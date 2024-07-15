Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results :-

On July 14th we held a club sponsored 10 hole competition .

The winners were :-

1st ......Jordan O'Shea 26

2nd..... Jim Delaney 24

3rd... Gerard Murphy 21

4th .... M J Casey 21

On Thursday 11th our Seniors held their weekly competition.

The winners were :-

1st ... Pat Mitchell 18 pts

2nd... Mossie Cremin 18 pts

3rd.... Andy Cole 18pts.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Member Mick Murtagh:

1. Kathleen Coffey (31) 66 net.

2. Cait O'Leary (13) 71 net.

3. Carmel Mannix (30) 74 net.

FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Finnegans Jewellers, Killorglin can be played Sat 20th, Sun 21st or Tues 23rd July.

12 Hole Re-Entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Corinne Schnyder:

1. Elizabeth Doyle (26) 29 pts.

2. Emma Daly (14) 27 pts.

3. Angie Foley (18) 25 pts.

Next 12 Hole Stableford Re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Agnes Carey is now in progress and will continue until further notice.

FIXTURE: Lady Captain Marie Gleeson’s Prize Day is on Saturday 27th July. Entry Sheet on Notice Board.

Exchange Day: Newcastle West Exchange Day for Ladies & Men is on Tues 30th July Entry Sheet on Notice Board.

Ballybunion

8th – 14th July 2024

Mens Competitions

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 10th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st John Quirke (17) 34 Pts (B9 23)

2nd Liam O’Sullivan (9) Newcastle West Golf Club 34 pts (B9 20)

3rd Fergal Dorgan (18) Newcastle West Golf Club 33 Pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 12th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Paul Sinnott (12), Margaret Sinnott (26), Jean Liston (33) and Dónal Liston (7) (7.8) 37.7

2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (22), Barry O’ Halloran (21), Frank Dore (12) and Brian Kelleher (12) (6.7) 42.1

3rd Siobhán Walsh (33), Eamon Walsh (14), MK Barrett (9) and Maeve Barrett (19) (6.5) 42.5

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st July 2024 Sean Walsh Memorial Singles Sponsored by Ballybunion News Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 9th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Anne Marie Carroll (21) 39pts

2nd Susan Walsh (59) 38pts

3rd Catriona Corrigan (11) 36pts

Ladies Singles Sponsored by AGC Sunday 13th July 2024 Old Course

OVERALL 1ST Jane Anne O'Connor (37) 40 Pts (B9:21 Pts)

OVERALL 2ND Mags O'Sullivan (18) 40 Pts

CATEGORY 1:

1st Nora Quaid (16) 30 Pts

2nd Caroline Condon (14) 29 Pts

CATEGORY 2:

1st Anne Marie Carroll (19) 37 Pts

2nd Deirdre Sheehan (18) 36 Pts

CATEGORY 3:

1st Marjorie Morkan (31) 39 Pts

2nd Irene O'Connor (29) 36 Pts (B9:17 Pts)

CATEGORY 4:

1st Mary Kelly (34) 32 Pts

2nd Caroline Horgan (39) 31 Pts

SENIORS: Joan Buckley (30) 36 Pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition:

1st Carol Lenihan (20) 20 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 23rd July 2024 Ladies Competition Old Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition Thursday 11th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Donal Buckley (15) 32pts

2nd Michael O’Callaghan (23) 31pts B5-11 3-6

3rd Michael Fogarty (18) 31pts B5-11 B3-5

Gross Michael K Barrett 25pts

4th Larry Hickey (30) 31pts B5-10

5th Eric Kettler (13) 29pts B5-13

6th Jerry Galvin (20) 29pts B5-8

7th Jerry O’Connor (19) 29pts B5-4

8th Colm O’Callaghan (30) 27pts

9th Michael Joyce (27) 26pts B5-10

10th Liam Shanahan (19) 26pts B5-9

V. Pat Shanahan (19) 25pts B5-12

S.V. Noel Morkan (23) 24pts B5-12

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 21pts B5-9

Fixtures: Thursday 18th July 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 12th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Carol Lenihan h cap 21 24 pts

2nd Kath Tangney h cap 17 20 pts (back 6 15 pts)

3rd Eleanor O’ Sullivan h cap 17 20 pts (12 pts)

Fixtures: Friday 19th July 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tralee

Senior Ladies Grand Hotel Singles

First: Paula Mangan (23) = 22 Points (Countback)

Second: Margaret O’Shea (23) = 22 Points

Third: Noreen Kelleher (24) = 21 Points

Fourth: Angela Deenihan (16) = 20 Points (Countback)

Tralee Ladies Senior Cup 2024

Ladies Senior Cup team were victorious in the Munster West Golf Ireland AIG Sponsored Finals at Castletroy last weekend securing a Munster West pennant.

