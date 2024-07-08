Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

1st – 7th July 2024

Mens Competitions

Advertisement

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 26th June 2024 Cashen Course

1st Gerard Flaherty (13) 39 pts

2nd Lochlan Storan (9) Grange Castle Golf Club 36 pts

3rd Dermot O’Connor (25) 35 pts

Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 3rd July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Jer Barry (20) Newcastle West Golf Club 36 pts

2nd Willie Moloney (33) 33 pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 5th July 2024 Old Course

Advertisement

1st Seán Healy (24), William O’ Sullivan (15), Flor McCarthy (24) and Patricia McCarthy (36) (9.9) 43.1

2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (21), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Helen O’ Riordan (36) and Pat O’ Riordan (24) (10) 44.4

3rd Mary Blake Sheahan (32)), Niall O’ Carroll (3), Clare Molyneaux (22) and Elaine Molyneaux (17) (7.4) 44.6

Advertisement

Baily’s Solicitors Men’s Singles Sunday 7th July 2024 Old Course

1st Michael Collins (17) 45 pts

2nd Columba O’Connor (25) 42 pts (B9.21,B6.15)

3rd Bryan Hickey (10) 42 pts (B9 21, B6.14)

Best Gross: Edmond Healy 37 pts

Category 1

1st Aiden O’Carroll (3) 38 pts

2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 36 pts

Category 2

1st Liam Carmody (11) 41 pts

2nd Chris O’Donoghue (11) 39 pts

3rd Paul Morkan (12) 38 pts

Category 3

1st Vincent Moloney (13) 41 pts

2nd John Joy (16) 39 pts (B9 20)

3rd Padraig Brosnan (16) 39 pts (B9 19)

Category 4

1st Noel Morkan (30) 40 pts

2nd Eoghan Ferris (28) 39 pts (B9.22)

3rd Jody Fitzmaurice (22) 39 pts (B9.21)

Advertisement

Ladies Competitions

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 2nd July 2024 Old Course

1st Rose Fitzgerald (18) 36 Pts

2nd Maureen Culhane (20) 33 Pts (B6: 13 Pts)

3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 33 Pts

4th Mary Fagan (19) 32 Pts

Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 5th July 2024 Old Course

1st Seán Healy (24), William O’ Sullivan (15), Flor McCarthy (24) and Patricia McCarthy (36) (9.9) 43.1

Advertisement

2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (21), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Helen O’ Riordan (36) and Pat O’ Riordan (24) (10) 44.4

3rd Mary Blake Sheahan (32)), Niall O’ Carroll (3), Clare Molyneaux (22) and Elaine Molyneaux (17) (7.4) 44.6

Ladies Medal 4 Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear, Sunday 7th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe(8) 64 nett

2nd Norma Henigan(36) 68 nett

Cat 1:

1st Eileen Kenny - Ryan(16) 73 nett

Best Gross J OConnell(10) 85 gross

Cat 2:

1st Mary Horgan(21) 70 nett

2nd Teresa Cronin(22) 71 nett

Cat 3:

1st Catherine Walsh(31) 71 nett

2nd Jean Liston(32) 76 nett

Cat 4:

1st Bernie Daly(37) 79 nett

2nd Patricia Boyle(34) 80 nett

Seniors: Susan Gilmore Kettler(14) 75 nett (B9- 46)

Ladies’ 9 Hole Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear

7th July 2024 - Cashen Course

1st Martha Woulfe(22) 27 pts

2nd Aideen O'Leary(27) 21 pts

Senior Mens Competition Thursday 4th July 2024 Cashen Course

1st Colm O’Callaghan (30) 21pts

2nd Tom Scanlon (20) 16+4 20pts

3rd Joe J O’Connor (22) 19pts

Gross Des O’Donnell 14pts

4th Pat Costello (18) 18pts

5th John Hennessy (25) 17pts

6th Michael O’Callaghan (23) 17-1 16pts

7th Danny Larkin (12) 18-3 15pts B6-11

8th Kieran Brosnan (15) 14+1 15pts B6-8

9th Denis Cronin (25) 16-2 14pts B6-14

10th Nicholas Hayes (21) 14pts B6-11

V. Finbar Mawe (26) 17-4 13pts B6-11

S.V. Noel Morkan (23) 16-3 13pts B6-14

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 17-4 13pts B6-13

Dooks

AIDEN FOLEY’S CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

July 6th & 7th 2024

Winner Jason McKenna (13) 97.0 Nett

2nd James Long (17) 105.0 C/B

3rd Kieran Foley (18) 105.0 C/B

4th Jack McGillycuddy (10) 105.0

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 73 Gross

5th Denis McGillycuddy (3) 105.5 C/B

6th Edward Deniels (7) 105.5

7th Bernard Jones (10) 106.0 C/B

8th Patrick J Griffin (11) 106.0 C/B

9th Stephen Jnr O’Sullivan (24) 106.5

10th Tom Foley (18) 107.5

Past Officer Aidan O’Shea (10) 73 Nett

13 Holes - Senior Leslie West (21) 26 Pts

Nearest Pin – 8th Edmund Lynch 5 Feet

Longest Drive - 17th Patrick J Griffin

Front 9 Pat Nagle (16) 34.0 C/B

Back 9 Micheal Shaughnessy (4) 33.0

Guest Tony Furlong (16) 35 Pts.

Aiden Foley’s Captain’s Prize to Ladies

Winner Anne Griffin (23) 42 Pts.

2nd Dolores Johnston (26) 39 Pts.

Killarney

Frank Doran Safeguard Security Backstakes Strokeplay competition

1st Thomas Horan 71 ( 21)

2nd Ger Flynn 71 (15)

Best Gross Jordanas Jonikaitis 81

Div 1

1st Peter Wickham 72 (12)

2nd Eoin Looney 79 (10)

Div 2

1st Donie Broderick 77 (16)

2nd Jerry O'Brien 78 (20)

Div 3

1st Tim Ryan 75 (25)

2nd Peter O'Brien 77 (24)