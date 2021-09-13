Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: President Willie Galvin's prize to ladies. 18 Hole StablefordWinner: Corinne Schnyder 39 pts.2. Mary Brosnan 37 pts. 3. Irina MacSweeney 36 pts. 4. Anne M. Foley, Lady Captain 35 pts.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty's the Gap 1. Mary Lyons (35) 45 pts. 2. Agnes O'Connor (45) 42 pts. 3. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 41 pts.

Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Loft can be played Saturday 18th, Sunday 19th or Tuesday 21st September. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Carmel Daly 27pts. 2. Erina MacSweeney 26pts (CB).

Results of The Willie Galvin Presidents Prize

1st Mervin Clifford (23) 42pts

2nd Niall Gilroy (10) 39pts

3rd Jim Crowley (18) 39pts

4th Gerald O'Sullivan (20) 38pts

Gross Joe Kennedy 78

CAT 2 Robert Kennedy (9) 38pts

CAT 3 Brendan Quirke (16) 38pts

CAT 4 Bernie Coffey (23) 38pts

Front 9 Dermot Mckenna 21pts

Back 9 Shane Roche 21pts

Past Presidents : Pat Lynch 36pts

Guest James Maguire

Waterville

18 Hole Single Sableford

Sponsored by EBS,DENIS O’DWYER

1ST Abraham Huggard (06) 43pts

2nd David Daly (09) 40pts

BG Alan O’Dwyer (0) 34pts

3rd Padraig Burns (13) 40pts

F9 Kyle Casey (10) 20pts

B9 Eoin O’Sullivan (09) 22pts

Parknasilla

The team of

Therese O Leary

Bernie Gleeson

Therese Hurley

Margaret Christian

Mary T O Sullivan

won the Noreen Moore Cup after playing Kenmare in Tralee Golf Club.

Kenmare

Ladies:

18 Hole Stableford Sunday 12th September. Sponsor: Padraig O'Shea, Lauragh Lamb.

Winner Grainne Crowley (29) 35pts.

Mens:

Hamper Sponsored by McSwiney Expert Electrical, Kenmare

1st Evan Casey(29) 41Pts.

2nd Donal Herlihy(14) 40Pts

3rd Ger Wallace(26) 40Pts OCB.

Best Gross John Duggan(3) 70 Gross.

Best Senior Michael O’Connor(24) 35Pts.

43Rd Annual Lee Strand 3 Brothers Tournament

1st O'Sullivan(Andy) 180Pts

2nd O'Shea 177Pts

3rd MacGearailt 172Pts

4th Kelliher 172Pts (OCB)

5th Stokes 171Pts (OCB)

Day 1 Mahony (Kenmare) 87Pts

Day 2 Curtin 87Pts

Seniors Reen (OCB, B9 D2) 169Pts

Best Individual 36 holes Jack Maye(13) 44Pts, 41Pts

Best Individual (0-11) 36 Holes David O'Dwyer Jnr(11) 75Pts OCB (B9 D2)

Individual 18 hole day 1 David Coleman(16) 44 Pts

Individual 18 hole day 2 John Barry(15) 41Pts(OCB)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by McMunns – 12th September 2021 – Old Course

1st Kieran Mulvihill (15) 41pts (B9 – 23pts)

2nd Jim Doolan (26) 41pts (B9 -21pts

3rd John Kennelly (11) 40pts

Best Gross: Senan Carroll (-2) 39pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Anthony Bennett (5) 38pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Dot O Gorman (9) 38pts (B9 – 20pts)

2nd James Sheehy (10) 38pts (B9 – 19)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Kieran Barry (18) 39pts (B9 – 21)

2nd Liam Wier (18) 39pts (B9 – 20)

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Gerard Enright (21) 39pts

2nd John Nolan (21) 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 19th September 2021 – LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition – 7th September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Hickey Keane (30) 43pts

2nd Geraldine Gallagher (34) 40pts (B6 12)

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (32) 40pts (B6 10)

4th Marjorie Morkan (25) 38pts (bk9 – 19pts)

Lady Captain’s Charity Day (Mrs Olga Kiely – 11th September 2021 – Old Course

1ST J O’Connell(7)BB Anne Marie Healy(20)BB Janet Kehoe(24)Elm Park Blanaid Mehigan(32)BB 82(B3 14)

2ND Mgt Keyes(11)Adare Manor Mary Whelan(13) Tipperary Orla Kirby(22) Adare Manor Niamh Keyes(26)Adare Manor 82 (B3 12)

3rd Barbara Carroll(14) Kate O’Connor(19) Mairead Cahill (20) Bernie Firtear(31) 82(B6 28)

All Ceann Sibeal

4th Catherine Vaughan(12)Shannon Nora Quaid(14)BB Ber Murphy(15)Castletroy Triona Lenehan(26) Castletroy 82(B6 22)

5th Margaret Hennessy(33) Deirdre Leahy(26) Katherine McNamara(25)

Kate O Donnell (35 )All Adare Manor 81(B9 45)

MENS

1ST Richard Crean (-1) FermoyNoel O’Keeffe(14)Fermoy John McGrath (19)Mitchelstown Tim Quaid Fermoy(11) 83 Pts

2ND TJ Galvin(13) Jonathan Kelliher(12) John O’Connor(15) Alan Teehan (13) 80 Pts