Team: Mary Sheehy, Caitlin Shippam, Lucy Grattan, Ella Moynihan, Emma Leahy

On Sunday afternoon, we faced defending All Ireland Champions Lahinch, Tralee came out on top with a scoreline of 3-2.

Team: Kaelin O’Keeffe , Caitlin Shippam, Lucy Grattan ,Ella Moynihan, Emma Leahy.

Mens’ Pierce Purcell team managed by Teddy Reynolds and Brendan Kenny beat a fancied Kanturk team on Saturday at Ballyneety and again travelled to Ballyneety on Sunday to take on Dromoland GC . The team had a tremendous victory on the 18th hole to secure a Munster West pennant.

Well done to the team of John W Murphy, Joe Rogers, Trevor Harty, Ross Dowling, Mike Halloran, Adrian O‘Gara, Kevin Mc Carthy, Paul Stephenson, Sean O ‘Loughlin and Gerry Moloney.

Senior Mens Results ,10th July

White tees

1st James o Loughlin (13) 21 pts

Green tees

1st Ger Curtin (9) 24 pts

2nd Joe Stack (13) 23 pts last 9 holes

3rd John Reen (18) 23 pts

4th John F F Fitzgerald (16) 22 pts last 3 holes

5th Michael Moynihan (14) 22 pts last 9 holes

Over 80+ red tees

1st Paddy Tobin 21 pts.

Ladies 18-hole singles kindly sponsored by Expose Wednesday 10th July 2024

1st: Anne O’Driscoll (31) 41 points

2nd: Joan Cantillon (33) 40 points

3rd: Bernie O’Loughlin (30) 39 points.

Junior Golf Results for Wednesday 10th July

Academy Singles

1st Johnathon Sheehy 21

Joint 2nd Zach Kearney and Adam Fitzgerald 28

Scramble Pair Conor Dowling and Rory Lennon 21

9 Hole Winner – Cormac O’ Halloran

18 Hole comp

1st Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (9) 31.

Junior Golf Results from Saturday 13th July

Academy singles - 21 players

1st Daniel Collins 19 shots

2nd Shane Sinnott 22 Shots

3rd Liam Mc Donnell 23 shots

Scramble - 12 players

1st Conor Dowling, Jack Tess and Morgan O' Driscoll - 19 shots

9 Hole Competition

1st Daniel Fegan (23) 24pts

2nd Caitlin Savage (22) 24 pts

Dooks

Mens Club - Michael Shanahan Day

July 13th & 14th 2024

1st Patrick Griffin(20) 40 pts

2nd Paul ODwyer(21) 39

3rd Stephen Jnr OSullivan(23) 39

4th Jim Guirey(23) 39

Gross Daniel McGillycuddy (1) 72 Strokes

O 65 Declan Dennehy (19) 35

Cat 1 Martin Daly(7) 38 pts

Cat 2 Larry Keane(12) 37

Cat 3 John Evans(18) 37

Cat 4 Patrick G ORiordan(24) 36

Next Weekend Sunday ONLY July 21 Ashes 4Ball - Best of luck Captain Bridget Cahillane on your Lady Captains Weekend

Ladies Club

Ladies Jim & Darragh Burns Auctioneer

18 Hole Sat/Sun 13th / 14th July

1st – Miriam de Vere White (22) = 42 pts

2nd – Dolores Johnston (25) = 42 pts

3rd – Bridie Fitzgerald (21) = 41 pts

Cat A – Susan Lynch (8) = 34 pts

Cat B – Gretta Butler (23) = 36 pts

Cat C – Elsie Stephens (34) = 41 pts

Beaufort

Patrick Eviston, proprietor of Killeen House, Lady Captain of Beaufort Golf Club Maire Ni Loinsigh and Derek Carroll Manager of Killeen House Hotel at the launch of Beaufort Golf Club Open Day for Bank Holiday Monday 5th August. This is a club fundraiser for both the gents and ladies clubs. It’s great value at €25 per person and reservations can now be made by phoning 064 6644440. This is a great opportunity to play the beautiful gem of golf that is Beaufort Golf Course. The first prize for the Ladies Competition is two nights Bed and Breakfast for two people for the beautiful Killeen House Hotel. Lady Captain Maire would love to see as many ladies at possible support this open day.