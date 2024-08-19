Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Wins for James Murphy and Noelle Browne in the Weekend singles, with Billy Lynch taking down the Friday open ahead of a massive field. Super golf all around.

Mens Monthly Medal Sponsored by Supervalu Kenmare

Cat 1/Overall - James Murphy (13) - 67 Nett

Cat 2 - John J O'Sullivan (29) - 72 Nett

Ladies 18 Hole V Par. 10th & 11th August, kindly sponsored by Marie Kissane.

Winner - Noelle Browne (41) +7

2nd - Suzanne Doran (24) +1

3rd - Marie James (22) - 2 OCB

Mixed Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant

1st Billy Lynch - 40 Pts - PH29

2nd James O'Donoghue - 38 Pts - PH11

3rd Danny Sweeney - 38 Pts OCB - PH26

Best Gross - Philip Duggan - 36 Pts - PH 0

Autumn Gold Thursday 8th August winner Sean Duggan 22pts.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results.

Dooks Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant: 1. Priscilla Fay (54) 53 pts. 2. Nora Gaire (48) 38 pts. 3. Marian Healy (36) 36 pts. Front 9: Christina O’Sullivan (32) 22pts. Back 9: Esther Ward (45) 18 pts (B6). Thanks to Dooks for their hospitality and congratulations to all the winners.

Puck Fair 12 Hole re-entry Stableford, 2 best Scores to count: 1. Eileen Bell (24) 53 pts (B6-26 pts). 2. Liz Doyle (26) 53 pts (B6-24 pts). 3. Agnes Carey (15) 49 pts (B9-41 pts). 4. Marian Dore (27) 49 pts (B6-27pts.

FIXTURE: President Mary Ann Downes President’s Prize is this Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th August. Time Sheet in Pro Shop. Ring 0669761979 for Tee times.

12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly is now in progress and will continue until further notice.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly takes place on Saturday 31st August, Sunday 1st September or Tuesday 3rd September.

Killarney

Competition Results

Maureen O’Shea Memorial, GOY Prize 18 Hole Single V-Par

played on Mahony’s Point Course on 16th & 17th August 2024

kindly sponsored by O’Shea Family

Overall, Winner

Breeda Neeson (29) 8up

2nd

Katie O’Connell (20) 7up

Best Gross

Lisa Cullen 2 down

3rd

Mairead O’Sullivan (33) 7up

4th

Peg Wickham (28) 7up

5th

Julie Leonard (22) 7up

6th

Ann Stuart (17) 6up

Next Fixture will be 24th & 25th August 2024 kindly sponsored by Synergy Golf GOY is 18 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course.

Ross

On August 17th and 18th we held the Denis McCarthy Memorial Cup Stableford competition kindly sponsored by Neile Carroll Period Mouldings.

The winners were :-

1st .......Jack McGuire 41 (28)

2nd ......Cormac O'Donoghue 40 (15)

Division 1

1st Dan Cronin 36 (10)

2nd Kevin O'Callaghan 36 ( 9)

Division 2

1st Johnny Brosnan 39 (14)

2nd John Ivory 37 (15)

Division 3

1st Damian O'Callaghan 40 (28)

2nd John Hurley 38 (24)

On Friday August 16th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout.

The winning teams were:-

1st .... Dan Cronin, Joe Scally, Elaine Casey, Kathleen Fitzgerald

2nd ... Ailish Mulcahy, Eugene O Connor, Maurice Coffey,Seamus Morrison

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winners of Tuesday Open Day Competition on August 13th were:-

1st... Mike Brosnan (Ross GC) 21 pts

2nd...Peter Wickham (Ross GC) 21 pts

3rd ...Aaron McCann (Ross GC) 20 pts

On Thursday August 15th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Joe Scally 22pts

2nd.... Pat MItchell 21 pts

3rd.... Dermot O Connor 19 pts.

Tralee

Senior Men

Results of 12 hole competitions played on August 14th.

White tees

1st Ger Power (9) 28 pts last 9 holes

2nd Richard Barry (15) 28 pts

Green tees

1st Noel Barrett (17) 29 pts

2nd Des O Halloran (14) 26 pts

3rd Billy Moyles (16) 25 pts

4th John .J Byrne (16) 24 pts last 9 holes.

Ladies Competition

Results - August 14th 2024:

Ladies 18-hole competition

1st: Alison Walsh 42 pts (44)

2nd: Breda Walsh 39 pts (44)

3rd Margaret Murphy 38pts (35).

DCS Festival Men's Open Fourball Saturday August 17th Results:

1 Michael J. Sheehy Gerald Carey 48 pts

2 Lachlann J. Morrison Oscar Morrison 48 pts

3 Jack Murphy Kieran Ruttledge 46 pts Overall 3rd

4 Fergal Daly Hugh Sheehy 45 pts Overall 4th.

Results MC12 Ceann Sibeal Exchange,Sunday 18th August.

1st- Mike Leahy (13)- 43 pts

2nd- Trevor Harty (11)- 42 pts

3rd- James O Connor (21)- 40 pts (B9)

Best Gross- Ger Deegan (0)- 35 pts

Div.1

1st- Kevin Lucey (3)- 38 pts

2nd- Anthony Kennedy (6)- 36 pts

Div 2

1st- Pat O Donnell (8)- 39 pts

2nd- Domo Lyne (10)- 37 pts

Div.3

1st- John Reen (14) - 40 pts

2nd- Edmund Buckley(17)- 39 pts

Div.4

1st- Tom O Driscoll (26)- 39 pts

2nd- Wm. Ger O Connor (33)- 38 pts

Beaufort

Some sharp shooting at Beaufort Golf Clubs 18 hole stoke play competition kindly and generously sponsored by The Haven Pharmacy Killorglin over the weekend of 17th / 18th August.

1st Rita Kelleher (25) 67 strokes

2nd Marian Kerrisk (26) 68 strokes

3rd Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (20) 69 strokes

Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh is holding her charity open day on Sunday 1st September. All welcome. Costs €30 per person. 18 holes singles stableford. Make a reservation by calling 064 66 44440. Lady Captain Maire chosen charity is Cunamh Iveragh.