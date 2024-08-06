Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results
Captain’s Pat Healy’s Prize to Ladies 18 Hole Stableford: Overall Winner: Agnes Carey (25) 38 pts. Cat 1: Angie Foley (25) 38 pts (B9). Cat 2: Helen O’Reilly (30) 34 pts (B9). Cat 3: Maura Kennedy (42) 31 pts (B9).
Front 9: Eileen Bell (35) 21 pts. Back 9: Julianne Browne (18) 19 pts. (B6)
FIXTURE: Puck Fair Re-entry 12 Hole is now in progress and continues until Tuesday 13th August. Next 12 Hole Stableford re-entry starts Wednesday 14th August and is sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly.
Dooks Exchange Day, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, is on Sunday 18th August. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.
President’s Prize is on Sunday 25th August. Time Sheet will be available shortly.
Ross
On August 4th our Captain, Johnny Brosnan held his Captain's Prize which was kindly sponsored by Celtic Steps - The Show.
The winners were :-
1st.... M J O'Connor .69 (6)
2nd....Jason Reen 62 (37)
3rd....M J Casey 69 (19)
Best Gross....Mike Brosnan
4th....Tony Fagan 69 (20)
Past Captain .....John Cuskelly
Seniors Prize:-
1st ....Andy Cole
2nd.... John J Healy
Captains Prize to the Ladies .....Elaine Casey
Front nine....Sean Hickey
Back nine... Damien O Callaghan
Division 1:-
1....Ivo O'Sullivan 73 (11)
2... Darren Gaffey 74 (12)
Division 2:-
1....Anthony O'Mahony 74 (19)
2... D J Hayes 75 (14)
Division 3 :-
1... Jordan O 'Shea 76 (29)
2....Dave O'Neill 77 (22)
On Friday August 2nd we held our weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble
The winning teams were:-
1st ....Jim Delaney, Jimmie Smith, Susan Goode, Ned Buckley
2nd ... Joe Scally, Doreen Brosnan, John Fleming,Ger Scott.
On Thursday July 25th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Mossie Cremin 19 pts
2nd.... Dermot O Connor 18 pts
3rd.... Paddy Carroll 17pts.
On Thursday August 1st our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Ned Buckley 24pts
2nd.... Donal Doherty 22 pts
3rd.... Dermot O Connor 22pts.
4th..Liam Mulqueen 20 pts
Beaufort
Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh was thrilled with the turnout for the open day at Beaufort that took place on the bank holiday Monday, 5th August. This was a special fundraiser for the ladies club, which helps financially support the club especially for team events which are getting more and more expensive every year. The county was still glowing after the mighty lady footballers winning the All Ireland and so the sun was still shining high making it a beautiful day for golf. The Lady Captain would like to thank all who participated and travelled for the competition. The competition was kindly and generously sponsored by Mr Pat Eviston of Killeen House Hotel, Killarney. There was some fantastic scoring on the day. Congratulations to all the winners.
1st Yvonne Eadie (49) 44pts
2nd Ann Marie Healy (23) 44pts
3rd Marie Flood (31) 43pts
4th Mary Tobin (26) 43pts
5th Kathleen Coffey (37) 42pts
Killarney
Captain John’s Prize
to the Ladies 18 Hole Ladies Stroke Competition
played on Mahony’s Point Course on 4th August 2024.
