Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results :-
On July 14th we held a club sponsored 10 hole competition .
The winners were :-
1st ......Jordan O'Shea 26
2nd..... Jim Delaney 24
3rd... Gerard Murphy 21
4th .... M J Casey 21
On Thursday 11th our Seniors held their weekly competition.
The winners were :-
1st ... Pat Mitchell 18 pts
2nd... Mossie Cremin 18 pts
3rd.... Andy Cole 18pts.
Maine Valley
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Member Mick Murtagh:
1. Kathleen Coffey (31) 66 net.
2. Cait O'Leary (13) 71 net.
3. Carmel Mannix (30) 74 net.
FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Finnegans Jewellers, Killorglin can be played Sat 20th, Sun 21st or Tues 23rd July.
12 Hole Re-Entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Corinne Schnyder:
1. Elizabeth Doyle (26) 29 pts.
2. Emma Daly (14) 27 pts.
3. Angie Foley (18) 25 pts.
Next 12 Hole Stableford Re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Agnes Carey is now in progress and will continue until further notice.
FIXTURE: Lady Captain Marie Gleeson’s Prize Day is on Saturday 27th July. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.
Exchange Day: Newcastle West Exchange Day for Ladies & Men is on Tues 30th July Entry Sheet on Notice Board.
Ballybunion
8th – 14th July 2024
Mens Competitions
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 10th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st John Quirke (17) 34 Pts (B9 23)
2nd Liam O’Sullivan (9) Newcastle West Golf Club 34 pts (B9 20)
3rd Fergal Dorgan (18) Newcastle West Golf Club 33 Pts
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 12th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Paul Sinnott (12), Margaret Sinnott (26), Jean Liston (33) and Dónal Liston (7) (7.8) 37.7
2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (22), Barry O’ Halloran (21), Frank Dore (12) and Brian Kelleher (12) (6.7) 42.1
3rd Siobhán Walsh (33), Eamon Walsh (14), MK Barrett (9) and Maeve Barrett (19) (6.5) 42.5
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st July 2024 Sean Walsh Memorial Singles Sponsored by Ballybunion News Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 9th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Anne Marie Carroll (21) 39pts
2nd Susan Walsh (59) 38pts
3rd Catriona Corrigan (11) 36pts
Ladies Singles Sponsored by AGC Sunday 13th July 2024 Old Course
OVERALL 1ST Jane Anne O'Connor (37) 40 Pts (B9:21 Pts)
OVERALL 2ND Mags O'Sullivan (18) 40 Pts
CATEGORY 1:
1st Nora Quaid (16) 30 Pts
2nd Caroline Condon (14) 29 Pts
CATEGORY 2:
1st Anne Marie Carroll (19) 37 Pts
2nd Deirdre Sheehan (18) 36 Pts
CATEGORY 3:
1st Marjorie Morkan (31) 39 Pts
2nd Irene O'Connor (29) 36 Pts (B9:17 Pts)
CATEGORY 4:
1st Mary Kelly (34) 32 Pts
2nd Caroline Horgan (39) 31 Pts
SENIORS: Joan Buckley (30) 36 Pts
Ladies 9 Hole Competition:
1st Carol Lenihan (20) 20 Pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition Thursday 11th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Donal Buckley (15) 32pts
2nd Michael O’Callaghan (23) 31pts B5-11 3-6
3rd Michael Fogarty (18) 31pts B5-11 B3-5
Gross Michael K Barrett 25pts
4th Larry Hickey (30) 31pts B5-10
5th Eric Kettler (13) 29pts B5-13
6th Jerry Galvin (20) 29pts B5-8
7th Jerry O’Connor (19) 29pts B5-4
8th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 27pts
9th Michael Joyce (27) 26pts B5-10
10th Liam Shanahan (19) 26pts B5-9
V. Pat Shanahan (19) 25pts B5-12
S.V. Noel Morkan (23) 24pts B5-12
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 21pts B5-9
Fixtures: Thursday 18th July 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 12th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Carol Lenihan h cap 21 24 pts
2nd Kath Tangney h cap 17 20 pts (back 6 15 pts)
3rd Eleanor O’ Sullivan h cap 17 20 pts (12 pts)
Fixtures: Friday 19th July 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tralee
Senior Ladies Grand Hotel Singles
First: Paula Mangan (23) = 22 Points (Countback)
Second: Margaret O’Shea (23) = 22 Points
Third: Noreen Kelleher (24) = 21 Points
Fourth: Angela Deenihan (16) = 20 Points (Countback)
Tralee Ladies Senior Cup 2024
Ladies Senior Cup team were victorious in the Munster West Golf Ireland AIG Sponsored Finals at Castletroy last weekend securing a Munster West pennant.
