Scarteen.
Winner - Angela Cronin (24) 66 Nett.
2nd - Noelle Browne (36) 68 Nett.
Best Gross - Angela Brosnan (7) 82 Gross.
3rd - Noreen Crowley (16) 71 Nett. OCB.
Mens Singles Stableford - (08/09/2024)
Cat 1 - Daniel Casey (12) - 40
Cat 2/Overall - Shane Dalton (18) - 40
Cat 3 - Billy Lynch (30) - 39
Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan (3) - 36
Autumn Gold Winner Thursday 5th Paul Burden 23pts.