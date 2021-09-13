Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: President Willie Galvin's prize to ladies. 18 Hole StablefordWinner: Corinne Schnyder 39 pts.2. Mary Brosnan 37 pts. 3. Irina MacSweeney 36 pts. 4. Anne M. Foley, Lady Captain 35 pts.
18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty's the Gap 1. Mary Lyons (35) 45 pts. 2. Agnes O'Connor (45) 42 pts. 3. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 41 pts.
Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Loft can be played Saturday 18th, Sunday 19th or Tuesday 21st September. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Carmel Daly 27pts. 2. Erina MacSweeney 26pts (CB).
Results of The Willie Galvin Presidents Prize
1st Mervin Clifford (23) 42pts
2nd Niall Gilroy (10) 39pts
3rd Jim Crowley (18) 39pts
4th Gerald O'Sullivan (20) 38pts
Gross Joe Kennedy 78
CAT 2 Robert Kennedy (9) 38pts
CAT 3 Brendan Quirke (16) 38pts
CAT 4 Bernie Coffey (23) 38pts
Front 9 Dermot Mckenna 21pts
Back 9 Shane Roche 21pts
Past Presidents : Pat Lynch 36pts
Guest James Maguire
Waterville
18 Hole Single Sableford
Sponsored by EBS,DENIS O’DWYER
1ST Abraham Huggard (06) 43pts
2nd David Daly (09) 40pts
BG Alan O’Dwyer (0) 34pts
3rd Padraig Burns (13) 40pts
F9 Kyle Casey (10) 20pts
B9 Eoin O’Sullivan (09) 22pts
Parknasilla
The team of
Therese O Leary
Bernie Gleeson
Therese Hurley
Margaret Christian
Mary T O Sullivan
won the Noreen Moore Cup after playing Kenmare in Tralee Golf Club.
Kenmare
Ladies:
18 Hole Stableford Sunday 12th September. Sponsor: Padraig O'Shea, Lauragh Lamb.
Winner Grainne Crowley (29) 35pts.
Mens:
Hamper Sponsored by McSwiney Expert Electrical, Kenmare
1st Evan Casey(29) 41Pts.
2nd Donal Herlihy(14) 40Pts
3rd Ger Wallace(26) 40Pts OCB.
Best Gross John Duggan(3) 70 Gross.
Best Senior Michael O’Connor(24) 35Pts.
43Rd Annual Lee Strand 3 Brothers Tournament
1st O'Sullivan(Andy) 180Pts
2nd O'Shea 177Pts
3rd MacGearailt 172Pts
4th Kelliher 172Pts (OCB)
5th Stokes 171Pts (OCB)
Day 1 Mahony (Kenmare) 87Pts
Day 2 Curtin 87Pts
Seniors Reen (OCB, B9 D2) 169Pts
Best Individual 36 holes Jack Maye(13) 44Pts, 41Pts
Best Individual (0-11) 36 Holes David O'Dwyer Jnr(11) 75Pts OCB (B9 D2)
Individual 18 hole day 1 David Coleman(16) 44 Pts
Individual 18 hole day 2 John Barry(15) 41Pts(OCB)
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Competition Sponsored by McMunns – 12th September 2021 – Old Course
1st Kieran Mulvihill (15) 41pts (B9 – 23pts)
2nd Jim Doolan (26) 41pts (B9 -21pts
3rd John Kennelly (11) 40pts
Best Gross: Senan Carroll (-2) 39pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Anthony Bennett (5) 38pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Dot O Gorman (9) 38pts (B9 – 20pts)
2nd James Sheehy (10) 38pts (B9 – 19)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Kieran Barry (18) 39pts (B9 – 21)
2nd Liam Wier (18) 39pts (B9 – 20)
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Gerard Enright (21) 39pts
2nd John Nolan (21) 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 19th September 2021 – LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition – 7th September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Hickey Keane (30) 43pts
2nd Geraldine Gallagher (34) 40pts (B6 12)
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (32) 40pts (B6 10)
4th Marjorie Morkan (25) 38pts (bk9 – 19pts)
Lady Captain’s Charity Day (Mrs Olga Kiely – 11th September 2021 – Old Course
1ST J O’Connell(7)BB Anne Marie Healy(20)BB Janet Kehoe(24)Elm Park Blanaid Mehigan(32)BB 82(B3 14)
2ND Mgt Keyes(11)Adare Manor Mary Whelan(13) Tipperary Orla Kirby(22) Adare Manor Niamh Keyes(26)Adare Manor 82 (B3 12)
3rd Barbara Carroll(14) Kate O’Connor(19) Mairead Cahill (20) Bernie Firtear(31) 82(B6 28)
All Ceann Sibeal
4th Catherine Vaughan(12)Shannon Nora Quaid(14)BB Ber Murphy(15)Castletroy Triona Lenehan(26) Castletroy 82(B6 22)
5th Margaret Hennessy(33) Deirdre Leahy(26) Katherine McNamara(25)
Kate O Donnell (35 )All Adare Manor 81(B9 45)
MENS
1ST Richard Crean (-1) FermoyNoel O’Keeffe(14)Fermoy John McGrath (19)Mitchelstown Tim Quaid Fermoy(11) 83 Pts
2ND TJ Galvin(13) Jonathan Kelliher(12) John O’Connor(15) Alan Teehan (13) 80 Pts
CASHEN COURSE
LADIES
1st Yvonne Courtney (9) Eileen Healy (10) Ger Galvin (11) Deirdre Galvin (14) All Macroom
79 Pts (B9 38)
2nd Mary Hickey Keane(26) Mary Whelan (35) Bernie Daly (27) Mgt McAuliffe(29)
Ballybunion 79 Pts
MENS
1ST Senan Carroll (-2)BB Roc Mehigan (8)Milltown Eric Kettler (15)BB Jack Kearney (7)Milltown 86 Pts
2nd Brendan Daly (9)BB Eamon Fitzmaurice (19)BB Joseph Mulcahy (9)Castlegregory Brian Mulcahy(10)Hadden Hill 85 Pts
3rd Kevin Barry, Capt(8), Paul Morkan(9) John Bambury(11) Michael McCarthy(14)
Ballybunion 84 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th September– Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 21st September 2021 – Newcastle West Exchange Day
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Seniors Competition – 9th September 2021 – Cashen Course
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 10th September 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Patricia Boyle (17) 21 pts
2nd Marianne Relihan (26) 20 pts.