Team: Mary Sheehy, Caitlin Shippam, Lucy Grattan, Ella Moynihan, Emma Leahy
On Sunday afternoon, we faced defending All Ireland Champions Lahinch, Tralee came out on top with a scoreline of 3-2.
Team: Kaelin O’Keeffe , Caitlin Shippam, Lucy Grattan ,Ella Moynihan, Emma Leahy.
Mens’ Pierce Purcell team managed by Teddy Reynolds and Brendan Kenny beat a fancied Kanturk team on Saturday at Ballyneety and again travelled to Ballyneety on Sunday to take on Dromoland GC . The team had a tremendous victory on the 18th hole to secure a Munster West pennant.
Well done to the team of John W Murphy, Joe Rogers, Trevor Harty, Ross Dowling, Mike Halloran, Adrian O‘Gara, Kevin Mc Carthy, Paul Stephenson, Sean O ‘Loughlin and Gerry Moloney.
Senior Mens Results ,10th July
White tees
1st James o Loughlin (13) 21 pts
Green tees
1st Ger Curtin (9) 24 pts
2nd Joe Stack (13) 23 pts last 9 holes
3rd John Reen (18) 23 pts
4th John F F Fitzgerald (16) 22 pts last 3 holes
5th Michael Moynihan (14) 22 pts last 9 holes
Over 80+ red tees
1st Paddy Tobin 21 pts.
Ladies 18-hole singles kindly sponsored by Expose Wednesday 10th July 2024
1st: Anne O’Driscoll (31) 41 points
2nd: Joan Cantillon (33) 40 points
3rd: Bernie O’Loughlin (30) 39 points.
Junior Golf Results for Wednesday 10th July
Academy Singles
1st Johnathon Sheehy 21
Joint 2nd Zach Kearney and Adam Fitzgerald 28
Scramble Pair Conor Dowling and Rory Lennon 21
9 Hole Winner – Cormac O’ Halloran
18 Hole comp
1st Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (9) 31.
Junior Golf Results from Saturday 13th July
Academy singles - 21 players
1st Daniel Collins 19 shots
2nd Shane Sinnott 22 Shots
3rd Liam Mc Donnell 23 shots
Scramble - 12 players
1st Conor Dowling, Jack Tess and Morgan O' Driscoll - 19 shots
9 Hole Competition
1st Daniel Fegan (23) 24pts
2nd Caitlin Savage (22) 24 pts
Dooks
Mens Club - Michael Shanahan Day
July 13th & 14th 2024
1st Patrick Griffin(20) 40 pts
2nd Paul ODwyer(21) 39
3rd Stephen Jnr OSullivan(23) 39
4th Jim Guirey(23) 39
Gross Daniel McGillycuddy (1) 72 Strokes
O 65 Declan Dennehy (19) 35
Cat 1 Martin Daly(7) 38 pts
Cat 2 Larry Keane(12) 37
Cat 3 John Evans(18) 37
Cat 4 Patrick G ORiordan(24) 36
Next Weekend Sunday ONLY July 21 Ashes 4Ball - Best of luck Captain Bridget Cahillane on your Lady Captains Weekend
Ladies Club
Ladies Jim & Darragh Burns Auctioneer
18 Hole Sat/Sun 13th / 14th July
1st – Miriam de Vere White (22) = 42 pts
2nd – Dolores Johnston (25) = 42 pts
3rd – Bridie Fitzgerald (21) = 41 pts
Cat A – Susan Lynch (8) = 34 pts
Cat B – Gretta Butler (23) = 36 pts
Cat C – Elsie Stephens (34) = 41 pts
Beaufort
Patrick Eviston, proprietor of Killeen House, Lady Captain of Beaufort Golf Club Maire Ni Loinsigh and Derek Carroll Manager of Killeen House Hotel at the launch of Beaufort Golf Club Open Day for Bank Holiday Monday 5th August. This is a club fundraiser for both the gents and ladies clubs. It’s great value at €25 per person and reservations can now be made by phoning 064 6644440. This is a great opportunity to play the beautiful gem of golf that is Beaufort Golf Course. The first prize for the Ladies Competition is two nights Bed and Breakfast for two people for the beautiful Killeen House Hotel. Lady Captain Maire would love to see as many ladies at possible support this open day.