Overall, Winner
Kay Gentile (18) 68
2nd Nancy Fleming (29) 68
Best Gross Tracy Eakin 74
3rd Philomena Lane (34) 68
4th Margaret Moloney (30) 69
5th Christine Carroll (13) 69
6th Anita O’Sullivan (34) 69
7th Margaret Curtin (27) 70
8th Helen O’Donoghue (21) 71
9th Particia Walsh (34) 71
10th Carmel O’Brien (22) 71
Front Nine Mary Shanahan (34) 30
Back Nine June O’Brien (20) 33
Next Fixture will be 9th & 10th August 2024 kindly sponsored by Truffle Honey is 18 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course. On 13th August 2024 Ballybunion Exchange Day Team of Two.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 31st July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Seán (Duagh) Broderick(13) 42 Pts
2nd Edward Stack(1) 41 Pts
3rd Jerry O'Connor(22) 39 Pts (B6 12)
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 2nd August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Joan Scanlan (0.9), Denis O’Sullivan (1.2), Brian Scanlan (1.9), Mary McGill (2.9) (Total: 6.9) 40.1 Net
2nd Sean C. Kennelly (0.1), Huey Daly (2.4), Sonya Hillis (3.1), Blanaid Mehigan (3.6) (Total: 10) 41.0 Net
3rd Shane O’Rourke (0.2), Frank Fenn (1.2), Justine Fenn (3.2), Christine Fenn (3.6) (Total: 8.2) 42.8 Net
President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake 3rd August and 4th August 2024 Old Course
1st Maurice McEllistrem(17) 44 Pts
2nd David Breen(27) 43 Pts
3rd P. J. Houlihan(21) 42 Pts
Best Gross: Gary Scanlon 36 Level Par
4th Ignatius O'Brien(20) 41 Pts (B9 19)
5th James Barrett(21) 41 Pts
6th Tom McKeon(12) 40 Pts (B6 14)
7th James Fogarty(20) 40 Pts (B9 20)
8th Cian Moran(8) 40 Pts (B9 18)
9th Jim White(21) 39 Pts
Fixtures:
Monday 5th August 2024 Members Week Parents/Grandparent & Child/ Grandchild Scotch Foursomes Stableford Cashen Course
Tuesday 6th August 2024 Men’s Singles Stableford Old Course
Wednesday 7th August 2024 Mixed Waltz Stableford Old Course
Thursday 8th August 2024 Mens Fourball Stableford Old Course
Friday 9th August 2024 Mixed Scramble Cashen Course
Sunday 11th August 2024 Padraic Liston Memorial sponsored by Heineken Ireland Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 30th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Mags O'Sullivan(19) 43pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler(14) 42pts
3rd Nora Quaid(18) 41pts (B9:18)
4th Antoinette Breen(36) 41pts
Ladies Tuesday 9 Holes Voucher Competition Tuesday 30th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Tina Curtin(25) 24pts (B3:9
2nd Mary B Kelly(27) 24pts
Fixtures:
Monday 5th August 2024 Members Week Parents/Grandparent & Child/ Grandchild Scotch Foursomes Stableford Cashen Course
Tuesday 6th August 2024 Ladies Members Week 18 holes Singles Stableford Old Course
Wednesday 7th August 2024 Mixed Waltz Stableford Old Course
Thursday 8th August 2024 Ladies Members week 4 Ball Betterball Old Course
Friday 9th August 2024 Mixed Scramble Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition Thursday 1st August 2024 Cashen Course
1st Michael Joyce (27) 32 B5-14
2nd John Maguire (20) 32pts B5-13
3rd Tom Neville (41) 31pts B5-14
Gross John Bambury 22pts B5-9
4th Joe J O’Connor (22) 31pts B5-12
5th John A Murray (11) 30pts B5-11
6th Pat Costello (18) 30pts B5-7
7th Miley Costello (17) 29pts B5-11
8th Nicolas Hayes (21) 29pts B5-8
9th Tom M O’Connor (20) 28pts B5-14
10th Michael P Donegan (16) 28pts B5-7
V. Micael Jones (20) 27pts B5-13
S.V. Gerry Galvin (20) 27pts B5-6
S.V.V Denis Eggelston (31) 26pts B5-10
Fixtures: Thursday 8th August 2024 Seniors Captains Prize Mr Pat Shanahan Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures: Friday 9th August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Dooks
Mr. Seamus Shaughnessy President’s Prize 3rd & 4th August 2024
Winner Tony Lyons (17) 39 Pts (C/B)
2nd John MacGovern (34) 44 Pts
3rd John Evans (18) 39 Pts
4th John Clifford (22) 37 Pts (C/B)
Best Gross Karl Falvey (2) 34 Pts Gross
5th Donal Woods (25) 37 Pts (C/B)
6th William Daly (21) 36 Pts (C/B)
Past Officer Ronan Burke (20) 35 Pts
Over 65s Brendan Lynch (20) 35 Pts
Front Nine Donnchadh Casey (40) 25 Pts
Back Nine Jim McCarthy (24) 19 Pts (C/B)
Nearest Pin David Kirby 3’’ 8’
Longest Drive John Donegan
Ladies Club - Mr. Seamus Shaughnessy President’s Prize 3rd & 4th August 2024
1st – Anna Galvin (19) = 43 pts
2nd – Tina Griffin (52) = 43 pts
Best Gross – Tracy Eakin 71 gross
3rd – Louise Farrell (35) = 40 pts
4th – Gretta Butler (23) = 40 pts
5th – Maura Long (18) = 38 pts
Front 9 = Anne Mangan
Back 9 = Gemma Foley
Nearest the Pin – Maura Long
Longest Drive – Tracy Eakin
9 Holes – 1st = Marguerite Falvey