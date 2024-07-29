Kerry Golf News & Results

MAINE VALLEY
Ladies Results
Lady Captain Marie Gleeson’s Prize 18 Hole Stableford: Winner of Lady Captain’s Prize 1 Esther Ward (43) 41 pts. 2, Cait O’Leary (13) 36 pts. Gross Emma Daly (21) 94. 3. Kathleen Curran (41) 36 pts. 4. Carmel Mannix (29) 35 pts. 5. Mary Jo Dowling. Front 9: Agnes Carey (22) 18 pts. Back 9: Angie Foley (25) 19 pts.
Past Captain: Eileen Bell (35) 30 pts. Longest Drive on 8th: Emma Daly. Nearest the Pin on 17th: Eleanor McCarthy 39 inches. Guest Ladies: Bridget Cahillane, Lady Captain, Dooks (16) 34pts. 9 Hole Sinead Clifford (54) 17 pts. Get into Golf Winner: Marie Billot.
Play in Pink 18 Hole Open 3 Ball Scramble: 1. Cait O’Leary (13) Angie Foley (28) Joanne Brosnan (31) 60.8. 2. Mary Ann Downes, President (30) Sheila O’Connell (29) Mikey McKenna (8) 62.3. 3. Una Moroney (21) Donal Dowd (17) Dylan Murphy (12) 64.0. 4. Jim McCarthy (17) Eleanor McCarthy (19) Donal Pigott (12) 64.2.
FIXTURES: Captain’s Prize to Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Saturday 3rd August.
Puck Fair Re-entry 12 Hole is now in progress and continues until Tuesday 13th August.
Killarney
The Muckross House & Gardens Mixed Fourball
26th July 2024 on Killeen Course
Overall, Winner
Mary Geaney & Jack Buckley 47pts(B6)
2nd
Sinead Galvin & Donnacha Galvin 47pts
3rd
Ellen Barry & Tomas Barry 46pts
4th
Julie Kelly & Laurence Kelly 45pts
Murphy Bar & Townhouse GOY Prize 18 Hole Single Stroke
played on Mahony’s Point Course on 27th & 28th July 2024
Overall, Winner
Breda Sheerin (33) 65
2nd
Ursula Daly (24) 68
Best Gross
Tracy Eakin 74
3rd
Veronica Blennerhassett (28) 69
4th
Geraldine Tarrant (25) 70
5th
Nancy Fleming (30) 70
6th
Mary O’Doherty (15) 70
Next Fixture will be Captain John’s Prize 4th August 2024 is GOY Single Stroke Medal on Mahony’s Point Course.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
22nd – 28th July 2024
Mens Competitions
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 24th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Jake Shire (29) 46 Pts
2nd Enda Storan (19) Grange Castle Golf Club 37 pts (B9 18)
3rd Billy Lane (25) 37 Pts (B9 17)
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 26th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Hazel Stafford (36), Paul Sinnott (12), Fiona Kyne (24),Clodagh Lavin (29) (10) 40
2nd Noel Lynch (24), Catherine O’Neill (19),Alison Newman (17),Lorraine Canty (18) (7.8) 40.2
3rd Siobhan Walsh (23), Eamon Walsh (14),Maeve Barrett (19),Michael K Barrett (10) (6.6) 40.4
Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course
Fixtures:
Saturday 3rd August 2024 President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake Day 1 Old Course
Sunday 4th August 2024 President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake Day 2 Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Cashen Course
18 Hole Competition
1st Mary Fagan (20) 42pts
2nd Pudge O'Reilly (26) 40pts (B9:19)
3rd Patricia Boyle (34) 40pts
4th Deirdre Sheehan (18) 38pt
9 Hole Competition
1st Mary B Kelly (27) 22 pts
2nd Eleanor O'Sullivan (17) 20pts
Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Old Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (12), BGC Catherine Walsh (25), BGC
Annette Boland (7) Thurles & Gretta Butler Dooks (20) 82 Pts
2nd Blanaid Mehigan (30), Aisling Ryan (16),
Gemma Fitzpatrick (12) & Sarah-Jane Costello (13) Milltown 78Pts(B3:14)
3rd Katherine McNamara (28) Adare, Therese Dunne (25), Adare
Marian O'Leary (33) Kanturk & Margaret Collins (19) Mallow 78Pts
Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Mens Competition
1st John Guest (12),Kenmare, Cillian Fitzmaurice (17) Maine Valley
Declan Kelly (7), & James McCarthy (13)Killarney 84pts (B6: 32)
Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Eoin Phelan (12), Joe Costello (19),
Finbarr Kelly (17) Slievenamon & John Tobin (23) Loughrea 91pts
Ladies’ Medal 4 Sponsored by Baileys Solicitors Sunday 28th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Bernie Moloney(23) 66 nett (back 9)
2nd Patricia Boyle (33) 66 nett
Cat 1:
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (14) 67 nett
Best Gross Mgt McAulifee (6) 79 gross
Cat 2:
1st Lorraine Canty (17) 68 nett
2nd Mary Horgan(20) 70 nett
Cat 3:
1st Noirin Lynch (32) 67nett
2nd Pudge O Reilly(25) 71 nett
Cat 4:
1st Eileen Daly(37) 70 nett
2nd Geraldine Gallagher(34) 74 nett
Seniors: Helen Dineen (39) 78nett
Ladies’ 9 Hole Competition Sponsored by Baileys Solicitors Sunday 28th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Judy Carmody (21) 26pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (17) 24pts.
