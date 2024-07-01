Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Stableford Competition sponsored by The Royal Hotel

1st Denis O'Riordan (46) 39

2nd Ger Flynn (14) 38

Div 1

1st Dan Cronin (12) 38

2nd Aaron McCann (12) 35

Div 2

1st M.J Casey (19) 38

2nd Cian O'Mahony (15) 36

Div 3

1st Guttorm Baadsvik (28) 36

2nd Jim Delaney (28) 32

Weekly summer mixed 10 hole scramble

1st Mike Casey , Brenda Kelliher, Shane O Driscoll, Donie Broderick.

2nd M J O Sullivan, Kay Cremin, Eoghan McKivergan

Seniors weekly competition

1st John Ivory 22 pts

2nd Colm O Keeffe 18 pts

3rd Donal Doherty 17pts

Beaufort

Weekend competition sponsored by O’ Rourke & Co. Chartered Accountants.

1st Laura Furlong (16) 41pts

2nd Maeve Quirke (24) 41pts

3rd Eimear McShortall (43) 40pt

Beaufort Golf Club mixed team defeated Dooks Golf Club in the Irish Mixed Four-Ball competition.

The winning result was based on a play off down the first hole, with Beaufort securing victory.

Dooks

Denis Mac Tarmacadam - June 22 & 23 2024

1st Kevin Falvey(18) 68

2nd Aidan Gannon(25) 68

3rd Gerard Lane(27) 68

4th Thade Shanahan(13) 70

Gross Seamus Curran(7) 71

O 65 Pat Nagle (19) 75

Cat 1 Martin Daly (6) 73

Cat 2 Brendan McKeefry (15) 72

Cat 3 Mark Kennedy (17) 72

Cat 4 John Carroll (21) 71

Club Singles Sweep - Saturday 29th June 2024

Winner Jim Browne (32) 40 Pts C/B

2nd Clinton Griffin (22) 40 Pts

3rd Jack McGillycuddy (10) 37 Pts

Ladies Club

Saturday 22nd & Sunday 23rd June – Denis Mac Tarmacadam – Scotch Foursomes Stableford – Australian Spoons Qualifier

1st Betty Griffin & Evelyn Langford (40) 42pts

2nd Rosie Lane & Sheila McCarthy (23) 39pts

3rd Aileen Curtayne & Deirdre Galvin (24) 38pts C/B

4th Nuala McEnery & Ann Walker (34) 38pts

Sunday 30th June – Ladies Charity Open Day Sponsored by Boyles of Killorglin

1st Susan Delaney Portlaoise Golf Club (33) & Anna May McEvoy (22) Portlaoise Golf Club 47 pts

2nd Paula Cronin (23) Raffeen Creek Golf Club & Cora Humphreys (31) Raffeen Creek Golf Club 46pts

3rd Orla O'Mahony (23) Raffeen Creek Golf Club & Mary C Cronin Macroom Golf Club (18) 45 pts

4th Catriona Daly Dooks Golf Club (21) & Anne Griffin Dooks Golf Club (20) 45pts

5th Fiona Caulfield (22) Galway Bay Golf Club & Margaret Costello-Harkin (14) Galway Bay Golf Club 45 pts

Kenmare

Friday Open 8 (Sponsor - Mulcahy's Restaurant) - (28/06/2024)

Gerald O'Dwyer (13) - 42

Tim Dineen (32) - 40

John Sheppard (33) - 37

Senior Scratch Cup (Sponsor - Ger Wallace Bar and Catering) - (29/06/2024)

Phillip Duggan (1) - 66

Aidan Chinoy (6) - 71

Jack Murphy (-2) - 72 (Fota Island Golf Club)

Ladies Exchange Day Mahony's Point Killarney Sunday 30th June.

1st - Grainne Crowley (31) 42 points

2nd - Chris O'Siochru (20) 39 points

Killarney Exchange (Sponsor - Kenmare Bay) - (30/06/2024)

Conor McSwiney (7) - 42

Dermot Murphy (17) - 41 OCB

Michael O'Connor (29) - 41

· Best Gross Conor McSwiney (7) – 35

Autumn Gold Thursday 27th

Winner John Sheppard 21pts