Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Stableford Competition sponsored by The Royal Hotel
1st Denis O'Riordan (46) 39
2nd Ger Flynn (14) 38
Div 1
1st Dan Cronin (12) 38
2nd Aaron McCann (12) 35
Div 2
1st M.J Casey (19) 38
2nd Cian O'Mahony (15) 36
Div 3
1st Guttorm Baadsvik (28) 36
2nd Jim Delaney (28) 32
Weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble
1st Mike Casey , Brenda Kelliher, Shane O Driscoll, Donie Broderick.
2nd M J O Sullivan, Kay Cremin, Eoghan McKivergan
Seniors weekly competition
1st John Ivory 22 pts
2nd Colm O Keeffe 18 pts
3rd Donal Doherty 17pts
Beaufort
Weekend competition sponsored by O’ Rourke & Co. Chartered Accountants.
1st Laura Furlong (16) 41pts
2nd Maeve Quirke (24) 41pts
3rd Eimear McShortall (43) 40pt
Beaufort Golf Club mixed team defeated Dooks Golf Club in the Irish Mixed Four-Ball competition.
The winning result was based on a play off down the first hole, with Beaufort securing victory.
Dooks
Denis Mac Tarmacadam - June 22 & 23 2024
1st Kevin Falvey(18) 68
2nd Aidan Gannon(25) 68
3rd Gerard Lane(27) 68
4th Thade Shanahan(13) 70
Gross Seamus Curran(7) 71
O 65 Pat Nagle (19) 75
Cat 1 Martin Daly (6) 73
Cat 2 Brendan McKeefry (15) 72
Cat 3 Mark Kennedy (17) 72
Cat 4 John Carroll (21) 71
Club Singles Sweep - Saturday 29th June 2024
Winner Jim Browne (32) 40 Pts C/B
2nd Clinton Griffin (22) 40 Pts
3rd Jack McGillycuddy (10) 37 Pts
Ladies Club
Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd June – Denis Mac Tarmacadam – Scotch Foursomes Stableford – Australian Spoons Qualifier
1st Betty Griffin & Evelyn Langford (40) 42pts
2nd Rosie Lane & Sheila McCarthy (23) 39pts
3rd Aileen Curtayne & Deirdre Galvin (24) 38pts C/B
4th Nuala McEnery & Ann Walker (34) 38pts
Sunday 30th June – Ladies Charity Open Day Sponsored by Boyles of Killorglin
1st Susan Delaney Portlaoise Golf Club (33) & Anna May McEvoy (22) Portlaoise Golf Club 47 pts
2nd Paula Cronin (23) Raffeen Creek Golf Club & Cora Humphreys (31) Raffeen Creek Golf Club 46pts
3rd Orla O'Mahony (23) Raffeen Creek Golf Club & Mary C Cronin Macroom Golf Club (18) 45 pts
4th Catriona Daly Dooks Golf Club (21) & Anne Griffin Dooks Golf Club (20) 45pts
5th Fiona Caulfield (22) Galway Bay Golf Club & Margaret Costello-Harkin (14) Galway Bay Golf Club 45 pts
Kenmare
Friday Open 8 (Sponsor - Mulcahy's Restaurant) - (28/06/2024)
Gerald O'Dwyer (13) - 42
Tim Dineen (32) - 40
John Sheppard (33) - 37
Senior Scratch Cup (Sponsor - Ger Wallace Bar and Catering) - (29/06/2024)
Phillip Duggan (1) - 66
Aidan Chinoy (6) - 71
Jack Murphy (-2) - 72 (Fota Island Golf Club)
Ladies Exchange Day Mahony's Point Killarney Sunday 30th June.
1st - Grainne Crowley (31) 42 points
2nd - Chris O'Siochru (20) 39 points
Killarney Exchange (Sponsor - Kenmare Bay) - (30/06/2024)
Conor McSwiney (7) - 42
Dermot Murphy (17) - 41 OCB
Michael O'Connor (29) - 41
· Best Gross Conor McSwiney (7) – 35
Autumn Gold Thursday 27th
Winner John Sheppard 21pts