Fixtures:
Tuesday 30th July 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition Thursday 25th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Eddie Moylan (18) 34pts
2nd Timothy Houlihan (15) 33pts
3rd Brendan Lynch (17) 31pts
Gross Michael K Barrett 26pts
4th Jerry O’Connor (19) 29pts B5-9
5th James Keane (23) 29pts B5-9
6th Maurice McAuliffe (20) 28pts
7th Denis Cronin (25) 27pts
8th Tom M O’Connor (19) 26pts B5-13
9th Frank Dore (9) 26pts B5-11
10th Dan Sheehan (10) 26pts B5-9
V. Rory Flannery (20) 26pts B5-7
S.V. Noel Morkan (24) 24pts B5-8
S.S.V. Miley Costello (17) 25pts B5-10
Fixtures: Thursday 1st August 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 26th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Patricia Boyle (17) 19pts (Bk6-15)
2nd Maria B O'Connor (27) 19pts
3rd Mary Horgan (10) 18pts (Bk6-14)
Fixtures: Friday 2nd August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course Blue Tee’s
1st Rob Cussen(13) 61
2nd Gary Fenn(17) 62
3rd Brendan Gildea(9) 64
4th Jonathan Lehane(12) 66
Best Gross: Edmond Healy 69
Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course White Tee’s
1st Ciaran E. Harris(18) 65
2nd David Michael Hennessy(21) 71
3rd Danny Larkin(19) 72
Tralee
Senior Ladies Results of 3 Person Waltz on Monday July 22, 2024
First: Mary Quillinan, Margaret Lawlor & Annette Dineen = 42 Points
Second: Elizabeth Lynch, Michelle Moore & Angela Deenihan = 41 Points
11 Teams played in very tough windy conditions
Senior Men’s Results of 4 person AM/AM played in Killarney on Wednesday July 24th
1st Philip O Sullivan (9),Sean O Keefe (13) ,Jack O Driscoll(18), Ger O Connor(29) 98 pts
2nd Martin Mitchell(17), Pat O Donnell (8), Tim Leahy (5), Jerry Moloney (16) 97 pts
3rd Michael O Connell (21), Richard Barrett(23), Paddy Nagle(24) , Michael Moynihan(21) 96 pts last 9 holes
25 cards returned. Thanks to everyone for entering.
Junior Golf Results for Saturday 27th July
18 Hole Competition
1st Sean hickey (14) 36pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Cormac O’ Halloran( 23) 24pts
2nd Ben Deegan (18) 16pts
Academy
Senior Singles
1st Jamie McEvoy 23
2nd Eoin O’ Reilly
3rd Shane Sinnott
Junior Scramble
1st Jack Tess, Amy Stack, Eabhna Barrett 22
2nd Fiadh O’ Sullivan, Isobel O Leary and Jack Buckley
3rd Conor Murphy, Eoin Murphy, Patrick Hanifan
Men’s Results Saturday and Sunday 27th and 28th of July
MC11 Lee Strand Results:
1 John Murphy 43 pts (22)
2 Gene O'Donnell 42 pts (11)
3 James O'Halloran 41 pts (08)
Best Gross: Fergal O’ Sullivan 37 pts
Division 1:
1 Kevin Anthony Lucey 40 pts (04)
2 Eamonn O'Sullivan 40 pts (09)
Division 2:
1 Brendan R Kenny 39 pts (13)
2 Trevor Harty 37 pts (11)
Division 3:
1 Sean Reidy 39 pts (14)
2 Padraig Teahan 39 pts (14)
Division 4:
1 Jack Murphy 40 pts (18)
2 Gerald MacNamara 36 pts (22)
Back 9: Paul Stephenson 20 pts
Easiest holes: 7,18,3
Hardest holes: 17, 11, 2
Club-sponsored Green tee Stableford: John O’ Connell 31 pts (24) 3 cards processed
MC7 Results & Fixtures July 27/28th 2024:
MC7 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy:
Saturday 27/Sunday 28 July 2024
1st: Mary Fitzgerald 43pts (43)
2nd Norma O Regan 41pts (29)
Best Gross: Liz Grey 26pts
3rd: Angela Enright 39pts (31)
4th: Phil Stack 38pts (33)
5th Mary Savage 37pts (15)
Division 1: Mary Murphy 36pts (20)
Division 2:Gorretti O Connor 34pts (23)
Division 3 Monica O Neill 33pts (28)
Division 4 Niamh Galvin 34pts (37)
Front 9: Eilish O Loughlin 22pts
Back 9: Sandra O Sullivan 20pts
Ladies 9 Hole Competition
1st Maura Mc Kenna 20pts (19)