CASHEN COURSE

LADIES

1st Yvonne Courtney (9) Eileen Healy (10) Ger Galvin (11) Deirdre Galvin (14) All Macroom

79 Pts (B9 38)

2nd Mary Hickey Keane(26) Mary Whelan (35) Bernie Daly (27) Mgt McAuliffe(29)

Ballybunion 79 Pts

MENS

1ST Senan Carroll (-2)BB Roc Mehigan (8)Milltown Eric Kettler (15)BB Jack Kearney (7)Milltown 86 Pts

2nd Brendan Daly (9)BB Eamon Fitzmaurice (19)BB Joseph Mulcahy (9)Castlegregory Brian Mulcahy(10)Hadden Hill 85 Pts

3rd Kevin Barry, Capt(8), Paul Morkan(9) John Bambury(11) Michael McCarthy(14)

Ballybunion 84 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 19th September– Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 21st September 2021 – Newcastle West Exchange Day

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Seniors Competition – 9th September 2021 – Cashen Course

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd September 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 10th September 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Boyle (17) 21 pts

2nd Marianne Relihan (26) 20 pts.

3rd Marie Benn (15) 16 pts.

Fixtures:

Friday 24th September 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal

Exchange with Ballybunion Golf Club

1. Patrick Byrne (17) Frank Greaney (18) Jim Fitzgerald (24) Dónal Ó Loingsigh (24) 98pts

2. Liam Brosnan (10) Niall O’Connor (11) Ruairí Browne (11) Dónal Browne (28) 98pts

3. Stephen Quirke (11) Morgan Irwin (13) Billy Irwin (15) Teresa Irwin (35) 96pts

4. Joe Curran (20) Kieran Clancy (21) Denis Winters (23) Patrick Buckley (24) 94pts

Singles S/Ford- Joe O’Sullivan Memorial

Overall Winner: John O’Connor (14) 40pts

Division 1: Patrick Farrell (08) 33pts

Division 2: Frank Greaney (15) 38pts

Division 3: Gearoid J Mac Gearailt (23) 36pts

Yellow Tees: Aengus Murphy (29) 40pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Mary O’Driscoll & Hilary Hegarty

1. Helena Uí Churráin (47) 43pts

2. Bernie Firtéar (36) 41pts

3. Regina Prendiville (39) 41pts

4. Nuala Lordan (39) 40pts

Front 9: Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (28) 24pts

Back 9: Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 23pts

9 Hole: Gerlinde Floegel (20) 19pts

Ross

On Sept 12th , our President, Mr Ivo O'Sullivan held his President's Prize

The winners were:-

1.. Virginijus Jonikaitis (17) 42

2...Niall O'Brien (22) 42

3...Aaron McCann (18) 42

4....Brian O Connor (21) 39

5....Ambrose O'Donovan (14) 39

6...Terence Mulcahy (14) 38

7...Michael O'Conor (10) 38

FN....Denis Casey.

BN ...Damien Greer.

Past Captain ....Con O;Mahony

Guest ...PJ Keane

Dooks

Men’s Club - O’SULLIVAN BAKERY SINGLES

11th/12th September 2021

Winner Torlogh Byrne (10) 46 Pts

2nd Timothy Hartnett (16) 44 Pts

3rd Bernard Jones (10) 41 Pts C/B

4th David Gillespie (20) 41 Pts C/B

Best Gross Mark Shields (10) 39 Pts C/B

5th John Cooper (17) 41 Pts

6th Michael Clifford (19) 40 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Patrick Riordan (17) 34 Pts

Front 9 David Lucid (26) 21 Pts C/B

Back 9 Robert Miller (12) 21 Pts

Next Weekend September 18/19th - Audiology Medical Services

Fourball – Stableford – White Markers

************************************

Ladies Club – Results

Audiology Competition 11th & 12th September

1st – Agnes Burns (29) = 42 pts

2nd – Margaret Lucy (30) 38 pts

3rd - Margo Buckley (32) = 37 pts

Cat A – Tracy Eakin (1) = 35 pts

Cat B – Shivaun Shanahan (23) = 37 pts

Cat C – Nuala Curran (33) = 34 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Martin Nix (25) 43 pts

2nd Colum Carroll (18) 43 pts

3rd John Lohan (21) 42 pts

4th Liam Rochford (17) 42 pts

5th Gary Hogan (10) 42 pts

Next Weekend is an 18 Hole Single stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Golfer of The Year Top 5 with 3 competitons to go. - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97, 2 Young, Martin 87, 3 Condon, Declan 86, 4 Donegan, John 84, 5 Sullivan, Jimmy 70

Killarney

Results from two Weekend Competitions KGFC

Friday 10th September, Mixed 4/some 13 hole Mahony’s – Club Sponsored

1st place – Mike & Breeda Neeson (21) 32 pts

2nd place – Harry O Neill & Mege Dalton (11) 32 pts back 9

Sunday 12th September, Sponsored by Daly’s Super Valu Mahonys Point , Stableford

1st – Nuala Meade (24) 40 pts back 9

2nd – Julie leonard (21) 40 pts back 9

BG – Amy Arthur 33 pts

3rd – Sharon Ormonde (17) 40 pts

4th – Peg Wickham (29) 39 pts back 9

5th – Kay gentile (17) 39 pts back 6

6th – patricia Walsh (34) 39 back 9

Next fixture Killeen , V-Par, Sponsored by Club Professional Mark Heinemann