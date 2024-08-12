Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Padraic Liston Memorial (GOY) 11th August 2024 Old Course
1st Des O’Donnell (13) 43 Pts (B9.23)
2nd Gerry Kearney (26) 43 Pts (B9.21)
3rd Padraig Bunyan (10) 41 Pts
Best Gross: Senan Carroll 35 Pts
Category 1
1st Graham Spring(3) 34Pts
2nd Jack Enright (4) 33 Pts
Category 2
1st Paul Morkan (12) 36 Pts
2nd Jim O’Flynn (12) 35 Pts (B9.19)
3rd J.P. Hickey (12) 35 Pts (B9.16)
Category 3
1st Fionn O’Tiarnaigh(17) 38Pts (B9.21)
2nd Brendan McKeon (16) 38 Pts (B9.20)
3rd Mark Dilger (15) 37 Pts
Category 4
1st Ogie Horgan(23) 39 Pts (B9.21)
2nd Michael J McCarthy (19) 39 Pts (B9.19)
3rd Gerard Condon (19) 38 Pts
Fixtures:
Wednesday 14th August 2024 Men’s Semi Open Competition – Cashen Course
Saturday 17th August 2024 Sponsors Day – Old Course
Sunday 18th August 2024 Men’s Singles Strokeplay Competition Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Members Week Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stableford - Old Course Tuesday 6th August 2024
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler(12) 36pts
2nd Mags O’Sullivan(16) 34pts(Bk 9:18)
3rd Bernie Daly(36) 34pts(Bk9:15)
4th Ruth Fitzgerald(23) 34pts
Members Week Ladies 9 Holes Singles Stableford - Old Course Tuesday 6th August 2024
1st Judy Carmody(20) 25pts
2nd Maria B O’Connor(26) 21pts
Members Week Mixed Waltz - Old Course Wednesday 7th August 2024
1st Kevin O'Callaghan (13), Colette O'Flynn (31), Ml. Purtill (23) & Philip Byrne (10) 83pts
2nd Vincent Moloney (9), Paul Morkan (11), Mags O'Sullivan (14) & Chris O'Donoghue (9) 82pts
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10), Marie Silke (20), David Carr (12) & Carol Lenihan (31) 81pts
Members Week Ladies 4 Ball BetterBall - 18 holes - Old Course Thursday 8th August
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) & Louise Lane (24) 39pts
2nd Mary O'Donoghue (12) & Ann O'Connor (12) 38pts B9:18
3rd Joan Scanlan (7) & Irene O'Connor (25) 38pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 13th August 2024 Ladies Killarney Exchange Day
Friday 16th August 2024 Mixed Competition Old Course
Sunday 18th August 2024 Ladies 18 Hole (GOY14) Competition sponsored by Tae Lane Boutique Listowel
Tuesday 20th August 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Fixtures: Thursday 22nd August 2024 Seniors Captain’s Prize Mr. Pat Shanahan Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 16th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tralee
Junior Results August,2024
Academy Results Saturday 7th
Girls
1st Fiadh O Sullivan 27
2nd Amy Fitzgearld 29
Boys
1st Johnathan Sheehy 23
2nd Liam McDonnell 24 (CB)
3rd Daniel Collins 24
9 Hole Competition
1st Sean Collins (18) 23pts
18 Hole Competition
1st Luke Donnellan (12) 35pts
2nd Dylan O’ Mahoney (12) 34pts
3rd Darragh O’ Shea (28) 33pts
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7th LOT'S FURNISHING STABLEFORD / STROKEPLAY LADIES
1st. Ber Walsh 37pts (17) Countback
2nd. Breda Rogers 37pts (55)
O DONNELL TROPHY STROKEPLAY
1st. Veronique Lostal-Davern 94 - 24 = 70 Net.
Results Cork Golf Club ladies fourball, 9th August
1st Ella Moynihan & Sophie Moynihan 41 pts.
Senior Ladies.
Results of 3 Person Reverse Walts on Tue Aug 6, 2024
1st: Bernie Buckley, Pearl McGillicuddy & Paula Mangan = 41 Points
2nd: Catherine McEneaney, Catherine Twomey & Mary Underwood = 39 Points (Countback)
President Barry's Prize to the Men Results 11th August 2024.
Winner: John P O’ Brien (11) 41 pts
2. Brian Breen 39 pts (18)
3. Gene O'Donnell 38 pts (10)
4. Jim O'Donovan 38 pts (06)
5. Oscar Morrison 38 pts (07)
6.John J M O'Sullivan 37 pts (19)
Best Gross: Graham Spring 38 pts (02)
Division 1:
1st Mark Stephenson 37 pts (05)
2nd Wayne Guthrie 36 pts (07)
Division 2:
1st Ross A. Higgins 37 pts (11)
2nd Padraig Teahan 37 pts (14)
Division 3:
1st Joe Rogers 36 pts (15)
2nd John Ferguson 36 pts (17)
Division 4:
1st Michael Walsh 37 pts (20)
2nd Paddy Falvey 37 pts (23)
Best Saturday: John G G Fitzgerald 36 pts (22)
Best Sunday: Sean Reidy 36 pts (13)
Front 9: Kevin Rolls 34 pts (16)
Back 9: Gerard Hill 33 pts (17)
Past President: Gerard O'Sullivan 34 pts (06)
Seniors Prize: Moss O'Connor 36 pts (21)
Student Prize: Lachlann J. Morrison 32 pts (15)
9 hole Prize: Billy Naughton 21 pts
Committee Prize: Barry Moynihan 34 pts (06)
Guest Prize: Stephen Murphy 34 pts (28).
Beaufort
18 hole single stableford competition kindly and generously sponsored by The Aghadoe Heights Hotel over the weekend of 10th / 11th August.
1st Rita Kelleher (28) 44pts
2nd Patricia O Connor (25) 44pts
3rd Hannah Moynihan (29) 42pts
Best of Luck to Marian Kerrisk and Maeve Quirke who battle it out in the club singles matchplay final. Should be a wonderful match from two of the clubs finest golfers.
Ross
Results :-
On August 10th and 11th we held a Stableford competition kindly sponsored by Michael Sheahan & Sons, Builders .
The winners were :-
1st .......Eoin Looney 38 (8)
2nd .....Michael O'Keeffe 37 (15)
Div1
1st Mike Brosnan 36 (5)
2nd Trevor Nagle 35 (7)
Div 2
1st Dermot O'Connor 36 (18)
2nd M.J Casey 36 (17)
Div 3
1st Damian O'Callaghan 35 (27)
2nd John Nolan 29 (23)
On Friday August 9th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout in brilliant weather conditions.
The winning teams were:-
1st ....Jonathan Casey , Andrew Theilman, Mary O Connor..
2nd ... Jimmie Smith, Mary B O'Sullivan , Marc Vila Sole, David Coughlan
Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winner of our inaugural Tuesday Competition on August 6th was
Michael J O'Sulliavn on 21 pts (6) and the runner up was Tommy Landers on 19 pts (8).