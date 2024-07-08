Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
1st – 7th July 2024
Mens Competitions
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 26th June 2024 Cashen Course
1st Gerard Flaherty (13) 39 pts
2nd Lochlan Storan (9) Grange Castle Golf Club 36 pts
3rd Dermot O’Connor (25) 35 pts
Wednesday Singles, Wednesday 3rd July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Jer Barry (20) Newcastle West Golf Club 36 pts
2nd Willie Moloney (33) 33 pts
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 5th July 2024 Old Course
1st Seán Healy (24), William O’ Sullivan (15), Flor McCarthy (24) and Patricia McCarthy (36) (9.9) 43.1
2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (21), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Helen O’ Riordan (36) and Pat O’ Riordan (24) (10) 44.4
3rd Mary Blake Sheahan (32)), Niall O’ Carroll (3), Clare Molyneaux (22) and Elaine Molyneaux (17) (7.4) 44.6
Baily’s Solicitors Men’s Singles Sunday 7th July 2024 Old Course
1st Michael Collins (17) 45 pts
2nd Columba O’Connor (25) 42 pts (B9.21,B6.15)
3rd Bryan Hickey (10) 42 pts (B9 21, B6.14)
Best Gross: Edmond Healy 37 pts
Category 1
1st Aiden O’Carroll (3) 38 pts
2nd Gary Scanlon (4) 36 pts
Category 2
1st Liam Carmody (11) 41 pts
2nd Chris O’Donoghue (11) 39 pts
3rd Paul Morkan (12) 38 pts
Category 3
1st Vincent Moloney (13) 41 pts
2nd John Joy (16) 39 pts (B9 20)
3rd Padraig Brosnan (16) 39 pts (B9 19)
Category 4
1st Noel Morkan (30) 40 pts
2nd Eoghan Ferris (28) 39 pts (B9.22)
3rd Jody Fitzmaurice (22) 39 pts (B9.21)
Ladies Competitions
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 2nd July 2024 Old Course
1st Rose Fitzgerald (18) 36 Pts
2nd Maureen Culhane (20) 33 Pts (B6: 13 Pts)
3rd Eileen Kenny – Ryan (15) 33 Pts
4th Mary Fagan (19) 32 Pts
Friday Mixed Scramble Sponsored by Cahill’s Supervalu, Ballybunion, Friday 5th July 2024 Old Course
1st Seán Healy (24), William O’ Sullivan (15), Flor McCarthy (24) and Patricia McCarthy (36) (9.9) 43.1
2nd Eithne O’ Halloran (21), Barry O’ Halloran (24), Helen O’ Riordan (36) and Pat O’ Riordan (24) (10) 44.4
3rd Mary Blake Sheahan (32)), Niall O’ Carroll (3), Clare Molyneaux (22) and Elaine Molyneaux (17) (7.4) 44.6
Ladies Medal 4 Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear, Sunday 7th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Margaret McAuliffe(8) 64 nett
2nd Norma Henigan(36) 68 nett
Cat 1:
1st Eileen Kenny - Ryan(16) 73 nett
Best Gross J OConnell(10) 85 gross
Cat 2:
1st Mary Horgan(21) 70 nett
2nd Teresa Cronin(22) 71 nett
Cat 3:
1st Catherine Walsh(31) 71 nett
2nd Jean Liston(32) 76 nett
Cat 4:
1st Bernie Daly(37) 79 nett
2nd Patricia Boyle(34) 80 nett
Seniors: Susan Gilmore Kettler(14) 75 nett (B9- 46)
Ladies’ 9 Hole Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear
7th July 2024 - Cashen Course
1st Martha Woulfe(22) 27 pts
2nd Aideen O'Leary(27) 21 pts
Senior Mens Competition Thursday 4th July 2024 Cashen Course
1st Colm O’Callaghan (30) 21pts
2nd Tom Scanlon (20) 16+4 20pts
3rd Joe J O’Connor (22) 19pts
Gross Des O’Donnell 14pts
4th Pat Costello (18) 18pts
5th John Hennessy (25) 17pts
6th Michael O’Callaghan (23) 17-1 16pts
7th Danny Larkin (12) 18-3 15pts B6-11
8th Kieran Brosnan (15) 14+1 15pts B6-8
9th Denis Cronin (25) 16-2 14pts B6-14
10th Nicholas Hayes (21) 14pts B6-11
V. Finbar Mawe (26) 17-4 13pts B6-11
S.V. Noel Morkan (23) 16-3 13pts B6-14
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 17-4 13pts B6-13
Dooks
AIDEN FOLEY’S CAPTAIN’S PRIZE
July 6th & 7th 2024
Winner Jason McKenna (13) 97.0 Nett
2nd James Long (17) 105.0 C/B
3rd Kieran Foley (18) 105.0 C/B
4th Jack McGillycuddy (10) 105.0
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (4) 73 Gross
5th Denis McGillycuddy (3) 105.5 C/B
6th Edward Deniels (7) 105.5
7th Bernard Jones (10) 106.0 C/B
8th Patrick J Griffin (11) 106.0 C/B
9th Stephen Jnr O’Sullivan (24) 106.5
10th Tom Foley (18) 107.5
Past Officer Aidan O’Shea (10) 73 Nett
13 Holes - Senior Leslie West (21) 26 Pts
Nearest Pin – 8th Edmund Lynch 5 Feet
Longest Drive - 17th Patrick J Griffin
Front 9 Pat Nagle (16) 34.0 C/B
Back 9 Micheal Shaughnessy (4) 33.0
Guest Tony Furlong (16) 35 Pts.
Aiden Foley’s Captain’s Prize to Ladies
Winner Anne Griffin (23) 42 Pts.
2nd Dolores Johnston (26) 39 Pts.
Killarney
Frank Doran Safeguard Security Backstakes Strokeplay competition
1st Thomas Horan 71 ( 21)
2nd Ger Flynn 71 (15)
Best Gross Jordanas Jonikaitis 81
Div 1
1st Peter Wickham 72 (12)
2nd Eoin Looney 79 (10)
Div 2
1st Donie Broderick 77 (16)
2nd Jerry O'Brien 78 (20)
Div 3
1st Tim Ryan 75 (25)
2nd Peter O'Brien 77 (24)