3rd Marie Benn (15) 16 pts.
Fixtures:
Friday 24th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal
Exchange with Ballybunion Golf Club
1. Patrick Byrne (17) Frank Greaney (18) Jim Fitzgerald (24) Dónal Ó Loingsigh (24) 98pts
2. Liam Brosnan (10) Niall O’Connor (11) Ruairí Browne (11) Dónal Browne (28) 98pts
3. Stephen Quirke (11) Morgan Irwin (13) Billy Irwin (15) Teresa Irwin (35) 96pts
4. Joe Curran (20) Kieran Clancy (21) Denis Winters (23) Patrick Buckley (24) 94pts
Singles S/Ford- Joe O’Sullivan Memorial
Overall Winner: John O’Connor (14) 40pts
Division 1: Patrick Farrell (08) 33pts
Division 2: Frank Greaney (15) 38pts
Division 3: Gearoid J Mac Gearailt (23) 36pts
Yellow Tees: Aengus Murphy (29) 40pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Mary O’Driscoll & Hilary Hegarty
1. Helena Uí Churráin (47) 43pts
2. Bernie Firtéar (36) 41pts
3. Regina Prendiville (39) 41pts
4. Nuala Lordan (39) 40pts
Front 9: Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 24pts
Back 9: Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 23pts
9 Hole: Gerlinde Floegel (20) 19pts
Ross
On Sept 12th , our President, Mr Ivo O'Sullivan held his President's Prize
The winners were:-
1.. Virginijus Jonikaitis (17) 42
2...Niall O'Brien (22) 42
3...Aaron McCann (18) 42
4....Brian O Connor (21) 39
5....Ambrose O'Donovan (14) 39
6...Terence Mulcahy (14) 38
7...Michael O'Conor (10) 38
FN....Denis Casey.
BN ...Damien Greer.
Past Captain ....Con O;Mahony
Guest ...PJ Keane
Dooks
Men’s Club - O’SULLIVAN BAKERY SINGLES
11th/12th September 2021
Winner Torlogh Byrne (10) 46 Pts
2nd Timothy Hartnett (16) 44 Pts
3rd Bernard Jones (10) 41 Pts C/B
4th David Gillespie (20) 41 Pts C/B
Best Gross Mark Shields (10) 39 Pts C/B
5th John Cooper (17) 41 Pts
6th Michael Clifford (19) 40 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Patrick Riordan (17) 34 Pts
Front 9 David Lucid (26) 21 Pts C/B
Back 9 Robert Miller (12) 21 Pts
Next Weekend September 18/19th - Audiology Medical Services
Fourball – Stableford – White Markers
************************************
Ladies Club – Results
Audiology Competition 11th & 12th September
1st – Agnes Burns (29) = 42 pts
2nd – Margaret Lucy (30) 38 pts
3rd - Margo Buckley (32) = 37 pts
Cat A – Tracy Eakin (1) = 35 pts
Cat B – Shivaun Shanahan (23) = 37 pts
Cat C – Nuala Curran (33) = 34 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Martin Nix (25) 43 pts
2nd Colum Carroll (18) 43 pts
3rd John Lohan (21) 42 pts
4th Liam Rochford (17) 42 pts
5th Gary Hogan (10) 42 pts
Next Weekend is an 18 Hole Single stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 3 competitons to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan 86, 4 Donegan, John 84, 5 Sullivan, Jimmy 70
Killarney
Results from two Weekend Competitions KGFC
Friday 10th September, Mixed 4/some 13 hole Mahony’s – Club Sponsored
1st place – Mike & Breeda Neeson (21) 32 pts
2nd place – Harry O Neill & Mege Dalton (11) 32 pts back 9
Sunday 12th September, Sponsored by Daly’s Super Valu Mahonys Point , Stableford
1st – Nuala Meade (24) 40 pts back 9
2nd – Julie leonard (21) 40 pts back 9
BG – Amy Arthur 33 pts
3rd – Sharon Ormonde (17) 40 pts
4th – Peg Wickham (29) 39 pts back 9
5th – Kay gentile (17) 39 pts back 6
6th – patricia Walsh (34) 39 back 9
Next fixture Killeen , V-Par, Sponsored by Club Professional Mark Heinemann