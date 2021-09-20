Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the McSweeney Arms Hotel .

The winners were:-

1.. Trevor Nagle (15) 42

2.. John Lyne (22) 40

3...Kevin O'Callaghan (9) 40

4....Tony Lenihan (15) 37

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

Sponsored by:SIVE MINERAL WATERS

1ST Gerard McSweeney (14) 40pts

2nd John Meriwether (10) 35pts

BG Domnic McGillicuddy (05) 34pts

3rd Stephen Huggard (15) 35pts

F9 John Nolan (24) 20pts

B9 Adam O’Dwyer (11) 21pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee – 19th September 2021 – Old Course

1st Jim O’Flynn (12) 68 Nett (B9 – 31)

2nd Eamon Hayes (15) 68 Nett

3rd Con Whelan (13) 69 Nett (B9 – 30)

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Ronan Cross (3) 74 Nett (B9 – 31)

Category 2, (6 to 12 hanicap)

1st Kenneth Mannix (7) 71 Nett

2nd Shay Downes (10) 72 Nett

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Thomas Curtin (20) 69 Nett (B9 – 32)

2nd Kieran Lynch (15) 69 Nett (B9 – 34)

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Joe J O’Connor (26) 72 Nett

2nd Thomas Lester (21) 74 Nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th September 2021 – Murphy Homes Singles Sponsored by Murphy Homes – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition – 14th September 2021 – Old Course

1st Lorraine Canty (17) 38 pts

2nd Louise Griffin (20) 36 pts (b9-22 pts)

3rd Toni Quilter (17) 36 pts (b9-18 pts)

4th Margie Morkan (24) 35 pts (b9-21 pts)

Ladies Singles Stableford Competition – 19th September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Kenny (19) 37pts bk9 (16)

2nd Norma Mullane (29) 37pts bk9 (14)

3rd Olga Kiely (22) 35pts bk9 (19)

4th Ann O’Connor (13) 35pts bk9 (17)

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th September– Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan Horseshow Bar Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 28th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 24th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Ber Hehir 40 pts (28)

2nd Gerry Behan 40 pts (11)

3rd Maurice Egan 39 pts (20)

4th Jerry Kelleher 39 pts (27)

5th Mark Condon 38 pts (11)

Next Weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online. This is the last competition to qualify for the Master Clasic on October 3rd.

Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 2 competitons to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan & Donegan, John 86, 5 Sullivan, Jimmy 78

Kenmare

Ladies:

President Patsy Miles Prize.

Winner: Suzanne Doran (23) 38pts ocb

Runner Up: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 38 pts

Best Gross: Delia Long (21) 16 gross pts

3rd: Noreen Maye (35) 36pts

Front 9: Angela Cronin (21) 19pts ocb

Back 9: Maura Murphy (27) 18pts

Mixed:

Mulcahy’s Friday Open

1st Billy Lynch(25) 43Pts

2nd Gearoid Fennessey(20) 42Pts

3rd Donie Scannell(28) 42Pts

Mens:

Murphy’s Super Valu Monthly Medal

1st Gavin O'Shea(7) 65 Nett

2nd Tim Twomey(20) 67 Nett

3rd Michael Munnelly(29) 69 Nett

Best Senior Sean Finn 76

Best Gross Gavin O’Shea 72

Mens:

Autumn Gold, Winner 16th September, Mike Hoad

West Cork McEvoy Shield, Results: Winners, Kenmare GC, 128Pts.Team, Paul Brown, Paul O'Donovan, Cliff Marwood, Dennis Horgan, Jason Taylor, Eugene Downing, Joe O'Sullivan, Patrick Crushell.

Beaufort

28th/29th August - Round 4 Golfer Of The Year

1st Maurece Wallace (25) 68 Nett

2nd Austin Rooney (19) 68 Nett

3rd Jerry A O'Sullivan (10) 68 Nett

4th Shane Kelleher (19) 68 Nett

5th Con O'Sullivan (15) 69 Nett

11th/12 September - Bill McDonald Trophy

1st Austin Rooney (17) 40 pts

2nd Derek McAllister (22) 39 pts

3rd Padraig Coffey (17) 38 pts

4th Padraig G O'Sullivan (9) 38 pts

5th Kevin Kelleher (15) 38 pts

Fixtures

26th September - Golfer of the Year Master Final (Top 40) - 18 Hole Stableford - White Tees

24th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

28th/29th August - Stableford Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella

Overall Winner: Niamh O'Donoghue (48) 40 pts

Division 1 Winner: Ciara Lowe (18) 38 pts

Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 35 pts

11th/12th September - Stableford Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage

Overall Winner: Margaret O'Connor (29) 39 pts

Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (19) 37 pts

Division 2 Winner: Coral Kiely (33) 37 pts

Fixtures

25th/26th September - Stableford - Sponsored by Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauth

24th September - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

Dooks

Audiology Medical Services Fourball - 18TH & 19TH September 2021

Winners Jason Hunter (14) 47 Pts C/B

Bernard Collins (14)

2nd John Houlihan (11) 47 Pts

Edward Deniels (8)

3rd Kieran Foley (14) 47 Pts

James Long (14)

NEXT WEEKEND 26th September - Tralee Exchange - MackNeill Tarmac

Stableford / Singles / White Markers

Club Competition 18th & 19th September 2021

1st – Rosin Burke (29) = 39 pts

2nd – Catriona Daly (24) = 36 pts

3rd – Siobhan Supple (26) = 33 pts

Cat A – Rosie Lane (13) = 31 pts

Cat B – Mary Bowler (23) = 32 pts

Cat C – Elsie Stephens (35) = 30 pts