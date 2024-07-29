Kerry Golf News & Results

MAINE VALLEY

Ladies Results

Lady Captain Marie Gleeson’s Prize 18 Hole Stableford: Winner of Lady Captain’s Prize 1 Esther Ward (43) 41 pts. 2, Cait O’Leary (13) 36 pts. Gross Emma Daly (21) 94. 3. Kathleen Curran (41) 36 pts. 4. Carmel Mannix (29) 35 pts. 5. Mary Jo Dowling. Front 9: Agnes Carey (22) 18 pts. Back 9: Angie Foley (25) 19 pts.

Past Captain: Eileen Bell (35) 30 pts. Longest Drive on 8th: Emma Daly. Nearest the Pin on 17th: Eleanor McCarthy 39 inches. Guest Ladies: Bridget Cahillane, Lady Captain, Dooks (16) 34pts. 9 Hole Sinead Clifford (54) 17 pts. Get into Golf Winner: Marie Billot.

Play in Pink 18 Hole Open 3 Ball Scramble: 1. Cait O’Leary (13) Angie Foley (28) Joanne Brosnan (31) 60.8. 2. Mary Ann Downes, President (30) Sheila O’Connell (29) Mikey McKenna (8) 62.3. 3. Una Moroney (21) Donal Dowd (17) Dylan Murphy (12) 64.0. 4. Jim McCarthy (17) Eleanor McCarthy (19) Donal Pigott (12) 64.2.

FIXTURES: Captain’s Prize to Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Saturday 3rd August.

Puck Fair Re-entry 12 Hole is now in progress and continues until Tuesday 13th August.

Killarney

The Muckross House & Gardens Mixed Fourball

26th July 2024 on Killeen Course

Overall, Winner

Mary Geaney & Jack Buckley 47pts(B6)

2nd

Sinead Galvin & Donnacha Galvin 47pts

3rd

Ellen Barry & Tomas Barry 46pts

4th

Julie Kelly & Laurence Kelly 45pts

Murphy Bar & Townhouse GOY Prize 18 Hole Single Stroke

played on Mahony’s Point Course on 27th & 28th July 2024

Overall, Winner

Breda Sheerin (33) 65

2nd

Ursula Daly (24) 68

Best Gross

Tracy Eakin 74

3rd

Veronica Blennerhassett (28) 69

4th

Geraldine Tarrant (25) 70

5th

Nancy Fleming (30) 70

6th

Mary O’Doherty (15) 70

Next Fixture will be Captain John’s Prize 4th August 2024 is GOY Single Stroke Medal on Mahony’s Point Course.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

22nd – 28th July 2024

Mens Competitions

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 24th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Jake Shire (29) 46 Pts

2nd Enda Storan (19) Grange Castle Golf Club 37 pts (B9 18)

3rd Billy Lane (25) 37 Pts (B9 17)

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 26th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Hazel Stafford (36), Paul Sinnott (12), Fiona Kyne (24),Clodagh Lavin (29) (10) 40

2nd Noel Lynch (24), Catherine O’Neill (19),Alison Newman (17),Lorraine Canty (18) (7.8) 40.2

3rd Siobhan Walsh (23), Eamon Walsh (14),Maeve Barrett (19),Michael K Barrett (10) (6.6) 40.4

Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course

Fixtures:

Saturday 3rd August 2024 President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake Day 1 Old Course

Sunday 4th August 2024 President’s Prize Mr Dan Blake Day 2 Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Cashen Course

18 Hole Competition

1st Mary Fagan (20) 42pts

2nd Pudge O'Reilly (26) 40pts (B9:19)

3rd Patricia Boyle (34) 40pts

4th Deirdre Sheehan (18) 38pt

9 Hole Competition

1st Mary B Kelly (27) 22 pts

2nd Eleanor O'Sullivan (17) 20pts

Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Old Course

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (12), BGC Catherine Walsh (25), BGC

Annette Boland (7) Thurles & Gretta Butler Dooks (20) 82 Pts

2nd Blanaid Mehigan (30), Aisling Ryan (16),

Gemma Fitzpatrick (12) & Sarah-Jane Costello (13) Milltown 78Pts(B3:14)

3rd Katherine McNamara (28) Adare, Therese Dunne (25), Adare

Marian O'Leary (33) Kanturk & Margaret Collins (19) Mallow 78Pts

Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Mens Competition

1st John Guest (12),Kenmare, Cillian Fitzmaurice (17) Maine Valley

Declan Kelly (7), & James McCarthy (13)Killarney 84pts (B6: 32)

Ladies Captains Charity Day Saturday 27th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Eoin Phelan (12), Joe Costello (19),

Finbarr Kelly (17) Slievenamon & John Tobin (23) Loughrea 91pts

Ladies’ Medal 4 Sponsored by Baileys Solicitors Sunday 28th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Moloney(23) 66 nett (back 9)

2nd Patricia Boyle (33) 66 nett

Cat 1:

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (14) 67 nett

Best Gross Mgt McAulifee (6) 79 gross

Cat 2:

1st Lorraine Canty (17) 68 nett

2nd Mary Horgan(20) 70 nett

Cat 3:

