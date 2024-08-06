Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results

Captain’s Pat Healy’s Prize to Ladies 18 Hole Stableford: Overall Winner: Agnes Carey (25) 38 pts. Cat 1: Angie Foley (25) 38 pts (B9). Cat 2: Helen O’Reilly (30) 34 pts (B9). Cat 3: Maura Kennedy (42) 31 pts (B9).

Advertisement

Front 9: Eileen Bell (35) 21 pts. Back 9: Julianne Browne (18) 19 pts. (B6)

FIXTURE: Puck Fair Re-entry 12 Hole is now in progress and continues until Tuesday 13th August. Next 12 Hole Stableford re-entry starts Wednesday 14th August and is sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly.

Dooks Exchange Day, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, is on Sunday 18th August. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.

Advertisement

President’s Prize is on Sunday 25th August. Time Sheet will be available shortly.

Ross

On August 4th our Captain, Johnny Brosnan held his Captain's Prize which was kindly sponsored by Celtic Steps - The Show.

Advertisement

The winners were :-

1st.... M J O'Connor .69 (6)

2nd....Jason Reen 62 (37)

3rd....M J Casey 69 (19)

Best Gross....Mike Brosnan

4th....Tony Fagan 69 (20)

Past Captain .....John Cuskelly

Seniors Prize:-

1st ....Andy Cole

2nd.... John J Healy

Advertisement

Captains Prize to the Ladies .....Elaine Casey

Front nine....Sean Hickey

Back nine... Damien O Callaghan

Division 1:-

1....Ivo O'Sullivan 73 (11)

2... Darren Gaffey 74 (12)

Division 2:-

1....Anthony O'Mahony 74 (19)

2... D J Hayes 75 (14)

Division 3 :-

1... Jordan O 'Shea 76 (29)

2....Dave O'Neill 77 (22)

Advertisement

On Friday August 2nd we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble

The winning teams were:-

1st ....Jim Delaney, Jimmie Smith, Susan Goode, Ned Buckley

2nd ... Joe Scally, Doreen Brosnan, John Fleming,Ger Scott.

On Thursday July 25th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Mossie Cremin 19 pts

2nd.... Dermot O Connor 18 pts

3rd.... Paddy Carroll 17pts.

On Thursday August 1st our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Ned Buckley 24pts

2nd.... Donal Doherty 22 pts

3rd.... Dermot O Connor 22pts.

4th..Liam Mulqueen 20 pts

Beaufort

Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh was thrilled with the turnout for the open day at Beaufort that took place on the bank holiday Monday, 5th August. This was a special fundraiser for the ladies club, which helps financially support the club especially for team events which are getting more and more expensive every year. The county was still glowing after the mighty lady footballers winning the All Ireland and so the sun was still shining high making it a beautiful day for golf. The Lady Captain would like to thank all who participated and travelled for the competition. The competition was kindly and generously sponsored by Mr Pat Eviston of Killeen House Hotel, Killarney. There was some fantastic scoring on the day. Congratulations to all the winners.

1st Yvonne Eadie (49) 44pts

2nd Ann Marie Healy (23) 44pts

3rd Marie Flood (31) 43pts

4th Mary Tobin (26) 43pts

5th Kathleen Coffey (37) 42pts

Killarney

Captain John’s Prize

to the Ladies 18 Hole Ladies Stroke Competition

played on Mahony’s Point Course on 4th August 2024.

Overall, Winner

Kay Gentile (18) 68

2nd Nancy Fleming (29) 68

Best Gross Tracy Eakin 74

3rd Philomena Lane (34) 68

4th Margaret Moloney (30) 69

5th Christine Carroll (13) 69

6th Anita O’Sullivan (34) 69

7th Margaret Curtin (27) 70

8th Helen O’Donoghue (21) 71

9th Particia Walsh (34) 71

10th Carmel O’Brien (22) 71

Front Nine Mary Shanahan (34) 30

Back Nine June O’Brien (20) 33

Next Fixture will be 9th & 10th August 2024 kindly sponsored by Truffle Honey is 18 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course. On 13th August 2024 Ballybunion Exchange Day Team of Two.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 31st July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Seán (Duagh) Broderick(13) 42 Pts

2nd Edward Stack(1) 41 Pts

3rd Jerry O'Connor(22) 39 Pts (B6 12)

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 2nd August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Joan Scanlan (0.9), Denis O’Sullivan (1.2), Brian Scanlan (1.9), Mary McGill (2.9) (Total: 6.9) 40.1 Net

2nd Sean C. Kennelly (0.1), Huey Daly (2.4), Sonya Hillis (3.1), Blanaid Mehigan (3.6) (Total: 10) 41.0 Net

3rd Shane O’Rourke (0.2), Frank Fenn (1.2), Justine Fenn (3.2), Christine Fenn (3.6) (Total: 8.2) 42.8 Net

