Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Killarney Exchange Day Sponsored by Solar Choices Ltd Sunday 14th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Thomas Toomey (21) 46 Pts

2nd Gavin Kenny (18) 45 Pts

3rd T.J. Galvin (16) 44 Pts

4th KEVIN BARRY (25) 43 Pts (B9)

5th Aidan Buckley (09) 43 Pts (B9)

Best Gross: Edmond Healy 37 Pts

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 17th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Christopher Howard (21) Sutton Golf Club 42 Pts (B3 7)

2nd Shane O'Connor (12) 42 Pts (B3 6)

3rd Jer Barry (19) Newcastle West Golf Club 41 Pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 19th July 2024 Old Course

1st Cormac Cahill (24), Collette O’Flynn (36), Jim O’Flynn (13),

Robert Ryan (24) (9.7) 41.3

2nd MA Quaid (15), Christine Quaid (36), Denis Cronin (24),

Mary Cronin (36) (10) 43.2

3rd Josephine Aherne (19), Thomas Nolan (13), Declan Aherne (24), Margaret Sheridan (24) (8) 44 (BK 7 24)

Sean Walsh Memorial Singles Sponsored by Ballybunion News Stableford Sunday 21st July 2024 Old Course

1st Vincent Moloney (12) 42 Pts

2nd Paul Roche (11) 41 Pts

3rd Liam Browne (33) 40 Pts

Best Gross: Jack Enright 35 Pts

Category 1

1st Conor Kilroy (3) 36 Pts

2nd Brian Lenihan (4) 34 Pts

Category 2

1st Michael Dee (9) 40 Pts

2nd John Eggleston (10) 36 Pts

3rd Liam Carmody (10) 35 Pts

Category 3

1st Brian Kelleher NCW (14) 39 Pts (B9 22)

2nd Gary Kavanagh (17) 39 Pts (B6 14)

3rd Peter McCarthy (15) 39 Pts (B6 13)

Category 4

1st James Fogarty (21) 40 Pts

2nd Ignatius O'Brien (21) 39 Pts (B9 20)

3rd Richard O'Reilly (20) 39 Pts (B9 16)

Fixtures:

Sunday 28th July 2024 Medal 2 (The Brosnan Memorial Medal) Sponsored by the Brosnan Family Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Play in Pink Voucher competition Tuesday 16th July 2024 Old Course

1st Mags O Sullivan (17) 38 pts

2nd Ruth Fitzgerald (23) 34 pts (21 on back 9)

3rd Catriona Corrigan (10) 34 pts (17 on back 9)

4th Josephine Larkin (12) 34 pts (15 on back 9)

Ladies Play in Pink Voucher competition Tuesday 16th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Hazel Stafford (26 ) 25 pts (17 on back 6 )

2nd Mary B O Sullivan (27 ) 25 pts (16 on back 6 )

3rd Mary Murphy (13 ) 24 pts

Ladies 18 Hole Qualifying Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry, Saturday 20th July 2024 Old Course

OVERALL 1ST Mary Horgan (19) 37 Pts (B6:13 Pts)

OVERALL 2ND Josette O'Donnell (22) 37 Pts (B6:11 Pts)

CATEGORY 1:

1st Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 36 Pts

2nd Ann O'Connor (14) 33 Pts (B9:16 Pts)

CATEGORY 2:

1st Lucy Pye (20) 32 (B9: 18 Pts)

2nd Nora Quaid (17) 32 (B9: 16 Pts)

CATEGORY 3:

1st Ann O'Riordan (30) 32 Pts

2nd Janet Horan (25) 31 Pts

CATEGORY 4:

1st Jane Anne O'Connor (36) 32 Pts

2nd Tess Noonan (36) 24 Pts (B9:14 Pts)

SENIORS: Catriona Corrigan (10) 33 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 30th July 2024 Ladies competition Cashen Course

Saturday 27th July 2024 Lady Captain’s Charity Day Ms Carol Anne Coolian Old Course and Cashen Course.

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition Thursday 18th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Jerry Kiely (13) 32pts B5-13

2nd Brent Williams (40) 32pts B5-12

3rd Jerry Costello (29) 31pts B5-13

Gross Michael K Barrett 27pts

4th Jerry Sexton (26) 31pts B5-12

5th Brendan Lynch (16) 31pts B5-11

6th Leo Allman (19) 30pts

7th Patrick Byrnes (27) 29pts

8th Denis Cronin (25) 28pts B5-10

9th Tim Nolan (19) 28pts B5-9

10th Frank Dore (9) 27pts B5-10

V. Joseph Sheehan (11) 25pts B5-10

S.V. Tadgh Barrett (38) 23pts B5-10

S.S.V Lar Hickey (29) 22pts B5-10

Fixtures: Thursday 25th July 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 19th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn(19) 23

2nd Martha Woulfe(21) 21 (B6 16)

3rd Maria B O'Connor(27) 21 (B6 15)

Fixtures: Friday 26th July 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Dooks

Bridget Cahillane's Captains Prize Stroke - Ladies 18 Hole Saturday 20th July 2024

1st Annette Hogan (31) 69

2nd Anne Mangan (35) 72

Gross Eileenogie O Sullivan (9) 73

3rd Delia Foley (20) 73

4th Joan Harmon (14) 73

5th Aileen Curtayne (23) 74

Front 9 Eileen Griffin (35) 33

Back 9 Brigin Quinlan (36) 33.5

Past Captains: Catherine O Donoghue (26) 75

Committee: Dolores Johnston (24) 78

Longest Drive: Eileenogie O Sullivan(9)

Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Wall (25) 25ft

Guest: Rita Kelliher (26) 33pts

9 Hole 1st Renee Clifford (18) 15pts

9 Hole 2nd Anne Lynch (20) 14pts

Mens - 13 Hole

1st Tim Lacey (20) 27pts

2nd Paudie Hickey (20) 27pts

Mens Club Results

Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Fourball 20th & 21st July 2024

1st – Larry Keane (12) / David Kirby (8) = 46 pts

2nd – John J O’Connor (22) / Micheal O’Shea (13) = 45 pts

3rd – Philip McGillycuddy (17) / Damien O’Sullivan (3) = 45 pts

Next Weekend Boyles Home Garden Build GOY

Ross

On July 20th and 21st we held a Club Sponsored Stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1st Leo Casey 42 (17)

2nd Terence Mulcahy 42 (13)

Div 1

1st Virginijus Jonikaitis 40 (12)

2nd Daniel Ling 38 (11)

Div 2

1st Cian O'Mahony 40 (13)

2nd Tony Lenihan 37 (15)

Div 3

1st Jim Delaney 42 (28)

2nd John Nolan 41 (25).