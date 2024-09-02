Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

Results of the Lady Captain Maíre Ní Loinsigh Charity day held on Sunday 1st September 2024.

A huge big Thank You to Mr. Kieran Corcoran of Corcorans Furniture for their very kind and generous sponsorship. It is certainly appreciated by the Lady Captain and all the ladies at Beaufort Golf Club.

The benefactors from the charity day is Cúnamh Iveragh, a charity that is very close to the Lady Captains heart.

Cúnamh Iveragh charity was formed in the mid 1980’s and its primary aim was to support children and young adults with an intellectual disability and its secondary was to support their parents. It now has, after many hard years of fundraising a wonderful respite centre. Dedication and loyalty by so many wonderful people turned the dream of a house that was purchased in 2013 into a reality for a respite centre for adults with special needs in November 2023.

Never underestimate the power of a donation to Charity, because no matter how little it all goes towards a very worthy cause. It is in giving, that those who need it most, are able to receive.

Lady Captain Maíre was delighted with the number of golfers who travelled from near and far to participate.

1st Eileen Sugrue (39) 46points

2nd Laura Furlong (14) 38points

3rd Martha Reidy (31) 38points

4th Mary Ciepierski (36) 38points

Front 9 Josephine O Shea (46) 22points

Back 9 Kaye Cremin (35) 22points

Results of 18 hole single stableford competition very kindly and generously sponsored by The Social Hacker.

1st Kathleen Cronin (22) 34points

2nd Grainne McShortall (18) 34points

3rd Joan O Sullivan (29) 33points.

Kenmare

Open Week Day 4, 5 & 6 (Better Ball) - (30/08 - 01/09 2024)

• Overall - S. MacGearailt/S. O'Regan/N. Bambury/T. MacGearailt - 91

• 2nd - B. MacGearailt/J. Mahony/P. Kelleher/D. Long - 86

• Best Mixed - J. Sheppard/A. Murphy/S. De Burca/L. Lyons - 74

Open Week Day 1 (Singles White & Red) - (26/08/2024)

• 1st John Sheppard (32) - 36

• 2nd Timothy O'Sullivan (26) - 32

Open Week Day 2 (Singles Blue & Red) - (27/08/2024)

• 1st Philip Lacey (St. Margarets GC) (22) - 37

• 2nd Michael Donaghy (Dungannon GC) (21) - 27

Open Week Day 3 (Singles White & Red) - (28/08/2024)

• 1st Bertie McSwiney Snr (24) - 42

• 2nd Justin Loughrey (35) - 37

Open Week Day 4 (Singles Blue & Red) - (29/08/2024)

• 1st Dan Lucey (12) - 40

• 2nd Mark Granville (13) – 34

Autumn Gold Thurs 29th, winner Dave Bergin 18pts.

Ballybunion

26th August – 1st September 2024

Mens Competitions

Pat Mulcare Saturday 31st August 2024 Old Course

Pat Mulcare Sunday 1st September 2024 Old Course

1st Day 1 Tralee Golf Club

G O'Driscoll Cormac Foley Michael T. Higgins Paudie Whelan 93

1st Day 1 Ballybunion Golf Club

Ian McCarthy Kevin Kiely ROBERT HANLEY Aidan O'Reilly 89

1st Day 2 Tralee Golf Club

Donal O’Sullivan David M O’Flynn Stephen Hillson Oliver Mitchell 87

1st Day 2 Ballybunion Golf Club

Philip O'Sullivan Sean O'Keeffe Brian Lennon Denis Kelly 92

1st Overall

Gerard Galvin Patrick B Murrihy Brian Kelleher Eamon Hayes 177 (88 BACK 9)

2nd Overall

Conor Stack Seamus MacGearailt Paudie Casey Thomas GRIFFIN 177 (84 BACK 9)

3rd Overall

Tom O'Farrell Mark Leahy Mark Stephenson Donagh Stephenson 175(90 BACK 18)

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th September 2024 Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by McMunns Old Course

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion 26th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Maeve Barrett (18), Michael K Barrett (10), Siobhan Walsh (23) and Eamon Walsh (14)(6.5) 39.5

2nd John Molyneaux (-1), Donal Molyneaux (6), Des Molyneaux (18) and Elaine Molyneaux (19)(4.2) 40.8

3rd Joseph Sheehan (15), Mark Sheehan (10), Mark Redmond (12) and Hazel Stafford (36)(7.3) 40.95

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 27th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Josette O'Donnell (23) 38pts

2nd Bernie Daly (37) 37pts

3rd Maeve Barrett (18) 36pts (Bk6-13)

4th Rose Fitzgerald (18) 36pts (Bk6-11)

9 Hole Competition

1st Maria B O'Connor (26) 25pts

2nd Aideen O'Leary (27) 20pts (B6-17)

Ladies Competition – Sunday 1st September 2024 Cashen Course

1st Eileen Daly(36) 42pts

2nd Joan Buckley(32) 41pts

3rd Hazel Stafford(50) 40pts(Bk9-20)

4th Catriona Corrigan(11) 40pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Mary Whelan(22) 23pts

2nd Maria B O'Connor(26) 22pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 10th September 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition 29th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Jerry Galvin (21) 31-1 30pts

2nd Cameron Sterritt(9) 27pts

3rd Nelius O Sullivan(24) 30-4 26pts B5-12

Gross Donal Liston 22pts

4th Joe Costello (23) 28-2 26pts B5-9

5th Brendan Brosnan (21) 25pts B5-10

6th Columba O Connor(19) 25pts B5-9

7TH Pat McLaughlin (16) 26-1 25pts B5-8

8th Fin Broderick(20) 24pts B5-9 B3-6

9th Thomas Griffin(14) 24pts B5-9 B3-4

10th Pius Collins(35) 26-2 24pts B5-8

V.Rory Flannery(20) 27-3 24pts B5-7

SV Nicolas Hayes(20) 24-1 24pts B5-7

SSV Declan Lovett(22) 23pts B5-11

Fixtures: Thursday 5th September Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 30th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Kathleen Lehane(21) 20pts

2nd Marion Kennedy Hogan(10) 19pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan(17) 18pts (B6:15)

Fixtures: Friday 6th September 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

On August 31st and Sept 1st we held a Club Stableford competition

1st ......Dave O'Neill 41 (22)

2nd......D.J Hayes 39 (13)

Division 1

1st Michael J O'Connor 37 (6)

2nd Dave Macindoe 35 (4)

Division 2

1st Jim Morris 37 (13)

2nd Tony Lenihan 34 (16)

Division 3

1st John Nolan 37 (24)

2nd Timmy O'Donoghue 35 (21).

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on August 27th were:-

1st... Johnny Brosnan (Ross GC) 21 pts (7)

2nd...Virginijus Jonikaitis (Ross GC) 19 pts (6) .

On Thursday August 29th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... John Joe Healy 18 pts

2nd.... Pat MItchell 17 pts

3rd.... Colm O Keeffe 17 pts.

On Friday August 30th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout in brilliant weather conditions.

The winning teams were:-

1st ....Betty O Farrell,Diarmuid Hickey,Ger Scott, Conor O Callaghan.

2nd ... Daniel Cronin, Mary Moynihan, Ollie Favier, Lucas Cronin.

3rd...Maurice Coffey, Jim Morris, Maureen Crowley, Breda O Farrell