Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the McSweeney Arms Hotel .
The winners were:-
1.. Trevor Nagle (15) 42
2.. John Lyne (22) 40
3...Kevin O'Callaghan (9) 40
4....Tony Lenihan (15) 37
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
Sponsored by:SIVE MINERAL WATERS
1ST Gerard McSweeney (14) 40pts
2nd John Meriwether (10) 35pts
BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 34pts
3rd Stephen Huggard (15) 35pts
F9 John Nolan (24) 20pts
B9 Adam O’Dwyer (11) 21pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee – 19th September 2021 – Old Course
1st Jim O’Flynn (12) 68 Nett (B9 – 31)
2nd Eamon Hayes (15) 68 Nett
3rd Con Whelan (13) 69 Nett (B9 – 30)
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Ronan Cross (3) 74 Nett (B9 – 31)
Category 2, (6 to 12 hanicap)
1st Kenneth Mannix (7) 71 Nett
2nd Shay Downes (10) 72 Nett
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Thomas Curtin (20) 69 Nett (B9 – 32)
2nd Kieran Lynch (15) 69 Nett (B9 – 34)
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Joe J O’Connor (26) 72 Nett
2nd Thomas Lester (21) 74 Nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 26th September 2021 – Murphy Homes Singles Sponsored by Murphy Homes – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition – 14th September 2021 – Old Course
1st Lorraine Canty (17) 38 pts
2nd Louise Griffin (20) 36 pts (b9-22 pts)
3rd Toni Quilter (17) 36 pts (b9-18 pts)
4th Margie Morkan (24) 35 pts (b9-21 pts)
Ladies Singles Stableford Competition – 19th September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Kenny (19) 37pts bk9 (16)
2nd Norma Mullane (29) 37pts bk9 (14)
3rd Olga Kiely (22) 35pts bk9 (19)
4th Ann O’Connor (13) 35pts bk9 (17)
Fixtures:
Sunday 26th September– Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan Horseshow Bar Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 28th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 24th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Ber Hehir 40 pts (28)
2nd Gerry Behan 40 pts (11)
3rd Maurice Egan 39 pts (20)
4th Jerry Kelleher 39 pts (27)
5th Mark Condon 38 pts (11)
Next Weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online. This is the last competition to qualify for the Master Clasic on October 3rd.
Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 2 competitons to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan & Donegan, John 86, 5 Sullivan, Jimmy 78
Kenmare
Ladies:
President Patsy Miles Prize.
Winner: Suzanne Doran (23) 38pts ocb
Runner Up: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 38 pts
Best Gross: Delia Long (21) 16 gross pts
3rd: Noreen Maye (35) 36pts
Front 9: Angela Cronin (21) 19pts ocb
Back 9: Maura Murphy (27) 18pts
Mixed:
Mulcahy’s Friday Open
1st Billy Lynch(25) 43Pts
2nd Gearoid Fennessey(20) 42Pts
3rd Donie Scannell(28) 42Pts
Mens:
Murphy’s Super Valu Monthly Medal
1st Gavin O'Shea(7) 65 Nett
2nd Tim Twomey(20) 67 Nett
3rd Michael Munnelly(29) 69 Nett
Best Senior Sean Finn 76
Best Gross Gavin O’Shea 72
Mens:
Autumn Gold, Winner 16th September, Mike Hoad
West Cork McEvoy Shield, Results: Winners, Kenmare GC, 128Pts.Team, Paul Brown, Paul O'Donovan, Cliff Marwood, Dennis Horgan, Jason Taylor, Eugene Downing, Joe O'Sullivan, Patrick Crushell.
Beaufort
28th/29th August - Round 4 Golfer Of The Year
1st Maurece Wallace (25) 68 Nett
2nd Austin Rooney (19) 68 Nett
3rd Jerry A O'Sullivan (10) 68 Nett
4th Shane Kelleher (19) 68 Nett
5th Con O'Sullivan (15) 69 Nett
11th/12 September - Bill McDonald Trophy
1st Austin Rooney (17) 40 pts
2nd Derek McAllister (22) 39 pts
3rd Padraig Coffey (17) 38 pts
4th Padraig G O'Sullivan (9) 38 pts
5th Kevin Kelleher (15) 38 pts
Fixtures
26th September - Golfer of the Year Master Final (Top 40) - 18 Hole Stableford - White Tees
24th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
28th/29th August - Stableford Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella
Overall Winner: Niamh O'Donoghue (48) 40 pts
Division 1 Winner: Ciara Lowe (18) 38 pts
Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 35 pts
11th/12th September - Stableford Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage
Overall Winner: Margaret O'Connor (29) 39 pts
Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (19) 37 pts
Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 37 pts
Fixtures
25th/26th September - Stableford - Sponsored by Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauth
24th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
Dooks
Audiology Medical Services Fourball - 18TH & 19TH September 2021
Winners Jason Hunter (14) 47 Pts C/B
Bernard Collins (14)
2nd John Houlihan (11) 47 Pts
Edward Deniels (8)
3rd Kieran Foley (14) 47 Pts
James Long (14)
NEXT WEEKEND 26th September - Tralee Exchange - MackNeill Tarmac
Stableford / Singles / White Markers
Club Competition 18th & 19th September 2021
1st – Rosin Burke (29) = 39 pts
2nd – Catriona Daly (24) = 36 pts
3rd – Siobhan Supple (26) = 33 pts
Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 31 pts
Cat B – Mary Bowler (23) = 32 pts
Cat C – Elsie Stephens (35) = 30 pts