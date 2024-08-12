Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Padraic Liston Memorial (GOY) 11th August 2024 Old Course

1st Des O’Donnell (13) 43 Pts (B9.23)

2nd Gerry Kearney (26) 43 Pts (B9.21)

3rd Padraig Bunyan (10) 41 Pts

Best Gross: Senan Carroll 35 Pts

Category 1

1st Graham Spring(3) 34Pts

2nd Jack Enright (4) 33 Pts

Category 2

1st Paul Morkan (12) 36 Pts

2nd Jim O’Flynn (12) 35 Pts (B9.19)

3rd J.P. Hickey (12) 35 Pts (B9.16)

Category 3

1st Fionn O’Tiarnaigh(17) 38Pts (B9.21)

2nd Brendan McKeon (16) 38 Pts (B9.20)

3rd Mark Dilger (15) 37 Pts

Category 4

1st Ogie Horgan(23) 39 Pts (B9.21)

2nd Michael J McCarthy (19) 39 Pts (B9.19)

3rd Gerard Condon (19) 38 Pts

Fixtures:

Wednesday 14th August 2024 Men’s Semi Open Competition – Cashen Course

Saturday 17th August 2024 Sponsors Day – Old Course

Sunday 18th August 2024 Men’s Singles Strokeplay Competition Sponsored by Fusion Logistics – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Members Week Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stableford - Old Course Tuesday 6th August 2024

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler(12) 36pts

2nd Mags O’Sullivan(16) 34pts(Bk 9:18)

3rd Bernie Daly(36) 34pts(Bk9:15)

4th Ruth Fitzgerald(23) 34pts

Members Week Ladies 9 Holes Singles Stableford - Old Course Tuesday 6th August 2024

1st Judy Carmody(20) 25pts

2nd Maria B O’Connor(26) 21pts

Members Week Mixed Waltz - Old Course Wednesday 7th August 2024

1st Kevin O'Callaghan (13), Colette O'Flynn (31), Ml. Purtill (23) & Philip Byrne (10) 83pts

2nd Vincent Moloney (9), Paul Morkan (11), Mags O'Sullivan (14) & Chris O'Donoghue (9) 82pts

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10), Marie Silke (20), David Carr (12) & Carol Lenihan (31) 81pts

Members Week Ladies 4 Ball BetterBall - 18 holes - Old Course Thursday 8th August

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) & Louise Lane (24) 39pts

2nd Mary O'Donoghue (12) & Ann O'Connor (12) 38pts B9:18

3rd Joan Scanlan (7) & Irene O'Connor (25) 38pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 13th August 2024 Ladies Killarney Exchange Day

Friday 16th August 2024 Mixed Competition Old Course

Sunday 18th August 2024 Ladies 18 Hole (GOY14) Competition sponsored by Tae Lane Boutique Listowel

Tuesday 20th August 2024 Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 22nd August 2024 Seniors Captain’s Prize Mr. Pat Shanahan Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 16th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tralee

Junior Results August,2024

Academy Results Saturday 7th

Girls

1st Fiadh O Sullivan 27

2nd Amy Fitzgearld 29

Boys

1st Johnathan Sheehy 23

2nd Liam McDonnell 24 (CB)

3rd Daniel Collins 24

9 Hole Competition

1st Sean Collins (18) 23pts

18 Hole Competition

1st Luke Donnellan (12) 35pts

2nd Dylan O’ Mahoney (12) 34pts

3rd Darragh O’ Shea (28) 33pts

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7th LOT'S FURNISHING STABLEFORD / STROKEPLAY LADIES

1st. Ber Walsh 37pts (17) Countback

2nd. Breda Rogers 37pts (55)

O DONNELL TROPHY STROKEPLAY

1st. Veronique Lostal-Davern 94 - 24 = 70 Net.

Results Cork Golf Club ladies fourball, 9th August

1st Ella Moynihan & Sophie Moynihan 41 pts.

Senior Ladies.

Results of 3 Person Reverse Walts on Tue Aug 6, 2024

1st: Bernie Buckley, Pearl McGillicuddy & Paula Mangan = 41 Points

2nd: Catherine McEneaney, Catherine Twomey & Mary Underwood = 39 Points (Countback)

President Barry's Prize to the Men Results 11th August 2024.

Winner: John P O’ Brien (11) 41 pts

2. Brian Breen 39 pts (18)

3. Gene O'Donnell 38 pts (10)

4. Jim O'Donovan 38 pts (06)

5. Oscar Morrison 38 pts (07)

6.John J M O'Sullivan 37 pts (19)

Best Gross: Graham Spring 38 pts (02)

Division 1:

1st Mark Stephenson 37 pts (05)

2nd Wayne Guthrie 36 pts (07)

Division 2:

1st Ross A. Higgins 37 pts (11)

2nd Padraig Teahan 37 pts (14)

Division 3:

1st Joe Rogers 36 pts (15)

2nd John Ferguson 36 pts (17)

Division 4:

1st Michael Walsh 37 pts (20)

2nd Paddy Falvey 37 pts (23)

Best Saturday: John G G Fitzgerald 36 pts (22)

Best Sunday: Sean Reidy 36 pts (13)

Front 9: Kevin Rolls 34 pts (16)

Back 9: Gerard Hill 33 pts (17)

Past President: Gerard O'Sullivan 34 pts (06)

Seniors Prize: Moss O'Connor 36 pts (21)

Student Prize: Lachlann J. Morrison 32 pts (15)

9 hole Prize: Billy Naughton 21 pts

Committee Prize: Barry Moynihan 34 pts (06)

Guest Prize: Stephen Murphy 34 pts (28).

Beaufort

18 hole single stableford competition kindly and generously sponsored by The Aghadoe Heights Hotel over the weekend of 10th / 11th August.

1st Rita Kelleher (28) 44pts

2nd Patricia O Connor (25) 44pts

3rd Hannah Moynihan (29) 42pts

Best of Luck to Marian Kerrisk and Maeve Quirke who battle it out in the club singles matchplay final. Should be a wonderful match from two of the clubs finest golfers.

Ross

Results :-

On August 10th and 11th we held a Stableford competition kindly sponsored by Michael Sheahan & Sons, Builders .

The winners were :-

1st .......Eoin Looney 38 (8)

2nd .....Michael O'Keeffe 37 (15)

Div1

1st Mike Brosnan 36 (5)

2nd Trevor Nagle 35 (7)

Div 2

1st Dermot O'Connor 36 (18)

2nd M.J Casey 36 (17)

Div 3

1st Damian O'Callaghan 35 (27)

2nd John Nolan 29 (23)

On Friday August 9th we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble with a large turnout in brilliant weather conditions.

The winning teams were:-

1st ....Jonathan Casey , Andrew Theilman, Mary O Connor..

2nd ... Jimmie Smith, Mary B O'Sullivan , Marc Vila Sole, David Coughlan

Tuesday Open Day 9 Hole Qualifying Competition:- The winner of our inaugural Tuesday Competition on August 6th was

Michael J O'Sulliavn on 21 pts (6) and the runner up was Tommy Landers on 19 pts (8).