Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results.
President Mary Ann Downes Prize Day 18 Hole Stableford: Overall Winner: Kathleen Curran (41) 41 pts. Gross: Cait O’Leary (12) 84. Cat 1: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (17) 37 pts (B9). 2. Agnes Carey (21) 37 pts. Cat 2: 1. Marian Healy (33) 34 pts. 2. Marie Gleeson, Lady Captain (38) 33 pts (B9). Cat 3: 1. Maura Kennedy (42) 34 pts. 2. Priscilla Fay (46) 33 pts. Front 9: Carmel O’Connor (34) 19 pts. Back 9: Julianne Browne (18) 20 pts. Longest Drive on 8th: Agnes Carey. Nearest the Pin 17th: Kathleen Curran 8ft 5ins. Lady Guest: Margaret Moloney 34 pts. Gents Guest: Billy Kelly 29 pts. Get into Golf 2 person Scramble: Marie Billot/Kay Galvin.
FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly takes places this Sunday 1st / Tuesday 3rd/ Wednesday 4th of September. Play once only.
EXCHANGE DAY: Newcastle West Exchange Day 18 Hole Scramble is on Tuesday 10th September. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.
1st Mike P O'Sullivan (14) 38pts (last 6)
2nd Tommy Evans (12) 38pts
3rd Dermot McKenna (11) 37pts
4th Pa Callaghan (10) 36pts
Gross: Joe Kennedy (2) 79 gross
Division 1 (indexes up to 14.2)
Pat Ruane (12) 36pts
Division 2 (indexes 14.3 to 20.1)
Brendan Keehan (12) 35pts
Division 3 (indexes 20.2 to 24.3)
John J Courtney (21) 34pts
Division 4 (indexes 24.4 and above)
John Carmody (33) 35pts
Junior 1st: Padraig Hanly
Junior 2nd: Dara Spillane
Front 9: Joe Healy 19pts
Back 9: Mike Lawlor 21pts
Longest drive: Jer Joy
Nearest the pin: Mike McCarron
Ballybunion
19th – 25th August 2024
Mens Competitions
Wednesday Singles Cashen Course 21st August 2024
1st Seán O Neill (39) 35 Pts
2nd Thomas O Neill (32) 33 Pts
3rd Scott Fitzgerald (19) 32 Pts
Friday Mix Sponsored by SuperValu Ballybunion 23rd August 2024 Old Course
1st M A Quid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Con A O’Flynn (24),
Joanne Carroll (24) 44.7 (incl .6 penalty) (Total: 9.9)
2nd Blanaid Mehigan (36), Janice O’Connell (10), Sean C Kennelly (13), Maurice O’Connell (24) 46.6 (incl .9 penalty) (Total: 8.3)
3rd Norma Mullane (30), Noel Fennell (24), John McEnery (24), John Lupis (15) 46.7 (Total: 9.3)
Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 25th August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Seán ONeill(40) 48 Pts
2nd Paul Collins(9) 37 Pts (B9 18)
3rd Aidan O'Neill(25) 37 Pts (B9 16)
Gross: Brian Slattery 26 Pts
Category 1
1st Brian Lenihan(4) 30 Pts
2nd Gary Scanlon(3) 28 Pts
Category 2
1st Michael Dee(9) 34 Pts
2nd Cillian Beasley(8) 32 Pts
3rd Michael K Barrett(12) 31 Pts
Category 3
1st Ian Blake(13) 34 Pts (B9 18)
2nd John Bambury(14) 34 Pts (B9 16)
3rd John Haugh(13) 31 Pts (B9 18)
Category 4
1st Richard Condon(21) 34 Pts
2nd Robert Ryan(25) 33 Pts (B9 20)
3rd Patrick Ryan(27) 33 Pts (B9 16)
Fixtures:
Saturday 31st August 2024 Pat Mulcare Old Course
Sunday 1st September 2024 Pat Mulcare Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Competition - Tuesday 20th August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Nora Quaid (15) 33pts
2nd Maeve Barrett (16) 31pts
3rd Josette O'Donnell (21) 30pt
Ladies Tuesday 9 Hole Competition - Tuesday 20th August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Janet Horan (14) 15pts
Friday Mix 23rd August 2024 Old Course
Fixtures:
Tuesday 3rd September 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Captain’s Prize Mr. Pat Shanahan Competition 22nd August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Jimmy Bowler (18) 41pts
2nd Joe J. O’Connor (22) 40pts
3rd Maurice McEllistrem (9) 39pts B9-23
Gross Des O’Donnell 28pts
4th Noel Morkan (23) 39pts B9-20
5th David Breen (19) 37pts
6th Edward Costello (19) 37pts
7th Pius Collins (35) 36pts B9-16
8th Pat Mulvihill (13) 36pts B9-15
9th Kieran Brosnan (17) 35pts B9-18 B9-15
10th Brendan Daly (10) 35pts B9-18 B6-13
V. Rory Flannery (20) 35pts B9-17
S.V. Eddie Moylan (18) 34pts B9-14
S.S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 34pts B9-17
Fixtures: Thursday 29th August 2024 Senior Mens Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 23rd August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Judy McMahon(19) 22pts
2nd Anne Marie Sexton(12) 21pts
Fixtures: Friday 30th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Ross
Results :-
On August 25th we held a Club sponsored stableford competition
1st ....... Guttorm Baadsvik 40 (27)
2nd......... Aidan O'Connor 37 (10)
Division 1
1st Alan Flynn 35 (5)
2nd Trevor Nagle 32 (8)
Division 2
1st Cormac O'Donoghue 34 (14)
2nd Rolandas Bendikas 32 (15)
Division 3
1st Lucas Cronin 32 (22)
2nd Michael Barrett 32 (34)
Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on August 20th were:-
1st... Dave O Neill (Ross GC) 20 pts (11)
2nd...Dan Cronin (Ross GC) 19 pts (5)
3rd ...David O Sullivan 19 pts (12)