1st Noirin Lynch (32) 67nett

2nd Pudge O Reilly(25) 71 nett

Cat 4:

1st Eileen Daly(37) 70 nett

2nd Geraldine Gallagher(34) 74 nett

Seniors: Helen Dineen (39) 78nett

Ladies’ 9 Hole Competition Sponsored by Baileys Solicitors Sunday 28th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Judy Carmody (21) 26pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (17) 24pts.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 30th July 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition Thursday 25th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Eddie Moylan (18) 34pts

2nd Timothy Houlihan (15) 33pts

3rd Brendan Lynch (17) 31pts

Gross Michael K Barrett 26pts

4th Jerry O’Connor (19) 29pts B5-9

5th James Keane (23) 29pts B5-9

6th Maurice McAuliffe (20) 28pts

7th Denis Cronin (25) 27pts

8th Tom M O’Connor (19) 26pts B5-13

9th Frank Dore (9) 26pts B5-11

10th Dan Sheehan (10) 26pts B5-9

V. Rory Flannery (20) 26pts B5-7

S.V. Noel Morkan (24) 24pts B5-8

S.S.V. Miley Costello (17) 25pts B5-10

Fixtures: Thursday 1st August 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 26th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Patricia Boyle (17) 19pts (Bk6-15)

2nd Maria B O'Connor (27) 19pts

3rd Mary Horgan (10) 18pts (Bk6-14)

Fixtures: Friday 2nd August 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course Blue Tee’s

1st Rob Cussen(13) 61

2nd Gary Fenn(17) 62

3rd Brendan Gildea(9) 64

4th Jonathan Lehane(12) 66

Best Gross: Edmond Healy 69

Medal 2 Brosnan Memorial Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Sunday 28th July 2024 Old Course White Tee’s

1st Ciaran E. Harris(18) 65

2nd David Michael Hennessy(21) 71

3rd Danny Larkin(19) 72

Fixtures:

Tralee

Senior Ladies Results of 3 Person Waltz on Monday July 22, 2024

First: Mary Quillinan, Margaret Lawlor & Annette Dineen = 42 Points

Second: Elizabeth Lynch, Michelle Moore & Angela Deenihan = 41 Points

11 Teams played in very tough windy conditions

Senior Men’s Results of 4 person AM/AM played in Killarney on Wednesday July 24th

1st Philip O Sullivan (9),Sean O Keefe (13) ,Jack O Driscoll(18), Ger O Connor(29) 98 pts

2nd Martin Mitchell(17), Pat O Donnell (8), Tim Leahy (5), Jerry Moloney (16) 97 pts

3rd Michael O Connell (21), Richard Barrett(23), Paddy Nagle(24) , Michael Moynihan(21) 96 pts last 9 holes

25 cards returned. Thanks to everyone for entering.

Junior Golf Results for Saturday 27th July

18 Hole Competition

1st Sean hickey (14) 36pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Cormac O’ Halloran( 23) 24pts

2nd Ben Deegan (18) 16pts

Academy

Senior Singles

1st Jamie McEvoy 23

2nd Eoin O’ Reilly

3rd Shane Sinnott

Junior Scramble

1st Jack Tess, Amy Stack, Eabhna Barrett 22

2nd Fiadh O’ Sullivan, Isobel O Leary and Jack Buckley

3rd Conor Murphy, Eoin Murphy, Patrick Hanifan

Men’s Results Saturday and Sunday 27th and 28th of July

MC11 Lee Strand Results:

1 John Murphy 43 pts (22)

2 Gene O'Donnell 42 pts (11)

3 James O'Halloran 41 pts (08)

Best Gross: Fergal O’ Sullivan 37 pts

Division 1:

1 Kevin Anthony Lucey 40 pts (04)

2 Eamonn O'Sullivan 40 pts (09)

Division 2:

1 Brendan R Kenny 39 pts (13)

2 Trevor Harty 37 pts (11)

Division 3:

1 Sean Reidy 39 pts (14)

2 Padraig Teahan 39 pts (14)

Division 4:

1 Jack Murphy 40 pts (18)

2 Gerald MacNamara 36 pts (22)

Back 9: Paul Stephenson 20 pts

Easiest holes: 7,18,3

Hardest holes: 17, 11, 2

Club-sponsored Green tee Stableford: John O’ Connell 31 pts (24) 3 cards processed

MC7 Results & Fixtures July 27/28th 2024:

MC7 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy:

Saturday 27/Sunday 28 July 2024

1st: Mary Fitzgerald 43pts (43)

2nd Norma O Regan 41pts (29)

Best Gross: Liz Grey 26pts

3rd: Angela Enright 39pts (31)

4th: Phil Stack 38pts (33)

5th Mary Savage 37pts (15)

Division 1: Mary Murphy 36pts (20)

Division 2:Gorretti O Connor 34pts (23)

Division 3 Monica O Neill 33pts (28)

Division 4 Niamh Galvin 34pts (37)

Front 9: Eilish O Loughlin 22pts

Back 9: Sandra O Sullivan 20pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition

1st Maura Mc Kenna 20pts (19)