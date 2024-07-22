Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Killarney Exchange Day Sponsored by Solar Choices Ltd Sunday 14th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Thomas Toomey (21) 46 Pts
2nd Gavin Kenny (18) 45 Pts
3rd T.J. Galvin (16) 44 Pts
4th KEVIN BARRY (25) 43 Pts (B9)
5th Aidan Buckley (09) 43 Pts (B9)
Best Gross: Edmond Healy 37 Pts
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 17th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Christopher Howard (21) Sutton Golf Club 42 Pts (B3 7)
2nd Shane O'Connor (12) 42 Pts (B3 6)
3rd Jer Barry (19) Newcastle West Golf Club 41 Pts
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 19th July 2024 Old Course
1st Cormac Cahill (24), Collette O’Flynn (36), Jim O’Flynn (13),
Robert Ryan (24) (9.7) 41.3
2nd MA Quaid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Denis Cronin (24),
Mary Cronin (36) (10) 43.2
3rd Josephine Aherne (19), Thomas Nolan (13), Declan Aherne (24), Margaret Sheridan (24) (8) 44 (BK 7 24)
Sean Walsh Memorial Singles Sponsored by Ballybunion News Stableford Sunday 21st July 2024 Old Course
1st Vincent Moloney (12) 42 Pts
2nd Paul Roche (11) 41 Pts
3rd Liam Browne (33) 40 Pts
Best Gross: Jack Enright 35 Pts
Category 1
1st Conor Kilroy (3) 36 Pts
2nd Brian Lenihan (4) 34 Pts
Category 2
1st Michael Dee (9) 40 Pts
2nd John Eggleston (10) 36 Pts
3rd Liam Carmody (10) 35 Pts
Category 3
1st Brian Kelleher NCW (14) 39 Pts (B9 22)
2nd Gary Kavanagh (17) 39 Pts (B6 14)
3rd Peter McCarthy (15) 39 Pts (B6 13)
Category 4
1st James Fogarty (21) 40 Pts
2nd Ignatius O'Brien (21) 39 Pts (B9 20)
3rd Richard O'Reilly (20) 39 Pts (B9 16)
Fixtures:
Sunday 28th July 2024 Medal 2 (The Brosnan Memorial Medal) Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Play in Pink Voucher competition Tuesday 16th July 2024 Old Course
1st Mags O Sullivan (17) 38 pts
2nd Ruth Fitzgerald (23) 34 pts (21 on back 9)
3rd Catriona Corrigan (10) 34 pts (17 on back 9)
4th Josephine Larkin (12) 34 pts (15 on back 9)
Ladies Play in Pink Voucher competition Tuesday 16th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Hazel Stafford (26 ) 25 pts (17 on back 6 )
2nd Mary B O Sullivan (27 ) 25 pts (16 on back 6 )
3rd Mary Murphy (13 ) 24 pts
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 19th July 2024 Old Course
1st Cormac Cahill (24), Collette O’Flynn (36), Jim O’Flynn (13),
Robert Ryan (24) (9.7) 41.3
2nd MA Quaid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Denis Cronin (24),
Mary Cronin (36) (10) 43.2
3rd Josephine Aherne (19), Thomas Nolan (13), Declan Aherne (24), Margaret Sheridan (24) (8) 44 (BK 7 24)
Ladies 18 Hole Qualifying Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry, Saturday 20th July 2024 Old Course
OVERALL 1ST Mary Horgan (19) 37 Pts (B6:13 Pts)
OVERALL 2ND Josette O'Donnell (22) 37 Pts (B6:11 Pts)
CATEGORY 1:
1st Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 36 Pts
2nd Ann O'Connor (14) 33 Pts (B9:16 Pts)
CATEGORY 2:
1st Lucy Pye (20) 32 (B9: 18 Pts)
2nd Nora Quaid (17) 32 (B9: 16 Pts)
CATEGORY 3:
1st Ann O'Riordan (30) 32 Pts
2nd Janet Horan (25) 31 Pts
CATEGORY 4:
1st Jane Anne O'Connor (36) 32 Pts
2nd Tess Noonan (36) 24 Pts (B9:14 Pts)
SENIORS: Catriona Corrigan (10) 33 Pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 30th July 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course
Saturday 27th July 2024 Lady Captain’s Charity Day Ms Carol Anne Coolian Old Course and Cashen Course.
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition Thursday 18th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Jerry Kiely (13) 32pts B5-13
2nd Brent Williams (40) 32pts B5-12
3rd Jerry Costello (29) 31pts B5-13
Gross Michael K Barrett 27pts
4th Jerry Sexton (26) 31pts B5-12
5th Brendan Lynch (16) 31pts B5-11
6th Leo Allman (19) 30pts
7th Patrick Byrnes (27) 29pts
8th Denis Cronin (25) 28pts B5-10
9th Tim Nolan (19) 28pts B5-9
10th Frank Dore (9) 27pts B5-10
V. Joseph Sheehan (11) 25pts B5-10
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (38) 23pts B5-10
S.S.V Lar Hickey (29) 22pts B5-10
Fixtures: Thursday 25th July 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 19th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn(19) 23
2nd Martha Woulfe(21) 21 (B6 16)
3rd Maria B O'Connor(27) 21 (B6 15)
Fixtures: Friday 26th July 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Dooks
Bridget Cahillane's Captains Prize Stroke - Ladies 18 Hole Saturday 20th July 2024
1st Annette Hogan (31) 69
2nd Anne Mangan (35) 72
Gross Eileenogie O Sullivan (9) 73
3rd Delia Foley (20) 73
4th Joan Harmon (14) 73
5th Aileen Curtayne (23) 74
Front 9 Eileen Griffin (35) 33
Back 9 Brigin Quinlan (36) 33.5
Past Captains: Catherine O Donoghue (26) 75
Committee: Dolores Johnston (24) 78
Longest Drive: Eileenogie O Sullivan(9)
Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Wall (25) 25ft
Guest: Rita Kelliher (26) 33pts
9 Hole 1st Renee Clifford (18) 15pts
9 Hole 2nd Anne Lynch (20) 14pts
Mens - 13 Hole
1st Tim Lacey (20) 27pts
2nd Paudie Hickey (20) 27pts
Mens Club Results
Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Fourball 20th & 21st July 2024
1st – Larry Keane (12) / David Kirby (8) = 46 pts
2nd – John J O’Connor (22) / Micheal O’Shea (13) = 45 pts
3rd – Philip McGillycuddy (17) / Damien O’Sullivan (3) = 45 pts
Next Weekend Boyles Home Garden Build GOY
Ross
On July 20th and 21st we held a Club Sponsored Stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st Leo Casey 42 (17)
2nd Terence Mulcahy 42 (13)
Div 1
1st Virginijus Jonikaitis 40 (12)
2nd Daniel Ling 38 (11)
Div 2
1st Cian O'Mahony 40 (13)
2nd Tony Lenihan 37 (15)
Div 3
1st Jim Delaney 42 (28)
2nd John Nolan 41 (25).