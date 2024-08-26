Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results.

President Mary Ann Downes Prize Day 18 Hole Stableford: Overall Winner: Kathleen Curran (41) 41 pts. Gross: Cait O’Leary (12) 84. Cat 1: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (17) 37 pts (B9). 2. Agnes Carey (21) 37 pts. Cat 2: 1. Marian Healy (33) 34 pts. 2. Marie Gleeson, Lady Captain (38) 33 pts (B9). Cat 3: 1. Maura Kennedy (42) 34 pts. 2. Priscilla Fay (46) 33 pts. Front 9: Carmel O’Connor (34) 19 pts. Back 9: Julianne Browne (18) 20 pts. Longest Drive on 8th: Agnes Carey. Nearest the Pin 17th: Kathleen Curran 8ft 5ins. Lady Guest: Margaret Moloney 34 pts. Gents Guest: Billy Kelly 29 pts. Get into Golf 2 person Scramble: Marie Billot/Kay Galvin.

FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly takes places this Sunday 1st / Tuesday 3rd/ Wednesday 4th of September. Play once only.

EXCHANGE DAY: Newcastle West Exchange Day 18 Hole Scramble is on Tuesday 10th September. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.

Results of President Mary Ann Downes Prize.

Advertisement

1st Mike P O'Sullivan (14) 38pts (last 6)

2nd Tommy Evans (12) 38pts

3rd Dermot McKenna (11) 37pts

4th Pa Callaghan (10) 36pts

Gross: Joe Kennedy (2) 79 gross

Division 1 (indexes up to 14.2)

Pat Ruane (12) 36pts

Advertisement

Division 2 (indexes 14.3 to 20.1)

Brendan Keehan (12) 35pts

Division 3 (indexes 20.2 to 24.3)

John J Courtney (21) 34pts

Division 4 (indexes 24.4 and above)

John Carmody (33) 35pts

Advertisement

Junior 1st: Padraig Hanly

Junior 2nd: Dara Spillane

Front 9: Joe Healy 19pts

Back 9: Mike Lawlor 21pts

Longest drive: Jer Joy

Nearest the pin: Mike McCarron

Advertisement

Ballybunion

19th – 25th August 2024

Mens Competitions

Wednesday Singles Cashen Course 21st August 2024

1st Seán O Neill (39) 35 Pts

2nd Thomas O Neill (32) 33 Pts

3rd Scott Fitzgerald (19) 32 Pts

Advertisement

Friday Mix Sponsored by SuperValu Ballybunion 23rd August 2024 Old Course

1st M A Quid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Con A O’Flynn (24),

Joanne Carroll (24) 44.7 (incl .6 penalty) (Total: 9.9)

2nd Blanaid Mehigan (36), Janice O’Connell (10), Sean C Kennelly (13), Maurice O’Connell (24) 46.6 (incl .9 penalty) (Total: 8.3)

3rd Norma Mullane (30), Noel Fennell (24), John McEnery (24), John Lupis (15) 46.7 (Total: 9.3)

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 25th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Seán ONeill(40) 48 Pts

2nd Paul Collins(9) 37 Pts (B9 18)

3rd Aidan O'Neill(25) 37 Pts (B9 16)

Gross: Brian Slattery 26 Pts

Category 1

1st Brian Lenihan(4) 30 Pts

2nd Gary Scanlon(3) 28 Pts

Category 2

1st Michael Dee(9) 34 Pts

2nd Cillian Beasley(8) 32 Pts

3rd Michael K Barrett(12) 31 Pts

Category 3

1st Ian Blake(13) 34 Pts (B9 18)

2nd John Bambury(14) 34 Pts (B9 16)

3rd John Haugh(13) 31 Pts (B9 18)

Category 4

1st Richard Condon(21) 34 Pts

2nd Robert Ryan(25) 33 Pts (B9 20)

3rd Patrick Ryan(27) 33 Pts (B9 16)

Fixtures:

Saturday 31st August 2024 Pat Mulcare Old Course

Sunday 1st September 2024 Pat Mulcare Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Competition - Tuesday 20th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid (15) 33pts

2nd Maeve Barrett (16) 31pts

3rd Josette O'Donnell (21) 30pt

Ladies Tuesday 9 Hole Competition - Tuesday 20th August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Janet Horan (14) 15pts

Friday Mix 23rd August 2024 Old Course

1st M A Quid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Con A O’Flynn (24),

Joanne Carroll (24) 44.7 (incl .6 penalty) (Total: 9.9)

2nd Blanaid Mehigan (36), Janice O’Connell (10), Sean C Kennelly (13), Maurice O’Connell (24) 46.6 (incl .9 penalty) (Total: 8.3)

3rd Norma Mullane (30), Noel Fennell (24), John McEnery (24), John Lupis (15) 46.7 (Total: 9.3)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 3rd September 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Captain’s Prize Mr. Pat Shanahan Competition 22nd August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Jimmy Bowler (18) 41pts

2nd Joe J. O’Connor (22) 40pts

3rd Maurice McEllistrem (9) 39pts B9-23

Gross Des O’Donnell 28pts

4th Noel Morkan (23) 39pts B9-20

5th David Breen (19) 37pts

6th Edward Costello (19) 37pts

7th Pius Collins (35) 36pts B9-16

8th Pat Mulvihill (13) 36pts B9-15

9th Kieran Brosnan (17) 35pts B9-18 B9-15

10th Brendan Daly (10) 35pts B9-18 B6-13

V. Rory Flannery (20) 35pts B9-17

S.V. Eddie Moylan (18) 34pts B9-14

S.S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 34pts B9-17

Fixtures: Thursday 29th August 2024 Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 23rd August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Judy McMahon(19) 22pts

2nd Anne Marie Sexton(12) 21pts

Fixtures: Friday 30th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

Results :-

On August 25th we held a Club sponsored stableford competition

1st ....... Guttorm Baadsvik 40 (27)

2nd......... Aidan O'Connor 37 (10)

Division 1

1st Alan Flynn 35 (5)

2nd Trevor Nagle 32 (8)

Division 2

1st Cormac O'Donoghue 34 (14)

2nd Rolandas Bendikas 32 (15)

Division 3

1st Lucas Cronin 32 (22)

2nd Michael Barrett 32 (34)

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on August 20th were:-

1st... Dave O Neill (Ross GC) 20 pts (11)

2nd...Dan Cronin (Ross GC) 19 pts (5)

3rd ...David O Sullivan 19 pts (12)