President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake 3rd August and 4th August 2024 Old Course

1st Maurice McEllistrem(17) 44 Pts

2nd David Breen(27) 43 Pts

3rd P. J. Houlihan(21) 42 Pts

Best Gross: Gary Scanlon 36 Level Par

4th Ignatius O'Brien(20) 41 Pts (B9 19)

5th James Barrett(21) 41 Pts

6th Tom McKeon(12) 40 Pts (B6 14)

7th James Fogarty(20) 40 Pts (B9 20)

8th Cian Moran(8) 40 Pts (B9 18)

9th Jim White(21) 39 Pts

Fixtures:

Monday 5th August 2024 Members Week Parents/Grandparent & Child/ Grandchild Scotch Foursomes Stableford Cashen Course

Tuesday 6th August 2024 Men’s Singles Stableford Old Course

Wednesday 7th August 2024 Mixed Waltz Stableford Old Course

Thursday 8th August 2024 Mens Fourball Stableford Old Course

Friday 9th August 2024 Mixed Scramble Cashen Course

Sunday 11th August 2024 Padraic Liston Memorial sponsored by Heineken Ireland Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 30th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Mags O'Sullivan(19) 43pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler(14) 42pts

3rd Nora Quaid(18) 41pts (B9:18)

4th Antoinette Breen(36) 41pts

Ladies Tuesday 9 Holes Voucher Competition Tuesday 30th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Tina Curtin(25) 24pts (B3:9

2nd Mary B Kelly(27) 24pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 2nd August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Joan Scanlan (0.9), Denis O’Sullivan (1.2), Brian Scanlan (1.9), Mary McGill (2.9) (Total: 6.9) 40.1 Net

2nd Sean C. Kennelly (0.1), Huey Daly (2.4), Sonya Hillis (3.1), Blanaid Mehigan (3.6) (Total: 10) 41.0 Net

3rd Shane O’Rourke (0.2), Frank Fenn (1.2), Justine Fenn (3.2), Christine Fenn (3.6) (Total: 8.2) 42.8 Net

Fixtures:

Monday 5th August 2024 Members Week Parents/Grandparent & Child/ Grandchild Scotch Foursomes Stableford Cashen Course

Tuesday 6th August 2024 Ladies Members Week 18 holes Singles Stableford Old Course

Wednesday 7th August 2024 Mixed Waltz Stableford Old Course

Thursday 8th August 2024 Ladies Members week 4 Ball Betterball Old Course

Friday 9th August 2024 Mixed Scramble Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition Thursday 1st August 2024 Cashen Course

1st Michael Joyce (27) 32 B5-14

2nd John Maguire (20) 32pts B5-13

3rd Tom Neville (41) 31pts B5-14

Gross John Bambury 22pts B5-9

4th Joe J O’Connor (22) 31pts B5-12

5th John A Murray (11) 30pts B5-11

6th Pat Costello (18) 30pts B5-7

7th Miley Costello (17) 29pts B5-11

8th Nicolas Hayes (21) 29pts B5-8

9th Tom M O’Connor (20) 28pts B5-14

10th Michael P Donegan (16) 28pts B5-7

V. Micael Jones (20) 27pts B5-13

S.V. Gerry Galvin (20) 27pts B5-6

S.V.V Denis Eggelston (31) 26pts B5-10

Fixtures: Thursday 8th August 2024 Seniors Captains Prize Mr Pat Shanahan Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures: Friday 9th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Dooks

Mr. Seamus Shaughnessy President’s Prize 3rd & 4th August 2024

Winner Tony Lyons (17) 39 Pts (C/B)

2nd John MacGovern (34) 44 Pts

3rd John Evans (18) 39 Pts

4th John Clifford (22) 37 Pts (C/B)

Best Gross Karl Falvey (2) 34 Pts Gross

5th Donal Woods (25) 37 Pts (C/B)

6th William Daly (21) 36 Pts (C/B)

Past Officer Ronan Burke (20) 35 Pts

Over 65s Brendan Lynch (20) 35 Pts

Front Nine Donnchadh Casey (40) 25 Pts

Back Nine Jim McCarthy (24) 19 Pts (C/B)

Nearest Pin David Kirby 3’’ 8’

Longest Drive John Donegan

Ladies Club - Mr. Seamus Shaughnessy President’s Prize 3rd & 4th August 2024

1st – Anna Galvin (19) = 43 pts

2nd – Tina Griffin (52) = 43 pts

Best Gross – Tracy Eakin 71 gross

3rd – Louise Farrell (35) = 40 pts

4th – Gretta Butler (23) = 40 pts

5th – Maura Long (18) = 38 pts

Front 9 = Anne Mangan

Back 9 = Gemma Foley

Nearest the Pin – Maura Long

Longest Drive – Tracy Eakin

9 Holes – 1st = Marguerite Falvey